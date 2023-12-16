Qatar in fresh push for Gaza peace

NEW YORK: Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has said her country is continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a sustainable agreement to end the Gaza war.
Addressing the 10th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, Al-Thani highlighted Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause and expressed hope for building upon the progress made to end the violence, Qatar News Agency reported on Saturday.
The Qatari statement was delivered during UNGA’s emergency special session under agenda item five on Israeli illegal actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory.
The Gulf nation’s representative said Qatar is aiming for a comprehensive, permanent and just peace in accordance with international resolutions.
Held at the UN’s New York City-based headquarters, the meeting focused on the draft resolution submitted by the Arab Group on protecting civilians.
Al-Thani said that the resumption of the emergency special session came as a result of the Security Council’s repeated failure to adopt the Arab draft resolution in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
This followed the unprecedented move by the UN secretary-general on Dec. 6 to activate Article 99 of the UN Charter, urging the council to declare an urgent humanitarian ceasefire.
Al-Thani reiterated her country’s condemnation of Israel’s killing of more than 18,000 civilians, mostly women and children, along with the forced displacement of 2 million people.
She further condemned Israel’s targeting of civilian objects and journalists, as well as international facilities and the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, in blatant violation of international law.
Al-Thani said: “It was time to apply international humanitarian law without discrimination or double standards.”
She said Qatar welcomes the General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution submitted by the Arab Group, which was supported by 153 countries, reflecting the international community's desire to end the violence in Gaza.
Al-Thani highlighted the importance of the resolution, as it calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, urges all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, especially the protection of civilians, and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, as well as ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.
