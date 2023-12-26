You are here

Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion

Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion
Japan’s WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, left, fights against Philippines’ WBA and IBF champion Marlon Tapales. (AFP)
AFP
Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion

Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion
  • Inoue, who took his record to 26-0 with 23 KOs, becomes only the second man to unify all four world titles in two different weight classes
AFP
TOKYO: Japan’s Naoya Inoue became an undisputed world champion at a second weight on Tuesday after knocking out the Philippines’ Marlon Tapales in the 10th round to claim all four super-bantamweight belts.

The unbeaten Inoue, nicknamed “Monster,” sent Tapales to the canvas with a huge right hand to add the WBA and IBF titles to his own WBC and WBO belts.

Inoue, who took his record to 26-0 with 23 KOs, becomes only the second man to unify all four world titles in two different weight classes.

American Terence Crawford became the first after beating compatriot Errol Spence for all the welterweight belts in July.

“I think super bantamweight is the most suitable weight class for me at the moment,” said the 30-year-old Inoue.

“Next year and the year after that, I want to prove that I can become an even stronger fighter.”

Inoue completed his rampage through the bantamweight division in December last year, becoming the first undisputed world champion at the weight in half a century before vacating his titles.

He needed just two fights to become the super bantamweight division’s first-ever undisputed champion.

He beat American Stephen Fulton in July in his debut at the weight to claim the WBC and WBO belts.

But he had to dig deep to beat Tapales, who clawed his way back into the fight after Inoue floored him in the fourth round.

“He was very tough with a strong mentality,” said Inoue.

“I think the way I was able to knock out a strong fighter like that in the 10th round is proof of all I’ve been doing, so I’m relieved.”

Inoue went on the attack straight away against Tapales, who upset Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev by split decision in April to win the IBF and WBA titles.

Inoue landed some early punches while the 31-year-old Tapales stayed in his defensive shell.

The Japanese fighter dropped his opponent at the end of the fourth round after a flurry of head shots, only for Tapales to get up and beat the count.

Inoue went straight back to work at the start of the fifth, although Tapales also landed some big shots.

Tapales steadied the ship but Inoue maintained the upper hand and finished his opponent with a ferocious straight right hand.

“He kept a poker face throughout and didn’t show that my punches were doing him any damage, so I was quite surprised when he went down in the tenth round,” said Inoue.

Tapales saw his record drop to 37-4 with 19 KOs.

Inoue has won world titles in four different weight divisions, having also triumphed at the light-flyweight and super flyweight levels.

He knocked out England’s Paul Butler in December last year to become the first undisputed bantamweight world champion since Panama’s Enrique Pinder in 1972.

He also became only the ninth undisputed world champion since the four-belt era began in 2004, and the first in the bantamweight division.

After vacating his titles, his younger brother Takuma claimed the WBA bantamweight belt in April with a win over Venezuela’s Liborio Solis.

Topics: Naoya Inoue super-bantamweight Marlon Tapales boxing

Khawaja accuses ICC of double standards over Gaza support

Khawaja accuses ICC of double standards over Gaza support
Reuters
Khawaja accuses ICC of double standards over Gaza support

Khawaja accuses ICC of double standards over Gaza support
  • ICC forbids players conveying messages through clothing or equipment without prior approval, especially for “political, religious or racial” causes
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia opener Usman Khawaja has again accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of double standards after being refused permission to display a dove of peace on his bat during the Boxing Day test.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja, who has been keen to show his support for the people of Gaza during the ongoing conflict in the enclave, was reprimanded for wearing a black armband in the first test against Pakistan in Perth earlier this month.

He had originally intended to show his support by writing the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his boots in the colors of the Palestinian flag but that gesture also fell foul of ICC regulations.

Khawaja had worked with Cricket Australia on a new way to show his support by having the dove on his bat accompanied by the message “01: UDHR” in a reference to the first article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to The Australian newspaper, the ICC also refused to allow him to display the message.

There was no immediate reply to a request for comment on the matter from the ICC.

In a video on Instagram late on the eve of the second test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Khawaja posted pictures of other international players with religious symbols and messages on their bats.

“Merry Christmas everybody, sometimes you just gotta laugh ... #inconsistent #doublestandards,” he wrote underneath.

The ICC Code of Conduct forbids players wearing, displaying or conveying messages through arm bands or other items on clothing or equipment without prior approval, especially for “political, religious or racial” causes.

Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7 cross-border attacks by Hamas has killed at least 20,700 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Monday that the team were sympathetic to Khawaja’s desire to show his support to the people of Gaza.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of the application, but I think it is pretty vanilla, a dove,” he told reporters.

“We really support Uzzy, I think he’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s doing it really respectfully,” he said.

“He can hold his head high the way he’s gone about it, but there’s rules in place, so I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it.”

Topics: Xmas Pray For Gaza

Pakistan appoints Yasir Arafat cricket team’s high performance coach

Pakistan appoints Yasir Arafat cricket team’s high performance coach
AFP
Pakistan appoints Yasir Arafat cricket team’s high performance coach

Pakistan appoints Yasir Arafat cricket team’s high performance coach
  • Pakistan failed to qualify for final of Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in Sept., before crashing out of World Cup months later
  • The World Cup flop already prompted Pakistan Cricket Board to replace team director Mickey Arthur and head coach
AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan appointed former allrounder Yasir Arafat its national cricket team high performance coach on Tuesday, another staffing shake-up for the embattled side after a tumultuous year. 

In September, Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, before crashing out of the World Cup in the first round in India just two months later. 

The World Cup flop already prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to replace team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn, who had only taken over in April. 

Arafat will take the helm from Simon Helmot who is coaching Pakistan through the ongoing Test series in Australia. 

The PCB said Arafat will be part of team management for the upcoming five T20Is in New Zealand, slated for January 12-21. 

While no tenure has been given for the 41-year-old, he is also likely to guide Pakistan to next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States. 

Arafat played three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan and was a Twenty20 cricketer in England, where he served as bowling coach for Sussex and Surrey. 

He also had stints in Australia’s Big Bash League and was a bowling coach for the Hong Kong national team.

Topics: Pakistan yasir arafat Cricket sport

Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship

Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship
Arab News
Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship

Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship
  • 5 teams will compete for the title in Riyadh beginning Dec. 27
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Hockey Federation is organizing the second Schools Championship, which will begin on Dec. 27.

Thirty students representing five teams will compete at the Al-Arqam school in Riyadh for the championship title.

The tournament is the second in a series of initiatives organized by the federation to support student sporting activities.

It comes as part of efforts by the federation to promote field hockey among Saudi students taking part in school sports.

The federation has signed cooperation agreements with several schools across the Kingdom, resulting in training programs introducing students to field hockey, and encouraging physical activity among students.

Pakistan-born Australian batter sports shoes with daughters’ names in Melbourne Test

Pakistan-born Australian batter sports shoes with daughters’ names in Melbourne Test
AFP
Pakistan-born Australian batter sports shoes with daughters’ names in Melbourne Test

Pakistan-born Australian batter sports shoes with daughters’ names in Melbourne Test
  • Khawaja’s wore footwear featuring the names of daughters Aisha and Ayla on Day 1 of Melbourne Test 
  • He was denied permission by the International Cricket Council from featuring a peace symbol on his bat
AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Usman Khawaja wore shoes marked with his daughters’ names as he batted against Pakistan on Tuesday, after he had earlier been banned from sporting footwear with a statement about respecting human rights in Gaza.

A close-up image of the 37-year-old’s shoes, posted on X by Cricket Australia, showed the names of daughters Aisha and Ayla taped to the side of his footwear during the opening day of the second Test in Melbourne.

Khawaja, who was out for 42, had been denied permission by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to have a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the match.

The logo, which he had displayed during training on Sunday, also had the words 01:UDHR— a reference to Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights— written on it.

Khawaja, a Muslim, was also stopped from wearing shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during the first Test in Perth.

The ICC said they flouted its rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race.

Khawaja posted an Instagram message on Monday seemingly venting his frustration: “Merry Christmas everybody. Sometimes you just gotta laugh. Cya at Boxing Day!“

He marked his post with the hashtags #inconsistent and #doublestandards.

Last week, Khawaja spoke about how the Israel’s war had affected him.

“When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest,” he said.

“I just imagine my young daughter in my arms ... I get emotional talking about it again. I don’t have any hidden agendas.”

Cricket Australia and the ICC have been contacted for comment.

Topics: Usman Khawaja Pakistan vs Australia

Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast

Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast
AFP
Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast

Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast
  • The favorite for line honors is last year’s winner, 100-foot supermaxi Andoo Comanche, holder of the 2017 race record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec.
  • This year marks the 25th anniversary of a fatal storm that tore into the 1998 race, whipping up mountainous seas and wild winds in which six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued
AFP

SYDNEY: More than 100 yachts set off on the Sydney-Hobart race Tuesday, with thunderstorms and hail threatening to lash sailors in one of the world’s most grueling ocean events.

Thunder and rain lifted just minutes before the start at a slightly misty Sydney Harbor as spectators lined the waterfront or crowded onto boats to get a better view of the dramatic starting moments.

At the sound of the starting gun, 103 yachts tacked in light winds in search of the best line out of the harbor and an early lead in the punishing, 628-nautical-mile (1,200-kilometer) crossing to the Tasmanian capital.

The favorite for line honors is last year’s winner, 100-foot supermaxi Andoo Comanche, holder of the 2017 race record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec.

“We back our boat in any conditions to win the race,” Andoo Comanche skipper John Winning told a news conference ahead of the race.

While preferring weather for the quickest possible race, Winning insisted at the weekend that his yacht was “fast in all conditions.”

Weather is pivotal in the blue water classic, first held in 1945.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of a fatal storm that tore into the 1998 race, whipping up mountainous seas and wild winds in which six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued.

For the 2023 edition, weather forecasters are predicting storms, lightning, hail and strong winds as the boats sail southwards down the New South Wales coast on their way to the Tasmanian capital.

Sailors face a risk of “severe” thunderstorms within hours of the start, said the Bureau of Meteorology’s senior meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse.

In a final briefing on race morning, she predicted easterly but “very erratic” winds in the early stages as a low pressure system creates strong winds, heavy downpours and possible hail, hindering visibility.

Vessels still on the water Friday could face a southeasterly swell with waves of three-to-five meters (10-16 feet), she said.

Comanche’s main rivals for line honors are the other three supermaxis: LawConnect, which has been runner-up in the three previous editions; SHK Scallywag, which sports a taller mast after extensive modifications; and Wild Thing 100 making its Sydney-Hobart debut.

“I always want to win the race and to actually, finally win it would be a dream come true,” LawConnect skipper Christian Beck told Channel Nine news ahead of the race.

“The start is awesome and the pub at the end is awesome, so I like the whole event.”

David Witt, skipper of the Hong Kong-owned SHK Scallywag, said the weather forecast looked “very exciting” for his crew. “So it’s all or nothing for the Scallywags yet again,” he said in a social media message to supporters.

Last year, Andoo Comanche crossed the finish line first with a time of one day, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds.

But the overall winner of the race under a handicap system was 52-foot Celestial, which claimed the coveted Tattersall Cup.

Another 52-footer, Caro, and the 72-foot URM Group are also among the favorites for the overall race honors this year.

Ten international yachts are in the 2023 race, with three from New Zealand (Allegresse, Caro and Niksen), two from Hong Kong (Antipodes and SHK Scallywag) and other entrants from France (Teasing Machine), Germany (Rockall 8), Ireland (Cinnamon Girl — Eden Capital), New Caledonia (Eye Candy) and the United States (Lenny).

Nine-time line honors-winning supermaxi Wild Oats XI did not enter this year’s race.

