Iran’s Raisi to visit Turkiye for talks on Gaza
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends the Tehran International Conference on Palestine, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran, Iran December 23, 2023. (Reuters)
ANKARA: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Ankara on Jan. 4 to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan for talks likely to focus on the situations in Gaza and Syria as well as bilateral ties, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.
A planned visit by Raisi in late November was postponed due to the conflicting schedules of the two regional powers’ foreign ministers, the official also said. At the time, Turkiye’s foreign minister was in New York as part of a “contact group” of Muslim countries on Gaza.
Turkiye, which supports a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has harshly criticized Israel for its attacks on Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire, and said Israeli leaders should be tried in international courts for war crimes.
While it has ramped up its rhetoric against Israel since it launched its air and ground assault on Gaza in retaliation for Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, Turkiye has also maintained commercial ties with Israel, prompting criticism from some opposition parties and Iran.
Unlike its Western allies and some Arab nations, NATO member Turkiye does not consider Hamas a terrorist group.
Its neighbor to the east, Iran stands at the head of what it calls the Axis of Resistance, a loose coalition that includes Hamas as well as armed Shiite Muslim groups around the region that have militarily confronted Israel and its Western allies. It has voiced support for Hamas and warned of wider consequences if the fighting in Gaza continues.
Turkiye and Iran have usually had complicated ties, standing at loggerheads on a host of issues, primarily the Syrian civil war. Ankara politically and militarily backs rebels looking to oust President Bashar Assad, while Tehran supports his government.
While several rounds of talks have been held between Syrian, Turkish, Iranian and Russian representatives to find a political solution to the war, Ankara has also moved to improve ties with Assad as part of a regional diplomatic push launched in 2020.
Iran resumes pace of 60 percent uranium enrichment, IAEA says
Iran increased its production of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about 9 kg a month since the end of November
Updated 14 sec ago
VIENNA: Iran has resumed enriching uranium at a similar rate as at the start of the year, the IAEA said Tuesday, as the country accelerates its nuclear program while denying it is developing a bomb. Iran has “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. Iran has increased its production of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about 9 kilogrammes (20 pounds) a month since the end of November. That’s up from about 3 kilogrammes a month since June, and a return to the 9 kilogrammes a month it was producing during the first half of 2023, the IAEA said. “On 19 and 24 December, IAEA inspectors verified the rate of production of uranium enriched to this level at the two facilities where Iran is carrying out these activities — the Natanz Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant and the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant,” it said. Nuclear weapons require uranium enriched to 90 percent, while 3.67 percent is enough for nuclear power stations. Iran appeared to have slowed its enrichment as a gesture while informal talks for a nuclear treaty had resumed with the United States. But animosity between the two countries has intensified in recent months, with each one accusing the other of exacerbating the war between Israel and Hamas. In November, a confidential IAEA report seen by AFP indicated that Iran’s enriched uranium stocks were 22 times the limits authorized in the 2015 accord limiting Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting sanctions. That accord fell apart in 2018 when then president Donald Trump pulled out the United States. His successor Joe Biden has tried to revive the accord through talks in Vienna, but the process has been at a standstill since the summer of 2022. Iran, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has prevented IAEA inspections and disconnected surveillance cameras installed at its nuclear program sites. In November, it held 567.1 kilogrammes of uranium enriched at 20 percent and 128.3 kilogrammes at 60 percent, three times what would be needed to build an atomic bomb if enriched to 90 percent.
Who killed Iran’s IRGC operative Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Syria, and why?
Slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander oversaw Iran’s extensive network of militias in Syria and the wider Levant
Israel has refused to confirm or deny its role, as is common in the case of strikes against Iran-related targets attributed to it
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Paul Iddon Rawan Radwan
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan/JEDDAH: A senior member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps paramilitary died in Syria on Monday in possibly the most consequential targeted killing the region has seen since the “shadow commander” Qassem Soleimani was eliminated by an American drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.
Iran’s state-run media described Sayyed Reza Mousavi as “one of the oldest advisers of the IRGC in Syria” and close with Soleimani, who headed the IRGC’s Quds Force, which plots Tehran’s extraterritorial operations throughout the Middle East, arming and funding numerous proxy militias that do Iran’s bidding against its enemies.
“I would call Mousavi the second Qassem Soleimani. He knew everybody, had good contacts with people on the ground, militias and heads of groups,” Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulami, founder and president of the International Institute for Iranian Studies (Rasanah) in Riyadh, told Arab News.
He said Mousavi had “more knowledge of the realities on the ground” in Syria than anyone else, including his boss and current Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, who Al-Sulami said is more knowledgeable about other countries and regions such as Afghanistan and Central Asia than about Syria and the Middle East.
“When it came to Middle East, it was Qassem Soleimani and Reza Mousavi, the second Qassem Soleimani,” he said. “Therefore, it is a very big loss for Iran and a big success for those who are tried to minimize the militia presence in Syria.”
Iran’s ambassador to Syria said that Mousavi had been working in the Iranian embassy in an official capacity as a diplomat and died in an Israeli missile strike in Sayyida Zeinab, a town in southern Damascus.
IRGC media in Iran said Mousavi had the rank of brigadier general. He had reportedly lived in Syria for 30 years and had an office at the Syrian Ministry of Defense.
Israel has refused to either confirm or deny its role in the killing, as is common in the case of strikes against Iran-related targets in Syria attributed to it.
Al-Sulami is not surprised that the prime suspect obtained the intelligence it needed for the high-profile elimination.
“I think intelligence agencies in important countries like UK, the US and, more importantly, Israel, know very well the importance of such people in Syria, even though these individuals try to be very quiet and keep a low profile,” he said.
“Most of the world’s intelligence services have their own sources on the ground. There is no secrecy in Syria, and Mousavi has been there for at least 30 years. He had been active there in coordination with the IRGC and militias like Fatemiyoun and Zainebiyoun, from countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan, and groups coming from other countries.”
Mousavi would undoubtedly have been a tempting target for Israel since he reportedly began organizing the transfer of arms and funds to Iran’s militia proxies in Syria along with Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has amassed a large missile arsenal in the years since Israel fought its last large-scale war with it in 2006.
“It has been evident for some time that Israel has seriously compromised the IRGC’s international spy-terrorist apparatus — and, indeed, has very good access within Iran itself,” independent Middle East analyst Kyle Orton told Arab News.
“The error in the Israeli policy has been in racking up these tactical victories.”
While Israel focused on thwarting IRGC plots regionally and worldwide, the IRGC continued “its strategic advance, knitting together its regional empire, stretching contiguously across the northern Middle East.”
Israel has launched thousands of intermittent airstrikes against targets throughout Syria since 2013 as part of its “war between the wars” campaign with Iran, itself part of a larger shadow war between those two enemies.
WHO WAS SAYYED REZA MOUSAVI?
• Was a commander, senior adviser of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
• Coordinated military relations between Syria and Iran.
• Lived in Syria for 30 years, kept office in Syrian Defense Ministry.
• Responsible for transferring funds from Iran to Syria and for Hezbollah salaries.
• Killed on Dec. 25 in neighborhood frequented by pro-Iranian militias in Damascus.
That air campaign aimed to prevent Iran and its militias from transferring sophisticated air defenses and surface-to-surface missiles to Hezbollah via Syria, an effort in which Mousavi is widely reported to have played a key role.
“The elimination of Reza Mousavi, if carried out by Israel, would be an important departure for a country that has generally targeted the IRGC’s physical infrastructure in Syria and avoided targeting personnel,” Orton said.
He said the “flaw” in the previous Israeli strategy was the speed at which IRGC bases could be rebuilt after these strikes, leading to the need for repeated strikes against the very same targets.
Meanwhile, the IRGC continued the “crucial work” of “embedding Iran’s influence” in the region through the tending and expansion of human networks with a combination of “military training and ideological indoctrination.”
Similar to the aftermath of Soleimani’s death, Al-Sulami of Rasanah believes the loss of Mousavi will result in greater fragmentation of the Iran-backed groups in Syria in the near future. However, he is doubtful there will be a major escalation between Iran and Israel anytime soon.
“I think both Iran and Israel are following the same strategy, which is indirect confrontations,” he said.
“Israel is attacking Iran in Syria and other places but they avoid conducting direct military operations inside Iran to avoid any escalations. For Iran, it’s the same. They try to attack Israelis in Cyprus, Greece, and other countries. That will continue for maybe years to come.”
Orton is doubtful that Mousavi’s elimination will singlehandedly “have much impact” on Iran’s control in Syria.
“The Iranians have been applying the Islamic Revolution’s model to Syria at a very high-intensity for more than a decade and, as Mousavi’s personal history attests, the program has been ongoing for much longer than that,” he said.
“If Mousavi’s killing is not a one-off, however, and Israel has switched to a policy of targeting senior IRGC personnel in Syria, over time this can have a cumulative impact in destabilizing the Iranian project in that country.”
Such a policy change could result in the IRGC deciding to fire missiles from Yemen and possibly Lebanon.
The Iran-backed Houthis have already escalated attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and fired at US warships there. The US has also directly accused Iran of responsibility for an attack on Saturday on a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean, which saw a one-way attack drone hit the vessel 200 nautical miles from the Indian coast, far from the Red Sea.
Orton, too, is skeptical of a major escalation that goes beyond these tit-for-tat incidents, noting that Israeli intelligence has “badly infiltrated” the IRGC networks, making it unlikely the powerful paramilitary could “manage a ‘spectacular’ response.”
He recalled how Iran had “very publicly committed itself” to avenging the 2020 killing of Soleimani in such a fashion. Iran initially responded to his death by firing ballistic missiles at an Iraqi airbase hosting American troops, leaving several American soldiers with traumatic brain injuries.
Incidentally, US forces in Iraqi Kurdistan came under attack on Monday by an explosive-laden militia drone shortly after Mousavi’s killing. The attack injured three soldiers, leaving one reportedly in critical condition.
The US launched retaliatory airstrikes against militias in Iraq in a move that once again raises the risk of escalation in that volatile country and possibly beyond.
Widespread casualties on day 80 of Lebanon conflict
Hezbollah announced that it had targeted several Israeli military outposts, causing direct casualties
Updated 26 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: On Tuesday, the 80th day of the conflict in southern Lebanon, hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army caused casualties among Lebanese civilians and the Israeli army, including serious injuries.
Israel also violated Beirut’s airspace. An Israeli drone targeted a spot close to a supermarket on the road leading to the center of Touline village. Two civilians were injured by flying glass from the attack.
Malek Awali, mayor of Touline, told Arab News that he was “surprised by this strike, as the village is 5 km north of the Litani Line, meaning that it is not located within the conflict area,” adding that “the bombed road doesn’t lead to the border region located south the line.”
Awali said that “Touline’s residents didn’t leave the village, which hosts 170 Syrian refugee families and 100 Lebanese families who fled the border region, considering it is a safe village.”
Before the attack on Touline, an Israeli drone carried out two strikes on an open area between the villages of Jibchit and Choukine. The explosions were heard in Nabatieh.
A security source told Arab News that “the Israeli bombing last week and early this week has targeted roads that lead to the border region and that are vital for Hezbollah, namely the Al-Khardali road.”
Following the death of the Iranian military commander Sayyed Reza Mousavi in an Israeli raid in Damascus, people in the southern region feared that Iran and its allies would respond to the incident from Lebanon.
Hezbollah announced that it had targeted several Israeli military outposts, causing direct casualties, including “the Zebdine outpost, using Burkan missiles,” adding that “Israeli enemy soldiers were deployed in the vicinity of the Ramyah outpost.”
The militant group added that it targeted “a monitoring room near the Shomera outpost using appropriate weapons, killing and injuring its members.”
Hezbollah also said that it targeted “a gathering of the enemy’s soldiers in the Dovev outpost using appropriate weapons, killing and injuring them.”
Israeli media said that “an Israeli soldier died due to injuries he received from an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon last week.”
The Israeli army conducted military actions in southern Lebanon, using airstrikes, artillery shelling and phosphorus bombs.
The attacks were directed at the outskirts of Blida, Mays Al-Jabal, Jabal Balat, Marwahin, and the eastern outskirts of Naqoura.
The Israeli bombing targeted the vicinity of the Zabdin farm in the Shebaa Farms, and the Israeli army carried out two air strikes with missiles, targeting agricultural lands in the town of Mays Al-Jabal in the eastern sector. The Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the town of Rashaya Al-Fakhar.
In the morning, the Israeli army fired toward the valleys and outskirts adjacent to the towns of Aita Al-Shaab, Ramiya, Tallet Al-Mutran, the Hamams area in Sarda, Wata Al-Khyiam, the outskirts of the town of Beit Lev, the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, and the Al-Tarash area in the town of Mays Al-Jabal. The phosphoric artillery bombardment targeted the Balat Heights.
During the Christmas holidays, MP Melhem Khalaf, from the Forces of Change, toured the southern border villages of Hasbaya, Al-Kfir, Al-Qulayaa, Deir Mimas, Rmeish, Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil.
He said on Tuesday: “There are 44 border villages experiencing war. There are victims and martyrs, shops are closed, daily life is disrupted, and anxiety, fear and destruction are spread. All the people of these villages are paying the price on our behalf and they are asking: Where do you stand concerning our concerns?”
Hezbollah politicians replied to calls to spare Lebanon from further involvement in the Gaza war. Hezbollah MP Hussein Jashi referred to what he considered “the plea of Western delegations not to expand the confrontation front in Lebanon.”
He said: “We are not concerned with reassuring the enemy and its settlers. Rather, we are present in our land and ready to respond to any attack decisively and without delay.”
Former Hezbollah Minister Mohammed Fneish said: “No one can discourage us from performing our role. Whoever wants to bury his head in the sand should do so, and refrain from bearing responsibility. We are not immune from the repercussions of the conflict and we will not fall into the traps of promises or temptations.”
Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip
Shoukry stressed the need to fully implement the provisions of the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2720
Updated 26 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as following up on the discussion on bilateral issues between the two countries.
Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukry received a phone call from Abdollahian.
The two exchanged visions and assessments about the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions in the Gaza Strip, as well as paths of action at the international level, in order to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis that our Palestinian brothers are suffering from.
Shoukry informed his Iranian counterpart of the results of communications undertaken by Egypt regarding achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and ensuring full and sustainable access to humanitarian aid for Gaza.
Shoukry stressed the need to fully implement the provisions of the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2720 regarding the establishment of an international mechanism to facilitate the entry and monitoring of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Separately, Shoukry received Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday.
Shoukry stressed Egypt’s constant keenness to enhance consultation and coordination with Jordan in order to confront common challenges and work to find solutions to the political and security crises plaguing the region.
The two ministers exchanged visions regarding developments in the situation in Gaza and efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and implementing the recent UN Security Council resolution.
The two ministers also discussed the security of navigation in the Red Sea.
They reaffirmed the importance of advancing the tripartite cooperation mechanism linking Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, for the benefit of the three countries.
Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens discovered dead in Iraq
Saudi embassy in Baghdad confirmed deaths, said it was following results of ongoing investigations into incident
Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry coordinating with Iraqi authorities to investigate the circumstances of the deaths
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A Kuwaiti national and Saudi national recently reported missing have been discovered dead in Iraq, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has said.
“Two bodies found by Iraqi authorities are believed to be those of a missing Kuwaiti and his Saudi companion who had disappeared in the western Anbar province,” the foreign minister said.
Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Baghdad confirmed the deaths of the Saudi and Kuwaiti citizens and said it was following, in coordination with Iraqi authorities, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the results of ongoing investigations into it.
The Kingdom’s embassy and Kuwait’s foreign minister expressed their sadness at the incident and extended their sincere condolences to the families of the victims.
Al-Sabah added that Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry is coordinating closely with Iraqi authorities to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.
The minister directed the Kuwait Embassy in Baghdad to oversee the investigation and praised Iraq’s efforts in discovering the bodies of the deceased.