What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Arithmetic of Polynomial Dynamical Pairs’

In “The Arithmetic of Polynomial Dynamical Pairs,” Charles Favre and Thomas Gauthier present new mathematical research in the field of arithmetic dynamics.
Specifically, the authors study one-dimensional algebraic families of pairs given by a polynomial with a marked point. Combining tools from arithmetic geometry and holomorphic dynamics, they prove an “unlikely intersection” statement for such pairs, thereby demonstrating strong rigidity features for them.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Concealed Facets of Us’
Updated 4 min 24 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
“The Concealed Facets of Us” is a debut poetry collection written by 18-year-old Saudi author Malek Al-Saggaf, published in 2022.
Every page of the book is a standalone story, filled with poetry and self-help advice that explores a variety of life topics, including coping with friendships, relationships, depression, and a wide range of emotions.
The book can be read from any page, and in it, the author explains why everyone hides their emotions, how much of an impact they have, and how emotions have no particular shape or look.
The book promotes self-love and the idea of how valuable a person is. It also encourages readers to take control of their emotions and let them out rather than holding them inside.
According to the author, emotions are highly influenced yet have no particular shape or appearance. Instead, we communicate our feelings through our faces and other physical cues.
He claims that although we speak and engage with a great deal of people on a daily basis, we sometimes are unable to comprehend what they are going through unless they open up to us about their feelings. The author urges readers to communicate their feelings to their loved ones through conversation.
In is reflections, he notes that speaking up about your pain is perhaps one of the best methods to put an end to it. You will experience an emotional balance, and your life will start to make more sense.
When the author realized that everyone is either going through a difficult time or is healing, he made the decision to write this book at a young age.
The book, which consists of poems, reflections, and questions, is a light and simple read that can help you feel better in the morning or right before bed.
Review: ‘Spider-Man 2’ doubles up on web-slinging action
Updated 17 December 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: Sony’s original “Spider-Man” game was an anchor release for the PlayStation S5 back in 2020, demonstrating its new power, speed and graphics capabilities.
Its successor doubles down on each of the original’s core strengths and New York is bigger and more detailed than ever, an incredible playground to explore and experience.
A key addition of this game is that you can take control of double the number of Spider-Men. There is the original Peter Parker — now 25 years old and dealing with serious relationships, a mortgage etc. and Miles Morales, the 17-year-old apprentice who is still at school and coping with all the shenanigans that involves.
The relationship between these two, as they struggle to balance their superpowers alongside life’s day-to-day challenges, is the foundation of a slightly cheesy yet compelling storyline. Indeed, some see the “Spider-Man” games as having stronger, deeper stories than the blockbuster films themselves.
The game is a cinematic experience in itself. The big-picture narrative is that Kraven the Hunter has invaded the city with a plan to free a bunch of supervillains and then hunt them for sport. Cue seeing lots of Spider-Man’s enemies past and present wreaking havoc across the city.
The graphics are slick, and you feel as though you are interacting with the real New York, helped by major sequences that take place in many of the city’s iconic locations. As per its prequel, the fighting engine is intuitive and rewards combos with upgrades across a skill tree.
Each Spider-Man has unique capabilities (as well as options to personalize their appearances) each suited for different stages of the game. This means teamwork is essential, rather than nice to have. Store up moves to power a “spider barrage” or similarly enjoyable special abilities; of course, these are never lethal as Spider-Man is your friendly neighborhood superhero! Unusually for this kind of game, the only way to heal is to fight successfully, a clear channel to the type of experience the designers had in mind.
Swinging through the city is almost enough of a gaming experience in and of itself, but this new version offers you the chance to glide — almost fly — with a new wingsuit that has fantastically responsive controls.
There are elements of extreme silliness, of course, but then Spider-Man has always prided itself on being one of the less serious Marvel franchises; the fact you can have prolonged phone conversations whilst simultaneously being beaten black and blue is a case in point.
Nevertheless, once you have suspended your disbelief, donned your Spider-Man suit and reached for your NYC map, you are in for a treat.
What We Are Reading Today: Restoration by Thomas Crow
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
As the French Empire collapsed between 1812 and 1815, artists throughout Europe were left uncertain and adrift.
The final abdication of Emperor Napoleon, clearing the way for a restored monarchy, profoundly unsettled prevailing national, religious, and social boundaries.
In “Restoration,” Thomas Crow combines a sweeping view of European art centers—Rome, Paris, London, Madrid, Brussels, and Vienna—with a close-up look at pivotal artists.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘This is Home: The Art of Simple Living’
The book underscores the importance of sustainability and ethical choices, which makes it apropos in light of a modern understanding of green living
Updated 16 December 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari
“This is Home: The Art of Simple Living” by Natalie Walton is a pleasant read on creating a meaningful and harmonious home environment. Through beautiful visuals and insightful narratives, the author teaches readers to embrace simplicity and find joy in the spaces they inhabit.
Walton showcases a collection of stunning homes from around the world, with each design featuring a unique style and story behind it. She delves into the philosophy behind creating a home that reflects the person’s values and nurtures their sense of belonging.
One of the book’s strong points is the author’s ability to combine practical advice with heartfelt storytelling. She emphasizes the importance of making thoughtful decisions in choosing design elements as the home should be a sanctuary and provide a sense of connection to the person.
The author also talks about design concepts, such as minimalism, the inclusion of natural pieces, and the use of light and space in the room. Walton encourages readers to declutter and embrace a more mindful approach to interior design.
The book also underscores the importance of sustainability and ethical choices, which makes it apropos in light of a modern understanding of green living.
“This is Home” includes images that capture the essence of each featured home, allowing readers to immerse themselves in the ambience of these inspiring spaces and take a deeper look into the stories of the homeowners through the narratives. This combination of stunning visuals and meaningful storytelling creates a truly joyful reading experience.
While the book generally speaks to people who are interested in interior design and home decor, its appeal extends beyond aesthetics by reminding us that a home is not just a place to live in but a reflection of our identity and values and a source of comfort and inspiration.
The book was published in 2018 and is available on Amazon for SR186 ($50).
This compelling book offers an entirely new way of understanding the Aeneid. Many scholars regard Vergil’s poem as an attempt to combine Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey into a single epic. Joseph Farrell challenges this view, revealing how the Aeneid stages an epic contest to determine which kind of story it will tell — and what kind of hero Aeneas will be.
Farrell shows how this contest is provoked by the transgressive Juno, who challenges Vergil for the soul of his hero and poem. Her goal is to transform the poem into an Iliad of continuous Trojan persecution instead of an Odyssey of successful homecoming.
Farrell discusses how ancient critics considered the flexible Odysseus the model of a good leader but censured the hero of the Iliad, the intransigent Achilles, as a bad one.
He describes how the battle over which kind of leader Aeneas will prove to be continues throughout the poem, and explores how this struggle reflects in very different ways on the ethical legitimacy of Rome’s emperor, Caesar Augustus.