Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh exhibition match

Left to right: Saudi Minister of Sport Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Turki AL-Shaikh, chairman of the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment and adviser to the Royal Court. (Reuters/Ahmed Yosri)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves the ball during the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup exhibition tournament match in the Saudi capital on December 27, 2023. (AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup in the Saudi capital on December 27, 2023. (REUTERS)
Arab News
  Wednesday's exhibition match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season festival
Arab News
RIYADH: Carlos Alcaraz claimed the title at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup in the Saudi capital on Wednesday at the expense of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

After losing the first set 4-6, the 20-year-old Spanish sensation went on to win the second and third sets 6-4, 6-4, denying the Serbian champion another feather in his cap.

While the match was just an exhibition, the ferocity of the game was not lost on the two champions, who have fought at least three times in major games this year.  It was also a sort of a warm-up for both as they prepare for the Australian Open, which starts on January 14,
Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the elimination round of the French Open men’s singles last May and went on to win the final match against Casper Ruud of Norway.
At the Wimbledon, Alcaraz got his revenge by beating Djokovic in the finals.
But Djokovic hit back beating Alcaraz in the finals of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.
Wednesday’s exhibition match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season, an annual festival of arts and cultures, games, and sports.

 

 

 

