War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Macron says fighting terror does not mean 'to flatten Gaza'

Macron says fighting terror does not mean ‘to flatten Gaza’
French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP)
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Macron says fighting terror does not mean ‘to flatten Gaza’

Macron says fighting terror does not mean ‘to flatten Gaza’
  He called on Israel "to stop this response because it is not appropriate"
  Macron said France called for the protection of civilians and "a truce leading to a humanitarian cease-fire"
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that fighting terrorism did not mean “to flatten Gaza,” referring to Israel’s response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on October 7.
“We cannot let the idea take root that an efficient fight against terrorism implies to flatten Gaza or attack civilian populations indiscriminately,” Macron told the France 5 broadcaster.
He called on Israel “to stop this response because it is not appropriate, because all lives are worth the same and we defend them.”
While acknowledging “Israel’s right to defend itself and fight terror,” Macron said France called for the protection of civilians and “a truce leading to a humanitarian cease-fire.”
The bloodiest-ever Gaza war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
In response, Israel began a relentless bombardment alongside a ground invasion.
Hamas said Wednesday 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza, mainly women and children.

UN is seeking to verify that Afghanistan’s Taliban are letting girls study at religious schools

UN is seeking to verify that Afghanistan’s Taliban are letting girls study at religious schools
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
UN is seeking to verify that Afghanistan's Taliban are letting girls study at religious schools

UN is seeking to verify that Afghanistan’s Taliban are letting girls study at religious schools
  The Taliban have been globally condemned for banning girls and women from secondary school and university, and allowing girls to study only through the sixth grade
  A Human Rights Watch report earlier this month said the Taliban's "abusive" educational policies are harming boys as well as girls
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is seeking to verify reports that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are allowing girls of all ages to study at Islamic religious schools that are traditionally boys-only, the UN’s top official in the country said Wednesday.

UN special envoy Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council and elaborated to reporters afterward that the United Nations is receiving “more and more anecdotal evidence” that girls can study at the schools, known as madrassas.
“It is not entirely clear, however, what constitutes a madrassa, if there is a standardized curriculum that allows modern education subjects, and how many girls are able to study in madrassas,” she said.
The Taliban have been globally condemned for banning girls and women from secondary school and university, and allowing girls to study only through the sixth grade.
Taliban education authorities “continue to tell us that they are working on creating conditions to allow girls to return to school. But time is passing while a generation of girls is falling behind,” Otunbayeva said.
She said that the Taliban Ministry of Education is reportedly undertaking an assessment of madrassas as well as a review of public school curriculum and warned that the quality of education in Afghanistan “is a growing concern.”
“The international community has rightly focused on the need to reverse the ban on girls’ education,” Otunbayeva said, “but the deteriorating quality of education and access to it is affecting boys as well.”
“A failure to provide a sufficiently modern curriculum with equality of access for both girls and boys will make it impossible to implement the de facto authorities’ own agenda of economic self-sufficiency,” she added.
A Human Rights Watch report earlier this month said the Taliban’s “abusive” educational policies are harming boys as well as girls.
The departure of qualified teachers, including women, regressive curriculum changes and an increase in corporal punishment have led to greater fear of going to school and falling attendance, the report said. Because the Taliban have dismissed all female teachers from boys’ schools, many boys are taught by unqualified people or sit in classrooms with no teachers at all, it said.
Turning to human rights, Otunbayeva said that the key features in Afghanistan “are a record of systemic discrimination against women and girls, repression of political dissent and free speech, a lack of meaningful representation of minorities, and ongoing instances of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment.”
The lack of progress in resolving human rights issues is a key factor behind the current impasse between the Taliban and the international community, she said.
Otunbayeva said Afghanistan also faces a growing humanitarian crisis. With Afghans confronting winter weather, more people will depend on humanitarian aid, but with a drop in funding many of the needy will be more vulnerable than they were a year ago, she said.
UN humanitarian coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham said that “humanitarian needs continue to push record levels, with more than 29 million people requiring humanitarian assistance — one million more than in January, and a 340 percent increase in the last five years.”
Between January and October, he said, the UN and its partners provided assistance to 26.5 million people, including 14.2 million women and girls. But as the year ends, the UN appeal is still seeking to close a $1.8 billion funding gap.
Rajasingham said the humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by three earthquakes in eight days in October in the western province of Herat that affected 275,000 people and damaged 40,000 homes.
A further problem is the return of more than 450,000 Afghans after Pakistan on Nov. 1 ordered “illegal foreigners” without documentation to leave, he said. More than 85 percent of the returnees are women and children, he said, and many have been stripped of their belongings, arrive in poor medical condition and require immediate assistance at the border as well and longer-term support.

Algerian ambassador to Mali summoned over ‘unfriendly acts’

Algerian ambassador to Mali summoned over ‘unfriendly acts’
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
AFP
Algerian ambassador to Mali summoned over 'unfriendly acts'

Algerian ambassador to Mali summoned over ‘unfriendly acts’
  Bamako accuses Algerian envoy of holding meetings with Tuareg separatists without involving the Malian government
  Algeria is the main mediator in peace efforts between the Malian government and predominantly Tuareg armed groups
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: Mali summoned the Algerian ambassador on Wednesday following what it called “interference” and “unfriendly acts,” accusing the diplomat of holding meetings with Tuareg separatists without involving Bamako, the foreign ministry said.

Algeria is the main mediator in efforts to return peace to northern Mali following an agreement signed in 2015 between the Malian government and predominantly Tuareg armed groups.
The Algerian ambassador was summoned “to raise a strong protest” from Mali “following recent unfriendly acts by the Algerian authorities, under the guise of the peace process in Mali,” the ministry said in a statement.
Bamako criticized “recurrent meetings, at the highest levels in Algeria, and without the slightest information or involvement of the Malian authorities... with people known for their hostility to the Malian government.”
The Malian government sees “these acts as constituting interference in Mali’s internal affairs” which “are likely to damage good relations” with Algiers, the statement said.
Mali is in the throes of an 11-year-old security crisis and the Sahel country has been ruled by the military since August 2020.
Fighting between the separatists and Mali government troops broke out again in August after eight years of calm as both sides scrambled to fill the vacuum left by the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers.
Some leaders of Tuareg separatist groups currently live in Algeria, according to the heads of their movements.
 

 

 

North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes

North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
North Korea's Kim warns of 'nuclear attack' if provoked with nukes

North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes
  North Korea said this week it had tested its newest ICBM on Monday to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear forces against mounting US hostility
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.
Kim made the remark as he met with soldiers working for the military’s missile bureau and congratulated them over Pyongyang’s recent launching drill of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), KCNA news agency said.
He said the test demonstrated the loyalty and strong stand of the armed forces and was “a clear explanation of the offensive counteraction mode and the evolution of the nuclear strategy and doctrine of the DPRK not to hesitate even a nuclear attack when the enemy provoke it with nukes,” KCNA reported.
DPRK is the abbreviation for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
North Korea said this week it had tested its newest ICBM on Monday to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear forces against mounting US hostility.
The top diplomats of the United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches and urged Pyongyang to engage in “substantive dialogue without preconditions.”
Kim said Monday’s launch showed the military’s high mobility and rapid attack capability, and called for efforts to further strengthen its combat efficiency, KCNA reported.
In a separate statement, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, condemned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for holding a meeting over the ICBM launch, saying it was an exercise of the country’s right to self-defense.
“The UNSC should place heavy responsibility on the irresponsible behavior and act of the US and the ROK, which have aggravated the tension on the Korean peninsula through all sorts of military provocations all year round,” she said.
ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.
The United States, South Korea and Japan staged a joint air drill involving a US strategic bomber near the Korean peninsula on Wednesday, the latest US strategic asset to be deployed as part of Washington’s pledge with Seoul to boost defense readiness.

China warns Philippines not to ‘miscalculate’ situation in South China Sea — foreign ministry

China warns Philippines not to ‘miscalculate’ situation in South China Sea — foreign ministry
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
China warns Philippines not to 'miscalculate' situation in South China Sea — foreign ministry

China warns Philippines not to ‘miscalculate’ situation in South China Sea — foreign ministry
  Wang said both countries should discuss any disputes as neighbors, with the most urgent task being to manage the current maritime situation
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China warned the Philippines that if the latter “miscalculates” the maritime situation, is bent on having its own way or colludes with “ill-intentioned” external forces, China would defend its rights and respond resolutely.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks over the phone to his Philippine counterpart on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the countries’ tensions in the South China Sea.
Wang said both countries should discuss any disputes as neighbors, with the most urgent task being to manage the current maritime situation.
Wang said the “serious difficulties” in bilateral ties were due to Philippines’ changing its policy stance and reneging on its commitments, and advised the Philippine side to “return to the right path” as soon as possible.

Congo extends chaotic election as opposition calls for rerun

Congo extends chaotic election as opposition calls for rerun
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
Congo extends chaotic election as opposition calls for rerun

Congo extends chaotic election as opposition calls for rerun
  Congolese election disputes often spark unrest with potentially far-reaching consequences
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters

KINSHASA/GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Democratic Republic of Congo has extended elections into Thursday for those whose polling stations did not open on Wednesday, prompting a group of opposition presidential candidates to call for a rerun of the chaotic vote.
At stake is not just the legitimacy of the next administration. Congolese election disputes often spark unrest with potentially far-reaching consequences. Congo is the world’s third-largest copper producer, and the top producer of cobalt, a battery component needed for the green transition.
The decision by the national election commission (CENI) caps a contentious campaign and an election day beset by delays, opposition allegations of fraud, and violence.
Speaking to reporters in the capital Kinshasa after polls were meant to have closed, CENI President Denis Kadima acknowledged many polling stations across the country had opened late and some not at all and said voting would be extended for those whose centers did not open.
This “cannot affect the credibility of the process. On the contrary, it is a demonstration that we want to grant the same right to (all) Congolese,” he said.
The opposition and independent observers had already sounded the alarm about a possible extension, saying it would enable fraud.
In a joint statement late on Wednesday, five opposition candidates, including top challengers Martin Fayulu and Denis Mukwege, said the commission had no constitutional or legal right to extend the vote.
They demanded “the reorganization of these failed elections by a differently structured CENI” and at a date agreed by all stakeholders.
“It is total chaos,” said Fayulu earlier after voting in Kinshasa. The former oil executive was runner-up in the disputed 2018 presidential election.
This time, President Felix Tshisekedi is competing against 18 opposition challengers in the hope of a second term running the mineral-rich yet poverty-stricken nation.

POLLING STATION CONCERNS
Throughout election day, observers flagged delays or failures opening polling stations and other issues, including malfunctioning electronic voting systems and violent attacks.
Towards the scheduled end of voting, presidential candidate and Nobel Peace Laureate Mukwege condemned what he called “the proliferation of serious dysfunction and irregularities ... which confirm our fears of evidently planned electoral fraud.”
We “fear that the results of such a chaotic vote will not reflect the will of the people,” he said.
The tumult of election day follows a campaign marred by political violence and repeated warnings from the opposition and observers about a lack of transparency. Their concerns include issues with the voter list and illegible ID cards.
For months, the electoral commission repeatedly rejected the opposition’s allegations of mismanagement and fraud. It insisted it could deliver a free and fair vote as promised across Africa’s second-largest country, even as critics flagged irregularities they said would jeopardize the legitimacy of the results.
In the eastern cities of Goma and Beni, some polling stations opened hours late and people struggled to find their names on voter lists, according to Reuters witnesses. At one center in Goma, voting machines’ batteries ran out, leaving large crowds of people unable to vote as darkness fell.
In Bunia, also in eastern Congo, security forces fired warning shots to disperse protesters after a voting center was vandalized and kits destroyed, a Reuters reporter said.

ELECTORAL TRANSPARENCY
About 44 million Congolese registered to take part in the election, which also includes regional ballots.
As voting day neared, the electoral commission sought extra helicopters, raising concerns about its ability to open polling stations in areas otherwise unreachable due to bad roads or a lack of security.
The observer mission of Congo’s powerful Catholic Church known as CENCO, on Wednesday warned such an extension would undermine the integrity of the results.
“It is important for the election to take place in one day to avoid fraud,” said CENCO Secretary-General Donatien Nshole before the commission announced the extension.
Full provisional results were expected by Dec. 31, but it is not clear how the latest developments will affect the schedule. Some vote-counting had started at polling stations where voting was completed, Reuters reporters said.
The presidential election is decided in a single round, requiring a simple majority of the vote to win.
In Beni, some voters were undeterred by the delays. “Even with night falling, I will wait,” said 28-year-old homemaker Rebecca Tommy, standing in line nearly two hours after polls were meant to close.
“I am still waiting here to vote because it is my right.”

