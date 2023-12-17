You are here

Riyadh governor attends closing ceremony of International Arabian Horse Show, awards winners

The closing ceremony featured a show by the mares participating in the championships. (SPA)
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Governor of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the Sixth International Show of Purebred Arabian Horses, held under the patronage of King Salman at the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses in the capital.
The closing ceremony featured a show by the mares participating in the Mare Championship of Saudi origin and the stallions participating in the Stallion Championship of Saudi origin, the state news agency SPA reported.
The owners of the winning mares and stallions received their prizes from the governor.
The owner of the mare Badawiyah III, owned by Al-Arid Stud, won first place, the owner of the mare Manarat Athba, owned by Athba Stud, won second place, and the owner of the mare Dhaima Athba, owned by Mohammed Al-Tamimi Stud, won third place.
In the Saudi Arabian Stallion Championship, the governor honored the stud of Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz for winning the first three places, with the stallion Kharisan Athba winning first place, Balsam Athba winning second place, and the stallion Fahad Athba winning third place. 
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prince Faisal bin Bandar honored the entities and sectors sponsoring the ceremony.
Also attending the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, and Director General of the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses Abdulaziz Abdulaziz Al-Megbel.

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 enters Guinness Records as largest falconry competition globally

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 enters Guinness Records as largest falconry competition globally
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
  It is now recognized as the largest falconry competition in the world, with 2,654 falcons participating
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 has set a new world record by entering in the Guinness World Records for the third time in its history, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

It is now recognized as the largest falconry competition in the world, with 2,654 falcons participating. 

The festival was held between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14 and was organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

The accomplishment stands as a testament to the steadfast backing of the Saudi leadership in safeguarding the Kingdom’s cultural and civilizational heritage. 

In its inaugural year, the festival secured a Guinness World Record with 1,723 falcons, and in the following year in 2019, it repeated this feat by including 2,350 falcons.

The festival drew participation from a gathering of falconers hailing from the Kingdom, Gulf countries, and across the globe and competed for the festival’s awards over 17 days, where they vied in the Al-Mazayen and Al-Milwah competitions, with prizes exceeding SR33.6 million ($1.819 million).

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the ancient falconry heritage in the Kingdom, the Saudi Falcons Club is partnering with the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate to organize the first edition of the AlUla Falconry Cup 2023. 

The competition will be held in AlUla Governorate from Dec. 28 to Jan. 5, with prizes worth up to SR60 million in the Al-Milwah and Al-Mazayen competitions. These represent the largest financial prizes ever in the history of falconry competitions in the world.

Head of KSrelief meets WHO chief in Geneva

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus receives Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah in Geneva. (SPA)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus receives Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah in Geneva. (SPA)
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
  The two parties discussed the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the challenges to the joint programs there
He also met with the deputy head of UNICEF
  • He also met with the deputy head of UNICEF
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

GENEVA: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor-general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief and advisor to the Royal Court, met with Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the Second Global Refugee Forum held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation to better serve people in need around the world. The agenda for the forum, as well as humanitarian issues, were also discussed, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The two parties discussed the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the challenges to the joint programs there.

Al-Rabeeah also held talks with Deputy Executive Director of Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ted Chaiban.
During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, and topics included in the forum. The meeting also touched on the urgent humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and ways to reduce it. 
 

Makkah's literary week inspires young minds

Makkah’s literary week inspires young minds
Updated 16 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
  • The event provides an opportunity for families to foster their children’s literary creativity
  • It aims to develop children’s skills through special literary content, helping them discover their talents
Updated 16 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Children’s Literary Week fair in Makkah, organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, is welcoming visitors until Dec. 17.
The event provides an opportunity for families to foster their children’s literary creativity.
The fair brings together literature experts and offers interactive training for children, young people and parents.
It aims to develop children’s skills through special literary content, helping them discover their talents. Workshops for parents are also included to guide them in exploring and enhancing their children’s cultural, and literary skills.
The commission told Arab News: “Through this fair, we aim to reach all regions of the Kingdom, particularly those distant from central cities or lacking similar events. Our goal is to offer this type of activity for children and adolescents, revealing their talents and emphasizing the significance of this literature to parents.”
The commission added: “Children’s talents are discovered through workshops and accompanying events during Children’s Literary Week. Subsequently, these talents are explored and developed by involving children in development forums and projects that suit their skills.
“The fair’s activities primarily center on community participation, inviting organizations and orphanages, and engaging residents of the regions to initiate workshops and contribute to providing related activities,” the commission said.
Associate professor of children’s and young adult literature, Dr. Sabah AbdulKarim Aisawi, said: “The Saudi Ministry of Culture, represented by the commission, displays a clear and tangible interest in all forms and genres of literature. The focus on children and young adult literature, often overlooked in the past, has resulted in numerous programs, initiatives and studies aimed at rectifying the previous situation of this literary genre. It is recognized not only as a form of literature and culture, but also as an essential pillar for building educated individuals and responsible citizens.”
She said that the Children’s Literary Week in Makkah included several workshops, primarily aimed at children and young people. Additionally, there were activities for parents, recognizing their active role in imparting a literary culture to their children and fostering their talents.
“I participated in two workshops at the Children’s Literary Week in Makkah. The first, titled ‘Children’s Hobbies: A Necessity or a Luxury?’ was dedicated to parents. In this workshop, I focused on the role of caregivers — from parents to teachers — in recognizing a child’s interests, including literature. I discussed ways to explore these interests and methods to nurture them in a manner that benefits everyone, as talent is both a personal and national wealth,” Aisawi said.
“The second workshop was for children. I presented my story, titled ‘I Want, and I Want More,’ which aims to teach children how to solve problems, regulate consumption, and avoid extravagance in a playful and fun atmosphere. The interaction of parents and children with the topics of the two workshops and other activities in the program was excellent, as evident in the number of participants in the workshops and their engagement with the topics,” she added.

Saudi authorities arrest 18,428 in one week for residency, labor breaches

Saudi authorities arrest 18,428 in one week for residency, labor breaches
Updated 16 December 2023
SPA
  • 2,463 were arrested for labor-related issues
  • 61 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries
Updated 16 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 18,428 people in a single week for breaching residency, work and border-security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
According to an official report, a total of 11,664 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,301 were held for involvement in illegal border crossings. A further 2,463 were arrested for labor-related issues.
The report stated that of 1,000 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 360 were Yemeni, 620 Ethiopian, and 20 were from other countries.
A further 61 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, while 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation or shelter, could face up to 15 years in prison, a maximum fine of SR1 million ($260,000), and could have their vehicles and property seized.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

KSrelief sends fourth aid shipment to Palestine

KSrelief sends fourth aid shipment to Palestine
Updated 16 December 2023
Nada Hameed
  • Two planes land in Egypt with 32 tons of supplies, ambulances
  • 16 trucks carrying aid from Saudi Arabia entered the Rafah Border Crossing on Dec. 15
Updated 16 December 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief sent its fourth shipment of aid to Gaza on Saturday. The ship departed from Jeddah Islamic Port heading to Port Said in Egypt carrying 250 containers, of which 225 contain medical supplies. The other 25 contain food supplies and provisions for shelters.
In total, according to KSrelief spokesperson Samer Al-Jetaily, the ship is carrying around 1,200 tons of aid and was expected to reach Port Said within 48 hours of its departure. From there, the aid will be transported by land to the Rafah Border Crossing.
Al-Jetaily told Arab News that 16 trucks carrying aid from Saudi Arabia entered the Rafah Border Crossing on Dec. 15, bringing the total of trucks so far to 57.
Al-Jetaily added: “With the departure of the fourth ship, the total aid sent to the Palestinian brothers so far exceeds 4,500 tons.” That aid includes 20 fully equipped ambulances, which will serve as primary care clinics as well as to rescue and transport the injured.
He continued: “The major challenge facing world aid to Gaza is the entry restriction imposed by the Israeli occupation. We currently have 100 trucks waiting at the Rafah Border Crossing for entry at any moment.”
In addition to providing aid by sea, KSrelief has been conducting an ongoing airlift operation. The 29th and 30th aid planes, sent in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Saturday carrying 32 tons of relief supplies, including two ambulances.
“The goal is to save the lives of our Palestinian brothers and alleviate their suffering in this ongoing humanitarian disaster. There is still an increasing need, and the need multiplies with each passing day, especially in light of the growing number of martyrs and deaths,” Al-Jetaily said.
“We hope that countries around the world can contribute to a cease-fire,” he continued. “This is the diplomatic request of Saudi Arabia and the world. We hope for the opening of the door for aid to enter without conditions to reduce the magnitude of deaths and suffering.”

