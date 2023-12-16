Qatar in fresh push for Gaza peace

You are here

Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has said her country is continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a sustainable agreement to end the Gaza war. (QNA)
16 December 2023
Arab News
  Gulf state's UN envoy condemns Security Council over 'repeated failure' to adopt Arab resolution
  Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani: "It was time to apply international humanitarian law without discrimination or double standards"
16 December 2023
Arab News
NEW YORK: Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has said her country is continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a sustainable agreement to end the Gaza war.
Addressing the 10th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, Al-Thani highlighted Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause and expressed hope for building upon the progress made to end the violence, Qatar News Agency reported on Saturday.
The Qatari statement was delivered during UNGA’s emergency special session under agenda item five on Israeli illegal actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory.
The Gulf nation’s representative said Qatar is aiming for a comprehensive, permanent and just peace in accordance with international resolutions.
Held at the UN’s New York City-based headquarters, the meeting focused on the draft resolution submitted by the Arab Group on protecting civilians.
Al-Thani said that the resumption of the emergency special session came as a result of the Security Council’s repeated failure to adopt the Arab draft resolution in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
This followed the unprecedented move by the UN secretary-general on Dec. 6 to activate Article 99 of the UN Charter, urging the council to declare an urgent humanitarian ceasefire.
Al-Thani reiterated her country’s condemnation of Israel’s killing of more than 18,000 civilians, mostly women and children, along with the forced displacement of 2 million people.
She further condemned Israel’s targeting of civilian objects and journalists, as well as international facilities and the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, in blatant violation of international law.
Al-Thani said: “It was time to apply international humanitarian law without discrimination or double standards.”
She said Qatar welcomes the General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution submitted by the Arab Group, which was supported by 153 countries, reflecting the international community's desire to end the violence in Gaza.
Al-Thani highlighted the importance of the resolution, as it calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, urges all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, especially the protection of civilians, and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, as well as ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
  A 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm and a 16-year-old was killed in the town of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, the ministry added
16 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Three Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed by Israeli gunfire in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
A 20-year-old died of his wounds after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, the health ministry said in a statement.
A 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm and a 16-year-old was killed in the town of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, the ministry added.
That brought the total number of Palestinian fatalities reported in the West Bank to 291 since Oct. 7.

 

16 December 2023
Reuters
  Since the war began, close to 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza, sparking international demands for a ceasefire and even calls from Israel's staunch ally, the US, for a shift in strategy and more precise strikes
16 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: The Israeli army’s death toll in Gaza is already almost twice as high as during a ground offensive in 2014, a reflection of how far it has pushed into the enclave and of Hamas’ effective use of guerrilla tactics and an expanded arsenal.
Israeli military experts, an Israeli commander, and a Hamas source described how the Palestinian group has used a big weapons stockpile, its knowledge of the terrain, and a vast tunnel network to turn Gaza’s streets into a deadly maze.
At their disposal, they have arms ranging from drones rigged with grenades to anti-tank weapons with powerful twin charges.
Since Israel’s ground campaign began in late October, about 110 Israeli soldiers have been killed as tanks and infantry thrust into the cities and refugee camps, based on official Israeli figures. About a quarter were tank crew.
That compares with 66 in the 2014 conflict, when Israel launched a more limited three-week ground incursion but the goal then was not to eliminate Hamas.
“There is no comparing the scope of this war to 2014 when our forces mostly operated no deeper than a kilometer inside Gaza,” said Yaacov Amidror, a retired Israeli major-general and former national security adviser who is now at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America or JINSA.
He said the army “has yet to find a good solution for the tunnels,” a network hugely expanded in the past decade.
Israel’s offensive was launched after the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen.
Since the war began, close to 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza, sparking international demands for a ceasefire and even calls from Israel’s staunch ally, the US, for a shift in strategy and more precise strikes.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday Israel would wage war “until absolute victory.”
Israeli officials have said it could take months before it is complete.
“It has been a challenge from day one,” Ophir Falk, foreign policy adviser to Netanyahu, told Reuters, saying the offensive had come with a “huge price” in Israeli soldiers.
“We know that we wi’ll probably have to pay an additional price to complete the mission.”
Hamas has posted videos on its Telegram channel this month showing fighters with bodycams weaving through buildings to launch shoulder-held rockets at armored vehicles. One of them, posted on Dec. 7, was from Shejaiya, east of Gaza City, an area where both sides reported heavy fighting.
In another post on Dec. 5, a camera emerges from a tunnel, like a periscope, to scan an Israeli camp where soldiers rested. The post said an underground blast later hit it.
Reuters could not verify the videos.
A Hamas source, who spoke to Reuters from inside Gaza on condition of anonymity, said fighters moved as close as possible to launch ambushes, “taking advantage of the land we know like no others do,” often moving around or emerging from tunnels.
“There is a huge discrepancy between our power and their power; we don’t fool ourselves,” he said.
Hamas has not said how many of its fighters have been killed. Israel’s military has said it has killed at least 7,000. The group has previously dismissed the Israeli figure, saying it includes civilians.
Hamas spokespeople outside Gaza did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on this article.
An Israeli commander who fought in 2014 said the expanded scope of this operation meant more troops were on the ground, giving Hamas the “defender’s advantages,” so higher troop casualties were to be expected.
Israel’s military does not release troop numbers or other operational details.
Israel’s Channel 12 television showed one army reservist unit, wary of booby-trapped doors, smashing through the wall of a building to enter a room to discover a munitions cache.
Mirroring tactics used in 2014, Israel’s military has posted images on social media showing routes smashed through built-up areas by bulldozers so troops can avoid existing roads that might have land mines.
Even in some districts in north Gaza where many buildings have been pounded into rubble, bouts of fierce fighting have persisted.
“Hamas made some huge steps to build up its force since 2014,” said Eyal Pinko, a former senior official with Israel’s intelligence services who is now at Bar Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.
He said some advanced arms, such as Russian-designed Kornet anti-tank missiles, were smuggled in with the help Iran.
But he said Hamas had mastered building other weapons in Gaza, such as RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenades, and the militants now had a bigger munitions reserve.
Hamas posts have said the group’s weaponry includes “tandem” anti-tank weapons with two charges to pierce armor, which Pinko also said was in the militants’ arsenal.
Hamas videos often show big blasts when vehicles are hit.
Israeli military experts said a blast did not mean a vehicle was destroyed as they said it could also be caused by defensive systems that exploded to halt incoming projectiles.
Ashraf Abouelhoul, the managing editor of Egypt’s Al-Ahram daily who previously worked in Gaza and is a specialist on Palestinian affairs, said militants moved as close as possible to launch missiles and “locally-made projectiles.”
But he said Israeli drones and other tactics were eroding their ability to surprise, even in urban areas.
“City fighting has become more difficult” for the militants, he said.
Israel’s military posted a video this month that it said showed militants emerging from a tunnel under a bombed building before missiles struck both.
“Hamas may post their new weapons and tactics, but in principle, it remains a guerrilla resistance movement,” said Alexander Grinberg, a former Israeli military intelligence officer with the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

 

16 December 2023
AFP
  Israel retaliated with a devastating air and ground offensive that has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, around 70 percent of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry
16 December 2023
AFP

BAQA AL-GHARBIAY, Israel: In Baqa Al-Gharbiya, an hour’s drive from Haifa, city folk have temporarily traded pens for boots to aid farmers in Israel facing a labor shortage exacerbated by the Gaza war.
Whether teachers or lawyers, Arab or Jew, they have come together during their leisure time to lend a helping hand to Arab-Israeli farmers like Marwan Abu Yassin for the harvest.
Arabs with citizenship account for around 20 percent of Israel’s population, descendants of Palestinians who remained after mass expulsions at the time of Israel’s founding in 1948.
“I had 16 Thai workers, but nine left the country because of the war, and I had 15 workers from the West Bank who no longer come to Israel because of the roadblocks,” said Abu Yassin, 55.
The war in Gaza began on Oct.7 when Hamas stormed across the militarized border into Israel.
Since the war began, Israel has suspended work permits for around 130,000 day workers from the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli government’s war Cabinet is torn over whether to allow the return of Palestinian workers, with some suggesting workers be brought in from places like India.
The farm sector has also lost many of its other key source of labor — Thais — who numbered some 30,000 before the war.
Many have fled the country after the Oct. 7 attack, according to Thai authorities. The farmers launched calls for volunteers, said Ibrahim Mawasi, 65, who helped coordinate the effort.
“A week after the war, we got together and decided to mobilize all the people who wanted to save agriculture,” he said.
Though they have helped, Mawasi said they needed experienced farmers.
On Abu Yassin’s farm, he usually cultivates 150 dunams or around 15 hectares of land, but he can only work around 50 this season, with only seven employees, and he still has costs to maintain the rest.
Volunteers were picking cucumbers in his fields, placing seedlings on stakes, and preparing for the strawberry harvest when the rains interrupted them.
Yusef Sader, a retired physics teacher, said he knew the work would leave him exhausted but was happy to have “given a little boost to the farmers.”
For Guy, 56, an Israeli Jewish social worker who did not give his surname, volunteering for the harvests was “very important for good relations between Jews and Arabs.”

 

16 December 2023
Arab News
  Site surrounded by Israeli forces as hundreds of Palestinians take refuge inside
  'It does feel like it's making a mockery of keeping civilians safe,' says Layla Moran
16 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British MP’s relatives are “days away from dying” while trapped in a Gaza City church along with hundreds of other civilians, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said her grandmother, her son, his wife and their 11-year-old twins are trapped in the Holy Family Church without access to water or food.

Her relatives are Christian Palestinians who traveled to the church building for shelter after their home was flattened by an Israeli airstrike in the first week of the violence.

The family have warned that six people — including a mother and daughter — have been killed by Israeli snipers firing on the church.

Now more than 60 days into their refuge in the building, the family are sheltering on mattresses along with the hundreds of other people inside.

Moran told the BBC: “I’m now no longer sure they are going to survive until Christmas. It does feel like it’s making a mockery of keeping civilians safe.”

She said a grandfather, a sixth member of her family in the church, died after being unable to receive medical treatment last month.

The church’s last remaining generator, which pumped water into the building, has now stopped working, Moran’s relatives said.

The Israel Defense Forces have not provided any information to those inside the church about why the site would be targeted. Israeli soldiers entered the church site in the past day.

Two men — a bin collector and janitor — who had come and gone from the church were apparently killed on Tuesday by Israeli forces, Moran’s relatives said.

The MP said she has been in contact with the UK Foreign Office to secure the release of her relatives, but described the situation as “incredibly complex.”

16 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  Plane malfunction forces French foreign minister to delay Beirut visit
  "Sergeant Major (reservist) Yehezkel Azaria, from Petah Tikva... fell during an operational activity in the Margaliot area, aged 53 at the time of his death," the army said
16 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: An Israeli soldier was killed and three others wounded, one critically, on Saturday when their military outpost was hit by a Hezbollah drone. 
Israeli media said that the explosive drone launched from Lebanon struck a caravan sheltering the soldiers in the Margaliot area of northern Israel.

The Israeli army has frequently used explosive drones in the past 70 days to target militant sites in the border region.

Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee after two drones were believed to have entered northern Israel airspace.

FASTFACT

Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Al-Khiyam, Tallet Al-Ruwaisa in Hula, the city of Rab El-Thalathine, Aita Al-Shaab, and the outskirts of Al-Khiyam, Blida, and Mays Al-Jabal.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted a military site in Margaliot with “two attack aircraft.”

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on social media that air defenses intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon, while another was found after falling in the Margaliot area.

Hezbollah’s military media said in a statement that its fighters spotted Israeli troops entering two houses in the Al-Manara settlement on Saturday afternoon, and targeted the dwellings with “appropriate weapons, causing direct hits and leaving the soldiers either dead or wounded.”

War correspondents in southern Lebanon reported three airstrikes by Israeli aircraft on Jabal Blat in the western sector.

The Israeli army carried out eight airstrikes targeting the Al-Raheb area in Aita Al-Shaab, Khallet Warde, Salhaneh, Jabal Blat, and Ramyah, most of which are forested areas.

Hezbollah also targeted Israeli soldiers sheltering in a bunker at the Baraka Risha site with a guided missile early on Saturday.

The group said it targeted an Israeli infantry force near Baraka Risha for a second time “and achieved confirmed hits.”

Hezbollah mourned one of its fighters on Saturday, bringing the total number of its casualties to 104 since the beginning of military operations.

A Lebanese soldier was among five people killed in an Israeli attack on an army post.

A member of the Amal movement, another from the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, and two from Hezbollah-affiliated groups also died.

The total number of civilian casualties from the Israeli bombardment has now reached 17.

Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Al-Khiyam, Tallet Al-Ruwaisa in Hula, the city of Rab El-Thalathine, Aita Al-Shaab, and the outskirts of Al-Khiyam, Blida, and Mays Al-Jabal.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was expected to arrive in Beirut on Saturday, but was forced to return to Paris because of an aircraft malfunction, according to the French Embassy in Lebanon.

The embassy confirmed the postponement of the visit.

Colonna is expected to arrive in Lebanon on Monday after visiting Israel the previous day.

Christophe Lemoine, deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said on Friday that Colonna “will pass on messages during her visit to Lebanon and Israel to exercise self-restraint and act responsibly to contain the threat of a second front coinciding with the ongoing war in Gaza, to avoid the outbreak of a regional war.”

The US and France are involved in diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation in southern Lebanon from escalating.

 

