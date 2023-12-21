Man City, Fluminense ready for FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Brazilian head coach of Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz have both said they are eager to contest the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final on Friday at King Abdullah Sports City.
The managers told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Thursday that they and their players were fully ready for Friday’s big game.
Diniz, 49, said: “We are facing the best football club in Europe who is managed by the best coach in the world, but we have been working hard and I am very confident that my players are ready for this big challenge.
“For us, it is a great challenge. We have worked hard for this match. Since I arrived at Fluminense, we have dreamed about it. Since I can remember, I have dreamed about it. I couldn’t achieve it as a player, but I am participating in the decision of the world title as a coach.”
During the same press conference, on recent articles about the average age of players, Fluminense club defender Felipe Melo, 40, said: “Social media often gives a voice to idiots. In the same way that there are young people who play with big names, there are also players my age who can perform better than young people.
“I play because I am disciplined, professional, and I love football. There are people who will use their intelligence to talk about constructive things and others, about idiotic things, as was the case with the newspaper.”
Guardiola has urged his players to seize a potential “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity after reaching the Club World Cup final.
Victory in Jeddah would see City become the first ever English side to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in a single calendar year.
He said: “It is another title that we are focusing on and hope we add it to our other title we won this year.
“It’s the first time Manchester City are here. A title the club doesn’t have, so we’ll go for it.”
On his side’s opponents, Guardiola added: “The team has very talented players with great quality.”
Regarding his squad’s preparations for the game, the Spaniard said: “We are ready, and my players know how important this title is for the club. We have to impose our rhythm and do a good performance and be resilient in the bad moments.”
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said the players were fully focused on winning the important title.
“It’s going to be a tough game against a good team on Friday. We’re concentrating on the game on Friday now and that’s to make history,” Walker added.
