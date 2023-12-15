You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza

Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza
Some of the hostages have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gj4gf

Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza

Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza
  • France in grief over death of hostage in Gaza
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israeli special forces have recovered the body of 28-year-old hostage Elia Toledano who was held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas since its Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel, the military said in a statement on Friday.
The military said that an “identification procedure” had been carried out by medical officials, military rabbis and forensic experts.
Toledano was taken by Hamas from an outdoor music festival that had turned into a massacre, Israeli media reported.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday that France is in ‘immense pain’ over Toledano’s death.
“We share the grief of his family and loved ones,” Colonna said in a post on social network X, after Israeli authorities had confirmed Toledano’s identity.

 


More than 130 hostages remain in Gaza. Some have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment
Middle-East
Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment
US denounces war crimes against civilians in Sudan; ignores questions about Israel’s actions in Gaza 
World
US denounces war crimes against civilians in Sudan; ignores questions about Israel’s actions in Gaza 

White House sees precise targeting of Hamas leaders in next phase of Gaza war

White House sees precise targeting of Hamas leaders in next phase of Gaza war
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

White House sees precise targeting of Hamas leaders in next phase of Gaza war

White House sees precise targeting of Hamas leaders in next phase of Gaza war
  • Top US official says war against Hamas to take months, in phases
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The war in Gaza will transition to a new phase focused on precise targeting of the Hamas leadership and on intelligence driven operations, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in Israel on Friday.
Israel has come under increasing global pressure to reduce civilian casualties in an offensive that has killed almost 19,000 Palestinian civilians since the Hamas assault that killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
Sullivan said it would take months to achieve Israel’s objectives in the war, but that fighting would proceed in phases, with a shift from the current campaign of intense bombing and ground operations.
The White House adviser, who is due to visit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later on Friday, gave no details on the timing of a shift in the war’s intensity.
“The conditions and the timing for that was obviously a subject of conversation that I had with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” the war cabinet, Israel’s military leaders and the defense minister, Sullivan said in a news conference.
Sullivan declined to answer when asked whether the United States could hold back military aid if the war does not enter a lower intensity phase with fewer civilian casualties, saying the best way to reach an agreement was in discussion behind closed doors.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza
Middle-East
Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza
Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment
Middle-East
Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment

Liberia-flagged container ship hit by a projectile from Houthi-controlled Yemen

Liberia-flagged container ship hit by a projectile from Houthi-controlled Yemen
Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
AP
Follow

Liberia-flagged container ship hit by a projectile from Houthi-controlled Yemen

Liberia-flagged container ship hit by a projectile from Houthi-controlled Yemen
  • Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the assault
Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: A Liberian-flagged cargo ship caught fire in the Red Sea on Friday after being hit by a projectile launched from rebel-controlled Yemen, a US defense official and a private intelligence firm said.

The attack on the Al-Jasrah further escalates a campaign by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have claimed responsibility for a series of missile assaults in recent days that just missed shipping in the Red Sea and its strategic Bab El-Mandeb Strait.

The attacks are a response to the Israel-Hamas war and the pounding air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip, though the links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults has grown more tenuous — or nonexistent — as the attacks continue.

In a second incident, maritime security company Ambrey reported that a Liberia-flagged container ship, MSC ALANYA, was ordered to alter course towards Yemen by people aboard a small craft assessed to be Houthi members.

The vessel took evasive measures, Ambrey reported.

A spokesperson for MSC said there was no attack on the vessel and had no further comment.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the incidents.

The US official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The private intelligence firm Ambrey also confirmed the attack took place.

“The projectile reportedly hit the port side of the vessel and one container fell overboard due to the impact,” Ambrey said. “The projectile caused a ‘fire on deck’ which was broadcast via” radio.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also said on Friday it had received a report that the crew of a vessel currently heading towards Somalia no longer had control of it.

UKMTO map located the ship near the Arabian Sea and the Yemeni Island of Socotra.

“At present all crew are reported as safe” UKMTO said in an advisory note.

 


The Al-Jasrah is operated by German-based shipper Hapag Lloyd, which declined to immediately comment. It wasn’t clear if the attack involved a drone or a missile.

Ambrey noted that Hapag Lloyd “is known to have offices in the Israeli ports of Ashdod, Haifa and Tel Aviv.”

On Thursday, the Houthis fired a ballistic missile that missed a container ship traveling through the strait.

The day before that, two missiles fired from Houthi-held territory missed a commercial tanker loaded with Indian-manufactured jet fuel near the key Bab El-Mandeb Strait. Also near the strait, a missile fired by Houthis on Monday night slammed into a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea.

Global shipping has increasingly been targeted as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a wider regional conflict — even during a brief pause in fighting during which Hamas exchanged hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The collapse of the truce and the resumption of a punishing Israeli ground offensive and airstrikes on Gaza have raised the risk of more sea attacks.

The Bab El-Mandeb Strait is only 29 kilometers wide at its narrowest point, limiting traffic to two channels for inbound and outbound shipments, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Nearly 10 percent of all oil traded at sea passes through it. An estimated $1 trillion in goods pass through the strait annually.

In November, Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen. The rebels still hold the vessel near the port city of Hodeida. Separately, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean.
A separate, tentative cease-fire between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government has held for months despite that country’s long war. That’s raised concerns that any wider conflict in the sea — or a potential reprisal strike from Western forces — could reignite those tensions in the Arab world’s poorest nation.

Also Thursday, unknown attackers boarded the Malta-flagged bulk carrier Ruen, managed by Navigation Maritime Bulgare, in the Arabian Sea off the Yemeni island of Socotra, Ambrey and the UKMTO said. Bulgarian media said the ship’s 18-member crew hailed from Angola, Bulgaria and Myanmar. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Topics: War on Gaza Yemen

Related

Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories
Maersk says its container vessel was targeted by a Houthi missile off Yemen, but the ship was not hit
Middle-East
Maersk says its container vessel was targeted by a Houthi missile off Yemen, but the ship was not hit

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV says

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV says
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
Follow

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV says

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV says
  • In recent months, militants and small separatist groups have attacked police stations as part of a low-level insurgency against the government
  • State TV blamed the attack on Jaish Al-Adl, a separatist group
Updated 15 December 2023
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Suspected members of a separatist group killed 11 people and injured several others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran, state TV said Friday.
The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhemati, said senior police officers and soldiers were killed in the 2 a.m. attack in Rask town, about 1,400 kilometers (875 miles) southwest of Tehran.
He said police killed several of the attackers in a shootout.
State TV blamed the attack on Jaish Al-Adl, a separatist group. In 2019, Jaish Al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a bus that killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard force.
In recent months, militants and small separatist groups in the predominantly Sunni region have attacked police stations as part of a low-level insurgency against the government.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran abolishes visa requirements for 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Iran abolishes visa requirements for 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia
Iran president targeted with ‘crimes against humanity’ complaint in Switzerland
Middle-East
Iran president targeted with ‘crimes against humanity’ complaint in Switzerland

Palestinian keffiyeh scarves — a controversial symbol of solidarity

Palestinian keffiyeh scarves — a controversial symbol of solidarity
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian keffiyeh scarves — a controversial symbol of solidarity

Palestinian keffiyeh scarves — a controversial symbol of solidarity
  • Thousands of people have worn keffiyehs in huge protests around world in support of the Palestinians
  • Black-and-white pattern came in the 1950s, when British commander General John Glubb assigned it to Palestinian soldier
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
BERLIN/PARIS: Across the world, the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf has become an emblem of solidarity with the Palestinian cause as war rages between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. It has also become a problem for those wearing it.
Supporters of Israel see the chequered scarf as a provocation and a sign of backing for what they see as terrorism.
Thousands of people have worn keffiyehs in huge protests in Britain and elsewhere in support of the Palestinians and calling for a cease-fire in the conflict.
But activists say police in France and Germany — which have cracked down on pro-Palestinian protests — have cautioned, fined or detained people wearing it.
Ramy Al-Asheq, a Palestinian Syrian poet who lives in Berlin, believes he has found a way around the problem. He had the length of his forearm tattooed with the pattern of a keffiyeh.
“The keffiyeh was being criminalized and people were asked to take it off,” he said. “I said: ‘Okay, you can make me take it off but you have to cut my arm to do so.”
“I am celebrating my anger and my criminalized culture,” he told Reuters as a tattooist put the finishing touches on his work. “It’s also beautiful and a reminder to never forget that so many people were killed.”
Yet Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper called the keffiyeh the “problem cloth” and suggested German pro-Palestinian protesters wear a Nazi uniform instead.
Israel supporters say it shows a disregard for the 1,200 Israelis killed in the cross-border raid by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 that triggered the Israeli assault on Gaza.
Palestinian supporters point to the more than 18,000 people killed in the offensive and Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory.
In the heated atmosphere, this has also led to violence. In Vermont in the United States last month, three college students of Palestinian descent — two wearing keffiyehs — were shot, leaving one paralyzed.

SYMBOL OF REVOLT
The keffiyeh has long been a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, exemplified by the late PLO leader Yasser Arafat, who was rarely photographed without one. He folded it in a way that depicted the shape of historic Palestine.
It first took on a political significance with the 1936-1939 revolt against British rule, when rural guerrillas covered their faces with the cloth, design historian Anu Lingala told Reuters. It showed “unified resistance,” she said.
The black-and-white pattern came in the 1950s, when British commander General John Glubb assigned it to Palestinian soldiers in the Arab Legion to distinguish them from the red-and-white of Jordanian soldiers, US historian Ted Swedenburg wrote in his book “Memories of Revolt.”
It was later adopted by Palestinian militants, like Laila Khaled, who hijacked an American TWA airliner in 1969. South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, whose African National Congress was close to the PLO, sometimes sported one.
As the Palestinian flag was banned in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza between 1967 and 1993, the keffiyeh grew as a symbol of the struggle for a Palestinian state.
“What was used to cover the identity of the anti-British colonialism rebels is now a symbol to show this identity,” the poet Asheq said.

SOUGHT-AFTER SCARF
Since the start of the Israeli invasion of Gaza, online orders for the scarf have soared on the website of Hirbawi, the last keffiyeh factory on Palestinian territory.
With a monthly capacity of 5,000 keffiyehs, it will take years to fill the backlog of 150,000 people who have expressed interest, Nael Alqassis, the company’s partner in Europe, told Reuters.
Loai Hayatleh, a salesman at a Berlin oriental trinkets shop, said the Gaza war had increased demand by 200 percent.
“We had to get two air shipments from Syria,” said Hayatleh, whose shop had drawn police attention due to the Palestinian flag he hung above the shop window.
Berlin and Paris police said that wearing a keffiyeh was not illegal unless it covered the face. But the Berlin police said they could restrict or prohibit an outdoor gathering if they believed public safety was in immediate danger, and this could involve banning keffiyehs.
Paris police declined to comment on specific cases.
Ghassen Mzoughi was stopped by police when leaving a march in Paris in November and was told to remove a red keffiyeh that he had draped over his shoulders.
“They were calm, but the message was clear – remove it or you are not leaving,” the 39-year-old computer programmer said.
Police asked scientist Yosra Messai, 44, to remove her scarf while she was riding the Paris metro. She refused, and was fined 30 euros for mounting an unauthorized protest.
“I was shocked and in tears. It is a symbol – it is the least we can do,” she said.

Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment

Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment

Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment
  • The war, now in its third month, began after unprecedented attacks by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7
  • Israel’s defense minister has warned the war with Hamas would last 'more than several months'
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Internet and telephone services were cut across the war-torn Gaza Strip on Thursday as Israel’s bombardment took more Palestinian lives.
“We regret to announce that all telecom services in the Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing offensive ... Gaza is blacked out again,” the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said.
Israel kept up its barrage of Gaza as a surge in deadly diseases sweeps through displaced residents.
Israel’s defense minister warned the war with Hamas would last “more than several months” as he met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Tel Aviv.
US President Joe Biden said this week Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza was eroding international support.
The war, now in its third month, began after the Palestinian group’s unprecedented Oct. 7 attacks on Israel that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people.
In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched an unrelenting military offensive that has left swathes of Gaza in ruins.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said 18,787 people have been killed, mostly women and children.
In Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis, smoke rose from a grey landscape of rubble which people combed with shovels and their bare hands after a strike. One man sat on the broken concrete, wiping his eyes.
“Around four people are still stuck under the rubble” after an airplane hit the building “without a warning,” said Hassan Bayyout, 70.
Israeli troops have killed 12 Palestinians in three days of raids in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, including one youth shot dead at a hospital.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said the Biden administration must now “walk the walk” and take specific steps toward what has been an elusive two-state solution, including by applying pressure on Israel.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected statements by Israel’s ambassador in London that her country does not want a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.
Sunak said: “Our long-standing position remains that a two-state solution is the right outcome,” adding that he is “incredibly concerned” by the suffering of civilians in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling intensified at various Lebanese border towns where Hezbollah is active. War correspondents reported “the use of phosphorus bombs by the Israeli army in shelling the outskirts of the town of Khiam.”

Latest updates

Saudi motorcycle stunt rider sets new world record on ice
Saudi motorcycle stunt rider sets new world record on ice
Italian businessmen who helped Riyadh secure World Expo 2030 bid
Italian businessmen who helped Riyadh secure World Expo 2030 bid
ZIRA expands global presence with new Riyadh office
ZIRA has announced the establishment of its new company and office in Riyadh.
Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against Daily Mirror publisher
Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against Daily Mirror publisher
Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza
Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.