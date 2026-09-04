Raas Almaal (GB) set King Khalid Racecourse alight as he took victory by nearly 20 lengths on his debut — and the colt is now set to line up against eight rivals in the feature SAR350,000 Taif Sprint Cup on Saturday.

Carrying the colors of owner Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, the Sea The Moon runner got away well and sauntered through his maiden race to the win without being fully extended under Muhammad Al-Daham.

He drops down to 1,200 meters this weekend, when he will be joined by another running in the same colors and also trained by the in-form Abdullah Al-Sidrani — the Mohammad Al-Hubail-ridden Salateen (USA), who was a course and distance winner by just over four lengths on his debut early last month.

Brave Vekoma (USA) and the Red Stable of Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz’s Almuntakhab (USA) were left trailing in the wake of Raas Almaal to collect the placings and again reoppose, while Motasaltenah (IRE) was third to Salateen and does battle again.

The two-year-old field is completed by the twice-raced Tehayer (KSA) and the unraced trio of Alawhad (IRE), Big Brother Jack (USA) and Qasoura (USA).

Seventeen have been declared for Friday’s SAR120,000 King Khalid Racecourse Championship Prep over 1,600 meters, with Al-Sidrani and Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah well represented by Ya Dar (FR), Uncle (GB) and Mullazem (IRE) who ran third, fourth and fifth in the recent Makkah Almokarramah Reg.Gov.Cup.

Red Stable also have a trio of runners courtesy of Lough Derg (IRE), Jemer (GB) and Almaan (USA), but it is the White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz who have the two highest-rated runners in the field with Cacofonix (IRE) and German import Geography (GER).

Cacofonix twice finished behind Zefzaf (USA), having arrived from France last season and disappointed on his Taif debut last month, while Geography boasted strong European form and has only had one domestic start when 11th in the Group 2 1351 Turf Sprint on The Saudi Cup weekend.

White Stable’s Fallat Kheir (KSA) landed the Taif University Cup two weeks ago and makes a quick return to action in the SAR120,000 King Khalid Racecourse Championship Prep for fillies and mares, which also features the talented Shubra Cup runner-up Kawafill (KSA) and Dance Desire (GB), who looks to go one better after seconds in the Um Al-Qura University Cup and its prep race.

Also on Friday, 13 have been declared for the JCSA Challenge Prep for juveniles over 1,600 meters, including Aeraab (USA) and Alnajim Alsati (KSA) who were winners on their debut for Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Al-Sabah and the White Stable respectively.