Magnificent Al-Hilal hit 7 against Abha to extend gap at SPL summit

Al-Hilal moved 13 points clear of Al-Nassr following a 7-0 home thrashing of Abha on Thursday. (X/@AlHilal_FC)
Al-Hilal moved 13 points clear of Al-Nassr following a 7-0 home thrashing of Abha on Thursday.
Updated 22 December 2023
John Duerden
  • A hat-trick from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic helped the Blues to an incredible 19th successive win in all competitions
Updated 22 December 2023
John Duerden
RIYADH: Al-Hilal moved 13 points clear of Al-Nassr following a 7-0 home thrashing of Abha on Thursday. Their Riyadh rivals will be able to reduce the gap if they win against Ettifaq on Friday in the first of their two games in hand, but on this form Hilal look like they cannot be stopped.

A hat-trick from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic helped the Blues to an incredible 19th successive win in all competitions in what was another fine team performance.

While Brazilian megastar Neymar is out of action until at least the end of the season, coach Jorge Jesus was able to name a strong starting 11.

The first goal came after 18 minutes. Yasser Al-Shahrani crossed from the left, Aleksandar Mitrovic was wrestled to the ground and the loose ball fell to the striker’s fellow Serb, Milinkovic-Savic doing the rest.

Eight minutes later, Salem Al-Dawsari was brought down in the area and Mitrovic made no mistake from the spot for his 16th league goal of the season.

There was no coming back from that, but few expected five goals in the final 20 minutes.

Al-Dawsari got in on the act to make it 3-0. Michael squeezed past two defenders on the right side and while the Brazilian’s shot was saved, the Saudi Arabian megastar was there to prod home from the closest of ranges.

Milinkovic-Savic got his second and his team’s fourth after 79 minutes. It was a goal made in Serbia as Mitrovic crossed from the right and the midfielder fired home from a central position in the area.

Mohamed Kanno made it five with seven minutes remaining. The substitute picked up possession outside the area, cut inside, feinted and then slotted home in the coolest of fashions. It was a goal worthy of gracing any game.

The sixth was impressive too as Ruben Neves curled home a free-kick, but there was more to come as Milinkovic-Savic bagged his hat-trick as Al-Hilal took another step toward title number 19.

Elsewhere, Damac moved above Al-Ittihad into fifth with a 3-0 win over Al-Tai thanks to two goals from Farouk Chafai and Nicolae Stanciu’s late strike.

Al-Khaleej moved clear of the relegation zone and into mid-table with a 3-0 win at home to Al-Fayha. South Korean midfielder Jung Woo-young opened the scoring after 21 minutes and Khaled Narey extended the lead soon after. An own goal from Sami Al-Khaibari completed the scoring.

Updated 22 December 2023
AP
  • Ajax were beaten 3-2 by USV Hercules, which play in the fourth tier of Dutch soccer
Updated 22 December 2023
AP

UTRECHT, Netherlands: Dutch soccer giant Ajax lost to an amateur team in the KNVB Cup for the first time in their illustrious history on Thursday.
Ajax were beaten 3-2 by USV Hercules, which play in the fourth tier of Dutch soccer.
“This should not have happened,” Ajax assistant coach Michael Valkanis said after the second-round game in Utrecht.
It continues a tumultuous season for Ajax, which are in fifth place in the Eredivisie after their worst start to a campaign since the advent of professional soccer in the Netherlands in 1954. The four-time European champions went 10 matches without a win at one stage, their longest-ever run without a victory.
“We are having a very difficult season,” Valkanis said. “But we have to continue and get everything on track.”

Man City, Fluminense ready for FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final in Jeddah

Man City, Fluminense ready for FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final in Jeddah
Updated 22 December 2023
SALEH FAREED
  • Coaches Guardiola, Diniz told reporters Thursday they, players eager to contest Friday’s match
  • City manager urged players to seize potential ‘once-in-lifetime’ opportunity after reaching competition showdown
Updated 22 December 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Brazilian head coach of Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz have both said they are eager to contest the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final on Friday at King Abdullah Sports City.
The managers told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Thursday that they and their players were fully ready for Friday’s big game.
Diniz, 49, said: “We are facing the best football club in Europe who is managed by the best coach in the world, but we have been working hard and I am very confident that my players are ready for this big challenge.
“For us, it is a great challenge. We have worked hard for this match. Since I arrived at Fluminense, we have dreamed about it. Since I can remember, I have dreamed about it. I couldn’t achieve it as a player, but I am participating in the decision of the world title as a coach.”
During the same press conference, on recent articles about the average age of players, Fluminense club defender Felipe Melo, 40, said: “Social media often gives a voice to idiots. In the same way that there are young people who play with big names, there are also players my age who can perform better than young people.
“I play because I am disciplined, professional, and I love football. There are people who will use their intelligence to talk about constructive things and others, about idiotic things, as was the case with the newspaper.”
Guardiola has urged his players to seize a potential “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity after reaching the Club World Cup final.

 

Victory in Jeddah would see City become the first ever English side to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in a single calendar year.
He said: “It is another title that we are focusing on and hope we add it to our other title we won this year.
“It’s the first time Manchester City are here. A title the club doesn’t have, so we’ll go for it.”
On his side’s opponents, Guardiola added: “The team has very talented players with great quality.”
Regarding his squad’s preparations for the game, the Spaniard said: “We are ready, and my players know how important this title is for the club. We have to impose our rhythm and do a good performance and be resilient in the bad moments.”
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said the players were fully focused on winning the important title.
“It’s going to be a tough game against a good team on Friday. We’re concentrating on the game on Friday now and that’s to make history,” Walker added.

ICC charges Pakistani Australian batter for wearing black armband in support of Palestine

ICC charges Pakistani Australian batter for wearing black armband in support of Palestine
Updated 21 December 2023
Shahjahan Khurram  
  • Usman Khawaja wore a black armband last week during the Perth Test between Pakistan and Australia
  • ICC spokesperson says Khawaja wore the armband without informing ICC or Cricket Australia beforehand 
Updated 21 December 2023
Shahjahan Khurram  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Australian batter Usman Khawaja was charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday for breaching the ICC’s regulations by wearing a black armband last week to express solidarity with Palestine.
Khawaja had publicly stated he wanted to wear shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during Pakistan’s first Test match against Australia from Dec. 14-17 to express solidarity with Palestine.
However, he was told the slogans violated the ICC’s rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race. Khawaja covered the messages with tape and instead, wore a black armband during the Perth Test match.
Celebrities around the world have been enraged by Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza since Oct. 7. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the densely populated area, with rights bodies warning that millions of Palestinians face serious health risks and starvation. 
“Usman Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations,” an ICC spokesperson told media.
The official said Khawaja displayed a personal message by wearing the armband and had done so without informing the ICC and Cricket Australia in advance, as required by the ICC’s regulations.
“This is a breach under the category of an ‘other breach’ and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand,” he added.
Former Pakistani cricketer and Test captain Azhar Ali praised Khawaja following the development.
“Usman Khawaja, that’s the tweet,” Ali wrote on social media platform X, displaying emojis of the Palestine flag.


However, this remains a charge against Khawaja, with the sanction yet to be confirmed. Even if the reprimand did eventuate it would not leave him in any doubt for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.
Even a fourth such sanction in a 12-month period would only be a penalty of 75 percent of the match fee rather than a suspension, according to cricket website ESPNcricinfo.
Ahead of Pakistan’s first Test against Perth, Khawaja posted an emotional video on social media, stating he was not displaying political messages on his shoes.
“What I’ve written on my shoes is not political. I’m not taking sides,” he said. “Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I’m just speaking up for those who don’t have a voice.”
Khawaja had said he would challenge the ICC for not allowing him to wear the shoes that carried messages advocating freedom and human rights. 
 

All systems go for Dakar Rally 2024

All systems go for Dakar Rally 2024
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News
  • 46th edition of the world’s most formidable rally attracts 778 participants representing 72 countries from around the globe
  • Rally unfolds across 12 main and one prologue stage, where drivers and vehicles alike will face a challenge of their endurance
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Dakar Rally 2024 Saudi Arabia is nearing its highly anticipated start, with preparations entering their concluding phase.

Dakar Rally, recognized as the world’s biggest challenge in motorsports and the most challenging rally on the planet, is slated to begin in 15 days. The Kingdom will serve as the sole host from Jan. 5-19, for the fifth consecutive year.

Recently, there have been dedicated efforts to maintain the momentum of advanced preparations, ensuring that all logistical aspects are addressed to unveil an updated version of the prestigious rally and to demonstrate the Kingdom’s adeptness and potential to organize major international events.

Efforts are underway to apply the final touches to the course and fit it with the necessary technical equipment for timing measurements, checkpoint inspections, and the construction of the temporary bivouac accommodation camps in the early stages hosted by AlUla.

The 46th edition of the world’s most formidable rally attracts 778 participants representing 72 countries from around the globe, with France having the highest representation of participants at 163, followed by Spain with 119, and Italy with 72 across all categories of the rally. There are 135 newcomers competing in the race for the first time, along with 129 legends and 31 participants in the Original by Motul category. Additionally, 46 women are participating, 34 of whom are in the Dakar Classic category.

Audiences eagerly anticipate fierce competition across various categories, as all teams and participants continue their preparations to ignite the flame of competition and prepare to embark on an exciting adventure in the heart of the Saudi desert, challenging its hidden terrains and sand dunes.

This season’s rally unfolds across 12 main and one prologue stage, where drivers and vehicles alike will face a challenge of their endurance, the toughest in the world of motorsport. The race pushes participants to their physical and mental limits as they launch into their vehicles, challenging the various terrains of the Kingdom’s desert over a total distance exceeding 7,891 km, including 4,820 km of special stages subject to timing. The course traverses some of the most breathtaking natural scenery and historical sites the Kingdom has to offer.

In this year’s edition, competitors will set off with a prologue stage from the AlUla base camp, then proceed on a route that will take them through numerous cities within the Kingdom. The path for this year will navigate through destinations including Al-Henakiyah, Al-Duwadimi, Al-Salamiya, Al-Hofuf, Shubaytah, Riyadh, Hail and Yanbu.

Ex-Nice, PSG coach Galtier acquitted in discrimination trial

Ex-Nice, PSG coach Galtier acquitted in discrimination trial
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
  • The court in Nice cleared him on both charges, according to its verdict
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

NICE: A French court on Thursday acquitted former Nice and Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier of harassment and discrimination, mainly of Muslim players, after a sometimes turbulent trial.
Prosecutors asked the 57-year-old be handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and heavy fine over comments he allegedly made about Ramadan, and Muslim players.
But the court in Nice cleared him on both charges, according to its verdict.
Galtier, who was not in court for the verdict, left PSG in June who he joined following his stint in Nice but returned to management four months later after being appointed by Qatari side Al Duhail.

