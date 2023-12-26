Giordano named ‘Most Admired Customer Service Company’

Global fashion apparel retail brand Giordano was recognized as the “Most Admired Customer Service Company” at the prestigious Images RetailME Awards KSA, dubbed as the “Oscars of retail.”

This accolade was bestowed at the globally renowned Saudi Retail Forum in Riyadh, a gathering that drew more than 400 industry leaders, including retail and shopping mall owners, operators, and professionals from across the region.

“The award stands as a testament to Giordano’s unwavering dedication to providing quality items of clothing and exceptional customer service experience,” the company said in a statement.

“In the fiercely competitive retail landscape, the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction has established a noteworthy standard for industry peers.”

Moreover, this recognition highlights Giordano’s global initiatives aimed at fostering customer loyalty and its continuous efforts to enhance the shopping experience, making it more convenient, rewarding, and inspiring for customers worldwide.

Expressing his delight at winning the award, Ishwar Chugani, CEO and managing director of Giordano Middle East, said: “I am thrilled by the international recognition of the Giordano retail and customer service experience in the Middle East. These awards affirm our relentless pursuit of creating a unique and innovative shopping experience, coupled with exceptional product quality for our customers and the broader community.”

Chugani added: “The accolade not only mirrors Giordano’s successful growth, but also acknowledges the tireless effort and perseverance of our staff across the region in enhancing our customers’ experiences through excellent service.”

He thanked the organizers of the Saudi Retail Forum, industry professionals, and the company’s loyal customers for their unwavering support.

“This award serves as a catalyst for Giordano to continually elevate its standards for outstanding customer service,” the statement added.

Founded in Hong Kong in 1981, Giordano is one of the world’s leading international retailers of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.

The essence of Giordano is to provide relevant, essential, and timeless fashion for all, regardless of ethnicity, nationality, or culture.