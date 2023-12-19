King Salman chairs cabinet session discussing Saudi-Qatari relations

King Salman chaired on Tuesday over a council of ministers session in Riyadh that discussed Saudi-Qatari relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The session discussed the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's official visit to Qatar, and the talks held with Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al-Thani.
The council commended the achievements of the seventh Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting, highlighting the signing of various agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two nations.
Expressions of condolences were conveyed by the council regarding the passing of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Additionally, the council extended congratulations to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming leadership in Kuwait.
The council also addressed the Kingdom's active involvement in political and humanitarian initiatives to halt Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. Their efforts aim to protect civilians and provide ongoing relief aid to those affected.
Makkah revamps path to Hira Cave for safety, accessibility
Transformative Hira project includes paving, lighting, easier routes for pilgrims, vehicles
Updated 17 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The first phase of the Hira Cave pathway revamp has been unveiled in Makkah, which includes improved access for pedestrians and vehicles.
Representatives from the Hira Cultural District in Makkah announced the initial phase of the transformative project recently.
The Cave of Hira is a religious site where the first verses of the Qur’an were revealed, and is of considerable importance for Muslims.
The project aligns with the broader vision of Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on providing a profound and educational experience for Umrah and Haj pilgrims, and visitors.
The paved ascent to the cave, starting in the foothills of Mount Hira, offers a departure from the traditional arduous path because it ensures a gradual and visually engaging experience.
Fawaz Al-Mehrij, CEO of Samaya Investment Co., the developer and operator of the Hira Cultural District, said that further development would follow.
Al-Mehrij said the new, enhanced features include illuminated pathways, surveillance cameras and a guidance center, all without disrupting access to the old path.
For safety, barriers have been positioned along the shoulder of the road. The new path consists of a section for vehicles transporting visitors to a designated point. Another section allows walking access to the Cave of Hira in 15 minutes. There is another longer, paved path for walkers, which takes 40 minutes.
Al-Mehrij underlined the safety shortcomings of the old path with its wearisome stairs. The ongoing project enhances accessibility and includes service kiosks catering to diverse visitor needs during their ascent, he added.
Though the road is not yet complete, its progress aligns with the planned schedule. Subsequent stages in the coming months are expected to bring the entire project to fruition, he said.
Al-Mehrij said trial runs have indicated the new path would provide safety and comfort for visitors. And that there were also emergency vehicles stationed along the way to help people who require healthcare.
The Hira Cultural District features museums and exhibitions in multiple languages. It is supervised by the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites.
Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition
Noor Riyadh 2023 was curated by Jerome Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Fahad bin Naif and Alaa Tarabzouni under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon”
Updated 19 December 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The Noor Riyadh 2023 festival, organized by the Royal Commission of Riyadh City, has secured new Guinness World Records for the third consecutive year, earning six additional titles.
The largest festival of light held its third annual celebration from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16, featuring large-scale immersive installations across five main hubs in the Kingdom’s capital, attracting almost 3 million visitors.
The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records.
Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of Riyadh Art, said: “Noor Riyadh 2023 has not only illuminated our city, but also our hearts and minds. As we close this chapter, we look forward to the ongoing exhibition and the continuous enrichment of Riyadh’s art and culture landscape.
“Our journey toward transforming the capital into a vibrant, creative global hub and ‘gallery without walls’ is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and we are thrilled to contribute to this dynamic evolution.”
German interaction designer Christopher Bauder’s “DIALOGUE” sparked a dynamic between Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, Al-Faisaliyah Tower and Kingdom Tower, through an overwhelming light display. It set two records: One for the most lights (560) in a light show on a single building in Al-Faisaliyah, and the other for the most lights used in a temporary light and sound show, illuminating both Al-Faisaliyah Tower and Kingdom Tower.
Studio Drift’s “Desert Swarm” illustration created the largest drone bird swarm with 3,000 drones. The festival also launched the most drones in a week, illuminating the skies with glistening performances.
French artist Miguel Chevalier’s “Magic Carpet, Origin of the World” presented the largest interactive projection-mapped display, featuring a carpet-like arrangement of multiplying cells that came alive under the footsteps of visitors.
Yinka Ilori’s “Block Cubes” became the world’s largest temporary skate park, earning the festival its sixth record and showcasing a surprising approach to light-based installations.
Noor Riyadh 2023 was curated by Jerome Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Fahad bin Naif and Alaa Tarabzouni under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.” Its captivating artworks explored light as a unifying force in times of isolation and were spread across the landscapes of King Abdullah Financial District, JAX District, Salam Park, Wadi Hanifa and Wadi Namar.
It included unique highlight works, such as SUPERFLEX’s immersive video art projections in King Abdullah Financial District and Muhannad Shono’s exploration of light and formlessness in JAX District.
While the festival has come to an end, Noor Riyadh still shines bright in its accompanying exhibition, “Refracted Identities, Shared Futures.” The show is curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel, and features 32 works from artists representing 16 countries, on display until March 2.
The UN said: “This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Arabic as one of the six UN official languages”
Updated 19 December 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Closing out 2023, which has been designated by the Ministry of Culture as the “Year of the Arabic Poetry,” Ithra celebrated International Arabic Language Day, shining a light on Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, an Abbasi era poet considered a wonder of his time.
During the five-day festivities which ended on Dec. 16, more than 10,000 visitors walked throughout Ithra for the event themed “Poet of Desert (Al-Baida),” to celebrate and learn more about Al-Mutanabbi.
According to the UN, the theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 — held on Dec. 18 — is “Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts.”
The UN said: “This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Arabic as one of the six UN official languages.” In 1973, the UN General Assembly made the historic decision that Arabic would be one of the official languages of the organization.
Ithra celebrated the occasion with several events that were curated throughout the center. The outdoor space directly outside of the Ithra main building was transformed into Al-Mutanabbi Street, with offerings from six of the most prestigious Iraqi publishing houses.
HIGHLIGHTS
• According to the UN, the theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 — held on Dec. 18 — is ‘Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts.’
• The festivities at Ithra included workshops, story readings, and book signings among other activities for all ages.
Local artist Salma Al-Shaikh offered a pyrography workshop, which combined quotes from poetry with a tangible object. She taught visitors how to burn their favorite lines of poetry on parchment produced from animal skins.
She said that carrier pigeons used to transport important memos via parchment and vellum because the material was lightweight yet more durable and practical than paper. Ink used on parchment would retain its structure even in rainy or windy conditions, Al-Shaikh added.
The festivities at Ithra also included story readings, book signings and plenty of activities for children and adults alike.