Riyadh Season welcomes children from Sanad Cancer Support Association

RIYADH: Riyadh Season, which is in its fourth edition, has welcomed youngsters from the Sanad Children’s Cancer Support Association. They visited Riyadh Zoo — one of the entertainment zones — and got to know numerous pets and rare animals.

The children had a fun time touring the zoo and interacting with a large variety of birds and animals.

The youngsters watched shows featuring animals, and learned all about their different characteristics. They also took part in a number of different challenges, enjoying some unique educational experiences.