You are here

  • Home
  • Giordano named ‘Most Admired Customer Service Company’

Giordano named ‘Most Admired Customer Service Company’

Giordano named ‘Most Admired Customer Service Company’
The award was presented at the recently held Saudi Retail Forum in Riyadh.
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4p6h

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Giordano named ‘Most Admired Customer Service Company’

Giordano named ‘Most Admired Customer Service Company’
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Global fashion apparel retail brand Giordano was recognized as the “Most Admired Customer Service Company” at the prestigious Images RetailME Awards KSA, dubbed as the “Oscars of retail.”

This accolade was bestowed at the globally renowned Saudi Retail Forum in Riyadh, a gathering that drew more than 400 industry leaders, including retail and shopping mall owners, operators, and professionals from across the region.

“The award stands as a testament to Giordano’s unwavering dedication to providing quality items of clothing and exceptional customer service experience,” the company said in a statement.

“In the fiercely competitive retail landscape, the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction has established a noteworthy standard for industry peers.”

Moreover, this recognition highlights Giordano’s global initiatives aimed at fostering customer loyalty and its continuous efforts to enhance the shopping experience, making it more convenient, rewarding, and inspiring for customers worldwide.

Expressing his delight at winning the award, Ishwar Chugani, CEO and managing director of Giordano Middle East, said: “I am thrilled by the international recognition of the Giordano retail and customer service experience in the Middle East. These awards affirm our relentless pursuit of creating a unique and innovative shopping experience, coupled with exceptional product quality for our customers and the broader community.”

Chugani added: “The accolade not only mirrors Giordano’s successful growth, but also acknowledges the tireless effort and perseverance of our staff across the region in enhancing our customers’ experiences through excellent service.”

He thanked the organizers of the Saudi Retail Forum, industry professionals, and the company’s loyal customers for their unwavering support.

“This award serves as a catalyst for Giordano to continually elevate its standards for outstanding customer service,” the statement added.

Founded in Hong Kong in 1981, Giordano is one of the world’s leading international retailers of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.

The essence of Giordano is to provide relevant, essential, and timeless fashion for all, regardless of ethnicity, nationality, or culture.

Porsche Saudi wins award for AlUla social media campaign

Porsche Saudi wins award for AlUla social media campaign
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Porsche Saudi wins award for AlUla social media campaign

Porsche Saudi wins award for AlUla social media campaign
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Porsche Saudi Arabia and Samaco Motors have announced that they have won the “Best Exclusive Manufacturer Social Media Performance” award by Porsche AG. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional efforts made by Porsche Saudi Arabia in creating a one-of-a-kind campaign that effectively reaches its target audience through various social media platforms.

The campaign, known as the Porsche 911 Green Roof car campaign, showcased the vibrant culture and captivating charm of Saudi Arabia. With the vehicle adorned in the iconic Saudi green color, the campaign tastefully integrated cultural elements, seamlessly blending automotive artistry and tradition.

The campaign, shot in AlUla, which ran for a duration of 2.5 weeks, achieved impressive reach. This campaign not only raised awareness about the brand but also provided a unique customer experience, enhancing Porsche’s presence in the Kingdom.

“Porsche Saudi Arabia extends their gratitude to all individuals who have continuously supported them and demonstrated trust in their brand. We take great pride in delivering exceptional customer experiences and strengthening our position in the market,” a statement said.

Established in the 1930s, Samaco Motors is part of Al-Nahla Group. Since 1978, the company’s automotive portfolio has grown to include some of the best recognized and cherished global automotive brands. Today, Samaco Motors is the exclusive dealer of top brand automobiles including Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche, in addition to Volkswagen automobiles, trucks and buses.

Samaco Motors represents some of the most respected, prestigious and iconic car brands in the world, earning a reputation as the premier dealer of luxury sports and premium performance cars in the Kingdom.

SingleView-Alinma Bank collaboration to redefining open banking for corporates

SingleView-Alinma Bank collaboration to redefining open banking for corporates
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

SingleView-Alinma Bank collaboration to redefining open banking for corporates

SingleView-Alinma Bank collaboration to redefining open banking for corporates
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

SingleView has partnered with Alinma Bank to offer open banking solutions to corporates, institutions, and individuals in Saudi Arabia. The move allows the bank’s clients to access their account information and financial transactions, among other services.

SingleView will also provide the bank’s clients with financial management services for corporates, institutions, and individuals to view, analyze, and be able to make better financial decisions.

Commenting about the collaboration, Abdulrhman Alarifi, SingleView’s CEO, said: “It is a matter of great pride to have such progress, emphasizing the company’s commitment to being among the pioneers of open banking services in Saudi Arabia. The partnership with Alinma Bank is expected to enhance the adoption of open banking services, ultimately improving the quality of financial services provided to customers in the Kingdom.”

SingleView is recognized as one of the companies authorized within the regulatory sandbox of the Saudi Central Bank, offering comprehensive and innovative financial solutions within the open banking landscape.

MIT Jameel Clinic conference urges use of AI in healthcare

MIT Jameel Clinic conference urges use of AI in healthcare
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

MIT Jameel Clinic conference urges use of AI in healthcare

MIT Jameel Clinic conference urges use of AI in healthcare
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

The Jameel Clinic, the epicenter of artificial intelligence in healthcare at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, recently hosted the first conference in Saudi Arabia to drive the use of AI in healthcare. The event marked the second edition of AI Cures MENASA, a one-day conference that aims to explore the integration of AI into healthcare with a focus on the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region.

Hosted in Riyadh on Dec. 19, the conference was organized by the Jameel Clinic in partnership with Community Jameel, the Ministry of Health, SEHA Virtual Hospital, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. Through a number of panel discussions, the convening highlighted the latest breakthroughs of AI-enabled health technologies and their transformative potential in reshaping the future of the healthcare sector.

In addition, the conference celebrated the Jameel Clinic’s fifth anniversary and brought together the combined expertise of researchers, specialists, some of the Kingdom’s hospital directors, and officials from the Ministry of Health to explore the latest advancements in the field of AI in healthcare, including medical diagnostics, treatment planning and patient care.

During the event, participants discussed the potential of AI in transforming the future of healthcare by delivering efficient solutions and treatments, especially as the need for more personalized and precise medicine has grown globally.

In alignment with the Jameel Clinic’s mission to democratize access to AI-driven healthcare solutions worldwide, the AI Cures MENASA conference served as a platform for the international expansion of the Jameel Clinic AI Hospital Network, an initiative launched in 2022 by the Jameel Clinic with support from Community Jameel and Wellcome.

The network is designed to build partnerships with hospitals globally to ensure new healthcare technologies are developed and deployed equitably across the world, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries.

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said: “Since its establishment five years ago, the Jameel Clinic has made significant strides in the advancement of healthcare through artificial intelligence. The Jameel Clinic’s AI Cures initiative aims to translate these incredible achievements into everyday standard care for patients. The AI Cures MENASA conference, the Kingdom’s first AI and health conference, will work to partner with hospitals here to introduce groundbreaking tools powered by AI, which will transform the healthcare landscape in the country, in line with the aims of Vision 2030.”

Ignacio Fuentes Ribas, executive director at the MIT Jameel Clinic, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Jameel Clinic and host this one-of-a-kind conference and for the first time in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, alongside esteemed scientists, decision-makers, public health pioneers, and leading industry figures. The groundbreaking endeavors led by the Jameel Clinic in the past five years now stand at the forefront of the healthcare revolution. We are excited to see the Jameel Clinic AI Hospital Network extend its reach throughout the MENASA region, deploying clinical AI tools worldwide. This initiative not only showcases the transformative potential of AI in medicine but also underscores our commitment to reducing healthcare disparities on a global scale.”

Co-founded by MIT and Community Jameel in 2018, the Jameel Clinic developed several groundbreaking AI tools using deep learning techniques. Most recently, the clinic deployed the pioneering AI tools, Mirai and Sybil. Mirai can assess breast cancer risk up to five years earlier, and more accurately, than current state-of-the-art screening techniques. Sybil is capable of assessing lung cancer risk up to six years in advance, with near-perfect accuracy for patients who are one year away from developing lung cancer.

LuLu spotlights target of 100-store milestone at forum

LuLu spotlights target of 100-store milestone at forum
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

LuLu spotlights target of 100-store milestone at forum

LuLu spotlights target of 100-store milestone at forum
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket reiterated its ambitious growth strategy in the Kingdom at the recent Saudi Retail Forum. The leading regional retailer won two prestigious awards at the event.

Representing LuLu at the forum, Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, highlighted LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuffali M.A.’s stated goal of expanding to 100 stores and employing up to 10,000 Saudis in its workforce over the coming years.

LuLu, the largest retail chain in the MENA region, was recognized as the “Most Admired Retailer of the Year — Food and Grocery” and the “Most Admired Responsible Retailer of the Year,” in recognition of its ability to be in step with quick-changing food and grocery trends, as well as its consistent and effective environmental, social, and corporate governance blueprint, staff training and Saudization uptake.

As one of the fastest growing retail chains in the Kingdom, LuLu Hypermarket was a key player in the Saudi Retail Forum, which showcased the dramatic growth of the country’s retail sector, its opportunities and trends. The event, held at Fairmont Riyadh on Dec. 18, saw a gathering of the retail industry’s who’s who to discuss trends that will shape the business in 2024 and beyond.

LuLu also signed four key agreements that represent new areas of investment in the group’s Saudi growth story. The agreements were signed with Alison Rehil Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, a leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia; Shaikh Fahd Mohammed Al-Moqbel, chairman of Fahad Al-Moqbel Group; Sheikh Khalid Al-Ajmi, chairman of Building Base Co. Limited; and Khalid Al-Jafar, CEO of Play Cinema, a leading multiplex and movie house chain.

Moreover, LuLu Saudi director Mohammed was a key panelist in a discussion titled “Unlocking the Treasure Chest of Retail Opportunities.”

“Over the past five years, LuLu Group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a close and effective partner in the transformation of the Kingdom,” said Mohammed. “We have grown to 60 stores and are presently in 14 Saudi cities — with a growing network that embraces NEOM, Aramco and the gated compounds of the Saudi National Guard. We are looking at a presence in over 30 more cities soon. It is part of our strategy to keep pace with the rapid urbanization of the landscape and the increasing cosmopolitan lifestyle tastes of our shoppers.”

He added: “At the forum, our narrative was about our confidence in the progress of the Kingdom. In addition, LuLu has been leading the industry with innovative ways to harness new concepts, whether it is implementing ESG, digital interface or building an effective workplace for a new generation of Saudi millennials.”

DATE Fintech and AI Show ignites innovation across industries

DATE Fintech and AI Show ignites innovation across industries
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

DATE Fintech and AI Show ignites innovation across industries

DATE Fintech and AI Show ignites innovation across industries
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s innovation scene came alive at the DATE Fintech Show and the co-located DATE AI Show, which recently took place in Riyadh.

Held at the JW Marriott Riyadh on Dec. 11-12, this powerhouse event united C-level executives, industry titans, and global pioneers in fintech and artificial intelligence. From enterprises and investors to government authorities and tech collaborators, the summit buzzed with a singular mission: propelling transformative solutions across every industry. Underneath the Riyadh skyline, the future of tech unfolded, with groundbreaking applications set to disrupt and redefine countless sectors.

With more than 2,000 C-suite attendees, the event provided a dynamic platform that propelled insightful discussions through engaging keynote speeches and fireside chats, fostering business growth opportunities in key sectors critical to Saudi Arabia’s economic future.

Featuring an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists, the event marked a significant shift in leveraging transformative technologies. Discussions ranged on topics such as: Empowering the Kingdom’s Future with AI Surges, Generative AI for Digital Twins, Regulators as Catalysts for Innovation, Amplifying the Fight against Financial Crime, and more.

The fireside chat on “Cognitive Cities: Science Fiction or Tomorrow’s Future?” between Yousef Khalili, chief commercial officer at Tonomus (NEOM), and Mary Pedler, founder of Input PR, offered compelling insights into seamlessly integrating technology in daily life.

A pivotal session on the DATE Fintech stage was a panel discussion titled “Empowerment Personified: Fintech’s Impact on Women-led Enterprises.” The panelists provided insightful perspectives on women’s progress, advocating gender inclusivity in the tech ecosystem. The deliberations further encompassed strategies for fostering empowerment and inclusivity in the innovation landscape.

Sonia Shaw, partner and vice president of global partnerships at CoinW, said: “DATE KSA showcased innovation, boosting exhibitor visibility and fostering valuable industry connections.”

“DATE Fintech Show and DATE AI Show in Riyadh have been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, group CEO of Trescon. He added: “The active engagement and collaboration among industry leaders, tech innovators, and policymakers have opened doors to reimagine the future of financial services and AI in the Kingdom.”

In the third regional finals of the Fintech World Cup, organized by Dubai Fintech Summit in collaboration with Trescon at the DATE Fintech Show in Riyadh, 11 fintech startups competed for a chance to pitch at the grand finale and secure funding of up to $1 million.

Monak E-Services, a MENA-based migrant fintech, clinched victory at this event. Their specialized focus on providing financial inclusion and essential life services to Middle Eastern workers through a collaborative network marks a remarkable advancement in the realm of innovative fintech solutions.

Sharing his experience at DATE AI Show, Adil Belahouri, head of AI at Riyad Bank, said: “I am excited to join distinguished speakers, discussing AI’s transformative impact on the business landscape.”

Commenting on generative AI, Wael Salloum, vice president — data and AI, Careem, said: “Its accessibility, productivity improvements, and equalizing influence parallel the historic role of the Internet in shaping a future of increased economic opportunities and growth.”

DATE KSA may be over, but the momentum is just beginning. From the capital’s heart, a wave of tech-driven collaboration is washing over the Kingdom, promising redefined financial services, seamless AI integration, and Saudi Arabia’s rise as a global innovation beacon.

Latest updates

Iran resumes pace of 60 percent uranium enrichment, IAEA says
Iran resumes pace of 60 percent uranium enrichment, IAEA says
Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion
Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
Who killed Iran’s IRGC operative Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Syria, and why?
Who killed Iran’s IRGC operative Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Syria, and why?
Giordano named ‘Most Admired Customer Service Company’
Giordano named ‘Most Admired Customer Service Company’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.