Aramco becomes title partner of Aston Martin F1 Team

Canon elevates Saudi presence with new flagship facility

Canon Middle East inaugurated its largest customer experience center in Riyadh catering to the business community. Since establishing its direct operations in the Kingdom in 2018, Canon has remained steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation and contributing to the digital transformation outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy.

With a dedicated team on the ground, the company’s direct presence has not only facilitated a deep understanding of the local market but has also enabled Canon to establish close partnerships with businesses seeking advanced digital and technology-based imaging services. Canon aims to further expand its range of products and services across the Saudi market, where there is a growing need for digital and other technology-based imaging services to support a more agile, robust, and efficient business environment.

During the inauguration of the Canon Experience Center, Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, managing director of Canon Middle East and Turkiye, said: “Canon aims to add value to the Saudi economy by contributing to the development of a well-defined digital infrastructure mandated by Vision 2030 and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi economy. As a company, we are committed to aligning with the ambitious goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The dedication to innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification has motivated us to invest in the Saudi economy and create opportunities for the local workforce. Furthermore, our contribution to Saudization will support building a skilled and empowered Saudi workforce.”

He added: “We value our strong relationship with our customers in Saudi Arabia, and together, we aim to improve the experiences of our business partners and consumers in the country. Through our strategic investments into the Canon Experience Center in the country, we would like to not only bring convenience to our customers but also help them make informed buying decisions.”

A recent study commissioned by Canon, titled “State of the Middle East Print Industry,” surveyed the top prospects for print industry growth within the region. Notably, 66 percent of respondents highlighted Saudi Arabia as the leading destination for such growth.

The new state-of-the-art facility provides Saudi corporates with an immersive and dynamic environment to explore a wide range of Canon’s cutting-edge printing solutions and applications, including production print, inkjet, wide format, and office printers with a variety of output samples, enabling customers to discover firsthand the print opportunities of tomorrow. Canon’s regional leadership team inaugurated the center in the presence of its customers and partners.

Shadi Bakhour, B2B business unit director, Canon Middle East, said: “With the opening of the Canon Experience Center, customers in Saudi Arabia can benefit from personalized business consultations and discover tailored solutions. The experience center will also offer live demonstrations of applications, allowing visitors to test print quality on various materials before they make their final purchase. In addition to serving as a flagship facility for Canon’s latest innovations, this innovative center in Riyadh showcases the company’s state-of-the-art printing technology.”

The Canon Experience Center in Riyadh is strategically designed to serve as a central hub for showcasing the latest technologies, offering a unique space for workshops, regional training sessions, and engaging customer events.

This revamped flagship center’s opening is the culmination of a breakthrough year for Canon in the region. The company is projecting a 11 percent revenue growth in 2023.

The Canon Experience Center is open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.