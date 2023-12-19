Radio sets make a comeback in war-torn Gaza

You are here

A Palestinian man listens to his radio in a refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel forces and Hamas fighters. (AFP)
A Palestinian man listens to his radio in a refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel forces and Hamas fighters. (AFP)
GAZA STRIP: Before war broke out in Gaza, Mahmud Al-Daoudi could never have imagined the radio sets gathering dust in his shop would be in such high demand, offering his customers a precious link with the outside world.
Power cuts have long been a part of everyday life, but the besieged territory’s 2.4 million people are now enduring long blackouts after Israel cut off electricity and fuel supplies.
Its relentless assault has killed more than 19,450 Gazans, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry.
Israel began its devastating air and ground offensive following the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed around 1,140 people in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
It is now impossible to plug in computers or television sets, recharge phones or access the internet without generators or solar panels, a luxury few Gazans can afford.

FASTFACT

Stations such as BBC Arabic and Al Jazeera have launched special channels to help keep displaced people up to date with the news.

But to keep up with the news, there’s always the battery-powered radio.
“We had a full stock but we’ve been completely out of them since the first week” of the war, Daoudi said.
With the phone and internet cuts, “radio is the only way to find out what’s going on,” he said.
The long battery life is another plus, he said from his store in Rafah, at the southern end of the territory.
Before the war, a radio cost around 25 shekels ($7) — now, they go for around 60 shekels ($16).
“We’ve even resold the broken radios people returned to us,” the 33-year-old said.
When the radio sets disappeared from the shelves, customers asked for old telephones with built-in radios and torches, a welcome help when night falls.
“Now we’re running out of phones,” Daoudi told AFP.
It’s impossible to order new stock, with only limited humanitarian aid trickling into the territory.
“People want to follow the news, hear where the shelling is taking place and find out about the fate of their families,” said Hussein Abu Hashem, who has run out of radios at his shop too.
According to the UN, 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced since the start of the war, around 85 percent of the population.
Many of them are now living in makeshift camps in the south of the territory where they lack basic supplies.
“I don’t know what’s happening around us, where the strikes are, which houses are targeted, who’s alive, who the martyrs are,” Umm Ibrahim told AFP in the southern city of Khan Younis.
“We want to receive news from anywhere in Gaza,” she said.
“When my battery runs out, I walk around the camp and listen out for other people’s radios.”
Stations such as BBC Arabic and Al Jazeera have launched special channels to help keep displaced people up to date with the news.
Some Gazans, like 75-year-old Hebrew-speaker Mohammed Hassouna, manage to pick up the news from Israeli radio stations.
He said it allows him to keep up with the latest “from the Israeli side.”
“I keep my children and neighbors informed,” he said.
Outside his tent, Salah Zorob, 37, spends his time flicking through radio stations on his mobile phone.
“The world is moving forward with modern technology but here in Gaza we’re moving backwards,” he said.
“They’re going to take us back to the Stone Age.”

 

  • At least 278 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,520 arrested in West Bank raids since October 7
  • Polls suggest link between campaign of harassment and violence and rise in support for armed resistance
LONDON: While fighting rages in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Israeli authorities have been carrying out raids across the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian population views as “collective punishment.”

At least 278 Palestinians, including 70 children, have been killed during such raids since Oct. 7, according to UN figures, and more than 4,520 have been detained, according to local prisoner rights groups.

Far from removing the potential security threat emanating from the West Bank, experts say Israel may actually be inviting hostility, and consequently boosting the popularity of Hamas among the Palestinian population.

Israel’s actions in the West Bank are likely to “have an adverse effect on Israel; it is very unlikely to make Israelis safer,” Tahani Mustafa, a senior Palestine analyst at International Crisis Group, told Arab News.

“I can’t say necessarily if they (the Israeli government) are succeeding, given the recent opinion polls where we have seen, obviously, a rise for the support of Hamas and armed resistance.”

An opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2 found that “support for Hamas has more than tripled in the West Bank compared to three months ago.”

Although the poll shows the majority in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip do not support Hamas, it suggests the escalating violence in the West Bank will “blow back on Israel,” said Mustafa.

And while “only time will tell” what the adverse effect might be, it could “push Palestinians to want to pursue armed resistance,” as Israel’s escalation “has made more radical elements like Hamas far more popular than they were prior to Oct. 7.”

Militants belonging to Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing up to 1,400 people and taking some 240 hostage — including many foreign nationals.

Israel responded to the attack by mounting a massive aerial bombardment and ground offensive into the Gaza Strip with the stated aim of rescuing the hostages and removing the Hamas threat.

In the process, however, the Israel Defense Forces has killed more than 19,600 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, caused immense damage to civilian infrastructure, displaced almost 2 million people — and has even gunned down hostages by mistake.

This latest bout of violence in the decades-old conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians has not been confined to Gaza alone. The West Bank, nominally controlled by the Palestinian Authority, has also seen a spike in violence and harassment.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, published a report on Dec. 15 highlighting just some of the violent acts meted out on the Palestinians by Israeli troops and Jewish settlers since Oct. 7.

“Already, 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since OCHA began recording casualties in 2005,” the agency said.

In one Dec. 8 incident, Israeli soldiers were filmed gunning down two Palestinian men in the Faraa refugee camp in the northern West Bank. Israeli human rights group B’Tselem posted the footage online, accusing the army of carrying out “illegal executions.”

In response, Israeli authorities said they would open a military police probe into the shootings “on the suspicion that during the incident, shots were fired not in accordance with the law.”

Despite Israel’s claim that it is only targeting Hamas and its supporters in its raids, human rights monitors say many innocents are being swept up in its mass arrests or being killed or injured in the crossfire.

The majority of people being targeted by Israeli violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem “are not Hamas and Islamic Jihad,” said Mustafa. “The majority of those that are being targeted are Fatah.”

Fatah, formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, is the dominant party in the Palestinian Authority, the governing body that has ruled the West Bank since its conception in the Oslo Accords of the 1990s.

Despite Israel’s official stance that it is merely trying to eliminate potential terrorist threats, Mustafa believes the spate of violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem “goes far beyond a military objective.”

Amnesty International said in a statement in November there has been a spike in Israel’s use of so-called administrative detention in the West Bank — a development that had already reached a 20-year high prior to Oct. 7.

The human rights monitor defines the measure as “a form of detention under which individuals are detained by state authorities based on secret security grounds that the defendant and their lawyer cannot review.”

Palestinians have been subject to administrative detention since 1945, first under the British Mandate and then under Israeli control.

Administrative detainees are granted a hearing at a military court, in front of an Israeli military judge, but the state is not required to disclose any of its evidence to the detainees or their lawyers.

The detainees can then be sentenced to up to six months in prison. But the six months can be extended indefinitely by the military court, meaning that administrative detainees have no real idea at any point how long they are going to be imprisoned.

On Dec. 15, Israel detained 16 citizens from Jericho, Jerusalem, Hebron, Tulkarem, Bethlehem and Ramallah. Three days earlier, 51 citizens, including former detainees, were arrested during Israeli raids in the city of Jenin and the village of Silwad in Ramallah.

In a statement on Dec. 16, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said the Israeli military has been arresting people at home and at checkpoints, while others had “surrendered themselves under threat and (are) held as hostages.”

Mustafa said Israel’s recent actions are “in many ways, intended to be a pre-emptive strike from Israel, to make sure that Palestinians are very aware that they cannot, by any means, push back against what has turned into an increasingly violent occupation.”

In her view, what the Israelis are doing in the West Bank “is very psychological; it is targeting the psyche of Palestinians,” designed “to teach Palestinians — not just Hamas, but Palestinians more broadly — a very harsh lesson.”

She added: “They are not targeting specific segments, militants, or military targets here (in the West Bank) … they are quite literally terrorizing Palestinian civilian populations.”

In what it described in a statement on Thursday as “a 60-hour-long extensive operation in the Jenin refugee camp and in the city of Jenin,” Israeli forces reportedly destroyed much of the area’s civil infrastructure, killed at least 12 Palestinians and wounded 34 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

During the operation, which began on Dec. 15, more than 100 civilians were detained, including medical workers, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, a local rights group.

“Israel is behaving with complete impunity, and it is making that very loud and clear,” said Mustafa, stressing this was “a very clear message they (Israel) are signaling here, which is that Palestinians are not safe anywhere.”

She also highlighted “the increase in settler violence” against Palestinians in the West Bank, pointing out this has been “very much emboldened with the emergency laws that have been put in place.”

Earlier this year, the Israeli parliament passed a bill to extend its “emergency regulations” in the West Bank.

The bill ensured the application of two systems of laws in the occupied Palestinian territory, giving illegal Jewish settlers the rights of Israeli citizens while imposing a military court system on non-Jewish residents.

Mustafa said Israel’s actions imply to Palestinians “that they (Israeli settlers) can do whatever they like to them, and there is not a thing that the international community will do to stop them. And it’s very clear that, ultimately, they are subject to the whims of their overlords, which is Israel.”

International human rights bodies, including Amnesty International, concur that the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory and the displacement of local populations violate fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the deportation or transfer of any occupying country’s civilian population into territory it occupies.

The same article also prohibits the “individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory.”

Palestinians are “deeply traumatized” and lack any avenues of redress or representation, even via the Palestinian administration, said Mustafa.

“Palestinians are ultimately the ones that are going to pay the price here. We have seen them pay the price. They have very limited means to push back for now, but, as I said, that pushback is going to be something that we see gradually over time.”

When asked about settler attacks, the Israeli army usually says that it aims to defuse conflict and troops “are required to act” if Israeli citizens violate the law. It seldom responds to requests for comment on specific incidents.

  • “There’s nothing without an agreement by the two sides, so we urge them to keep negotiating...” ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric told journalists
  • “You don’t just go there and take the hostages and bring them out“
GENEVA: The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday deplored the conflict in Gaza as a “moral failure” of the international community and urged Israel and Hamas to reach a new deal to halt the fighting.
“I have been speaking of moral failure because every day this continues is a day more where the international community hasn’t proven capable of ending such high levels of suffering and this will have an impact on generations not only in Gaza,” ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric told journalists in Geneva following trips to the Gaza Strip and Israel.
“There’s nothing without an agreement by the two sides, so we urge them to keep negotiating...” she said, referring to the release of Israeli hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas gunmen during their deadly rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
A truce mediated by Qatar and Egypt held for a week at the end of November and brought about the release of 110 hostages in Gaza in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers from Israeli jails.
Heavy fighting resumed on Dec. 1 and some of the remaining hostages have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities.
Although the ICRC facilitated the release of hostages during the truce, the group has been criticized by some Israelis for not doing more to free others and provide them with medical care. Some social media users have equated it to a taxi service to drive hostages out of Gaza.
“You don’t just go there and take the hostages and bring them out,” Spoljaric said, saying that any analogy with an Uber or taxi service was “unacceptable and outrageous.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm last week that new negotiations were under way to recover hostages still held by Hamas, after a source said Israel’s intelligence chief met the prime minister of Qatar.
“We continue to talk to all sides to then be ready to operationalize the agreement that they reach,” Spoljaric said.
“What is clear is that at the current level of hostilities, a meaningful humanitarian response remains extremely difficult, if not impossible,” she said.
Her remarks come as the 160-year-old Swiss-based ICRC releases a new four-year strategy after narrowly avoiding a liquidity crisis this year amid surging humanitarian needs.
The organization is cutting around 4,000 posts this year and next to reduce costs, Spoljaric said, but remained committed to its core role as an impartial go-between for warring parties.
Under the new strategy, spending will rise in 2024 in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, Sudan, Burkina Faso and Haiti due to growing violence there, but fall in Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan and South Sudan, a spokesperson said.

  • Meanwhile aggressive operations and exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah continue along border on southern Lebanese front
  • It follows a warning from French foreign minister that hostilities could escalate into full-scale war from which Lebanon ‘would never recover’
BEIRUT: Intensive activity by Israeli drones was evident in the skies over the city of Baalbek and surrounding villages in northern Lebanon on Tuesday.

It was the first time Israeli drones had been spotted in the city, which is in the Bekaa Valley, east of the Litani River, about 67 kilometers northeast of Beirut.

It came a day after French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, speaking during a visit to Lebanon, warned that the hostilities in southern Lebanon could escalate into full-scale war.

The Israeli army has been using drones in its operations in southern Lebanon to launch guided missiles at targets. Israeli military spy planes have violated the airspace of the region as far north as the city of Hermel in the past two months, even crossing the border into Syrian territory. The Baalbek-Hermel region is a stronghold of Hezbollah, which has military sites located there.

Israeli army radio reports said that “warning sirens sounded in several settlements in the Upper Galilee (area near the border with Lebanon) in the afternoon due to suspicion of drone infiltrations. The air defenses were activated after a suspicious object was detected above Bar’am.”

According to Israeli media, “a rocket was launched from Lebanon toward a target in Malkiya in Upper Galilee and ambulance teams rushed to the scene.”

Hostile Israeli operations continued in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. Hezbollah’s media department said “an Israeli Merkava tank fired direct shells toward the town of Yaroun, and remnants of an interceptive missile fell near the vocational school in the town of Bint Jbeil.”

The operations specifically targeted villages in the western and central sectors, extending to the outskirts of the coastal city of Tyre and beyond the Litani River.

The Israeli bombing targeted the outskirts of Al-Khiyam town with incendiary phosphorus shells, as well as the outskirts of the towns of Blida and Hula. The Israeli army also targeted the vicinity of Aita Al-Shaab and Naqoura with early-morning gunfire.

In addition, Israeli forces used drones to bomb the southern and eastern outskirts of Maroun Al-Ras and Mays Al-Jabal, as well as the outskirts of Naqoura, Jabal Al-Labbouneh, the Ain Alma area, the area between the towns of Naqoura and Alma Al-Shaab, and olive groves between Dermamas and Kafr Kila. A shell reportedly landed near houses in the town of Rmeish.

Hezbollah said it had targeted the “Israeli military outpost of Metula, causing confirmed casualties.”

On Monday afternoon, an Israeli drone attack targeted a spot very close to the village of Aita Al-Shaab, where residents and Hezbollah supporters were attending the funeral of one of the group’s fighters. Hezbollah said it responded by bombing Israeli Iron Dome air-defense platforms in the vicinity of Kabri, east of the city of Nahariya, and also struck the city of Kiryat Shmona.

Colonna, the French foreign minister, concluded her visit to Lebanon on Monday by warning against “expanding the area of tensions and violating Resolution 1701.” UN Security Council Resolution 1701 was adopted in 2006 with the intention of resolving the war that took place that year between Israel and Hezbollah.

“If Lebanon plunged into war, it would never recover,” Colonna said, adding that “the situation is very dangerous.”

During a meeting with Colonna at the French embassy in Beirut, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, said “the level of tension on both sides of the Blue Line is very dangerous.”

He added that “Hezbollah is using more long-range weapons and Israel is violating the Lebanese airspace,” but noted that “in the past three days, the exchange of fire has decreased.”

  • Egypt and Ethiopia have been at odds in recent years over the construction of the huge hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile
DUBAI: Egypt said on Tuesday that the latest talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam have failed, but it will closely monitor the process of filling and operating the dam.
"Egypt reserves its right, in accordance with international charters and accords, to defend its water and national security in case of any harm," Egypt's ministry of water resources and irrigation said in a statement.
Egypt and Ethiopia have been at odds in recent years over the construction of the huge hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile.

  • Forum on Dec. 20 will be the sixth session since launching in 2009 following a memorandum between the Arab League and Russia
  • Sameh Shoukry is scheduled to hold several meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the forum
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry traveled to Morocco on Tuesday to take part in the Arab-Russian cooperation forum in Marrakesh.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the forum on Dec. 20 will be the sixth session since launching in 2009 following a memorandum between the Arab League and Russia. Moscow hosted the most recent session in 2019.

The importance of the forum has increased in recent years, offering a platform for exchanging views and coordinating positions on issues at the regional and international levels, Abu Zeid added.

Shoukry is scheduled to hold several meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the forum.

The meetings will cover a number of important regional and international files, most notably the war in the Gaza Strip and ways to end it as quickly as possible, Abu Zeid said.

Morocco chairs the Arab League’s Ministerial Council, and was requested by the league to host the sixth session, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

The forum will be held in the format of an expanded troika involving the Arab League secretary-general, the three members of the Arab Ministerial Troika, as well as the presidency of the summit. Participation will be open to ministerial delegations.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the forum being postponed since 2019.

