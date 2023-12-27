Nkoudou trains with Damac ahead of Riyadh match

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to lead Al-Nassr to an entertaining 5-2 win at Al-Ittihad on Tuesday to move to within seven points of leaders Al-Hilal. While Hilal may keep winning, their Riyadh rivals are also showing that they can keep in touch at the top of the table.
It was end-to-end stuff in Jeddah as the hosts and defending champions looked to bounce back from some indifferent form of late against the visitors from Riyadh. Despite the margin of victory in the end, the game was in the balance until midway through the second half when Ittihad were reduced to ten men following a second yellow card shown to midfielder Fabinho, with Ronaldo firing home from the spot to give Al-Nassr a 3-2 lead.
Plenty happened before then however. Ittihad were looking to recover from a disappointing campaign at the FIFA Club World Cup and also a 3-1 loss to Al-Raed in the league last week. It started well as Karim Benzema set up Abderrazak Hamdallah for the opening goal after 14 minutes, which came against the run of play.
After picking up the ball in the left corner of the area, there was still work for Hamdallah to do. He went past two defenders and then fired a low shot under the diving Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who perhaps should have done a little better.
The home crowd of more than 20,000 didn’t care but the celebrations at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium lasted only five minutes as Al-Nassr were back on level terms. It came from the penalty spot given away by Karim Benzema. His former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo, who had earlier had a goal disallowed, shot home for his 18th goal of the league season.
Seven minutes before the break and the visitors were ahead. Alex Telles curled home a cross from the left. Anderson Talisca held off the challenge of two defenders, turned inside Zakaria Hawsawi before firing home from near the penalty spot.
There were then chances to equalize spurned by Romarinho and Benzema in added time but seven minutes after the restart and the scores were level once more as Hamdallah got his, and his team’s, second. Igor Coronado sent over a free-kick from the right and the Moroccan marksman rose high at the near post to head home.
Then the game turned after 67 minutes. Fabinho, already on a yellow card, was adjudged to have brought down Otavio in the area. The result was a second yellow and a penalty. This meant that in the space of a few seconds, Ittihad had lost a man and were soon behind as Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to record goal number 19 and goal number 53 in 2023, the highest of any player in the world to move above Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.
After that, Al-Nassr took full advantage of their one-man advantage to secure the three points. The last two goals came from Sadio Mane.
In the 76th minute, Talisca carried the ball from just inside the Ittihad half and then, just inside the area, unselfishly slipped the ball left for Mane to convert a simple chance.
Then six minutes later, Otavio advanced down the right and found the former Liverpool star making a run to the area with a perfect pass for Mane to finish calmly and smoothly, and that was that.
While the results adds to a poor December for Al-Ittihad who are now fighting for top three, for fans of Al-Nassr (who have now won their last three league games) and many neutrals, there is still the prospect of a title race with their fierce Riyadh rivals.
2023 FIFA Club World Cup sets new tournament records in Jeddah
Record crowds attended the opening matches with an all-time tournament high of 50,000 watching the opening game between Al-Ittihad and Auckland City at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
Updated 25 December 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
JEDDAH: The 20th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah from Dec. 12 to 22, set several new records for the tournament.
The competition featured thrilling games among the participating teams and was attended by fans from around the world.
This year’s edition was marked by a special stamp in the passports of travelers arriving in the Kingdom through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah as part of an initiative carried out by the Kingdom’s sports and interior ministries.
And English Premier League side Manchester City became the latest team to lift the trophy.
Record crowds attended the opening matches with an all-time tournament high of 50,000 watching the opening game between Al-Ittihad and Auckland City at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.
International media coverage of the cup contest was also at its highest levels with 444 journalists in attendance for games at King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadiums.
Fan zones at the grounds and other sites in Jeddah also proved popular with visitors.
Al-Ittihad’s French star Karim Benzema became the first player to score in four different editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, while Manchester City player Julian Alvarez’s first-minute strike in his team’s 4-0 final victory against Fluminense of Brazil, set the record for the fastest goal in the history of the tournament.
City’s Spanish coach Pep Guardiola became the most successful football manager in terms of winning the title, with his fourth success. And Al-Ahly from Egypt won the bronze medal for the fourth time.
Festive period marks first anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarting Saudi football revolution
Christmas period brings a mixed bag of new and familiar experiences for the foreign stars who have made the Kingdom their home over the last year
Updated 24 December 2023
Ali Khaled
Exactly one year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo would have spent Christmas Day pondering a decision that would end up shaking the world of football to its foundation.
On Christmas Eve, 2022, the Portuguese legend tweeted a family photo — with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children, wearing Santa hats — simply captioned “Feliz Natal! Merry Christmas!”
The beaming smile did not hint at what was going on in his professional life behind the scenes.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar had wrapped up a week earlier, but Ronaldo’s Portugal had been eliminated in the quarterfinals on Dec. 10, after a stunning 1-0 loss to Morocco.
For many, Ronaldo, without a club since acrimoniously departing Manchester United only a few weeks earlier, was facing an uncertain future.
Could one of the greatest football careers of all time be winding down to a disappointing end?
The question would be answered in spectacular fashion on New Year’s Eve. After weeks of speculation and rumors, it was announced that Ronaldo would be joining Al-Nassr in Riyadh during the January transfer window.
With one signature of his pen, the Portuguese legend was about to revolutionize Saudi football forever. In his wake, more and more of the world’s biggest stars from some of Europe’s top clubs would follow suit.
A year on, Ronaldo will mark his first Christmas in Saudi Arabia as arguably still the planet’s most popular football player.
On Saturday night, Ronaldo — dressed in an appropriately festive all-green jacket — was spotted with Conor McGregor ringside at the Day of Reckoning boxing event in Riyadh, which saw Anthony Joshua’s victory over Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder’s shock loss to Joseph Parker.
Christmas Day will no doubt be spent with his young family again, but for the ultimate professional, it will be business as usual on the football front as Ronaldo and his teammates prepare for a crucial Saudi Pro League match on Dec. 26 against Al-Ittihad.
The showdown in Jeddah had been rescheduled due to the reigning Saudi champions’ FIFA Club World Cup commitments over the last two weeks, and for Al-Nassr — who sit 10 points behind Al-Hilal in the SPL table — it is a must-win scenario if they are not to fall further behind in the title race.
For the foreign stars who have made the big move from Europe over the last year, it will be a mixed bag of familiar and new experiences.
The English Premier League is notorious for its busy schedule over the Christmas and New Year period, so for the likes of Aleksander Mitrovic of Al-Hilal, Allan Saint-Maxmin of Al-Ahli and Jordan Henderson of Al-Ettifaq, the SPL’s gentle fixture list for the rest of 2023 will bring a welcome change from their hectic schedules in London, Newcastle and Liverpool.
However, it is a different tale for those who have made the move from places like Italy, Spain or Germany, where the domestic football leagues traditionally enjoy a Christmas break of several weeks.
Still, only one round of SPL matches remains this year, taking place on Dec. 28-30, with the league after that taking a six-week break as the Saudi national team aims for glory at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. The new year may well see many of SPL’s foreign contingent heading back home for a well-earned holiday.
Al-Hilal’s foreign contingent of Mitrovic, Malcom, Reuben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, not to mention coach Jorge Jesus, will be in a jolly mood as they look down on the rest of the league from the summit, a record-extending 19th SPL title rising in probability with every passing week and every passing win.
Neymar Jr., for his part, continues to give updates on his progress as he undergoes a punishing rehabilitation program following a knee injury at the onset of his career at Al-Hilal. Next Christmas will hopefully be a happier one for the Brazilian.
Like Ronaldo and his teammates, Al-Ittihad’s foreign stars — including Fabinho, Jota and Luis Felipe — will have their eyes on the clash with Al-Nassr on Dec. 26, hoping to give their fans some holiday cheer after their disappointing defeat to Al-Ahly of Egypt at the Club World Cup last week.
At Al-Ettifaq, coach Steven Gerrard will likely be spending the holiday casting an eye on potential new signings in an effort to snap his team out of a rut that has seen them go seven matches without a win, something the former Liverpool legend alluded to in the press conference that followed the 3-1 loss to Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Friday.
The last word, like the first one, goes to Ronaldo.
“Taking sports to a whole new dimension. Unparalleled vision and execution. Can’t stop being amazed,” he captioned an Instagram photo he posted from the Day of Reckoning event on Saturday night.
As he celebrates his first Christmas in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo will have the quiet satisfaction of knowing that he has fully played his part in turning that vision into reality.
Ittihad fall even further after surprise home loss to Raed
The loss leaves the Tigers a massive 22 points behind leaders Al-Hilal in the Roshn Saudi League
This latest defeat ends a bad few days for the Jeddah giants, who failed to make the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 24 December 2023
John Duerden
If it wasn’t clear before then it was confirmed on Saturday, as defending champions Al-Ittihad officially fell out of the title race after losing 3-1 at home to Al-Raed.
The loss, a second successive setback in the Roshn Saudi League, leaves the Tigers a massive 22 points behind leaders Al-Hilal and their game in hand is not going to make much difference. This latest defeat ends a bad few days for the Jeddah giants, who failed to make the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup after a 3-1 loss against Al-Ahly of Egypt, also played on home soil.
Coach Marcelo Gallardo, appointed to succeed Nuno Santo in November, can almost now start to focus on the Asian Champions League knockout stage that kicks off in February, as well as the King’s Cup.
It all started to go wrong in the 12th minute as Ittihad defender Madallah Al-Olayan was shown a red card for his challenge on Julio Tavares. Ten minutes later, Karim El-Berkaoui gave the visitors the lead, heading home in fine fashion at the far post after a perfect left-sided cross from Hamad Al-Jayzani.
Three minutes later, the hosts were level. A beautiful Igor Coronado pass from deep was controlled by Romarinho in the area and the Brazilian hooked the ball home. At the time, it looked as if the champions were going to overcome their one-man disadvantage but the visitors had other ideas.
With 18 minutes remaining, El Berkaoui restored Al-Raed’s lead, slotting home after Tavares had pulled the ball back from the byline. Despite the best efforts of the hosts to get back on level terms, it was the visitors who scored next.
Mohammed Al-Dossary sealed a famous win for Al-Raed in the final minute of normal time. They will now climb out of the relegation zone. Al-Ittihad are, meanwhile, struggling on sixth with just 28 points from 17 games.
Ittihad now need to recover for the big game on Tuesday, a huge clash against second-placed Al-Nassr.
Saudi Arabia’s FIFA Club World Cup 2023 was ‘very special,’ says Guardiola
Manchester City’s coach expressed extreme joy with their ‘great triumph and achieving their first international title from Saudi Arabia’
Phil Foden told SPA: ‘Playing the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time and winning it in Saudi Arabia was a very wonderful experience’
Updated 23 December 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola described the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 hosted by Saudi Arabia as “beautiful and very special,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The English Premier League champions Manchester City defeated Brazil’s Fluminense 4-0 to win the 20th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, which the Kingdom hosted for the first time between Dec. 12 and 22, 2023.
Addressing a press conference after his club won their fifth title of 2023, Guardiola expressed extreme joy with their “great triumph and achieving their first international title from Saudi Arabia.”
The Spaniard said they were lucky at the beginning of the confrontation with Fluminense, as they tried to possess the game and pass the ball in a distinctive style, as “we did not find each other at the beginning, and they were stronger.”
He revealed that he looks forward to making history again in the FIFA Club World Cup competition.
Voted as the final match’s best player, City’s Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez said he was very happy with what he has achieved at Manchester City.
“I am so delighted for winning the FIFA World Cup for national teams and the FIFA Club World Cup,” said Alvarez, adding that he won the titles at 23 and that he would remain on the pitch to win more titles and championships.
Meanwhile, his clubmate English footballer Phil Foden told SPA: “Playing the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time and winning it in Saudi Arabia was a very wonderful experience … Everyone was generous to us and the organization was good. It was a nice experience.”
City’s Dutch center-back Nathan Ake said: “The matches were difficult, but the whole experience was wonderful. We were welcomed beautifully, and we were able to win the trophy, so it was a good experience in the Kingdom.”
He concluded that winning five titles in 2023 is a “great achievement,” but they have to continue putting in more effort to win the FIFA Club World Cup again.