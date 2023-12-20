Jada invests in Iliad Partners Tech Ventures Fund

Jada Fund of Funds Company has announced an investment in Iliad Partners’ venture capital initiative, Iliad Partners Tech Ventures Fund I — a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage technology companies in the MENA region, with a focus on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Iliad Partners, a VC firm based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, founded by Managing Partner Christos Mastoras in 2016, is launching the fund with a target size of $50 million anchored by the Public Investment Fund/Jada and prominent GCC and European family groups, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The fund is led by partners Mastoras, Georges Boueiz, and Dalal Al-Mutlaq. The firm partners with founders building high-potential B2B startups, digitizing key sectors such as fintech, logistics, proptech, and edtech via localized solutions.
Iliad Partners supports founders in their journey to grow their businesses and scale across the region and beyond, and actively enables partnerships between its portfolio companies and its active limited partners base. As experienced investors and former entrepreneurs and operators with global experience, Iliad Partners takes an active, hands-on approach, and has a track record of building, growing, and exiting companies in the region. Iliad Partners has been investing in MENA VC since the early days of the regional tech ecosystem and was an early investor in MENA success story Trukker.
Jada, a distinguished sovereign wealth fund, is joining the Iliad Partners’ fund as an anchor investor to support the development of the tech startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.
The investment enables Iliad Partners to further its mission of supporting innovative and high-potential startups in the region. With the backing of Jada, Iliad Partners is poised to accelerate its efforts in identifying, partnering, and supporting the next generation of tech founders.