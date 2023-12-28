You are here

'Competitive animal' Nadal back for one last hurrah

’Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah
Spain's Rafael Nadal arrives for a training session ahead of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane. (AFP)
AFP
’Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah

’Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah
  • The 37-year-old returns to the courts in Brisbane this week, almost a year since he last played professionally
  • Nadal spent time at his academy in Kuwait in search of temperatures and conditions similar to those he will encounter in Australia
AFP
SYDNEY: More than two decades after bursting on the scene, the sun is setting on Rafael Nadal’s storied career with the Spanish gladiator hoping his creaking body can hold up long enough to see out the season.

The 37-year-old returns to the courts in Brisbane this week, almost a year since he last played professionally before an injury curse that has long plagued him returned with a vengeance.

It has been a recurring theme of a record-breaking career which has brought 22 Grand Slam titles and global respect, a painful by-product of his all-action, brutal-hitting style that has led to struggles with serious knee, wrist and foot problems.

His most recent setback, at the 2023 Australian Open, resulted in two rounds of hip surgery and fears that he would never grace the courts again.

But Nadal didn’t want it to end like that, and he has battled back for what he admits is likely his last season, to say goodbye to the fans, “enjoy myself again,” but also be competitive.

“I don’t know at what level (I can play at), I don’t know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don’t care right now,” Nadal said this month, looking ahead to 2024.

“I’m just happy to be back and with great excitement to make the effort that is necessary to have fun, and I believe that I will be competitive.”

His coach Carlos Moya gave an insight into how hard it had been to get to this point, admitting there were times when he thought Nadal’s career was over.

“When you go through a process like this operation ... at the end of the day, going under the knife is really a last resort to try and make a comeback and retire on court,” Moya told the ATP Tour website last week.

“Aware of those risks, he gave it a go because it was the only option for him if he wanted to come back.

“It has not been a bed of roses, far from it. It’s been a winding, tortuous road, with many curves.”

The fact that Nadal is still driven to hit balls is indicative of a player who, while quiet and modest off court, has been relentless in his pursuit of tennis glory.

That drive, and all the on-court idiosyncrasies he is famous for, has garnered 92 titles since turning professional in 2001, including 22 Slams.

He dominated the French Open, where he won 14 of his majors, his first arriving just days after his 19th birthday in 2005, his last in 2022 making him the event’s oldest champion.

On the famous crushed brick of Roland Garros, he has lost just three times in 115 matches.

He is a four-time champion at the US Open, won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, and is a two-time winner at the Australian Open — with 13 years spanning his first triumph at Melbourne Park in 2009 and his second in 2022.

Whether Nadal — whose athleticism, power, mental strength and brilliant forehand made him one of the greatest ever — makes it through 2024 will depend on how he manages himself.

But Moya admitted it was hard to rein in his natural competitiveness.

“As much as we try to get that into his head and make him see it, when he steps on a tennis court, he’s a competitive animal,” he said.

“A large part of my work and that of the team has been to stop him. Stop him in terms of the load of training, stop him in terms of hours of work, intensity.”

In preparation for the Brisbane International and the Australian Open, Nadal spent time at his academy in Kuwait in search of temperatures and conditions similar to those he will encounter in Australia.

He trained with fast-rising French teen Arthur Fils and Moya said it went “much better than he could have hoped.”

“Rafa went there thinking that he wouldn’t be competitive, that he wouldn’t be good enough, and he’s left convinced that it might be possible.”

Arab News
Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh exhibition match

Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh exhibition match
  • Wednesday’s exhibition match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season festival
Arab News

RIYADH: Carlos Alcaraz claimed the title at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup in the Saudi capital on Wednesday at the expense of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

After losing the first set 4-6, the 20-year-old Spanish sensation went on to win the second and third sets 6-4, 6-4, denying the Serbian champion another feather in his cap.

While the match was just an exhibition, the ferocity of the game was not lost on the two champions, who have fought at least three times in major games this year.  It was also a sort of a warm-up for both as they prepare for the Australian Open, which starts on January 14,
Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the elimination round of the French Open men’s singles last May and went on to win the final match against Casper Ruud of Norway.
At the Wimbledon, Alcaraz got his revenge by beating Djokovic in the finals.
But Djokovic hit back beating Alcaraz in the finals of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.
Wednesday’s exhibition match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season, an annual festival of arts and cultures, games, and sports.

 

 

 

Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka clinches fourth win against Ons Jabeur, seals match in two hours

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka holding her trophy along with Tunisian player Ons Jabeur. @RiyadhSeason
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka holding her trophy along with Tunisian player Ons Jabeur. @RiyadhSeason
Arab News
Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka clinches fourth win against Ons Jabeur, seals match in two hours

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka holding her trophy along with Tunisian player Ons Jabeur. @RiyadhSeason
  • Djokovic and Alcaraz vie for title on second day of Riyadh Season Cup for Tennis
Arab News

Riyadh: Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, ranked second globally, won Tuesday’s Riyadh Season Cup for Women’s Tennis.

Sabalenka outplayed Tunisian player Ons Jabeur, ranked sixth globally, with two sets to one in their match held at the Kingdom Arena, one of the new venues to host Riyadh Season’s activities.

This marks the Belarusian’s fourth victory over Jabeur in their fifth encounter, having won three times before, while the Tunisian secured a single win.

Audiences started gathering at the venue at 6:30 p.m., eagerly anticipating the final championship match organized by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

Djokovic and Alcaraz vie for the title

The Saudi capital is set to host the match on Wednesday between Serbian Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked tennis player, and Spanish contender Carlos Alcaraz for the Riyadh Season Cup for Men’s Tennis.

Djokovic holds the edge over Alcaraz, having defeated him three times in official tournament finals, while the Spaniard prevailed twice, as reported by the ATP website specializing in global tennis.

The highly anticipated showdown between the two global stars will commence at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on the WeBook app starting from SR100 ($27).

Nadal, Osaka in Australia comebacks as Djokovic targets more glory

Nadal, Osaka in Australia comebacks as Djokovic targets more glory
AFP
Nadal, Osaka in Australia comebacks as Djokovic targets more glory

Nadal, Osaka in Australia comebacks as Djokovic targets more glory
  • Nadal begins what is set to be a farewell season at the Brisbane International from Dec. 31-Jan. 7 alongside Andy Murray and world No. 8 Holger Rune
  • The Japanese star, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has previously struggled with her mental health, admitted she was “nervous” but “excited”
AFP

SYDNEY: Rafael Nadal returns from a “winding, tortuous” injury journey in Brisbane this week, while fellow superstar Novak Djokovic kickstarts his bid for an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title at Perth.

It appeared last season that the veterans, with 46 Grand Slam crowns between them, may never share a competitive court again.

But the prospect is back in play with Spain’s Nadal recovering from hip surgeries that sidelined him for almost a year.

He begins what is set to be a farewell season at the Brisbane International from Dec. 31-Jan. 7 alongside Andy Murray and world No. 8 Holger Rune.

Top-ranked Djokovic has opted for the mixed teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, starting Friday, as have fellow top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz.

Barring last-minute setbacks, Nadal and Djokovic will then grace the courts of Melbourne Park for the Australian Open from Jan.14, perhaps for the last time together.

The 22-time Grand Slam tournament winner Nadal has not played since a second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open this year, leading to what coach Carlos Moya said was “a winding, tortuous road, with many curves.”

Now 37, Nadal said he expects “nothing” from himself this time around.

“I have internalized what I have had throughout my life, which is demand myself the maximum,” he said in announcing his return.

“Right now what I really hope is to be able not to do that, to accept things are going to be very difficult at the beginning and give myself the necessary time.”

Since being sidelined, Nadal has been overtaken in the total number of Grand Slam tournaments won by his Serbian arch-rival, who is targeting an all-time record 25th major title in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old Djokovic won three Grand Slams in 2023, but ended the season with two losses to burgeoning Italian Jannik Sinner at the Davis Cup.

Spanish world number two Carlos Alcaraz also notched a sensational win over Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The fourth-ranked Sinner gets his season under way at the Kooyong Classic exhibition event in Melbourne, while Alcaraz has nothing currently scheduled before the Australian Open.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also makes her highly anticipated return in Brisbane, having not played since September 2022.

The Japanese star, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has previously struggled with her mental health, admitted she was “nervous” but “excited.”

“I definitely want to win more Grand Slams,” she said.

Like Djokovic, women’s world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will acclimatize in Perth with her Polish teammates at the United Cup.

The French Open champion briefly surrendered her top ranking to Aryna Sabalenka during 2023 but reclaimed it with a gutsy triumph at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

“It was certainly a demanding season that taught me a lot and which makes me even more proud,” said Swiatek, an Australian Open semifinalist in 2023.

Sabalenka is also a starter at Brisbane in a stacked field featuring eight of the world’s top 20 women as she looks to build on a sensational year, kickstarted by winning her maiden Slam at Melbourne Park.

“It’s a tournament that’s attracted so many good players in the past and I’m hoping it will set me up for another successful summer,” said the Belarusian world number two of the Brisbane event.

Fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina, who Sabalenka beat to win the Australian Open title, is another in Brisbane.

World No. 3 Coco Gauff defends her Auckland Classic title from Jan. 1, after a breakthrough season for the 19-year-old that saw her claim her first Grand Slam at the US Open.

She is joined in New Zealand by Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki as they continue their comebacks from maternity leave, while former US Open champion Emma Raducanu returns from multiple ankle and wrist surgeries.

PBG Eagles crowned World Tennis League champions in Abu Dhabi

PBG Eagles crowned World Tennis League champions in Abu Dhabi
Arab News
PBG Eagles crowned World Tennis League champions in Abu Dhabi

PBG Eagles crowned World Tennis League champions in Abu Dhabi
  • Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Sofia Kenin and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva claimed season 2 title at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The PBG Eagles clinched the Meteora World Tennis League season two title after producing an impressive team performance to beat the SG Mavericks Kites 29-26 in Sunday’s final in Abu Dhabi.

The team was awarded the trophy by Aref Hamad Al-Awani, general-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, during a ceremony attended by Rajesh Banga, chairman and founder of the WTL, Sunil Matthew, the WTL’s co-founder, and Praveen Sharma, chairman of Meteora Developers.

The Eagles took home AED1 million ($272,305), while the Kites bagged AED500,000.

It was the Kites that made a perfect start at Etihad Arena, although Stefano Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa had to work for their 7-6 victory in the opening set against Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.

The Eagles bounced back in the women’s doubles as Andreeva and Sofia Kenin battled from 5-2 down to register a hard-fought 7-5 win, taking a one-point overall lead going into the last three sets.

The men’s doubles saw the Kites’ Medvedev and Andrey Rublev extend their team’s lead after coming out on top 6-3 against the Eagles’ Grigor Dimitrov and Lloyd Harris.

The Eagles were again celebrating as Kenin, ranked 33 in the world, caused an upset against world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles. The 25-year-old American broke in the fifth game and then held her serve to register a 6-4 win.

Kenin’s victory meant the Eagles had a six-point lead going into the final encounter of the evening — the men’s singles between Rublev and Dimitrov. Rublev broke in the second game to give the Eagles an advantage and although Dimitrov won the set, it was not enough to deny the Eagles the title.

“When we knew we were going to play on Sunday, we were all motivated to do well,” Medvedev said. “We didn’t get off to a good start but we knew we had to do better in the following games and we happily did that and we’re all happy to have won the title.”

Andreeva said she enjoyed playing in the WTL.

“Honestly, I was so nervous on the first day and I felt I improved each day,” she said. “I was happy to bring some points to our team during this tournament.”

The format consisted of five sets per match — three doubles and two single encounters with the team accumulating the most points winning.

The second edition of the league took place for the first time in Abu Dhabi following the WTL’s collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral.

SG Mavericks kites fly high, Medvedev stars for PBG eagles at World Tennis League

SG Mavericks kites fly high, Medvedev stars for PBG eagles at World Tennis League
Arab News
SG Mavericks kites fly high, Medvedev stars for PBG eagles at World Tennis League

SG Mavericks kites fly high, Medvedev stars for PBG eagles at World Tennis League
  • Women’s world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka helps SG Mavericks Kites defeat Honor FX Falcons 33-30
  • Men’s world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev guides PBG Eagles to 31-28 win at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena
Arab News

ABU DHABI: World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s SG Mavericks Kites maintained their 100 percent record as men’s world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev starred for PBG Eagles on day two of the Meteora World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi.

After triumphing on the opening day, Kites picked up where they left off as they edged Honor FX Falcons 33-30 in an enthralling encounter, despite losing three close sets. In the other match, PBG Eagles won 31-28 against TSL Hawks.

Proceedings got underway with Rybakina and Sorana Cirstea edging out Sabalenka and Paula Badosa 7-6 in a closely-fought opening set to give Falcons the win.

Falcons triumphed again with the same scoreline in the following set as world No. 10 Taylor Fritz and India’s Sumit Nagal held their nerve to beat South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, who replaced Stefano Tsitsipas for the day, and his teammate Grigor Dimitrov in the men’s doubles. Falcons’ winning streak continued as Fritz and Cirstea combined to win 7-5 against Harris and Badosa in the mixed doubles.

The tie of the match belonged to Sabalenka and world No. 4 Elena Rybakina, who played a thrilling encounter in the women’s singles. Falcons’ Rybakina raced to a 5-2 lead but Kites’ Sabalenka fought back to force a tie-break and then win 7-6. With the scores level at 30 points each, Sabalenka delivered when it mattered, winning the Super Shootout tie with three extra points for Kites.

The format consists of five sets per tie — three doubles and two single encounters, with the team accumulating the most points winning the match.

Speaking after Kites’ victory, Sabalenka said: “It was a team effort and I was super pleased with their positivity from the bench. It’s because of them and their that I was able to fight more for every point. They’re all fun players and it’s a format that I really enjoying playing in.”

Women’s world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka helps SG Mavericks Kites defeat Honor FX Falcons 33-30. (Supplied)

In the match between PBG Eagles and TSL Hawks, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and men’s world No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz got Hawks off to a perfect start, winning 6-2 against world No. 5 Andrey Rublev and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Eagles bounced back in the next set as Sofia Kenin and Andreeva registered a 6-4 win over Caroline Garcia and Swiatek.

Medvedev made his first appearance of day two, partnering with world No. 5 Andrey Rublev in the men’s doubles for Eagles, who were made to work for their 7-6 victory against world No. 11 Casper Ruud and Hurkacz.

Speaking after the match, Medvedev said: “At the start of the match I was feeling very shaky and I knew I had to play better and gradually I improved. Playing doubles is one that I’m not used to but happy to have helped Andrey, who is an amazing doubles player, to help win the game.”

Eagles were again triumphant with Sofia Kenin beating Garcia 7-5 in the women’s singles while Hurkacz beat Medvedev 7-6 in the men’s singles. With the scores level, a Super Shootout had to settle the match, with the Russian coming out on top to earn Eagles the win.

The second edition of the Meteora World Tennis League is taking place for the first time in Abu Dhabi following the WTL’s collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and Miral. The event has attracted some of the world’s top tennis stars alongside some of music’s biggest names for the incredible spectacle at Etihad Arena this year.

Saturday’s schedule will feature PBG Eagles’ clash against Honor FX Falcons at 3 p.m. while SG Mavericks Kites will take on TSL Hawks at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be bought via the Etihad Arena website as well as Platinum List and Virgin Megastores. Fans can find more details on etihadarena.ae.

