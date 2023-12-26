Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  

You are here

The General Authority of Statistics reported that total merchandise exports in October saw a slight increase of SR15 million or 0.01 percent compared to the previous month. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade volume in October increased about 7 percent to SR178 billion ($47.45 billion) compared to SR167 billion in September, according to government data.    

The General Authority of Statistics reported that total merchandise exports in October saw a slight increase of SR15 million or 0.01 percent compared to the previous month.   

However, the overall merchandise exports in October declined by 17.4 percent to SR104.3 billion compared to SR126.2 billion in the same month last year.    

“This decrease originated mainly from oil exports, which fell by SR18.4 billion or 18.3 percent in the same period,” the GASTAT report stated.  

Moreover, the share of oil in total exports decreased to 78.9 percent in October from 79.7 percent in the same month last year.  

Similarly, non-oil exports, including re-exports, decreased by 13.9 percent to SR22 billion in October from SR25.6 billion in the year-ago period. 

Chemical and allied industries products, a crucial category in non-oil export goods, reported an annual decline of 31.9 percent in October to SR6.96 billion, commanding 31.6 percent of non-oil export goods.  

Exports of plastic and rubber goods declined by 6.9 percent to SR6.02 billion, holding 27.3 percent of the total pie. 

The report further highlighted that exports to China amounted to SR19.5 billion, making it the main destination for the Kingdom’s exports, controlling 18.7 percent of Saudi exports.  

Japan and India followed next with SR2.3 billion and SR10.2 billion, respectively. South Korea, the UAE, the US, Taiwan, Bahrain, Poland, and Egypt were the other countries ranking in the top 10 destinations, the report stated. 

In October, merchandise imports increased by 11.5 percent to SR73.9 billion from SR66.3 billion in the year-ago period, also rising by 17.5 percent or SR11 billion compared to September, the report found. 

Machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment were the most imported goods in October, comprising 22.3 percent of total merchandise imports. 

This category saw a 21.8 percent rise in October to SR16.49 billion compared to SR12.75 billion in the same month last year. 

The overall trade data provides valuable insights into the economic landscape of Saudi Arabia, demonstrating its resilience, diversification efforts, and global trade connections. 

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism the US Federal Reserve would soon start cutting interest rates, lifting global economic growth and fuel demand. 

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.13 a barrel by 04:15 a.m. Saudi time while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.59 a barrel, up 3 cents. 

Trade is thin as some markets are still closed for the Boxing Day public holiday. 

Both benchmarks notched gains of about 3 percent last week after Houthi attacks on ships disrupted global shipping and trade, adding to tensions in the Middle East as the Israel-Gaza conflict waged on. 

Denmark’s Maersk said on Sunday it was preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing the deployment of a US-led military operation designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area. 

Shipping firms had suspended the passage of vessels through the Red Sea that connects with the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 percent of world trade, and imposed surcharges for re-routing ships. 

Separately, Iran denied on Monday a US claim that a drone launched from Iran had struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. 

The Pentagon said at the weekend that the Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India. 

Oil prices were also buoyed by expectations the Fed would cut interest rates next year after US data released on Friday showed by some key measures inflation was now at or below the central bank’s 2 percent target. 

Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef has begun a visit to Tunisia to head the Kingdom’s delegation in meetings which begin on Tuesday of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The minister is also set to participate in the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.

The visit will include several bilateral meetings with Tunisian government officials to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, activate joint cooperation mechanisms, and enhance investment opportunities.

It will also witness the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding between the two countries on the sidelines of the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee. These will be in the fields of agricultural scientific research, industry, water, environmental protection, meteorology and climate, and tourism and labor, while several agreements between the private sectors in the two countries will also be signed.

The committee held its 10th session in Riyadh in April 2019, which saw several joint cooperation agreements signed to enhance the volume of trade and investment exchange between the two countries, in addition to discussions regarding bilateral partnerships in a number of fields.

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index in Saudi Arabia concluded Monday’s trading session at 11,813.09, marking an increase of 122.44 points or 1.05 percent.

The parallel market, Nomu, closed the day at 24,153.74 points, reflecting an uptick of 762.92 points or 3.26 percent.

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also edged up 10.16 points to settle at 1,528.18 points, a 1.2 percent dip.

TASI reported a trading volume of SR6 billion ($1.6 billion), with 128 stocks gaining and 80 losing.

Nomu, on the other hand, reported a trading volume of SR31.6 million. Bank Albilad emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 5.18 percent to SR44.65.

While share prices of Leejam Sports Co. rose 4.49 percent to SR204.80, Riyadh Cables Group Co. climbed 3.33 percent to SR93.

The National Co. for Glass Industries and Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. were among other companies that ended the day on a positive note.

In contrast, Sinad Holding Co. closed as the day’s underperformer, falling 1.54 percent to SR12.78.

Raydan Food Co. and Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. share prices fell 1.50 percent and 1.28 percent to SR26.30 and SR27, respectively.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. and Hail Cement Co. were also among TASI’s worst performers.

On Nomu, Meyar Co. incurred the most significant loss, plunging 11.57 percent to close at SR70.30.

Bena Steel Industries Co. and Mulkia Investment Co. also recorded losses, with their shares declining to SR40.85 and SR31.25, down 4.78 percent and 4.43 percent, respectively.

However, Shatirah House Restaurant Co. outperformed other stocks in Nomu, gaining 19 percent to SR11.40.

While share prices of Keir International Co. rose 10.52 percent to SR4.09, Ladun Investment Co. climbed 10.22 percent to SR5.93.

On the announcement front, Keir International has received approval from its board of directors for a significant transition from the parallel market, Nomu, to the main market.

In its commitment to transparency and shareholder communication, the company has assured its investors that it will promptly share any future developments related to this transition, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s move to the main market hinges on approval from the Saudi Tadawul Group and is dependent on meeting all the criteria and requirements outlined in the listing rules.

Furthermore, the Saudi Reinsurance Co. has reached an agreement with the Public Investment Fund to extend their existing memorandum of understanding.

This extension, which will last for an additional six months beyond the initial MoU’s expiration on Jan. 7, 2024, is aimed at facilitating the company’s plan to raise capital through the issuance of new cash shares.

The announcement, made public through a statement on Tadawul, indicates that the extension is intended to provide the necessary time frame to complete various essential procedures, including securing all mandatory approvals for the potential deal.

Saudi Tadawul has updated the free float shares for all listed issuers in both the main and parallel market.

This change is set to take effect from the beginning of trading on Dec. 31.

In a detailed announcement, Tadawul revealed that shares from various companies across different sectors were included in the market indices.

This inclusion spans from major corporations like Ades Holding and SAL Saudi Logistics Services in the main market indices to a diverse array of companies in the parallel market.

Among other inclusions are iOud to the parallel market and Riyadh Cement Co. on the main index.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s communications infrastructure is set to receive a boost as Aramco Digital Co. and Intel announced plans to establish the Kingdom’s first open wireless access network development center. 

The proposed center aims to drive innovation, promote technological advancement, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation landscape, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. 

In this collaboration, Aramco Digital Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., will join forces with Intel to accelerate the development and implementation of open wireless access network technologies, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to establishing a robust and resilient communications infrastructure. 

An open access network, an advanced technology allowing multiple service providers to sell retail services over the same access network simultaneously, is at the heart of this initiative, enabling subscribers to choose their service provider. 

This partnership holds the potential to propel Saudi Arabia further in its digitization journey, as outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The development center is expected to foster collaboration between Aramco Digital and Intel engineers, researchers, and industry experts. 

The SPA report added that the innovation center will also contribute to the development of local talents by providing training and practical experience in the field of open wireless access network technology. 

Tariq Amin, CEO of Aramco Digital, said that this collaboration will be a catalyst for digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.  

He emphasized that the partnership will focus on preparing local talents at the highest levels in the field of advanced fifth-generation technologies and future sixth-generation technologies. 

In January 2023, the energy giant launched Aramco Digital Co. to propel the Kingdom’s growth in the technological sector.  

At that time, Saudi Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Nasser announced a commitment of SR1.9 billion ($510 million) to the company over the next three years, aiming to drive innovation across the Kingdom and grow the digital economy through a network of partnerships, projects and joint ventures. 

  PIF's diverse 2023 comes to an end with new companies and strategic alliances
RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia launched its ambitious roadmap for economic diversification in 2016, there was too much skepticism over its outcome, as the Kingdom had been reliant on crude oil for several decades.

Seven years later, the Vision 2030 blueprint has not only facilitated the rise of the Kingdom’s non-oil sector but also fired up the economy with sunrise industries fueled by the sovereign wealth fund.

The Public Investment Fund engages in equity investments, loans and guarantees, channeling public funds into strategic projects locally and globally. It also finances significant government and private industrial ventures, catalyzing economic change in the Kingdom.

To its credit, the PIF has established over 79 companies and created over 500,000 jobs. In 2023, it had a series of successful launches and purposeful partnerships, consolidating its position as one of the world’s largest sovereign funds with over $700 billion in assets under management.

Here’s a wrap of PIF’s high-profile launches and partnerships this year that promise to catapult the Kingdom’s economy to new heights.

Dan Co.

In December, Dan Co. entered the market to promote ecotourism and agricultural tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Established by the PIF, the company is expected to contribute SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) to the country’s non-oil gross domestic product by 2030.

The company will develop and operate high-end resorts and lodges in the Kingdom in partnership with the local community.

The PIF also revealed that the firm’s first project will be located in the Al-Ahsa region, across 1.8 million sq.m., featuring an eco-resort, an agri-resort and an adventure resort.

Tasaru Mobility Investments

In October, Tasaru Mobility Investments was launched to boost the automotive and mobility ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

The firm founded by the PIF is expected to accelerate strategic investments and partnerships with local and global companies.

At the time of the launch, the fund revealed that Tasaru’s first investment is a joint venture with Zamil Group Real Estate Co., Abdullah Ibrahim Alkhorayef Sons Co. and Dar Al-Himmah Projects Co. Ltd. which will develop an automotive logistics hub in King Abdullah Economic City.

To propel the growth of Tasaru, PIF appointed Michael Muller as its CEO. Muller has previously held several senior management positions in companies like Porsche AG and Volkswagen Group.

Al Balad Development Co.

In October, Al Balad Development Co. set the stage to transform the historic Jeddah district into a renowned tourist destination.

The company is working toward restoring heritage buildings and improving the infrastructure in Al-Balad.

The project will oversee the creation of 9,300 homes and 1,800 hotel units across an area of 2.5 million sq. meters.

The development will also create 1.3 million sq. meters of commercial and office space.

The company aims to position Jeddah as a global economic hub, a cultural and heritage destination, and a premier tourism hot spot aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

SRJ Sports Investment Co.

In August, SRJ Sports Investment Co. entered the gaming arena to accelerate the sports sector’s growth in the Kingdom and the Middle East and North Africa region.

The investment company focuses on acquiring and developing new sports events and intellectual property, besides availing commercial rights of big games and hosting major global championships in Saudi Arabia.

The PIF company also plans to target businesses offering unique fan engagement activities and transformative sports technology across the industry.

According to media reports, the company acquired a minority stake in the Professional Fighters League, a prestigious mixed martial arts company, to boost PFL’s regional expansion.

Saudi Facility Management Co.

In August, Saudi Facility Management Co., also known as FMTECH, dawned on the country’s institutional landscape to improve operational efficiency within the local facilities handling sector.

The PIF company offers maintenance services for the health, industrial, real estate and entertainment sectors, besides catering to aviation facilities and educational institutions.

It delivers comprehensive services, including utilities, energy and waste management. Housekeeping, security, and landscaping are the other services that the company provides.

Sawani Co.

Sawani Co. hit the dairy scene in July to grow the Saudi camel farming industry and contribute to its sustainable development.

Sawani Co. is working in partnership with the private sector to boost the production capacity of the camel dairy industry and is also trying to modernize the sector by implementing new technologies.

Last month, the PIF company signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Balad Development Co. to provide the “Noug” brand of camel milk products for all visitors to the historic Jeddah district.

Saudi Tourism Investment Co.

In July, Saudi Tourism Investment Co., also known as Asfar, unlocked the potential of the Kingdom’s leisure opportunities.

The PIF company aims to accelerate investments in tourist destinations and projects nationwide.

It is also enabling the private sector by creating investment opportunities for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium enterprises.

The company is also focused on developing attractive destinations with hospitality, retail, and food and beverage offerings in cities across Saudi Arabia.

In November, Asfar CEO Fahad bin Mushayt told Arab News that the company’s long-term goal is to contribute to positioning the Kingdom as a leader in sustainable and innovative tourism.

“Asfar envisions Saudi Arabia as a globally recognized tourism hub, a destination that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity,” bin Mushyat told Arab News.

Lifera

In June, Pharmaceutical Investment Co., also known as Lifera, entered the Kingdom’s healthcare sector to boost the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

The company manufactures lifesaving products, including insulins, vaccines, plasma therapeutics and monoclonal antibodies. It also works toward developing cell and gene therapies and innovative small molecules.

In July, Lifera partnered with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and Saudi manufacturer Arabio to increase the local production of vaccines in the Kingdom.

Equity investments

The PIF also made significant investments in several reputed organizations this year besides launching these companies.

In December, the sovereign wealth fund bought a significant minority stake in UK-based Rocco Forte Hotels.

It said that the agreement is in line with the fund’s plans to invest in promising sectors globally and obtain returns in the long term. 

In November, the fund also bought a 10 percent stake in Heathrow Airport from Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial.

Heathrow is one of the world’s largest air traffic platforms, connecting the UK with global trading partners to help stimulate economic growth.

Moreover, in November, the fund raised its stakes in luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5 percent from 17.9 percent.

The fund’s bullish move through emerging opportunities is not only providing optimism to the Saudi economy but also prompting the Kingdom’s vibrant workforce to join hands in achieving national goals scripted in the Vision 2030 blueprint.

