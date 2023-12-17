RIYADH: The Governor of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the Sixth International Show of Purebred Arabian Horses, held under the patronage of King Salman at the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses in the capital.
The closing ceremony featured a show by the mares participating in the Mare Championship of Saudi origin and the stallions participating in the Stallion Championship of Saudi origin, the state news agency SPA reported.
The owners of the winning mares and stallions received their prizes from the governor.
The owner of the mare Badawiyah III, owned by Al-Arid Stud, won first place, the owner of the mare Manarat Athba, owned by Athba Stud, won second place, and the owner of the mare Dhaima Athba, owned by Mohammed Al-Tamimi Stud, won third place.
In the Saudi Arabian Stallion Championship, the governor honored the stud of Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz for winning the first three places, with the stallion Kharisan Athba winning first place, Balsam Athba winning second place, and the stallion Fahad Athba winning third place.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prince Faisal bin Bandar honored the entities and sectors sponsoring the ceremony.
Also attending the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, and Director General of the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses Abdulaziz Abdulaziz Al-Megbel.
Riyadh governor attends closing ceremony of International Arabian Horse Show, awards winners
https://arab.news/m4pka
Riyadh governor attends closing ceremony of International Arabian Horse Show, awards winners
RIYADH: The Governor of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the Sixth International Show of Purebred Arabian Horses, held under the patronage of King Salman at the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses in the capital.