US ‘deeply concerned’ about Navalny’s detention conditions
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
  The dissident was barred from running in elections in 2018 due to an old fraud charge that his allies said was politically motivated
WASHINGTON: The United States expressed serious concern Monday about the detention of top Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who has been transferred to an Arctic prison, as it urged Moscow to end “escalating repression” of dissidents.
The State Department said it welcomed reports that Navalny — jailed since 2021 on various charges including “extremism” — has been located after his whereabouts were unknown for more than two weeks.
“However, we remain deeply concerned for Mr. Navalny’s wellbeing and the conditions of his unjust detention,” a spokesperson said in a statement, adding US officials condemn the “malicious targeting” of the 47-year-old.
Washington joins Navalny’s family and supporters “in calling for his immediate release, without conditions,” and “we call on the Russian government to end its escalating repression of independent voices in Russia,” the spokesperson said.
Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main political opponent. The dissident was barred from running in elections in 2018 due to an old fraud charge that his allies said was politically motivated.
He received a 19-year prison sentence in 2021 on charges of “extremism” after surviving a poisoning attempt on his life, for which he blamed Putin.
Navalny, who has experienced major weight loss in prison, was transferred from a facility east of Moscow to a remote penal colony above the Arctic circle with harsher conditions and little contact with the outside world, according to Ivan Zhdanov, who manages Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.
“We have conveyed to the Russian government that they are responsible for what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody, and the international community is watching closely,” the State Department said in its statement, as it also called out Moscow for holding “more than 600 other political prisoners.”

Philippine actions in South China Sea ‘extremely dangerous’

Philippine actions in South China Sea ‘extremely dangerous’
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters
  Tensions between Beijing and Manila have heightened in recent months as both sides trade accusations over a spate of run-ins in the South China Sea, including charges that China rammed a ship this month carrying the Philippine armed forces chief of staff
BEIJING: Chinese state media accused the Philippines on Monday of repeatedly infringing on China’s territory in the South China Sea, spreading false information and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble.

The Philippines has relied on US support to continually provoke China, with such “extremely dangerous” behavior seriously harming regional peace and stability, China’s Communist Party mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, wrote in a commentary on Monday.

The Philippines Foreign Ministry and a national task force handling the South China Sea did not immediately respond on Christmas Day to requests for comment on the report.

Tensions between Beijing and Manila have heightened in recent months as both sides trade accusations over a spate of run-ins in the South China Sea, including charges that China rammed a ship this month carrying the Philippine armed forces chief of staff.

China claims most of the South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia. An international tribunal in 2016 invalidated China’s claim in a ruling on a case brought by the Philippines, which Beijing rejects.

In an unusually direct warning, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week any miscalculation in the dispute with the Philippines would bring a resolute response from China, and called for dialogue to address “serious difficulties.”

The souring of bilateral ties coincides with Manila’s moves to bolster military relations with Japan and the United States, its former colonial power and defense ally of seven decades.

China expressed anger at the US this month for sending a navy ship into waters near the disputed area where China and the Philippines have had several maritime confrontations.

Washington has frequently used its defense treaty with Manila to “threaten” China, blatantly supporting Philippine violations of Chinese sovereignty and “peddling security anxieties,” the People’s Daily said.

That is “extremely irresponsible and dangerous,” said the commentary, written under the pen name Zhong Sheng, or “Voice of China,” often used to offer the newspaper’s views on foreign policy matters.

Mao Ning, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a regular news conference on Monday: “China will not weaken in its resolve to protect its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

“That said, China’s door of dialogue remains open. We are ready to work with the Philippines to properly handle maritime issues through negotiation and consultation.”

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
  Palestinian Christians have previously slammed Welby's remarks on the Israel-Hamas war
LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury spoke about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on children in his Christmas Day sermon, the BBC reported on Monday.

“This year, the skies of Bethlehem are full of fear rather than angels and glory,” Justin Welby said during a service at Canterbury Cathedral.

He drew parallels between the hardships faced by children in the region today and the turbulent times of Jesus’ birth.

“Today a crying child is in a manger somewhere in the world, nobody willing or able to help his parents, or her parents, who so desperately need shelter,” Welby said. “Or perhaps lying in an incubator, in a hospital low on electricity, like the Anglican Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, surrounded by suffering and death.

“Or maybe the newborn lies in a house that still bears the marks of the horrors of Oct. 7, with family members killed, and a mother who counted her life as lost.”

The archbishop highlighted the importance of service over dominance in addressing global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, economic disparity, antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism.

God “confronts our cruelty with his compassion” and “responds to our selfishness with service,” Welby said.

He shared his experience of visiting a US church that collects guns off the streets and mentioned wearing a cross made from a melted-down automatic rifle, symbolizing hope and life.

“The angels cry, they cry out for peace — and let our voices join with theirs in prayer for such peace; for a cessation of violence, for the relief of such suffering, and for the release of hostages,” Welby said.

Earlier in October, the archbishop spent four days in Jerusalem to show solidarity “with the Christian community in the Holy Land” after Israel reportedly bombed the Anglican-run Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.

Palestinian Christians had slammed his remarks on the Israel-Hamas war, accusing him of “relegating” their plight behind “British domestic political and ecumenical considerations.”
 

King Charles evokes environmentalism, peace in Christmas message

King Charles evokes environmentalism, peace in Christmas message
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP
  The king also said he was praying for peace, as conflict rages in the Middle East and elsewhere
LONDON: King Charles III has evoked environmentalism and the need for peace around the world in the second Christmas Day message of his reign — and his first since being formally crowned monarch in May.
Addressing the country and beyond from Buckingham Palace, the 75-year-old sovereign spoke of finding “great inspiration” in the “growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world.”
Standing next to a living Christmas tree — a first for the UK monarchy’s annual festive address — the eco-conscious king also said he was praying for peace, as conflict rages in the Middle East and elsewhere.
“To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none,” Charles said in the pre-recorded royal message broadcast on British television at 1500 GMT.
A long-term environmental campaigner who addressed the recent COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai, the monarch added that “we care for the earth for the sake of our children’s children.”
Ending his message by acknowledging “increasingly tragic conflict around the world,” Charles said he prays “that we can also do all in our power to protect each other.”
“The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you’,” he added, noting “such values are universal.”
“They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors, and to seek their good as we would our own.”


Charles was formally crowned king at Westminster Abbey on May 6, eight months after ascending to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
He has followed her well-established template of fusing current issues with a Christian framework for the annual Christmas broadcast.
In his first as sovereign last year, he hailed the “heartfelt solidarity” of Britons as the country grapples with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.
Charles delivered that message from the Windsor Castle chapel where his late mother had been interred less than four months prior.
In apparent nod to his landmark coronation, Charles made this year’s address from Buckingham Palace’s Center Room, which opens onto the famous balcony overlooking The Mall where huge crowds gathered to celebrate in May.
Meanwhile continuing his lifelong environmentalism, the sparkling living Christmas tree on display was decorated with natural and sustainable decorations including hand turned wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pinecones and paper, according to the palace.
It will be replanted after the festive period.
Britain’s royals — including Queen Camilla, Charles’s son and heir Prince William and wife Catherine and their three children — maintained the tradition of gathering for Christmas Day at Sandringham, their private estate in eastern England.
The royal entourage attended a morning church service there before sitting down to lunch.
Charles’s younger son Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan, who acrimoniously quit royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, were not present.

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters
  Residents in the area said the civilians had been detained for questioning after militants ambushed Indian army vehicles
  The ambush in the Poonch district of Indian-administered Kashmir was fifth major attack on Indian troops in recent months
SRINAGAR: The Indian army has launched an investigation into the deaths of three civilians allegedly in military custody in Indian-administered Kashmir, and moved senior officers from the disputed area, a military official said on Monday. 

Residents in the area, which is claimed by India and Pakistan, said the civilians had been detained for questioning after militants ambushed Indian army vehicles on Thursday, killing four soldiers. 

The inquiry was ordered as a result of the civilians' deaths, said the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media. 

The ambush in the woods of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was the fifth major attack on Indian troops in recent months in the region, with 24 security force personnel killed. 

India and Pakistan each control parts of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where militants have fought Indian security forces since the 1990s. 

Indian army chief Manoj Pande visited Poonch on Monday to review the operational preparedness of the troops, said defence spokesperson Suneel Bartwal. "I have no knowledge about the inquiry ordered into deaths of civilians in Poonch," he said. 

Pakistan "strongly condemns" the deaths of the civilians, its foreign ministry said in a statement, calling for the people responsible to be held to account. 

Mohammad Sidiq, councillor of Topa Pir village, said nine people, including his 26-year-old shepherd nephew, were picked up by Indian troops on Friday for questioning. 

"One of them was let off and eight others were tortured, and three, including my nephew Shoukat Ahmad, were killed," he said. 

A grisly video of men purportedly being tortured by the army has gone viral on social media, causing widespread outrage in the region. Reuters could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video. 

Sidiq said the people tortured in the video were the men found dead near the ambush site. 

"Where is the law and where is the justice? Is this the reward we get for supporting Indian troops here on the borders? I even get death threats for raising my voice against these three deaths," Sidiq said. 

‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia

‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 December 2023
  Gulf region is a top destination for Bangladeshi spices overall, official data shows
  More than half of Bangladeshi spice exports to Gulf region had gone to the Kingdom
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia is a growing export destination for Bangladeshi spices, with the country’s producers crediting the growth to improved product quality and the Bangladeshi diaspora in the Kingdom.

Bangladesh exported more than $17 million worth of spices to Gulf countries between July and November this year, more than half of which had gone to Saudi Arabia, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau.

“Saudi Arabia is our top export destination in the Gulf region. Next to the Kingdom, there is the UAE, Jordan and Oman,” Mohammad Sazzadul Karim, head of export at leading food company BD Food, told Arab News.

“In Saudi Arabia, we are noticing an increasing demand … all of our consumer goods producers have been producing better quality products in recent years. Our spices are penetrating into the Gulf markets, beating the Indian spices. It’s a big deal.”

BD Food mainly exports powder forms of turmeric, chili, curry, coriander and cumin, he said, adding that the Bangladeshi diaspora alone makes up a large base of consumers.

More than 2.6 million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia, making them the biggest expat worker community in the Kingdom.

“We have a captive market for spices in the Kingdom as the country hosts more than 2.5 million Bangladeshis. Besides, there are a large number of Indian communities over there and both countries have similar food choices.”

The PRAN-RFL Group, one of Bangladesh’s largest conglomerates with a presence in more than 100 countries, said the spice market in the Gulf region has undergone a transformation in recent years.

“One decade ago, our customers were mostly Bangladeshi migrants in the Gulf region. Later on, people from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Philippines started liking our spices,” Kamruzzaman Kamal, the group’s marketing director, told Arab News.

“In spite of the differences in food habits, Saudi locals are also consuming some of our spices. The number of our spice consumers is increasing day by day in Saudi Arabia.”

But to keep the momentum and to boost the spice market potential in the Gulf, Bangladeshi producers must “ensure quality and competitive prices,” said Dr. M.A. Rahim, who heads the department of agricultural science at the Daffodil International University.

“Neighboring India remains one of our main competitors in this sector. So, the government should also provide different policy support to accelerate our spice exports (to the Gulf).”

