Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority supports transformation of infrastructure projects

The Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to helping government agencies plan and implement their projects with efficiency, as part of the second edition of the “Previous is Now Different” campaign, launched by EXPRO in collaboration with relevant government entities.

The authority plans and develops infrastructure project portfolios, in a way that achieves and enhances coordination between government sectors and relevant beneficiary entities at the national level. Its partnership with several government entities have led to a comprehensive transformation in government projects by enhancing their performance through portfolio management mechanisms and addressing the challenges of existing projects.

This has resulted in increasing the efficiency of capital spending, operating spending, and investment of resources allocated to each project, creating opportunities for private sector participation. It also has contributed to supporting government measures in accelerating the disbursement of dues to contracting companies, thereby enhancing projects’ efficiency. As a result, this has boosted the completion rate of projects, enabling the prompt and sustainable delivery of services to citizens and beneficiaries.

Each portfolio includes a list of all capital infrastructure projects that are planned and under implementation, classified by priority according to need assessment, criteria for measuring economic and social impact, and strategic alignments. It includes financial and technical data, capital and operational costs, and financing mechanisms.

The number of infrastructure project portfolios in government entities reached 42 from 2020 to 2023. These portfolios have contributed to the inventory of government entities’ projects, alignment with strategic targets, prioritization of project implementation, and determination of required budgets according to a clear capital plan, thus enhancing the performance of portfolios. This has led to clarifying the scale of planned projects and maximizing the utilization of available resources.

During the same period, more than 60 workshops were held, and over 500 personnel from government entities were trained, supporting those entities in planning more than 19,000 existing and planned projects.

With its campaign launch, EXPRO highlights the roles and tasks carried out by infrastructure project portfolios, in order to achieve its objectives of increasing the quality and efficiency of government projects, ensuring that they achieve long-term impact, fulfilling the aspirations of citizens in all regions of the Kingdom, and effectively contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.