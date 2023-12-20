You are here

Jada invests in Iliad Partners Tech Ventures Fund

Jada invests in Iliad Partners Tech Ventures Fund
Jada Fund of Funds Company has announced an investment in Iliad Partners’ venture capital initiative, Iliad Partners Tech Ventures Fund I — a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage technology companies in the MENA region, with a focus on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Iliad Partners, a VC firm based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, founded by Managing Partner Christos Mastoras in 2016, is launching the fund with a target size of $50 million anchored by the Public Investment Fund/Jada and prominent GCC and European family groups, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The fund is led by partners Mastoras, Georges Boueiz, and Dalal Al-Mutlaq. The firm partners with founders building high-potential B2B startups, digitizing key sectors such as fintech, logistics, proptech, and edtech via localized solutions.

Iliad Partners supports founders in their journey to grow their businesses and scale across the region and beyond, and actively enables partnerships between its portfolio companies and its active limited partners base. As experienced investors and former entrepreneurs and operators with global experience, Iliad Partners takes an active, hands-on approach, and has a track record of building, growing, and exiting companies in the region. Iliad Partners has been investing in MENA VC since the early days of the regional tech ecosystem and was an early investor in MENA success story Trukker.

Jada, a distinguished sovereign wealth fund, is joining the Iliad Partners’ fund as an anchor investor to support the development of the tech startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.

The investment enables Iliad Partners to further its mission of supporting innovative and high-potential startups in the region. With the backing of Jada, Iliad Partners is poised to accelerate its efforts in identifying, partnering, and supporting the next generation of tech founders.

Canon Middle East inaugurated its largest customer experience center in Riyadh catering to the business community. Since establishing its direct operations in the Kingdom in 2018, Canon has remained steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation and contributing to the digital transformation outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy.

With a dedicated team on the ground, the company’s direct presence has not only facilitated a deep understanding of the local market but has also enabled Canon to establish close partnerships with businesses seeking advanced digital and technology-based imaging services. Canon aims to further expand its range of products and services across the Saudi market, where there is a growing need for digital and other technology-based imaging services to support a more agile, robust, and efficient business environment.

During the inauguration of the Canon Experience Center, Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, managing director of Canon Middle East and Turkiye, said: “Canon aims to add value to the Saudi economy by contributing to the development of a well-defined digital infrastructure mandated by Vision 2030 and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi economy. As a company, we are committed to aligning with the ambitious goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The dedication to innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification has motivated us to invest in the Saudi economy and create opportunities for the local workforce. Furthermore, our contribution to Saudization will support building a skilled and empowered Saudi workforce.”

He added: “We value our strong relationship with our customers in Saudi Arabia, and together, we aim to improve the experiences of our business partners and consumers in the country. Through our strategic investments into the Canon Experience Center in the country, we would like to not only bring convenience to our customers but also help them make informed buying decisions.”

A recent study commissioned by Canon, titled “State of the Middle East Print Industry,” surveyed the top prospects for print industry growth within the region. Notably, 66 percent of respondents highlighted Saudi Arabia as the leading destination for such growth.

The new state-of-the-art facility provides Saudi corporates with an immersive and dynamic environment to explore a wide range of Canon’s cutting-edge printing solutions and applications, including production print, inkjet, wide format, and office printers with a variety of output samples, enabling customers to discover firsthand the print opportunities of tomorrow. Canon’s regional leadership team inaugurated the center in the presence of its customers and partners.

Shadi Bakhour, B2B business unit director, Canon Middle East, said: “With the opening of the Canon Experience Center, customers in Saudi Arabia can benefit from personalized business consultations and discover tailored solutions. The experience center will also offer live demonstrations of applications, allowing visitors to test print quality on various materials before they make their final purchase. In addition to serving as a flagship facility for Canon’s latest innovations, this innovative center in Riyadh showcases the company’s state-of-the-art printing technology.”

The Canon Experience Center in Riyadh is strategically designed to serve as a central hub for showcasing the latest technologies, offering a unique space for workshops, regional training sessions, and engaging customer events.

This revamped flagship center’s opening is the culmination of a breakthrough year for Canon in the region. The company is projecting a 11 percent revenue growth in 2023.

The Canon Experience Center is open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and Aston Martin Formula One Team have announced a five-year extension of their partnership, until 2028. From Jan. 1, 2024, the Silverstone-based team will be known as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

From 2026, Aramco intends to provide best-in-class technology to deliver advanced fuels and lubricants to the team, alongside the team’s new works power unit engine partnership with Honda.

Nabeel A. Al-Jama, executive vice president human resources and corporate services, Aramco, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership and become the exclusive title partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. Since partnering with the team in 2022, we have witnessed the team take significant strides forward and have enjoyed celebrating some very special moments, including eight podiums this season. The future for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is bright, and today’s news reaffirms our long-term commitment to Aston Martin where Aramco’s expertise and technology can contribute to advanced car performance, especially with our development of advanced fuels and lubricants.”

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said: “We are very proud to continue and strengthen our successful partnership with Aramco. We already enjoy an important strategic relationship and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition. Since 2022, they have played a key role in Aston Martin’s Formula One journey and their contribution will only become more significant in the years ahead. We are working together on several key initiatives, including the development of advanced fuels for 2026, when we begin our Honda works power unit partnership. Aramco’s expertise and products will make a real contribution to our on-track performance and add significant value in many other areas of our organization, especially at our new AMR Technology Campus.”

Together, Aramco and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team will work on joint science, technology, engineering and mathematics initiatives to inspire the young technicians, engineers and drivers of the future.

IFN, with the support of the Islamic Development Bank as the multilateral strategic partner, hosted World Islamic Finance Dialogues 2023 on Dec. 12, at Wyndham Grand Manama.

The keynote address was delivered by Khalid Hamad Al-Hamad, executive director — banking supervision, Central Bank of Bahrain, and was then followed by the first session. It served as a platform to discuss the building of momentum through the growth of Islamic financial markets. This discussion explored the notable achievements and milestones of Shariah-compliant financial and capital markets over the past year and regulatory environments’ influence over the growth and development of the Islamic markets. It also included amendments that could be made to market regulations, and the development of the Islamic capital market including increasing market depth and liquidity, driving product innovation and widening the investor base, funding routes for corporates, ongoing innovations within Islamic finance markets and how Shariah-compliant structures can be further applied to the funding of clean energy projects and infrastructure.

The second session focused on reaching new heights through innovation, transformation and digitization of Islamic financial services. Some of the topics included the notable milestones and key developments within Islamic banking over the past year, and what the current outlook is for the sector. It also featured the digitization of Islamic financial services: what is working, what is not and what this means for the evolution and transformation of Islamic financial services, the prudential regulatory environments, discussions on Tier-1 and Tier-2 sukuk and what they offer to Islamic financial institutions, funding options and more.

With an attendance of more than 120 delegates, World Islamic Finance Dialogues 2023 provided a platform for fruitful engagement, capacity-building and networking opportunities.

Bahrain is a prominent figure in the world of Islamic finance, continuing to be a trailblazer in advancing knowledge capital and promoting innovation in the industry. Home to influential global Islamic standard-setting bodies such as AAOIFI, International Islamic Financial Market and the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions, the country has been at the forefront of developments in Islamic fintech and digital transformations.

The Fakeeh Care Group, which has completed 46 years of academic, medical, and operational excellence, inaugurated its second annual congress on Dec. 16, ushering in a momentous occasion attended by dignitaries and prominent figures in the healthcare sector. The 2nd Fakeeh Care Annual Congress, attended by Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, president of Fakeeh Care Group; Dr. Manal Fakeeh, vice chairman of Fakeeh Care Group; and Ammar Fakeeh, chairman of Fakeeh Care Group; set the stage for a series of impactful discussions and recognitions.

The highlight of the event was the prestigious Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Medical Research, Innovation, Health Education Awards, worth SR1 million ($266,000) in prizes. The awards were bestowed upon outstanding researchers and innovators from across the Kingdom, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to the advancement of medical sciences and healthcare.

“This noteworthy occasion reflects the pivotal role of Fakeeh Care Group in the medical field and its effective contribution to the development of medical sciences and healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the group said in a statement.

Indeed, as one of the largest medical groups in the country, Fakeeh Care Group boasts an extensive network of medical and healthcare facilities, including hospitals, specialized clinics, and integrated medical centers.

Over the next few days until Dec. 25, the congress will host a diverse range of distinguished scientific courses, providing a platform for insightful discussions and knowledge exchange. These events will include several conferences in the field of healthcare, highlighting the latest practices and technologies to improve the quality of healthcare and enhance patient safety as well as addressing the challenges and innovations in these important fields. The conferences include:

  • 2nd Fakeeh Care Quality and Operational Efficiency in Healthcare Symposium
  • 7th Fakeeh Care Nursing Symposium
  • 3rd Fakeeh Care Home Healthcare Symposium
  • 2nd Fakeeh Care Medical Symposium
  • 3rd Fakeeh Care Communication and Leadership in Healthcare Workshop
  • 2nd Fakeeh Care Mental Health Seminar
  • 3rd Fakeeh Care Scientific Research Workshop

President Dr. Fakeeh said: “In the realm of healthcare, our commitment goes beyond providing services; it’s about pioneering innovation and fostering a community of excellence. The 2nd Fakeeh Care Annual Congress is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical advancement and recognizing those who contribute significantly to the field.”

Dr. Ziyad Alharbi, chief of Fakeeh Care Academy, added: “At Fakeeh Care Academy, our mission is to cultivate knowledge and empower healthcare professionals with the skills to shape the future of healthcare education, training, and professional development. The congress serves as a platform for learning, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, contributing to the ongoing evolution of the healthcare landscape.”

The 2nd Fakeeh Care Annual Congress stands as a testament to the group’s dedication to advancing healthcare, fostering innovation, and contributing to the professional development of healthcare professionals.

For registration, please visit: congress.fakeeh.care

 

As curtains closed on the third edition of Noor Riyadh, the Saudi capital bid farewell to a transformative fortnight that showcased the world’s largest light art festival. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 16, the city was aglow with over 120 captivating artworks by more than 100 artists from around the world, all centered around the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.”

Beyond its aesthetic allure, the festival aimed to stimulate Saudi Arabia’s creative economy and empower local talent. Integrated within Riyadh Art, a significant public art initiative aimed at enhancing livability and transforming the capital into a gallery without walls, Noor Riyadh sought to catalyze a thriving cultural ecosystem rather than solely showcasing art.

This year, the festival notably included more than 35 Saudi artists alongside their international counterparts, facilitating cultural exchange and knowledge transfer.

The event provided a platform for public engagement with art, fostering connections among creators, industry professionals, and art enthusiasts. Educational initiatives, such as an apprenticeship program, offered young Saudis a chance to learn from established artists and curators, enriching their skills in the process.

Beyond displays, the festival embraced an interactive approach. Workshops, discussions, family-oriented events and guided tours across five main hubs across the city — JAX District, the King Abdullah Financial District, Salam Park, Wadi Hanifa and Wadi Namar — aimed to make art accessible to a diverse audience, cultivating a culture of appreciation and participation.

Festival visitors were guided through an artistic exploration that juxtaposed urban landscapes with the serenity of the desert, curated by Jérôme Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Alaa Tarabzouni and Fahad bin Naif. The concurrent exhibition, Refracted Identities, Shared Futures, curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel, continues at the Riyadh Art space in JAX District until March 2, 2024, further extending the festival’s influence and artistic conversation.

This year’s festival engaged 3.2 million visitors. Noor Riyadh 2023 also equaled the second edition’s Guinness World Records, breaking six records to take the event’s total number to 14 over its three years. This year, the festival set new records for: the most lights in a light show on a single building; the most lights used in a temporary light and sound show; the largest interactive projection-mapped display; the largest temporary skate park; the most drones launched in a week; and the largest drone bird swarm.

Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of the Riyadh Art Program, underlined the festival’s impact on enhancing Riyadh’s cultural scene and contributing to its economic growth, saying: “Noor Riyadh 2023 has illuminated our city with creativity, transcending boundaries and captivating hearts worldwide.”

“This event epitomizes the power of art in fostering connections, sparking conversations, and igniting the spirit of innovation. As the lights dim on the third edition, its radiant legacy will continue to inspire and resonate, shaping Riyadh’s cultural landscape for years to come.”

