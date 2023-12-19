Saudi athlete lifts the gender divide

You are here

Saudi weightlifter Hanouf Hawsawi has joined the ranks of Saudi women inspiring their community to take up challenging sports and represent their country internationally. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
  • Weightlifter Hanouf Hawsawi says Saudi women ‘are able to get beyond any obstacle in their way’
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi weightlifter Hanouf Hawsawi has challenged the stereotypes surrounding women in the sport by competing in the 71+ kg category at the 2023 Saudi Games.

Hawsawi, who had only trained for a month and a half before the games this year, told Arab News: “I was jumping from joy when announced that I won the fifth place, and this will give me motivation to be in the first place next year, hopefully.”

Her weightlifting journey began in 2019 and she has participated in other competitions.




Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)

Cultural norms and gendered expectations initially caused her family to oppose her participation in the sport.

“We used to believe that women shouldn’t carry heavy objects because it was a new sport for them in Saudi Arabia. So, when any other women saw that I was carrying a lot of weight, they all said, ‘you shouldn’t do that, it’s bad for girls,’” she said.

Saudi Arabia is supporting sports ... and providing significant assistance to Saudi women who participate in sports. This has made it possible for myself and many others to demonstrate our abilities and gain confidence.

Hanouf Hawsawi, Saudi athlete

The expectation placed on women to meet certain beauty standards was another challenge initially imposed on Hawsawi: “Even my relatives were surprised and didn’t like it because they thought I might not have a chance to get married because I might look like a guy, as well as a few of my friends, but I kept going because I found myself in this game.”  

However, by staying motivated and consistent in her practice of weightlifting, Hawsawi was able to defy these gendered norms and expectations and won her family’s support. Witnessing her enthusiasm, they matched it with their own and encouraged her to compete in the Saudi Games.

Hasawi made the decision to switch from being a CrossFitter to a weightlifter in 2019 after a coach at the gym noticed how powerful and adept she was at lifting weights.

She believes weightlifting kept her from going through depression since she tends to overthink but is also a hard worker who doesn’t believe in the word “impossible.”

Hawsawi said: “Weightlifting saved me from depression. I wanted to discover something (to) feel good about myself.”

However, an injury in 2021 kept her out of the gym for six months. Hawsawi’s practical advice for women who want to train in the sport is to not push themselves when they are fatigued or sleep-deprived.

Speaking about the experience, she said: “I did not get much sleep the night before, but I went to training that day with heavy weights and broke my right wrist.”

Although she was advised to halt training for eight months, she returned to the gym after six “and participated in the Saudi Games trial, where I was successful. I told myself that this was just the beginning of my weightlifting career, and I advise everyone not to train when they are tired — it’s okay to skip it and try again the next day.”   

Winning fifth place in Saudi Games has motivated Hawsawi to work harder to achieve more medals and titles in the years to come and to pursue her career as a professional Saudi weightlifter.

“I’ll be competing in weightlifting competitions inside Saudi Arabia, setting new records, and representing my nation abroad in competitions where my weight category is represented.”

She noted that her role model in the field is Loredana Toma. “She is a weightlifter from Romania in 71+ kg category. I love everything about her — her strength and technique.”

The Saudi Games are the biggest annual national athletic event in the Kingdom. More than 6,000 athletes compete in the multi-game combined sports tournament, which helps to fulfil several objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, including inspiring Saudi youth through sports, elevating the standard of living through sporting excellence, and developing a new generation of athletes capable of representing their country.

“Saudi Arabia is supporting sports, (which) is now deemed essential to Vision 2030, and providing significant assistance to Saudi women who participate in sports. This has made it possible for myself and many others to demonstrate our abilities and gain confidence. On achieving our objectives, I can state as a Saudi lady that Saudi women are very ambitious, never give up, and are able to get beyond any obstacle in their way,” Hawsawi noted.  

She has joined the ranks of Saudi women inspiring their community to take up challenging sports and to represent their country internationally. Layan Al-Qurashi made Saudi sporting history this year by becoming the first female weightlifter to win a medal at Asian competition level. The athlete took bronzes in the 81 kg category of the snatch and jerk events at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, held in Delhi.

 

NAHJ nonprofit empowering Saudi youth in diverse fields

NAHJ offers Saudi youths a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. (Supplied)
Afshan Aziz
NAHJ nonprofit empowering Saudi youth in diverse fields

  • NAHJ stands out from other organizations through its multifaceted approach, offering a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: NAHJ, a nonprofit organization, is emerging as a ray of hope for young Saudis looking for opportunities for personal development that can enable them to positively impact their communities.

Founded by CEO Rakan Al-Otaibi, the nonprofit offers a variety of programs and activities dedicated to uplifting and empowering young Saudis.

“NAHJ’s mission is rooted in the transformative power of empowering youth,” says Al-Otaibi. “We believe that young people are the pioneers of change and the leaders of the future. Our aim is not just to give power, but also to impart the knowledge that propels young individuals to dream big and actualize those dreams.”

Rakan Al-Otaibi, NAHJ founder and CEO

NAHJ stands out from other organizations through its multifaceted approach, offering a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. Al-Otaibi added: “Our services are uniquely crafted by youth for youth, ensuring a profound understanding of their needs and interests.”

Through its programs, young people can take part in activities and chart their future careers, said Al-Otaibi, adding: “The ripple effect of these experiences showcases the power of providing diverse opportunities and firsthand exposure to various fields, making a lasting impact on the trajectories of our youth.”

Speaking about NAHJ’s first hospital volunteering initiative for Saudis aged under 18, Al-Otaibi said: “Some students discovered their passion for healthcare and committed to lengthy shifts with enthusiasm. For a few, this experience became the catalyst for pursuing careers in healthcare.”

The present generation possesses unparalleled potential. The empowerment landscape, whether through NAHJ or other avenues, offers a unique chance for youth to accomplish extraordinary feats.

Rakan Al-Otaibi, NAHJ founder and CEO

To ensure alignment with the interests and aspirations of young people, NAHJ conducts surveys, collaborates with educational institutions to diversify program offerings, and actively seeks and incorporates feedback.

The nonprofit also provides young people with the platform to create clubs through the NAHJ clubs program. Students can launch their own clubs within the organization, while the annual NAHJ summer program provides valuable internships across diverse fields. Additionally, the Event Hub department organizes monthly events tailored to youth interests, fostering collaboration and engagement.

Al-Otaibi told young people seeking to make a difference in their communities: “Dream ambitiously and work tirelessly. The present generation possesses unparalleled potential. The empowerment landscape, whether through NAHJ or other avenues, offers a unique chance for youth to accomplish extraordinary feats. Embrace this opportunity and make a lasting difference.”

The impact of NAHJ’s volunteering and internship programs is evident through the testimonials of people who have benefited.

Mohammed Al-Zamil, a medical student, said: “As a university student at King Saud University, taking part in NAHJ’s hospital volunteering program provided me with invaluable practical experience, ultimately solidifying my decision to pursue a career in medicine.”

Another student, Nydah Al-Anzi, said: “By volunteering with NAHJ, I gained invaluable insights into my passion for cardiothoracic surgery. Through interactions with professionals, exploring the hospital environment and learning about diverse topics, I had an unforgettable experience. I firmly believe that this experience will serve as a significant milestone in the commencement of my journey in the field of medicine.”

 

Data-protection training for 60 Saudi graduates

Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Data-protection training for 60 Saudi graduates

  • Participants will undergo over 120 hours of training, receive an SDAIA-accredited certification
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority will train 60 Saudi graduates on how to protect sensitive information.

The SDAIA has opened registration for its Data Governance Camp, targeting graduates in technical, administrative and legal fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. 

The aim is to equip participants with skills in governance, classification, personal data protection, and organizational sharing policies, in compliance with regulations set by the National Data Management Office.

Participants will undergo over 120 hours of training, receive an SDAIA-accredited certification, and become eligible for a professional test from a globally recognized entity. 

To join the camp, applicants must be Saudi citizens who have technical, administrative and legal qualifications. They must be proficient in English and undertake a test and personal interview. 

To register, interested individuals can visit the SDAIA academy website at sdaia.tuwaiq.edu.sa. Registration is open until Dec. 23, and the 30-day, in-person camp will start at the Tuwaiq Academy on Jan. 7. 

The camp is part of the SDAIA’s initiatives to develop specialists, and help advance the Kingdom’s data-driven and AI-based sectors.

Saudi minister receives Egyptian ambassador

Abdulrahman Al-Rassi holds talks with Ahmed Farouk in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Follow

Saudi minister receives Egyptian ambassador

  • Each side discussed relations between their respective countries, along with the latest issues of mutual concern
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi on Tuesday received the Egyptian Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmed Farouk in Riyadh, the ministry reported on X.

In a separate meeting recently, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Evgeny Shestakov, also in the capital.

During the meetings, each side discussed relations between their respective countries, along with the latest issues of mutual concern.

 

Saudi aid agency chief meets foreign envoys

Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi aid agency chief meets foreign envoys

  • Malaysian envoy praised Saudi efforts through KSrelief to help needy people around the world
  • Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sent a 33rd planeload of aid for to the people of Gaza
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, on Tuesday met with the Malaysian ambassador to the Kingdom, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed relief projects and humanitarian work in the Southeast Asian country.

The envoy praised Saudi efforts through KSrelief to help needy people around the world and described the Riyadh-based center as a key player in international humanitarian work.

Al-Rabeeah also held talks with the Mauritian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Shaukat Ali Soudhan, which focused on recent projects implemented in the East African nation and humanitarian aid issues of mutual concern.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sent a 33rd planeload of aid for the people of Gaza. The KSrelief-operated aircraft, carrying 18 tons of medical supplies, flew from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.

In Yemen, KSrelief recently launched a program for pediatric hematology and oncology in the city of Mukalla in the Hadramout governorate. The seven volunteer medical specialists assigned to the project, which runs until Dec. 22, had to date examined 24 children with cancerous tumors.

The initiative is part of an ongoing series of volunteer medical schemes being carried out by KSrelief to provide specialized treatment for low-income patients around the world.

In Chad, the agency handed out 2,000 cartons of dates to 12,000 people in Moundou city in the Central African country’s western Logone Occidental region. Overall, the center aims to distribute 300 tons of dates throughout nine Chadian states.

And in Pakistan, KSrelief distributed 350 food baskets to 2,450 people affected by floods in the Broghil Valley of the Upper Chitral District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as part of phase two of a project to support food security in Pakistan.

Saudi wildlife center records first rare shrew sighting 

Saudi wildlife center records first rare shrew sighting 
Arab News
Saudi wildlife center records first rare shrew sighting 

  • Dhofar Zababah species, scientifically known as Crocidura dhofarensis, is native to the Dhofar region and the eastern part of Yemen, adjacent to Oman
  • Dhofar Zababah thrives in dense, moist plant environments, such as agricultural areas, where it digs and burrows around water channels and damp soil
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi National Center for Wildlife has recorded the first sighting of a rare species of shrew in the Kingdom’s southwest.

The Dhofar Zababah species, scientifically known as Crocidura dhofarensis, is native to the Dhofar region and the eastern part of Yemen, adjacent to Oman.

National Center for Wildlife CEO Mohammed Ali Qurban said that the documentation is an extension of the center’s efforts to protect ecosystems and preserve biodiversity — one of its key strategic goals.

Qurban highlighted the center’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and sustainable ecological system by maximizing research activities.

He said that the latest sighting, along with other discoveries like extinct hunting cheetah skeletons found in the north of the Kingdom last year, reflects the center’s progress in protecting natural habitats and enriching ecosystems.

The Dhofar Zababah thrives in dense, moist plant environments, such as agricultural areas, where it digs and burrows around water channels and damp soil.

It has one of the fastest heart rates among wild mammals, reaching up to 450 beats per minute. The white-toothed shrew feeds on invertebrates and seeds, relying on its strong sense of smell, and consumes food throughout the day due to its high metabolic rates.

The shrew is characterized by its small size, measuring no more than 12 centimeters in length and weighing about 10 grams.

It features a long, pointed snout with long straight hair, a short tail with a broad base that narrows towards the back, small eyes and short ears, and soft light brown fur.

The documentation of the species is a significant scientific and environmental development for the Kingdom, reflecting the center’s efforts to protect and sustain ecosystems, and preserve biodiversity.

