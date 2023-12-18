You are here

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran
The petrol outages on Monday are the first such incident since 2021, when a major cyberattack in Iran disrupted the sale of fuel, causing long queues at stations across the country. (AFP file photo)
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran
  • Iran’s state TV news say the Predatory Sparrow group claimed it was behind the disruption
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: A hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out cyberattacks that disrupted services at petrol stations across Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV and Israeli local media reported.
Oil Minister Javad Owji earlier told Iranian state TV that services had been disrupted at about 70 percent of Iran’s petrol stations and that outside interference was a possible cause.
Iran’s state TV news said the Predatory Sparrow group claimed it was behind the disruption. Israeli local media outlets also reported the claim.
“This cyberattack was carried out in a controlled manner to avoid potential damage to emergency services,” Predatory Sparrow said in its statement according to Iranian media.
Iran’s civil defense agency, which is responsible for the country’s cybersecurity, said it was still considering all possible causes for the disruptions as it investigated.
Iranian state media added the that hackers group had in the past claimed cyberattacks against Iranian petrol stations, rail networks and steel factories.
The petrol outages on Monday are the first such incident since 2021, when a major cyberattack in Iran disrupted the sale of fuel, causing long queues at stations across the country. Petrol pump prices in Iran are heavily subsidized. Iran accused Israel and the United States of being behind those attacks.
The disruption began early Monday and was especially acute in Tehran, forcing many petrol stations to operate manually, Iranian media reported.
“At least 30 percent of gas stations are working, with the rest gradually resolving the disruption in services,” Owji said.
Reza Navar, a spokesperson for Iran’s petrol stations association, told semi-official Fars news agency that a software issue was behind the disruption.
“A software problem with the fuel system has been confirmed in some stations across the country and experts are currently fixing the issue,” Navar said.
Navar added that there was no fuel supply shortage but called on drivers to not go to petrol stations.
The oil ministry earlier told state TV that the disruption was not linked to plans to increase the price of fuel, a policy that caused widespread protests in 2019 and led to violent repression.
State TV said petrol stations were seeking to provide fuel manually and that it will take at least 6 to 7 hours to resolve the problems.
Israel has not yet commented about the cyberattack in Iran.
Israel’s Cyber Unit on Monday said Iran and Hezbollah were behind an attempted cyberattack on a hospital in northern Israel about three weeks ago. It said that the attack was thwarted but that the hackers were able to retrieve “some of the sensitive information stored in the hospital’s information systems.”

Possible explosion reported near vessel off Yemen's coast

Possible explosion reported near vessel off Yemen’s coast
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
Possible explosion reported near vessel off Yemen’s coast

Possible explosion reported near vessel off Yemen’s coast
  • The Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea area in protest of Israel’s devastating bombardment and invasion of Gaza
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: A possible explosion near a vessel in the vicinity of the Bab Al-Mandab and a second incident near the strait at the southern end of the Red Sea were reported on Monday by a British maritime authority.
In an advisory, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of a possible explosion two nautical miles from a vessel located 30 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Mokha.
The UKMTO said in a separate advisory it had received a report of an “incident” 30 nautical miles northwest of Mokha.
British maritime security firm Ambrey also said that it had received information of a possible explosion in the water near a vessel 30 nautical miles south of Mokha.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has been attacking vessels in the Red Sea area in protest at Israel’s devastating bombardment and invasion of Hamas-ruled Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.
Two major freight firms including MSC, the world’s biggest container shipping line, said over the weekend they would avoid the Suez Canal in response to the attacks by Houthi forces, which control most of Yemen.
The Suez Canal shipping route, which leads to the Red Sea, is a vital waterway for global trade, used to transport energy and other goods between Europe and Asia, and elsewhere. The route saves on time and expense by avoiding having to navigate around the entire Africa continent.
The Houthis have pledged to continue their attacks until Israel stops its assault but on Saturday said that real steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza would contribute to “reducing the escalation.” They also said that they were in Oman-mediated talks about its sea “operations.”
That was the first indication that the militia group may be willing to de-escalate. The US has said it is seeking a coalition to protect ships in the Red Sea and to send a signal to the Houthis, which have also fired drones and missiles at Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Austin heads to Israel as US urges transition to a more targeted approach in Gaza

Austin heads to Israel as US urges transition to a more targeted approach in Gaza
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
AP
Austin heads to Israel as US urges transition to a more targeted approach in Gaza

Austin heads to Israel as US urges transition to a more targeted approach in Gaza
  • Lloyd Austin is expected to press Israeli leaders to transition to a more precise phase
  • France, the UK and Germany, some of Israel’s closest allies, joined global calls for a ceasefire
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza on a visit Monday, in the latest test of whether the US can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.
France, the UK and Germany, some of Israel’s closest allies, joined global calls for a ceasefire over the weekend, and Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with the militant group on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power, crushes its still-formidable military capabilities and returns the roughly 129 hostages still held by the group after its Oct. 7 attack, which ignited the war.
The US has vetoed international calls for a ceasefire and rushed munitions to its close ally while pressing it to take greater steps to avoid harming civilians. The 10-week-old war against Hamas has killed over 18,700 Palestinians and transformed much of northern Gaza into a moonscape.
Some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes, with most packing into UN-run shelters and tent camps in the southern part of the besieged territory.
Austin, who is traveling with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, is expected to press Israeli leaders to transition to a more precise phase, with targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages.
Under US pressure, Israel provided more precise evacuation instructions as troops moved into the southern city of Khan Younis earlier this month, though Palestinians say nowhere in Gaza is safe as Israel continues to carry out strikes in all parts of the territory.
Israel also reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid into the territory — another US request. But the amount entering is still less than half of prewar imports, even as needs have soared, and UN agencies say the fighting in the south hinders delivery in many areas.
Unprecedented death and destruction
The war began with an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas that overwhelmed Israel’s border defenses. Thousands of militants rampaged across southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 240 men, women and children.
Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives after most of the rest were freed in return for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners during a truce last month. Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends.
In response to the Oct. 7 attack, Israel launched one of the 21st century’s deadliest air and ground offensives.
More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Thursday in its last update before a communications blackout that only lifted late Sunday. It says thousands more casualties are buried under the rubble. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, but has said that most of those killed were women and children.
Israel’s military says 126 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive. It says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.
Israel blames the civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields when it operates in dense, residential areas. But the military rarely comments on individual strikes, which frequently kill women, children and other civilians.
Israel raids another hospital
Heavy fighting around Gaza’s hospitals, which are overflowing with patients and displaced people, has taken most of them out of service. Israel accuses militants of sheltering in health facilities and has provided evidence in some cases. Health officials deny the allegations and say the army has recklessly endangered civilians.
The World Health Organization said it was “appalled” by an Israeli raid on northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital over the last several days. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Sunday that at least eight patients had died, including a 9-year-old, and that several had fled on foot because ambulances could not reach the facility.
The military said troops operating “in the area of the hospital” had detained dozens of suspected militants, some of whom had taken part in the Oct. 7 attack, and had seized “numerous” weapons and military tactical equipment. It said the hospital had been used as a command center by Hamas, without providing evidence.
A similar standoff unfolded last month at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City — the territory’s largest — where hundreds of patients and tens of thousands of displaced people were stranded for days with little food, water or medical supplies. Israel said Hamas concealed a major command center inside the hospital, and revealed what appeared to be a militant tunnel beneath the facility before withdrawing days later.
The WHO, which is working to restore services at Shifa and was able to visit on Friday, described its emergency department as a “bloodbath,” with hundreds of wounded patients, some being sutured on the floor with little or no pain medicine. It said tens of thousands of people are sheltering in the medical compound despite severe shortages of food and water.
Regional tensions
Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have traded fire along the border nearly every day since the war began, and other Iran-backed militant groups have attacked US targets in Syria and Iraq. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have attacked ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, portraying it as a blockade of Israel.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, warned that Hezbollah was “dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war that would have devastating consequences.” The sides fought a devastating monthlong war in 2006.
Nearly 300 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the start of the war, and this has been the deadliest year for Palestinians there since 2005. Most have been killed during Israeli military raids, which often ignite gunbattles, or during violent demonstrations.
US defense leaders are hoping to prevent the risk of wider regional conflict, both through a sustained high level of US military presence and by urging Israel to scale back operations. President Joe Biden has warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.”
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week that his country would continue major combat operations against Hamas for several more months.

Topics: War on Gaza

Jordanian army says guards injured in clashes along Syrian border

Jordanian army says guards injured in clashes along Syrian border
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters
Jordanian army says guards injured in clashes along Syrian border

Jordanian army says guards injured in clashes along Syrian border
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: The Jordanian army on Monday reported armed clashes with drug dealers along the Syrian border since dawn, injuring several border guards.
The army said it was chasing infiltrators who were fleeing back across the border and were seeking to smuggle large quantities of drugs and weapons.

Topics: Jordan drugs Syria border

Iraq holds first provincial elections in a decade

Iraq holds first provincial elections in a decade
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters
Iraq holds first provincial elections in a decade

Iraq holds first provincial elections in a decade
  • The election sets the stage for parliamentary elections scheduled for 2025
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Voting began in Iraq on Monday in the first elections for provincial councils in a decade, with the ruling Shiite Muslim alliance likely to extend its grip on power amid a boycott by populist cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, its main political rival.
The election sets the stage for parliamentary elections scheduled for 2025, which will determine the balance of power in a nation where groups with ties to Iran have made political gains in recent years.
Local elections last took place in 2013. They were postponed since due to the war against Daesh militants who took over large parts of Iraq but were eventually defeated.
Sadr’s Shiite rivals, who blocked his bid to form a government after he emerged as a winner in 2021 parliamentary polls, are likely to take control of most local councils, especially in the mainly Shiite southern provinces.
This would further consolidate the power of the ruling Shiite alliance which is close to Iran, known as the Coordination Framework, deepening their power via access to state oil wealth that can be spent on local projects and services.
The alliance already form the single-largest bloc in parliament after members of Sadr’s party withdrew.
Voting takes place in 15 of Iraq’s 18 provinces to select 285 council-members whose duties include appointing powerful provincial governors and overseeing local administration.
Elections in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, which includes three provinces, are expected to take place next year.

Topics: Iraq

Israeli army says biggest Hamas tunnel found

Israeli army says biggest Hamas tunnel found
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP
Israeli army says biggest Hamas tunnel found

Israeli army says biggest Hamas tunnel found
  • The Gaza war started when Hamas militants burst through high-security border fence on October 7 and carried out the worst-ever attack on Israel
  • French FM, visiting Tel Aviv, calls for an “immediate and durable” truce as Netanyahu says Israel will fight until Hamas is eliminated
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel’s army said Sunday it had found a vast Hamas tunnel as it pressed its offensive in Gaza despite growing international calls for a ceasefire and pleas from relatives to bring home the remaining hostages.

Israel’s army said it had uncovered the biggest Hamas tunnel so far near the border crossing at Erez — large enough for small vehicles to use, an AFP photographer reported.
Israel said the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to construct, featuring rails, electricity, drainage and a communications network.

The Gaza war started when Hamas militants burst through Gaza’s high-security border fence on October 7 and carried out the worst-ever attack on Israel, killing 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250, according to updated Israeli figures.
The Israeli army says 121 soldiers have died in the ground operations that began late in October to accompany relentless aerial and artillery bombardment.

Israeli soldiers operate on December 15, 2023, in an iron-girded tunnel designed by Hamas to disgorge carloads of Palestinian fighters for a surprise storming of the border. (Reuters)

The bloodiest ever Gaza war has devastated much of the Palestinian territory, sparking global concern.
Dozens more were killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday, said the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory where authorities report more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.
Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced as homes are bombed and they struggle to find fuel, food, water and medicine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again vowed: “We will fight until the end. We will achieve all of our aims” — eliminating Hamas, freeing all hostages and ensuring that Gaza will not again become “a center for terrorism.”
But French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, visiting Tel Aviv, was the latest envoy to call for an “immediate and durable” truce.
“Too many civilians are being killed,” she said.
France also condemned an Israel bombardment that caused the death of one of its foreign ministry officials who had taken refuge in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Colonna’s British and German counterparts, David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock, also said too many civilians had been killed. But it was not, they said, the right time to call for “a general and immediate ceasefire, hoping it somehow becomes permanent.”
That, they wrote in Britain’s Sunday Times, would ignore the threat Israel faces from Hamas.
Pope Francis deplored the death of a Christian mother and daughter who, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, were shot dead by an Israeli soldier at Gaza’s only Catholic church, where families were sheltering.
“This happened even inside the parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people,” the pope said.
The United Nations estimates that 1.9 million Gazans — around 80 percent — have been displaced by the war.
“I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.
They have also faced repeated communications outages but on Sunday Gaza’s main telecoms firm said mobile and Internet service had been gradually restored after field teams fixed “the main damaged site.”

In what was once the courtyard of Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, Palestinians waded through the rubble, searching for corpses.
The Hamas health ministry had reported on Tuesday that Israeli troops stormed the hospital during a days-long “siege.” Israel’s army said Hamas had used the facility as a command center. It has made similar accusations about other hospitals, claims Hamas had denied.
Outside the hospital courtyard, which showed tank and bulldozer tracks, Abu Mohammed, who came to look for his son, stood crying.
“I don’t know how I will find him,” he said, pointing to the debris.
The Israeli government has come under growing pressure, including from its top ally the United States, but also from families of hostages, to either slow, suspend or end the military campaign.
Washington provides Israel with billions of dollars in military aid.
There are 129 hostages still in Gaza, Israel says, and relatives again rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday to call for a deal to bring them home after the army admitted to mistakenly killing three of the captives in the territory.
On Sunday weeping relatives of one of the three men, Alon Shamriz, 26, wept and clung to each on grief at his burial near Tel Aviv.
At the funeral, Shamriz’s brother said the government “abandoned” and “murdered you.”
Israel’s military has said the soldiers had violated rules of engagement.
Netanyahu said the killing of the three “broke the whole nation’s heart” but that military pressure was necessary to bring back the other captives and win the war.
One hostage already freed, German-Israeli Raz Ben-Ami, 57, spoke of the “daily humiliation, mental, physical,” she endured, including one meal a day and no proper toilets.
Qatar, which helped mediate a truce last month that saw 80 Israeli hostages exchanged for 240 jailed Palestinians, said there were “ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause.”
But Hamas said on Telegram it was “against any negotiations for the exchange of prisoners until the aggression against our people ceases completely.”

The Gaza war has also seen violence spiral in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israeli forces killed five Palestinians Sunday morning at a West Bank refugee camp, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Israel’s army said air strikes had targeted militants who had endangered soldiers.
More than 290 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war erupted, health officials say.
The war has also raised fears of a broader Middle East conflict.
Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants are exchanging regular fire across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, saying they want to pressure Israel, have launched attacks on passing vessels in the vital Red Sea shipping zone, forcing major companies to redirect vessels.
Israeli air strikes against targets near Damascus on Sunday wounded two Syrian soldiers, the Syrian defense ministry said.
Israel primarily targets Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions in the country, and has stepped up such attacks since October 7.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Hamas tunnels

