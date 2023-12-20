You are here

  • Home
  • Interior Ministry launches AI service on Absher for people with disabilities

Interior Ministry launches AI service on Absher for people with disabilities

Interior Ministry launches AI service on Absher for people with disabilities
A personal assistance service for people with disabilities was launched on the Absher platform at the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4jsga

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Interior Ministry launches AI service on Absher for people with disabilities

Interior Ministry launches AI service on Absher for people with disabilities
  • Service on Absher platform for people with disabilities allows access to services using advanced voice recognition and artificial intelligence technologies
  • Prince Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari told the second Digital Government Forum in Riyadh that the service enabled quick and easy access to ensure a distinguished user experience
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday launched a personal assistance service on the Absher platform for people with disabilities, allowing them to access services using advanced voice recognition and artificial intelligence technologies.

Prince Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari, the assistant minister of interior for technology affairs, told the second Digital Government Forum in Riyadh that the service enabled quick and easy access to ensure a distinguished user experience.

This aligns with the goals of the ministry in promoting the progress of digital transformation initiatives, developing services, and making them accessible to all sections of society.

The Kingdom is dedicated to providing a good quality of life for all its inhabitants, while addressing the diverse needs of different groups. Individuals with disabilities hold a significant place among these groups, comprising 7.1 percent of the Kingdom’s population.

The two-day forum, which boasted the theme “Our Future Now,” concluded on Dec. 20. It was attended by various government entities and ministers, as well as a group of experts, specialists, and decision-makers in the field of digital government at both local and international levels.

The forum offered panel discussions with several ministers; workshops in the field of digital transformation; the launch of new digital products and services; and the announcement of the winners of the Digital Government Award in its second edition in the Kingdom, as well as the winners of the award for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in its fifth cycle.

The forum also revealed results of the Digital Transformation Measurement 2023, which is aimed at improving the performance and effectiveness of government entities to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, advancing the Kingdom in international indicators, in line with the programs and targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Interior Absher Digital Government Forum Prince Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari

Related

Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded
Saudi Arabia
Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded
Saudi ministry signs deal for training of people with disabilities
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry signs deal for training of people with disabilities

KAUST professor ‘giving back to Saudi’ in handcycle journey across Kingdom

KAUST professor ‘giving back to Saudi’ in handcycle journey across Kingdom
Updated 10 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
Follow

KAUST professor ‘giving back to Saudi’ in handcycle journey across Kingdom

KAUST professor ‘giving back to Saudi’ in handcycle journey across Kingdom
  • Matteo Parsani will cover 150 km per day for research, disability awareness
Updated 10 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DAMMAM: At the crack of dawn on Dec. 17, as the seemingly endless line of trucks and cars whizzed by at the busy-at-all-hours Dammam checkpoint on the way to Riyadh, one commuter on wheels prepared to embark his 30-day journey across the Kingdom.

The lone biker wearing a helmet, warm jacket and shirt embedded with advanced biosensors began hand cycling down the road, as the harsh morning winter air swirled around him. An entourage of about a dozen team members followed in various vehicles behind him.

He is none other than King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s associate professor of applied mathematics and computational science, Matteo Parsani, who lost the use of his legs six years ago after a road accident. He did not want to let that stop him from making this historic journey.

The journey, called "Athar - East to West," will take him from Dammam to Riyadh, to Qassim to Hail, then AlUla in 2023 and, starting in 2024, he will stop at Red Sea Global, Madinah, Makkah, Jeddah and finally, KAUST on Jan. 17. Parsani will cover a distance of over more than 3,000 km, or 150 km per day.

“I would say that maybe I’m like a moving lab,” he told told Arab News moments before he started rolling away.

Parsani will be wearing custom-made biosensors made by KAUST scientists that will gather data from his body. The sensors will collect biodata in real time, and have been developed by a team of researchers and scientists. One sensor will monitor his heart rate, while another will measure things like his dopamine levels, energy level, sweat secretion rate as well as body motion.

It all started a few years ago when he asked his dean for about a month off so he could handcycle across the Kingdom. The dean told him he would get back to him.

A few weeks later, Parsani found himself on a Zoom call with about six other professors who work at the university. They proposed that he wear some of the sensors that they were developing in their labs. Instead of merely going on a handcycling holiday, Parsani’s journey would become part of the KAUST research experience.

“It's a very nice collaboration, a very nice synergy with my colleagues,” he said.

The dates are significant. He chose to start two days after the KAUST commencement, which was on Dec. 15. While many at the university conduct research in December and January, there are no scheduled classes during that time.

The cooler weather is another positive factor.

Everything logistical was planned meticulously ahead of time by his dedicated team — they even did a dry run of the entirety of the route ahead of time to test out the whole journey and anticipate all plausible interruptions or disruptions. About a dozen experts and team members will join him along the way, with some coming along for only part of the journey.

Parsani also has a whole line of Saudi government entities and commercial sponsors backing him. Local sponsors include the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Interior, Saudi Embassy in the US, Authority for Persons with Disabilities, Albaik, Red Sea Global, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the Royal Commission for AlUla and Saudi Sports for All Federation. International entities sponsoring the project include McLaren Applied, McLaren F1, E1 Series, Sparco, Villa Beretta Rehabilitation Research Innovation Institute and Partanna.

The Authority for Persons with Disabilities will distribute 50 handbikes to various groups across the cities Parsani will pass through so that locals can join in the fun.

But anyone can tune in, no matter where they are. Parsani has three GoPros on him which will be live stream video to the the KAUST website via YouTube.

As a young person, Parsani was always athletic: “I have been always a ‘sport person,’ I played at a semi-professional level. When I was younger, at a certain point, I decided to quit the soccer career and focus on my master’s degree and then Ph.D. So, at that point, I had to find something else to move — to get excited. I started to run. And then in 2017, I had a road accident, and I got a spinal cord injury,” he said.

That accident, which happened six years ago, changed Parsani’s life.

“My legs and part of my body stopped functioning. So, I spent two years really dark — I was 36 at the time,” he said.

But his positive outlook on life started to emerge as he had conversations with those around him. He met a group of young women visiting Saudi Arabia and one of them told him how she lost two sisters and her father to a road accident. That conversation changed his perspective.

“And then at that point, I thought: ‘I have a wonderful bike, which costs a lot of money. I have a wheelchair, which also cost a lot of money because I can afford it, I have a beautiful job.’ I want to do something for somebody … to give hope to the community, to give back to Saudi Arabia, which I’d say is a place to call home now,” he said.

Parsani said that he wants to join the conversation on inclusivity in the Kingdom and that his handcycle journey is bigger than just him.

Dr. Franco Molteni, director of Valduce Hospital Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, “Villa Beretta” Rehab Centre in Italy, who has been monitoring and treating Parsani ever since the accident, highlighted the impact of physical activity on the professor’s progress: “The last five years of Matteo’s follow-up demonstrates that exercise can regenerate some connection between the brain and the muscles.”

But as much as they prepared, part of the excitement for Parsani is not knowing exactly what to expect in terms of landscape. And while they planned meetings, they are excited about the organic interactions they will have with nature and with people.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I felt like before an exam at the university. It was really a weird sensation. So, I’m looking forward to start, because I just want to do it,” he said.

Parsani began his physical training a year and a half ago, and the logistics of defining the route and securing the sponsors along the way took about six months.

The journey is possibly the first documented Kingdom-wide route from coast to coast by anyone, even an able-bodied person.

At first, Parsani was meant to travel for 20 days, but after discussions with his team, the journey was extended to one month, giving the associate professor the opportunity to see the beauty of Saudi Arabia and have meetings along the way.

“I also need to let my body to rest,” he said.

Along the route Parsani will make key stops at specific places to have meetings with organizations and the disability community.

“There are a lot of things going on. The reason why we do that is because we will want to reach out to many, many people and pass the message; doing this kind of activity is going to enhance the message and the impact,” he said.

This 30-day journey aims to promote physical activity, raise awareness about people with disabilities, showcase KAUST research and highlight the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s regions. It will also study the effect of intense physical exercise on the musculoskeletal system and the mental health of people with limited mobility.

Parsani said: “I believe in the power of personal stories to inspire change. My journey embodies the spirit of determination and resilience. I also see this as an opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia’s commitment to inclusivity and its promotion of adaptive sports and, in general, sports to enhance quality of life.”

He added that the research aspect is critical: “It will help us identify gaps and areas for improvement. We are looking forward to the valuable insights this journey will provide.”

Parsani will listen to music along the route, from a playlist created with the help of his family. His daughter is possibly his biggest supporter and source of hope: “She helped me to prepare the playlist and she is always worried about me,” he added. “She saw me before the accident and after … when I could walk around and do many things, and now that I have certain limitations or that I can do things differently.”

His family is a huge reason why he feels empowered to undertake the journey.

“I also have a son who is six years old. He was born two weeks after I had my accident and I didn’t see him for a long time because I was in the ICU,” he said. “I want to show them that there are many things that they cannot do, but there are also big things they can do. My kids — they’re one of the reasons I’m doing this,” he said.

Parsani will return to KAUST two days before his daughter’s 12th birthday so he can be there to celebrate with her.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KAUST

Related

Special KAUST's sustainability initiatives and innovations reshaping Kingdom’s future
Business & Economy
KAUST's sustainability initiatives and innovations reshaping Kingdom’s future
KAUST’s Shaheen III claims title of most powerful supercomputer in Middle East
Business & Economy
KAUST’s Shaheen III claims title of most powerful supercomputer in Middle East

Economy and planning minister meets US ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh

Economy and planning minister meets US ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Economy and planning minister meets US ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh

Economy and planning minister meets US ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning met the US ambassador to the Kingdom in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During the meeting, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim and Michael Ratney discussed relations between the two countries and recent developments between them.

Alibrahim’s discussion with Ratney follows a meeting earlier this week in which the minister met with Li Junhua, the under-secretary-general for Economic and Social Affairs at the UN.

Last week, Ratney was among American government officials who attended a ceremony to break ground for a new US embassy building in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Ministry of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim Michael Ratney

Related

Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim pose for a group photo with officials in Helsinki. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of economy and planning meets with Finnish companies
Special US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh

Jouf governor inaugurates state-of-the-art organic olive oil factory

Jouf governor inaugurates state-of-the-art organic olive oil factory
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Follow

Jouf governor inaugurates state-of-the-art organic olive oil factory

Jouf governor inaugurates state-of-the-art organic olive oil factory
  • The Million Trees Farm factory has a capacity of about 1.7 million liters of olive oil
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art organic olive oil factory in the region.

The prince was welcomed to the project site in the Busita agricultural area of Tabarjal governorate by Million Trees Farm owner Nasser Al-Hamad and other officials and factory managers.

During his visit, Prince Faisal toured the farm and factory and was told about the main features, particularly the use of the latest organic farming methods.

The governor highlighted the region’s key role as Saudi Arabia’s food basket and noted the competitiveness of its agricultural products in domestic and global markets.

Al-Hamad started the project in 2018 with just 160,000 trees. Through extensive research, including trips to farms and consultations with agricultural experts from around the world, he expanded his operations.

By 2021, he had gained recognition as the best farmer in the Jouf region and set out on a mission to plant 1 million olive trees, leading to the olive oil factory initiative.

The farm and factory utilize cutting-edge irrigation and one of the world’s largest high-density olive harvesters.

Al-Hamad told Arab News that the business prided itself on employing 100 percent modern organic farming methods. Harvesting olives is labor intensive and crop quality can suffer if they are overexposed to sunlight.

To ensure quality levels are maintained, Al-Hamad said large harvesters were used for the immediate pressing of the olives, a crucial step in preserving the oil’s purity and flavor. He noted that it could process around 700,000 kg of olives per day.

After harvest, the olives are meticulously cleaned to remove impurities, and pressed in tanks holding up to 200 tons. Post-grinding, a kneading phase helps preserve the oil’s quality, and it is then extracted through special filters.

The oil undergoes final filtration in tanks without any chemical additives. Pure, fresh oil is then filtered and stored in cans and bottles ranging from one to 16 liters.

“The Million Trees Farm factory has a capacity of about 1.7 million liters of olive oil. The project covers all aspects, from cultivation and pressing to storage, completing the production process through packaging, marketing, and sales,” Al-Hamad added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jouf olive oil

Related

Special How drought in Europe proved a blessing to Middle Eastern producers of olive oil
Business & Economy
How drought in Europe proved a blessing to Middle Eastern producers of olive oil
Tunisia’s olive oil industry at a crossroads as heatwaves reduce global output
Middle-East
Tunisia’s olive oil industry at a crossroads as heatwaves reduce global output

Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture

Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture
Updated 20 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture

Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture
  • Organic farming focuses on the sustainability of ecological agricultural systems and the production of healthy food
Updated 20 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Traditional farming in the Asir region, with its fertile land and abundant agricultural holdings, has long been a reliable source of food for the Saudi population.

But despite the common use of modern farming methods and chemical fertilizers, many farmers in the region have taken the organic route through an initiative supported and promoted by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Saad Al-Damik, a farmer for more than 20 years, said that organic farming was the best choice for achieving abundant and high-quality produce, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He noted the negative effects of chemical fertilizers, such as increased soil acidity, tree withering, and poor yields.

He praised the backing he had received from the ministry’s branch in Asir since registering his farm for the government’s organic scheme, which offers educational and awareness programs.

Al-Damik grows oranges, tangerines, grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives, pears, apples, peaches, lemons, and berries using organic manure from cattle and sheep.

Organic farming focuses on the sustainability of ecological agricultural systems and the production of healthy food. It aims to preserve natural resources such as soil and water, and biodiversity. Soil is the central component of organic farming, and the goal is to maximize its fertility and maintain its long-term vitality and health.

According to the ministry, organic farming involves recycling crop residues, animal manure, and green manure, and incorporating them into the soil while excluding chemically manufactured fertilizers and pesticides.

The ministry’s Asir branch has been working to encourage and support farmers to transition to full-scale organic farming.

One of the most important initiatives supported by the ministry, the growing demand for organic products has further motivated farmers to switch to sustainable methods.

Since the launch of the organic farming scheme, six farms in the Asir region have successfully transitioned and 32 farms are in the process of adopting the system. And the ministry has recently received more than 30 applications from farmers looking to make the move.

The Saudi government has been working to expand organic production and develop supportive services in the Kingdom since 2005.

Topics: Asir

Related

World’s largest sustainable farm is key to Saudi Arabia’s agricultural goals
Saudi Arabia
World’s largest sustainable farm is key to Saudi Arabia’s agricultural goals
There are more than 500 grape farms in the Asir region producing in excess of 1,000 tons of the fruit annually. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Grape, seasonal fruit festival underway in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Kingdom wins women’s empowerment award at tech forum

Kingdom wins women’s empowerment award at tech forum
Updated 20 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Kingdom wins women’s empowerment award at tech forum

Kingdom wins women’s empowerment award at tech forum
  • The achievement reflects the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting women across various sectors
Updated 20 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won a women’s empowerment award at the Digital Government Forum being held here.

The Kingdom was represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology at the two-day event which ends today.

The achievement reflects the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting women across various sectors, as a part of Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom has seen the participation of women in the technology sector rise from 7 percent in 2018 to 35 percent in 2023, a level higher than the averages of the EU, G20 and Silicon Valley.

Topics: women empowerment

Related

Mohammed Al-Ateeq, Charge d'Affaires of the Permanent Delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia focused on ‘real empowerment of women,’ says Kingdom’s UN envoy
Saudi Arabia highlights efforts to empower women at Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia highlights efforts to empower women at Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva

Latest updates

Interior Ministry launches AI service on Absher for people with disabilities
Interior Ministry launches AI service on Absher for people with disabilities
TikTok moderators struggle to assess content in Arabic and Hebrew
TikTok moderators struggle to assess content in Arabic and Hebrew
KAUST professor ‘giving back to Saudi’ in handcycle journey across Kingdom
KAUST professor ‘giving back to Saudi’ in handcycle journey across Kingdom
Brawl mars Turkish football’s return from suspension
Brawl mars Turkish football’s return from suspension
Economy and planning minister meets US ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh
Economy and planning minister meets US ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.