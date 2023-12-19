Saudi minister receives Egyptian ambassador

NAHJ nonprofit empowering Saudi youth in diverse fields
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: NAHJ, a nonprofit organization, is emerging as a ray of hope for young Saudis looking for opportunities for personal development that can enable them to positively impact their communities.
Founded by CEO Rakan Al-Otaibi, the nonprofit offers a variety of programs and activities dedicated to uplifting and empowering young Saudis.
“NAHJ’s mission is rooted in the transformative power of empowering youth,” says Al-Otaibi. “We believe that young people are the pioneers of change and the leaders of the future. Our aim is not just to give power, but also to impart the knowledge that propels young individuals to dream big and actualize those dreams.”
NAHJ stands out from other organizations through its multifaceted approach, offering a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. Al-Otaibi added: “Our services are uniquely crafted by youth for youth, ensuring a profound understanding of their needs and interests.”
Through its programs, young people can take part in activities and chart their future careers, said Al-Otaibi, adding: “The ripple effect of these experiences showcases the power of providing diverse opportunities and firsthand exposure to various fields, making a lasting impact on the trajectories of our youth.”
Speaking about NAHJ’s first hospital volunteering initiative for Saudis aged under 18, Al-Otaibi said: “Some students discovered their passion for healthcare and committed to lengthy shifts with enthusiasm. For a few, this experience became the catalyst for pursuing careers in healthcare.”
The present generation possesses unparalleled potential. The empowerment landscape, whether through NAHJ or other avenues, offers a unique chance for youth to accomplish extraordinary feats.
Rakan Al-Otaibi, NAHJ founder and CEO
To ensure alignment with the interests and aspirations of young people, NAHJ conducts surveys, collaborates with educational institutions to diversify program offerings, and actively seeks and incorporates feedback.
The nonprofit also provides young people with the platform to create clubs through the NAHJ clubs program. Students can launch their own clubs within the organization, while the annual NAHJ summer program provides valuable internships across diverse fields. Additionally, the Event Hub department organizes monthly events tailored to youth interests, fostering collaboration and engagement.
Al-Otaibi told young people seeking to make a difference in their communities: “Dream ambitiously and work tirelessly. The present generation possesses unparalleled potential. The empowerment landscape, whether through NAHJ or other avenues, offers a unique chance for youth to accomplish extraordinary feats. Embrace this opportunity and make a lasting difference.”
The impact of NAHJ’s volunteering and internship programs is evident through the testimonials of people who have benefited.
Mohammed Al-Zamil, a medical student, said: “As a university student at King Saud University, taking part in NAHJ’s hospital volunteering program provided me with invaluable practical experience, ultimately solidifying my decision to pursue a career in medicine.”
Another student, Nydah Al-Anzi, said: “By volunteering with NAHJ, I gained invaluable insights into my passion for cardiothoracic surgery. Through interactions with professionals, exploring the hospital environment and learning about diverse topics, I had an unforgettable experience. I firmly believe that this experience will serve as a significant milestone in the commencement of my journey in the field of medicine.”
Participants will undergo over 120 hours of training, receive an SDAIA-accredited certification
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority will train 60 Saudi graduates on how to protect sensitive information.
The SDAIA has opened registration for its Data Governance Camp, targeting graduates in technical, administrative and legal fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The aim is to equip participants with skills in governance, classification, personal data protection, and organizational sharing policies, in compliance with regulations set by the National Data Management Office.
Participants will undergo over 120 hours of training, receive an SDAIA-accredited certification, and become eligible for a professional test from a globally recognized entity.
To join the camp, applicants must be Saudi citizens who have technical, administrative and legal qualifications. They must be proficient in English and undertake a test and personal interview.
To register, interested individuals can visit the SDAIA academy website at sdaia.tuwaiq.edu.sa. Registration is open until Dec. 23, and the 30-day, in-person camp will start at the Tuwaiq Academy on Jan. 7.
The camp is part of the SDAIA’s initiatives to develop specialists, and help advance the Kingdom’s data-driven and AI-based sectors.
Malaysian envoy praised Saudi efforts through KSrelief to help needy people around the world
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sent a 33rd planeload of aid for to the people of Gaza
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, on Tuesday met with the Malaysian ambassador to the Kingdom, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed relief projects and humanitarian work in the Southeast Asian country.
The envoy praised Saudi efforts through KSrelief to help needy people around the world and described the Riyadh-based center as a key player in international humanitarian work.
Al-Rabeeah also held talks with the Mauritian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Shaukat Ali Soudhan, which focused on recent projects implemented in the East African nation and humanitarian aid issues of mutual concern.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sent a 33rd planeload of aid for the people of Gaza. The KSrelief-operated aircraft, carrying 18 tons of medical supplies, flew from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.
In Yemen, KSrelief recently launched a program for pediatric hematology and oncology in the city of Mukalla in the Hadramout governorate. The seven volunteer medical specialists assigned to the project, which runs until Dec. 22, had to date examined 24 children with cancerous tumors.
The initiative is part of an ongoing series of volunteer medical schemes being carried out by KSrelief to provide specialized treatment for low-income patients around the world.
In Chad, the agency handed out 2,000 cartons of dates to 12,000 people in Moundou city in the Central African country’s western Logone Occidental region. Overall, the center aims to distribute 300 tons of dates throughout nine Chadian states.
And in Pakistan, KSrelief distributed 350 food baskets to 2,450 people affected by floods in the Broghil Valley of the Upper Chitral District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as part of phase two of a project to support food security in Pakistan.
Saudi wildlife center records first rare shrew sighting
Dhofar Zababah species, scientifically known as Crocidura dhofarensis, is native to the Dhofar region and the eastern part of Yemen, adjacent to Oman
Dhofar Zababah thrives in dense, moist plant environments, such as agricultural areas, where it digs and burrows around water channels and damp soil
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi National Center for Wildlife has recorded the first sighting of a rare species of shrew in the Kingdom’s southwest.
The Dhofar Zababah species, scientifically known as Crocidura dhofarensis, is native to the Dhofar region and the eastern part of Yemen, adjacent to Oman.
National Center for Wildlife CEO Mohammed Ali Qurban said that the documentation is an extension of the center’s efforts to protect ecosystems and preserve biodiversity — one of its key strategic goals.
Qurban highlighted the center’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and sustainable ecological system by maximizing research activities.
He said that the latest sighting, along with other discoveries like extinct hunting cheetah skeletons found in the north of the Kingdom last year, reflects the center’s progress in protecting natural habitats and enriching ecosystems.
The Dhofar Zababah thrives in dense, moist plant environments, such as agricultural areas, where it digs and burrows around water channels and damp soil.
It has one of the fastest heart rates among wild mammals, reaching up to 450 beats per minute. The white-toothed shrew feeds on invertebrates and seeds, relying on its strong sense of smell, and consumes food throughout the day due to its high metabolic rates.
The shrew is characterized by its small size, measuring no more than 12 centimeters in length and weighing about 10 grams.
It features a long, pointed snout with long straight hair, a short tail with a broad base that narrows towards the back, small eyes and short ears, and soft light brown fur.
The documentation of the species is a significant scientific and environmental development for the Kingdom, reflecting the center’s efforts to protect and sustain ecosystems, and preserve biodiversity.
King Salman chairs cabinet session discussing Saudi-Qatari relations
The council commended the achievements of the seventh Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting
The council also addressed the Kingdom's active involvement in political and humanitarian initiatives to halt attacks on Gaza
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
King Salman chaired on Tuesday over a council of ministers session in Riyadh that discussed Saudi-Qatari relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The session discussed the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's official visit to Qatar, and the talks held with Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al-Thani.
The council commended the achievements of the seventh Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting, highlighting the signing of various agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two nations.
Expressions of condolences were conveyed by the council regarding the passing of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Additionally, the council extended congratulations to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming leadership in Kuwait.
The council also addressed the Kingdom's active involvement in political and humanitarian initiatives to halt Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. Their efforts aim to protect civilians and provide ongoing relief aid to those affected.