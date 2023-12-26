Porsche Saudi wins award for AlUla social media campaign

Saudi Arabia’s innovation scene came alive at the DATE Fintech Show and the co-located DATE AI Show, which recently took place in Riyadh.
Held at the JW Marriott Riyadh on Dec. 11-12, this powerhouse event united C-level executives, industry titans, and global pioneers in fintech and artificial intelligence. From enterprises and investors to government authorities and tech collaborators, the summit buzzed with a singular mission: propelling transformative solutions across every industry. Underneath the Riyadh skyline, the future of tech unfolded, with groundbreaking applications set to disrupt and redefine countless sectors.
With more than 2,000 C-suite attendees, the event provided a dynamic platform that propelled insightful discussions through engaging keynote speeches and fireside chats, fostering business growth opportunities in key sectors critical to Saudi Arabia’s economic future.
Featuring an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists, the event marked a significant shift in leveraging transformative technologies. Discussions ranged on topics such as: Empowering the Kingdom’s Future with AI Surges, Generative AI for Digital Twins, Regulators as Catalysts for Innovation, Amplifying the Fight against Financial Crime, and more.
The fireside chat on “Cognitive Cities: Science Fiction or Tomorrow’s Future?” between Yousef Khalili, chief commercial officer at Tonomus (NEOM), and Mary Pedler, founder of Input PR, offered compelling insights into seamlessly integrating technology in daily life.
A pivotal session on the DATE Fintech stage was a panel discussion titled “Empowerment Personified: Fintech’s Impact on Women-led Enterprises.” The panelists provided insightful perspectives on women’s progress, advocating gender inclusivity in the tech ecosystem. The deliberations further encompassed strategies for fostering empowerment and inclusivity in the innovation landscape.
Sonia Shaw, partner and vice president of global partnerships at CoinW, said: “DATE KSA showcased innovation, boosting exhibitor visibility and fostering valuable industry connections.”
“DATE Fintech Show and DATE AI Show in Riyadh have been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, group CEO of Trescon. He added: “The active engagement and collaboration among industry leaders, tech innovators, and policymakers have opened doors to reimagine the future of financial services and AI in the Kingdom.”
In the third regional finals of the Fintech World Cup, organized by Dubai Fintech Summit in collaboration with Trescon at the DATE Fintech Show in Riyadh, 11 fintech startups competed for a chance to pitch at the grand finale and secure funding of up to $1 million.
Monak E-Services, a MENA-based migrant fintech, clinched victory at this event. Their specialized focus on providing financial inclusion and essential life services to Middle Eastern workers through a collaborative network marks a remarkable advancement in the realm of innovative fintech solutions.
Sharing his experience at DATE AI Show, Adil Belahouri, head of AI at Riyad Bank, said: “I am excited to join distinguished speakers, discussing AI’s transformative impact on the business landscape.”
Commenting on generative AI, Wael Salloum, vice president — data and AI, Careem, said: “Its accessibility, productivity improvements, and equalizing influence parallel the historic role of the Internet in shaping a future of increased economic opportunities and growth.”
DATE KSA may be over, but the momentum is just beginning. From the capital’s heart, a wave of tech-driven collaboration is washing over the Kingdom, promising redefined financial services, seamless AI integration, and Saudi Arabia’s rise as a global innovation beacon.