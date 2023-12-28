You are here

  • Home
  • Drone crashes in Israel-annexed Golan Heights
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Drone crashes in Israel-annexed Golan Heights

Drone crashes in Israel-annexed Golan Heights
Oded Mizrachi, a former Israeli settler in the Gush Katif, points to map showing Gaza Strip among areas occupied by Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War including the Sinai peninsula, the Golan Heights, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6skx5

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Drone crashes in Israel-annexed Golan Heights

Drone crashes in Israel-annexed Golan Heights
  • Drone had crashed near Eliad, no further details reported
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
Follow

JERUSALEM: A drone crashed near a village in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, Israel’s army said Thursday, after an Iraqi armed group with links to Hamas militants claimed responsibility for an attack in the area.
Israeli media reported that a drone probably carrying explosives launched from Syria was shot down late Wednesday evening south of the settlement of Eliad, causing no injuries but some material damage.
The Israeli army told AFP that the drone had crashed near Eliad, but gave no further details.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of pro-Iran armed groups, said in a statement it had hit a “vital target” south of Eliad with “appropriate weaponry.”
Israel has repeatedly vowed to keep up its campaign to destroy Hamas in retaliation for its bloody October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion have killed at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.
Since the war in Gaza began, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against US and international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.
Washington has counted 103 attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria since 17 October, according to a US military official.
Most of those attacks have been claimed by factions of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq that oppose US support for Israel in its war against Hamas.
But the group has so far claimed few direct attacks against Israeli interests.
Israel conquered part of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war before annexing the territory in 1981.
The annexation is not recognized by the United Nations.

Topics: War on Gaza Golan Heights Israel

Related

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Middle-East
Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Australia confirms two of its citizens were killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon
Middle-East
Australia confirms two of its citizens were killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon

Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser

Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser

Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser
  • His body was flown from Syria to Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran
  • Mourners chanted “Death to America, Death to Israel” during funeral service for Mousavi in Iraq
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

NAJAF, Iraq: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers on Thursday at the funeral of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards adviser who was killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria.
Khamenei paid tribute “to this martyr’s tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God,” state TV said.
His body was flown from Syria to the holy Shiite city of Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran.
An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi’s death on Monday, but said it took whatever action that was necessary to defend the country.
Since the eruption of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, Iran-backed groups have mounted operations against Israel, while others, including militias in Iraq, have threatened US interests.
Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it backed President Bashar Assad in the civil war that erupted in Syria in 2011.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran

Related

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Middle-East
Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Analysis Who killed Iran’s IRGC operative Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Syria, and why?
Middle-East
Who killed Iran’s IRGC operative Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Syria, and why?

Australia confirms two of its citizens were killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon

Australia confirms two of its citizens were killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
AFP
Follow

Australia confirms two of its citizens were killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon

Australia confirms two of its citizens were killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon
  • One of the dead Australian citizens was a Hezbollah fighter, the Iran-backed militia acknowledged
  • Acting FM urges Australians in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flight options remained available
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters AFP

SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday confirmed two of its citizens were killed in an Israeli air strike in south Lebanon and said it was looking at Hezbollah’s claims that one of the Australian citizens killed had links to the militant group.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) earlier reported that a man, his brother and his wife, were killed during an Israeli air strike before midnight (2200 GMT), on a house in the center of the town of Bint Jbeil, around two kilometers from the border.

The NNA identified the dead as Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim and his wife Shourouk Hammoud, and said another family member was wounded.

Hezbollah later announced that Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters.

A relative told AFP that Ibrahim Bazzi was an Australian citizen who had flown in for a visit about a week earlier.

“We will continue to make inquiries about this particular person, with whom Hezbollah has claimed links,” Acting Foreign Minister Mark Dreyfus said during a media briefing.

“Hezbollah has claimed this Australian as one of its fighters. Our inquiries are continuing.”

Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, is a “listed terrorist organization” in Australia and it is an offense for any Australian to provide it with financial support or fight in its ranks, Dreyfus said.

The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflagration.

The strike late on Tuesday, part of a flare-up of border area hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, hit a home in the town of Bint Jbeil where the militants enjoy widespread support.

Dreyfus said the Australian government had reached out to Israel about the attacks but declined to disclose what was discussed.

He urged Australians in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flight options remained available.

Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian Islamist faction Hamas, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon’s southern frontier since the eruption of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza in early October.

At the funeral procession in Bint Jbeil on Wednesday, an AFP photographer saw three coffins draped in Hezbollah flags.

Hassan Fadlallah, a lawmaker from the Iran-backed group, told the ceremony that “no crime against civilians will pass without the enemy paying the price.”

Hezbollah later Wednesday said it launched a barrage of 30 Katyusha rockets toward Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel “in response to the enemy’s repeated crimes and its targeting of civilian houses in Bint Jbeil.”

Since the cross-border hostilities began, more than 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah combatants but also more than 20 civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed, according to figures from the military.

Exchanges of fire have been largely confined to the border area, although Israel has conducted limited strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah said Wednesday it carried out a series of other attacks on Israeli troops and positions, including one on the contested Shebaa Farms involving “suicide drones,” missiles and artillery.

The Israeli military said in a statement that “a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanon toward various areas in northern Israel,” adding that the army struck the sources of fire and “additional areas in Lebanon.”

It also said “fighter jets” struck “terrorist infrastructure, as well as Hezbollah military sites.”

On Tuesday, Israel’s military said an anti-tank missile fired by the Shiite Muslim group wounded nine soldiers as they went to assist a civilian wounded in an earlier strike.

srael has been pushing for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, which lies about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the border.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, called for the removal of armed personnel south of the Litani, except for UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army and state security forces.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last week that Lebanon was ready to implement international resolutions that would help end Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks if Israel also complies and withdraws from disputed territory.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Israel Lebanon

Related

Heavy exchange of missiles between Hezbollah, Israeli army results in casualties on both sides
Middle-East
Heavy exchange of missiles between Hezbollah, Israeli army results in casualties on both sides
Plea for Lebanon to remain neutral amid Israel-Hezbollah hostilities
Middle-East
Plea for Lebanon to remain neutral amid Israel-Hezbollah hostilities

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza
  • Macron also stressed need to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron demanded a “lasting ceasefire” in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, his office said, as an escalating humanitarian crisis grips the Palestinian territory.
“France will work in the coming days in cooperation with Jordan to carry out humanitarian operations in Gaza,” the French presidency added in a statement.
Macron, an ally of Netanyahu since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, told the Israeli premier of his “deepest concern” about civilian deaths and the humanitarian emergency in Gaza.
He also insisted on the importance of measures to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and prevent new planned settlements.
Netanyahu’s office said during the call the prime minister thanked Macron for “France’s involvement in defending freedom of navigation and its willingness to help restore security along Israel’s border with Lebanon.”
The conflict erupted when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.
Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and retaliated with relentless bombardment and a ground invasion in Gaza that has killed at least 21,110 people, mainly women and children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas French President Emmanuel Macron Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israel’s Netanyahu vows no let-up in war against Hamas as Gaza deaths mount
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu vows no let-up in war against Hamas as Gaza deaths mount
Update Netanyahu says Gaza war exacting ‘heavy price’ on Israel army
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Gaza war exacting ‘heavy price’ on Israel army

Tunisia says three killed in ‘counterterrorism’ operation

Tunisia says three killed in ‘counterterrorism’ operation
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Tunisia says three killed in ‘counterterrorism’ operation

Tunisia says three killed in ‘counterterrorism’ operation
  • The forces seized explosives, weapons and munitions
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian security forces killed on Wednesday three "terrorists" during an ongoing operation in a mountain area near the Algerian border, said the interior ministry.
National guard and army forces were involved in the "counterterrorism operation" near the city of Kasserine, the ministry said, without providing further details on those killed.
The forces seized explosives, weapons and munitions, it said.
Tunisia has faced a rise in extremist groups after the 2011 revolution that overthrew the dictatorship of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Attacks claimed by extremists in recent years have killed dozens of soldiers, police officers, some civilians and foreign tourists.
Tunisian authorities have carried out regular raids in the Kasserine area, where extremist groups are thought to be hiding.

Topics: Tunisia Kasserine counterterrorism

Related

Low turnout as Tunisians vote for new chamber
Middle-East
Low turnout as Tunisians vote for new chamber
Tunisia says it has intercepted 70,000 Italy-bound migrants in 2023
Middle-East
Tunisia says it has intercepted 70,000 Italy-bound migrants in 2023

Sudan RSF leader visits Uganda in first known wartime foreign trip

Sudan RSF leader visits Uganda in first known wartime foreign trip
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Sudan RSF leader visits Uganda in first known wartime foreign trip

Sudan RSF leader visits Uganda in first known wartime foreign trip
  • Yoweri Museveni confirmed the meeting, saying he welcomed Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to Rwakitura
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Wednesday he met Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, his first confirmed appearance outside of Sudan since the war between RSF and the Sudanese army broke out in April.
Dagalo, whose whereabouts during the war have been unknown, said on X the two discussed developments in Sudan, as well as his vision for negotiations to end the war. Museveni confirmed the meeting in a post on X, saying he welcomed Dagalo to his country home Rwakitura.


Sudan’s army and the RSF have been locked since mid-April in a conflict that has devastated the capital Khartoum and triggered waves of ethnic killings in Darfur despite several rounds of diplomacy to halt the fighting.
The RSF has been gaining momentum, taking over Wad Madani, a city in the center of the country earlier this month. Its soldiers have been accused of looting and killing civilians including in surrounding villages, allegations it rejects.
Sudan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Dagalo was not able to travel to Djibouti, the current chair of regional body IGAD for a planned initial meeting with Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The meeting, which was meant to help find an end to the war, is to be rescheduled to an unspecified date in January due to “technical issues,” the statement said.
A source familiar with the matter said the meeting was postponed because of disagreements between the two, without giving further details.

Topics: Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo rapid support forces (RSF) Uganda yoweri museveni

Related

Sudanese in ‘total panic’ as paramilitaries move south
Middle-East
Sudanese in ‘total panic’ as paramilitaries move south
UN Security Council voices ‘alarm’ at spreading violence in Sudan
Middle-East
UN Security Council voices ‘alarm’ at spreading violence in Sudan

Latest updates

Drone crashes in Israel-annexed Golan Heights
Drone crashes in Israel-annexed Golan Heights
Year in review: The best TV shows of 2023
Year in review: The best TV shows of 2023
REVIEW: Sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’ kicks off with disastrous first installment 
REVIEW: Sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’ kicks off with disastrous first installment 
Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser
Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser
’Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah
’Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.