Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

Turkiye’s Foreign Affairs Committee Fuat Oktay chairs a session at the Grand National Assembly in Ankara on Sweden’s NATO aspirations. (File/AFP)
Turkiye's Foreign Affairs Committee Fuat Oktay chairs a session at the Grand National Assembly in Ankara on Sweden's NATO aspirations. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden’s NATO bid

Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden’s NATO bid
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
ISTANBUL: A key committee in the Turkish parliament on Tuesday approved Sweden’s bid to join NATO after months of delays, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country’s accession process in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Sweden’s NATO bid had been stalled amid opposition from Turkiye and Hungary and recently it was further complicated after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked it to Ankara’s request for F-16 fighter jets from its ally the United States.
Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defense organization after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Their bids won fast-track approval from all NATO members except Turkiye and Hungary. The two ultimately relented and Finland was accepted as NATO’s 31st member in April.
Turkiye and Hungary remain the only North Atlantic Treaty Organization members left to ratify Sweden’s bid 19 months after it applied for membership.
On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee approved the measure.
“The protocol (on Sweden’s NATO accession) passed the committee,” opposition CHP party lawmaker Utku Cakirozer, a member of the foreign affairs committee, told AFP after the vote.
The move paves the way to a vote by the full parliament, where Erdogan’s ruling alliance holds the majority of seats. It was no immediately clear when the full parliament would hold its vote.
Erdogan in July lifted his objections to Sweden’s NATO membership after Stockholm cracked down on Kurdish groups that Ankara calls terrorists.
NATO allies have piled pressure on Turkiye, with France saying the credibility of the alliance was “at stake.”
In December, Erdogan had linked Sweden’s membership to the US Congress “simultaneously” agreeing to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye. He also said NATO allies including Canada should lift arms embargoes imposed on Ankara.
“Sweden’s NATO membership and F-16 sales to Turkiye will be handled in coordination to some extent... because unfortunately, neither country trusts the other,” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the Ankara office director of the US German Marshall Fund think tank, told AFP.
Turkiye’s aging air force has suffered from Ankara’s expulsion from the US-led F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019.
This was in retaliation for Erdogan’s decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system that NATO views as an operational security threat.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly promised to move forward with the $20-billion F-16 sale but lawmakers have blocked it over concerns about Turkiye’s alleged violations of human rights and long-running tensions with Greece.
“There is no strong consensus in the parliament on Sweden’s NATO membership, nor in the US Congress on the sale of F-16s to Turkiye,” Unluhisarcikli said.
Erdogan’s anti-Israel rhetoric after the start of its war with Hamas had raised concerns in Washington.
“Although the issues are not related, Turkiye’s statements supporting Hamas further complicated the F-16 process,” Unluhisarcikli said, adding that the killing of Turkish soldiers by Kurdish militants last weekend could also factor into Sweden’s NATO membership.
“But if Biden and Erdogan show the necessary will, we can expect the process to be concluded soon,” he added.

Topics: NATO Turkiye Sweden

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Follow

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
  • Kaag’s appointment comes as the people of Gaza face a dire humanitarian emergency
  • Aid slowed to a trickle by Israel’s relentless bombardment of the densely populated coastal strip.
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations named an outgoing Dutch minister its humanitarian coordinator for Gaza on Tuesday following last week’s watered-down Security Council resolution which called for aid to be delivered to the strip “at scale.”
Sigrid Kaag’s appointment comes as the people of Gaza face a dire humanitarian emergency, with aid slowed to a trickle by Israel’s continued bombardment of the densely populated coastal strip.
She will start work on January 8, the UN said in a statement.
Last week’s UN Security Council resolution called for the “safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale” — but did not call for an immediate end to fighting.
The bloodiest ever Gaza war erupted when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
They took 250 hostages of whom 129 remain inside Gaza.
Israel launched an extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The campaign has killed 20,915 people, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.
“United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Ms Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza,” the UN said in a statement.
The Security Council adopted the resolution on Gaza on Friday after days of delays and diplomatic wrangling.
A draft version of the resolution had said that the aid mechanism to accelerate the delivery of relief would be “exclusively” under UN control.
But the final version, passed after Washington abstained, now states it would be managed in consultation with “all relevant parties” — meaning Israel would retain operational oversight of aid deliveries.
Kaag has been the Netherlands’ deputy prime minister and finance minister since January 2022. She has previously held a number of senior UN jobs including its special coordinator for Lebanon and the Joint Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the United Nations Mission in Syria.

Topics: War in Gaza

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed 

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed 
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed 

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed 
  • The city's fire service had not found anything so far in their search operation, says a senior fire department official
  • Israel's foreign ministry said Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to look into the cause
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, authorities said. 

"We can confirm that around 5:20 pm (local time, 1150 GMT) there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating the incident. 

Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to look into the cause of the explosion. 

The city's fire service had not found anything so far in their search operation, senior fire department official Atul Garg told Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake. 

In January 2021, a small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, without harming anyone. An Israeli official said at the time that Israel was treating the blast as a terrorist incident. 

Topics: India Israel

Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

No embassy staff hurt in blast near Israeli mission in Delhi

A police officer is seen outside the Israeli embassy, following an investigation on a reported explosion nearby, in New Delhi.
  • The blast “may have been an attack,” Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement issued by PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: An explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday did not kill or wound any staff members, authorities said, adding that investigations into its cause were ongoing.
Officials were still inspecting the area but it had been reopened to the general public. There was no information suggesting anyone on the street had been hurt.
Israel urged its citizens in India, specifically in New Delhi, to exercise caution. The blast “may have been an attack,” Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
Israeli missions around the world have been on alert amid a rise in antisemitic attacks since Israel launched its counteroffensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
“We can confirm that around 5:20 p.m. there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy,” Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating.
Nothing had been found in the search operation three hours after the blast, an official involved in the investigation told Reuters.
In January 2021, a small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi without harming anyone. An Israeli official said at the time that Israel was treating the blast as a terrorist incident

Topics: War on Gaza India Israel

Bangladesh warns of deepening Rohingya crisis as refugee aid nosedives

Bangladesh warns of deepening Rohingya crisis as refugee aid nosedives
Updated 26 December 2023
Follow

Bangladesh warns of deepening Rohingya crisis as refugee aid nosedives

Bangladesh warns of deepening Rohingya crisis as refugee aid nosedives
  • This year’s funding was the lowest since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis in 2017
  • Refugee commissioner says more Rohingya will make risky sea journeys to flee camps
Updated 26 December 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka: Bangladesh warned on Tuesday of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis at its refugee camps hosting some 1 million Rohingya, as global aid for the oppressed stateless minority has sharply declined this year.

The Joint Response Plan, the annual UN fundraising plan by international agencies, was among the best funded humanitarian responses when it was set up in 2017, after a military crackdown forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee persecution in Myanmar.

Data released by the UN Refugee Agency last week showed that in 2023 the plan received only 50 percent of the $876 million needed to provide essential assistance to those sheltering in Bangladesh.

“It’s a very sharp decrease in the Joint Response Plan. This is the first time that we witnessed such a low response. In the previous years it was around 70 percent, sometimes more,” Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News.

“It has been impacting the Rohingya. The fund crisis affects their food, medical facilities, education and overall living conditions.”

The drop comes at a time when the World Food Programme earlier this year reduced food assistance to the Rohingya by 33 percent, to $8 a month per person, despite malnutrition being already widespread in the Cox’s Bazar camps.

Rahman said the deteriorating conditions will also affect security and increase the likelihood of human trafficking as people try to flee hunger and hopelessness in refugee settlements.

“The law and order situation inside the camps will deteriorate. It will increase the threat of more and more human trafficking ... it will trigger desperate attempts to leave the camps,” he said.

This year, the UN recorded at least 3,722 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, making desperate attempts to flee Bangladeshi camps by boat across the Andaman Sea — an increase from 3,705 last year.

Although Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, its government says it spends an estimated $1.2 billion annually to support the Rohingya and provides not only land, but also water, electricity, a huge law enforcement presence, as well as medical and administrative officials.

“We want the donor communities, especially the US, EU and other rich countries who have been assisting the Rohingya in previous years to continue their support,” Rahman said.

“I also request Gulf countries to stand beside this stateless Muslim population.”

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya

Indonesia probes deadly blast at Chinese-owned nickel plant

Indonesia probes deadly blast at Chinese-owned nickel plant
Updated 26 December 2023
Follow

Indonesia probes deadly blast at Chinese-owned nickel plant

Indonesia probes deadly blast at Chinese-owned nickel plant
  • Sunday’s explosion is the third deadly incident at Chinese-owned nickel plants in Indonesia
  • Indonesia holds the world’s largest nickel reserves, at around 21 million tons
Updated 26 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Jakarta: The death toll from an explosion at a Chinese-owned nickel plant in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island rose to 18 on Tuesday, with police ordering the facility to halt operations to investigate the incident.  

More than 40 people were also injured in the fire that occurred early Sunday morning at Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel, the latest in a series of deadly incidents at nickel smelting plants in Central Sulawesi province, which has Indonesia’s largest reserves of the metal. 

Nickel is a key component in global battery production for electric vehicles, and Indonesia accounts for about 21 million tons of it, or 22 percent of the global reserves, according to the US Geological Survey. 

“Up until today, we note that 18 victims died from the incident. This includes 10 Indonesian workers and eight Chinese workers,” Dedy Kurniawan, spokesperson of the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park where ITSS is located, said in a statement on Tuesday.  

“The company entrusts to the authorities the process of investigating this work accident in ITSS and guarantees cooperation with all parties regarding recommendations to handle the impacts that may arise in accordance with the applicable legal system.” 

A team of investigators from regional and national police is probing the incident. 

“For now, ITSS’s operations are halted until there are results from our investigation,” Agus Nugroho, Central Sulawesi police chief, told reporters.  

Indonesia has been trying to develop downstream nickel industries and attract foreign investment from manufacturers of electric vehicles and their batteries, signing more than a dozen deals worth over $15 billion just in the last three years.  

Over the last decade, Central Sulawesi’s Bahodopi district, where IMIP is located, has grown from a village of a few hundred residents to become home to thousands of workers, many of whom are working for Chinese-funded companies.  

Fifty-seven workplace-related deaths and 76 injuries befell workers across various nickel-mining sites in Indonesia between 2015 and 2020, according to Indonesian energy nonprofit Trend Asia. Many took place at the IMIP, a vast joint venture with China’s Tsingshan Holding Group.  

“Work accidents due to poor working conditions in Indonesia’s mining industry are like the tip of the iceberg,” Melky Nahar, national coordinator at the Mining Advocacy Network, told Arab News. “At IMIP, at least three deadly work accidents have occurred (this year).”  

He added that both Indonesian and Chinese workers employed at mining facilities in Sulawesi face unsafe and unstable working conditions. 

“These conditions are hidden, sometimes even maintained, by the companies. The government also couldn’t care less. When workers protest, they face intimidation, violence, and even imprisonment,” Nahar said.  

Topics: Indonesia China

