You are here

  • Home
  • NBA MVP Embiid hits 51 to power 76ers over Timberwolves

NBA MVP Embiid hits 51 to power 76ers over Timberwolves

NBA MVP Embiid hits 51 to power 76ers over Timberwolves
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reaches for a rebound past Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter of an NBA game at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvbk9

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

NBA MVP Embiid hits 51 to power 76ers over Timberwolves

NBA MVP Embiid hits 51 to power 76ers over Timberwolves
  • The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player sparked the Sixers (19-8) to their seventh victory in eight games and snapped the four-game win streak of the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves, who slipped to 20-6
  • The Boston Celtics took over the NBA’s best record, improving to 21-6 with a 144-119 victory at Sacramento to snap the Kings’ four-game win streak
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: Joel Embiid scored a season-high 51 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Wednesday to accomplish feats unseen for more than a half-century as the Philadelphia 76ers beat NBA-best Minnesota 127-113.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player sparked the Sixers (19-8) to their seventh victory in eight games and snapped the four-game win streak of the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves, who slipped to 20-6.

Embiid became the first NBA player with 12 consecutive games of 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972.

He also became the first 76er since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967 with three consecutive games of 40 or more points and 10 or more rebounds.

“He does it every night so consistently,” 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey said of Embiid. “We expect it of him and he goes out there and performs every single night.”

Embiid, the NBA’s top scorer at 34.4 points per game, said the triumph avenged a loss at Minnesota last month when he was unable to play due to a hip injury.

“That’s one of the best teams in the league and the best in the West,” Embiid said. “We felt like we had to get them back and I’m glad everybody just showed up.

“To start the third quarter, we had some rough patches, but we stuck together and we kept pushing and we got the win.”

The 29-year-old Cameroonian 7-footer (2.13m) lifted the Sixers to their biggest lead in the final minutes.

Embiid scored 20 points in the first half, 19 more in the third quarter and completed the seventh 50-point performance of his career — and second of the season — on a jumper with 1:46 remaining.

Embiid made 17-of-25 shots from the floor and 17-of-18 free throws while adding three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in humbling the NBA’s top defensive team and its big men, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Maxey added 35 points for the 76ers, forming a deadly duo with Embiid and taking up the scoring slack when the MVP was resting.

“All-Star starter,” Embiid said of Maxey. “He has been doing that all season. Just give him the ball and he has been carrying us every single fourth quarter. You see what happens when he’s impressive.”

“He believes in me,” Maxey said. “I go out there and try to put in the work and help him as much as I possibly can.”

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 27 points while Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Boston Celtics took over the NBA’s best record, improving to 21-6 with a 144-119 victory at Sacramento to snap the Kings’ four-game win streak.

The Celtics, without top scorer and rebounder Jayson Tatum due to a left ankle sprain, were led by 28 points each by Jaylen Brown and Derrick White while De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 29.

The Los Angeles Clippers stretched their win streak to nine games with a 120-111 victory at Dallas as Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden added 17 points and 11 assists.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 31 points and added 15 rebounds and six assists as reigning champion Denver won 113-104 at Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to spark Chicago over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 124-108.

LeBron James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who had 19 points and 14 rebounds from Anthony Davis.

Julius Randle scored 26 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 23 to lead the New York Knicks over Brooklyn 121-102 while reserve Sam Merrill’s 27 points led host Cleveland over Utah 124-116.

Trae Young’s 30 points and 14 assists led Atlanta’s 134-127 victory at Houston while Tyler Herro had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to spark Miami’s 115-106 victory at Orlando.

Buddy Hield scored 25 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and 13 assists in Indiana’s 144-113 home win over Charlotte.

Topics: NBA basketball

Related

Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets
Sport
Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets
James fuels Lakers to set up NBA Cup final showdown with Pacers
Sport
James fuels Lakers to set up NBA Cup final showdown with Pacers

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
Follow

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
  • Second-place Nice stayed five points behind PSG with a 2-0 home win over seventh-place Lens
  • After holding PSG to a 1-1 draw at home last weekend, Lille lost 2-1 at Strasbourg and dropped down to fifth
Updated 21 December 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 25th birthday with two goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat lowly Metz 3-1 on Wednesday to head into the winter break with a five-point lead in the French league.

The France star got a birthday bonus when his 16-year-old brother Ethan Mbappe made his debut by coming on as a stoppage-time substitute.

Kylian Mbappe extended his league-leading tally to 18 goals. He has 21 goals overall this season, and since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 he has netted a club record 233 goals in 282 appearances.

Mbappe’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has yet to say whether he will sign an extension or leave on a free transfer, possibly to long-time suitor Real Madrid.

Portugal midfielder Vitinha guided in a cross from the left to put PSG ahead in the 49th minute following a drab first half and then provided the pass for Mbappe’s trademark curling shot from the left of the penalty area into the top right corner in the 60th.

Although the shot was struck firmly and accurately, veteran goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja was too far off his line and also jumped too early, allowing the ball to sail over him.

After defender Matthieu Udol headed a goal back in the 72nd following poor PSG marking on a corner, Mbappe profited from a defensive error to round Oukidja in the 83rd and tap in for 3-1.

Metz are down in 14th place and fans may not feel overjoyed that coach Laszlo Boloni chatted at length and then posed for a photo with Mbappe in the tunnel following the match.

Second-place Nice stayed five points behind PSG with a 2-0 home win over seventh-place Lens, who had not lost in the previous 11 league games dating back to the previous defeat on Sept. 16. Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored both goals late in the second half.

Wissam Ben Yedder is the only player to keep pace with Mbappe’s scoring in recent seasons. The veteran striker scored both to reach eight goals as third-place Monaco won 2-1 at Toulouse to remain two points behind Nice.

Fourth-place Brest have been a surprise this season and a remarkable individual performance saw 20-year Mali midfielder Kamory Doumbia score four times in the first half in a 4-0 home win over Lorient.

After holding PSG to a 1-1 draw at home last weekend, Lille lost 2-1 at Strasbourg and dropped down to fifth.

Other matches

Sixth-place Marseille needed a header from midfielder Jordan Veretout to draw 1-1 at southern rival Montpellier, while Japan forward Keito Nakamura’s first-half goal earned eighth-place Reims a 1-0 home win against Le Havre.

Rennes recovered from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 at rock-bottom Clermont and veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette’s goal ensured 15th-place Lyon beat Nantes 1-0 for a third straight win under interim coach Pierre Sage.

The 18-team league resumes on Jan. 12.

 

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappé Metz French league

Related

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
Football
Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
PSG coach Luis Enrique claims ‘perfect’ relationship with Mbappe
Football
PSG coach Luis Enrique claims ‘perfect’ relationship with Mbappe

Surfing tower will be built, says Paris Games chief

Surfing tower will be built, says Paris Games chief
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Surfing tower will be built, says Paris Games chief

Surfing tower will be built, says Paris Games chief
  • Etienne Thobois, director general of Paris 2024, said it was a matter of urgency to get the work underway
  • The issue has had environmentalists up in arms and an online petition against the project has attracted more than 228,000 signatures
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: The controversial building of a tower to judge the surfing event at the Paris Olympics will go ahead despite the sport’s federation saying it is not required, chief organizer Tony Estanguet said on Wednesday.

A proposal made by the International Surf Association (ISA) to Paris 2024 organizers and the Polynesian government suggested the use of “live images shot from land, water and drones” to judge events at Teahupo’o on the French Pacific island of Tahiti.

However, Estanguet — president of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee (Cojo) — dismissed their offer as had Polynesian leader Moetai Brotherson.

“We respect the almost unanimous decision taken locally to continue with the launch of the construction work,” he said at his end-of-year press conference at Cojo headquarters.

Estanguet, 45, explained the option offered by the ISA had been studied and found wanting.

“It was judged to be not feasible on several fronts,” said the three-time canoeing Olympic champion.

“On the technical front in terms of filming the images but also surrounding security it poses a lot of questions.”

Etienne Thobois, director general of Paris 2024, said it was a matter of urgency to get the work underway.

Brotherson has programmed that the work should be finished on the new aluminum tower by May 13, in time for a World Surf League (WSL) event seen as a dress rehearsal for the Olympics.

“Five months before the test events, eight months out from the Games themselves it is imperative we take a step forward,” he said.

Questions over the tower have been posed since a construction barge used to install a new judges’ tower in the sea broke through part of a colorful coral reef during technical testing in December.

Work was subsequently suspended by the Polynesian government with French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera claiming the test had been “badly prepared.”

The issue has had environmentalists up in arms and an online petition against the project has attracted more than 228,000 signatures.

Estanguet also took issue with World Athletics president and chief organizer of the 2012 London Games Sebastian Coe’s claim on Monday the tickets for the Games — which run from July 26 to August 11 — are expensive.

Coe’s concerns echoed that of many, not just the general public but also those involved in the sporting world, who have criticized the pricing.

“We have to accept for all sorts of reasons that Paris will be the most expensive Games both for the international federations but also for the fans,” said Coe.

Estanguet, though, hit back claiming they were within the same price range as London and Tokyo in 2021, though, barely any spectators were able to watch events due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Whether it was London or Tokyo more recently, tickets were £20 ($25), which taking into consideration inflation is 27 euros ($30), and the highest price they were £725 so a bit more than 1000 euros in today’s prices,” said Estanguet.

More than 7.6 million tickets have already gone on sale for the Paris Games. The cheapest are &euro;24, but others, notably for athletics can cost as much as &euro;990.

The largest amount still available are for the football, which takes place in stadiums throughout France.

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics International Surf Association

Related

Paris Olympics heads into final year of preparations
Sport
Paris Olympics heads into final year of preparations
Exclusive Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics
Football
Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win
  • Harry Kane’s 21st league goal was the difference in Bayern’s victory
  • Leverkusen continued their stellar record to claim the three points and keep the German champions at bay
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Patrik Schick scored a first-half hat-trick as Bayer Leverkusen thumped Bochum 4-0 at home to stay four points clear of Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 at Wolfsburg on Wednesday.
Harry Kane’s 21st league goal was the difference in Bayern’s victory but Leverkusen continued their stellar record to claim the three points and keep the German champions at bay.
With January’s Africa Cup of Nations in mind, Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso rested several first teamers, including Nigeria striker Victor Boniface.
Schick, handed his first league start in 14 months, repayed his manager’s faith, winning and converting a penalty after half an hour.
The Czech forward doubled up two minutes later, slamming in a Jeremie Frimpong cross to make it 2-0. He scored again, this time heading in a corner, just before the break.
Alonso took Schick off to a standing ovation midway through the second-half for Boniface, who scored two minutes after coming on.
An undermanned Bayern were made to work to keep pace with Leverkusen, Kane and Jamal Musiala scoring first-half goals to victory at Wolfsburg.
Playing a second straight time without the flu-hit midfield duo of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, Bayern rushed out to a 2-0 lead but were pegged back before half-time by a Max Arnold stunner.
The German champions dug in throughout the second-half against a dogged Wolfsburg side coached by former Bayern mentor Niko Kovac, but held on to claim a valuable three points in what is emerging as a true two-horse title race.
Elsewhere, Stuttgart rebounded from Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Bayern, beating Augsburg at home by the same scoreline to leapfrog RB Leipzig into third spot.
Stuttgart’s star striker Serhou Guirassy scored again, his 17th of the campaign, while Denis Undav and Chris Fuehrich also got on the scoresheet for the home side.
Promoted Heidenheim continued their impressive debut Bundesliga season, coming from behind twice to win 3-2 at home with Freiburg.
Eintracht Frankfurt scored two goals in injury time to come from behind and win 2-1 at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Gladbach were on course for victory thanks to a first-half goal from Max Woeber, but the goalscorer was sent from the field with two minutes remaining.
Frankfurt’s Aurelio Buta and Robin Koch made the most of the numerical advantage, scoring to turn the game.
Struggling Union Berlin won 2-0 at home to Cologne to move out of the German Bundesliga’s relegation zone.
Second-half goals to Benedict Hollerbach and David Fofana took Union to their fourth win of their season and only their second dating back to August.
Hollerbach scored with a superb solo effort, blasting into the top of the net while Chelsea loanee Fofana produced a mirror image goal with 12 minutes remaining to seal the result.
Union, who signed off from their debut Champions League campaign in the German capital last Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid, have now won two home league matches in a row under new manager Nenad Bjelica.
The loss leaves Cologne stuck in second-last spot on the table, with just two wins from 16 games so far this season.
“It’s clear that in this situation everything is called into question — including the coach” said Cologne manager Steffen Baumgart, telling Sky “it doesn’t look good for us.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Harry Kane Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen

Related

Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka
Football
Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka
Thomas Mueller extends with Bayern until 2025
Football
Thomas Mueller extends with Bayern until 2025

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
Follow

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak
  • “We understand why the fans aren't too happy, we aren't either,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said
  • Roberto scored twice and Raphinha once for Barcelona, which moved three points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid
Updated 21 December 2023
AP

MADRID: It was yet another lackluster performance by Barcelona, drawing jeers from the home fans upset with the team's struggles against the only winless team in the Spanish league so far.
Some of the jeers came even after Barcelona found a way to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 on Wednesday, a much-needed hard-fought victory that ended a three-game winless streak and moved the Catalan club back to third place.
“We understand why the fans aren't too happy, we aren't either,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said. “But we have to be more united than ever now. We need the fans behind us. Hopefully we will begin next year with the right foot.”
Roberto scored twice and Raphinha once for Barcelona, which moved three points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid. The Catalan club trail Real Madrid by four points and leader Girona by six points. Madrid visit Alaves on Thursday, while Girona are at Real Betis.
Almeria are the only team yet to win a Spanish league match this season. The Saudi-owned club haven’t won in 21 straight league games, going back to last season.
Barcelona struggled to impose themselves against their minnow opponent and needed an 83rd-minute winner by Roberto to secure the home victory after twice relinquishing a lead at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.
Raphinha opened the scoring in the 33rd and Léo Baptistão equalized in the 41st. In the second half, Roberto put the hosts ahead again in the 60th before Edgar González evened the match in the 71st after Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña collided with defender Ronald Araujo while going for a ball inside the area.
Peña, who started in place of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, made a tough save in the 86th to help Barcelona preserve the lead.
“We suffered more than we expected and more than we deserved,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We had 30 shots on goal and gifted two goals. The first half was unacceptable, but the second was better. It's been like this for a month and a half or two.”
Xavi's team have conceded 21 goals in 18 matches, one more than they allowed after all the 38 games last season.
Barcelona were coming off a 1-1 draw at Valencia and a 4-2 loss to Girona at home. They also lost 3-2 to Antwerp to close out their group-stage campaign in the Champions League, although they advanced to the knockout round for the first time after two consecutive early eliminations.
Barcelona have won all of their eight home matches against Almeria in the league, but had lost their last game against the southern Spanish club in February. Barcelona had been unbeaten in their previous 13 matches against Almeria.
Almeria had drawn two of their last three league matches — 0-0 against Real Betis and 0-0 at Mallorca. They stayed in last place with five points — nine points from safety.
Almeria’s lone win in 20 matches this season was against third-division club Tavalera in the first round of the Copa del Rey. They were eventually eliminated by fourth-division team Barbastro in the second round.
Barcelona played with a depleted squad that included the absences of the suspended Frenkie de Jong and the injured Pedri. Roberto started as the defensive midfielder.
Later Wednesday, fifth-place Athletic Bilbao host ninth-place Las Palmas, while Celta Vigo visit Villarreal in a match between clubs fighting against relegation.

Topics: Barcelona Almeria La Liga

Related

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Football
Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Girona make a genuine title contender statement with 4-2 win at Barcelona to go top in Spain
Football
Girona make a genuine title contender statement with 4-2 win at Barcelona to go top in Spain

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed
  • The score was 1-1 at the time
  • The league said the game would be rescheduled for later in the season
Updated 20 December 2023
AP

LONDON: The game that was abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field will be replayed in full, the Premier League said Wednesday.
The league match between Bournemouth and Luton on Saturday was abandoned after Lockyer collapsed in the second half and received medical treatment on the field at Vitality Stadium. Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.”
The score was 1-1 at the time. The league said the game would be rescheduled for later in the season.
“The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League,” it said in a statement.
The league thanked the medical staff and others “for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone.”
Luton’s latest update said the 29-year-old defender remained in the hospital and was undergoing tests. He was responsive and in stable condition Saturday night.
Lockyer previously collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Luton Town Tom Lockyer Bournemouth

Related

Luton’s Lockyer collapses as Bournemouth clash abandoned
Football
Luton’s Lockyer collapses as Bournemouth clash abandoned
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Football
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

Latest updates

NBA MVP Embiid hits 51 to power 76ers over Timberwolves
NBA MVP Embiid hits 51 to power 76ers over Timberwolves
Social media platform X down for users globally – Downdetector
Social media platform X down for users globally – Downdetector
Sofia Boutella talks sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon,’ resistance and belonging 
Sofia Boutella talks sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon,’ resistance and belonging 
Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce
Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.