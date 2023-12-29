You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January

Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January

Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdard

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January

Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January
  • It will be the fourth time the Kingdom is hosting the Italian Super Cup
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Italian Super Cup for the fourth time from January 18 to January 22, 2024, with the participation of football clubs Inter Milan, Napoli, Lazio, and Fiorentina, the Ministry of Sports announced on Thursday.

In a press statement, the ministry said the tournament will be held at Al-Awwal park stadium in Riyadh in a knockout format. 

In the first match, Napoli will face Fiorentina on the evening of Jan. 18, 2024. Inter Milan, will play against Lazio on Jan. 19, and the winners of both matches will qualify for the final match, which will be held on the evening of Jan. 22, the statement said.

The first edition of the Italian Super Cup was played on January 16, 2019 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah,  with Juventus defeating AC Milan.

In the second edition that was held in Riyadh on Dec. 22, 2019, Lazio defeated Juventus. The third edition, also  hosted by the Saudi capital, was played on January 18, 2023, at the King Fahad International Stadium in Riyadh, with Inter Milan thumping AC Milan.

The tournament is part of a series of international sports championships and events being organized by the Ministry of Sports, "in line with achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and as one of the initiatives of the Quality of Life program."

Topics: Italian Super Cup Riyadh Al-Awwal Park

Related

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season
Saudi Sport
Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season
Inter's players celebrate after winning the Italian Super Cup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan. photos
Sport
Inter beat city rivals AC Milan to claim Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha

Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha

Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha
  • Serbian coach gave ‘merciless’ striker his professional debut in 2012
  • Former Fulham hit man has scored 24 times in 25 games since joining Saudi League
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News

A huge smile lights up the face of Aleksandar Mitrovic as he lovingly calls Vuk Rasovic his footballing father.

But on Friday night in the Roshn Saudi League nothing will stop the Al-Hilal striker trying to break the heart of the man who gave him his professional debut for Teleoptik, an affiliate club of Partizan Belgrade, in 2012.

The following year Rasovic and Mitrovic helped guide Partizan to the Serbian SuperLiga title, and while the duo then went their separate ways, the bond remains.

“I always say to him, he’s a little bit shy, but I always say to him he’s my father of football. He’s the guy that brought me up and gave me a chance to come from the youth and who believed in me,” Mitrovic said.

“He’s a very important person to me, not only in football but in my life. He was like a father to me and still is.”

The duo have both enjoyed success since they left Serbian club football. For Mitrovic — his nation’s record goalscorer with 57 from 87 caps — Belgium, England and now Saudi Arabia called.

Be it at Anderlecht, Newcastle United, Fulham or Al-Hilal, goals have followed the 29-year-old, who has netted 24 times in 25 games for the Riyadh club since signing in the summer.

He is a huge part of the reason Al-Hilal, unbeaten this season, top the league by seven points from Al-Nassr and why club manager Jorge Jesus dubbed him “merciless.”

Al-Fayha coach Vuk Rasovic. (SPL)

For Rasovic, who has played in Bulgaria, Russia and the US and coached in Belarus and UAE among other places, his most successful achievement is guiding Al-Fayha to the King’s Cup in 2022. Victory in a penalty shootout over Al-Hilal, which marked a wonderful conclusion to the Serbian manager’s first season in the city of Al-Majma’ah, earned the club their first major trophy.

Rasovic, who turns 51 on Wednesday, is equally fond of Mitrovic, but ahead of such an important game for Al-Fayha is understandably keener to focus on his club than reminisce.

Al-Fayha sit 11th in the league going into the game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

But seeing his fellow Serbians — midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic moved to Al-Hilal from Lazio in the summer — succeeding does give Rasovic, who led Al-Fayha to AFC Asian Champions League football this season, great satisfaction.

“It is very good to see Serbians doing well in Saudi Arabian football,” he said. “We are trying to show our country in a good light. Mitro and Sergej, they are keeping Hilal on top, especially Mitro, and I wish them all the best. But not against us.”

This is not the first time Al-Hilal and Al-Fayha have gone head-to-head this season. On Aug. 19, just before Mitrovic’s introduction to Saudi football, the teams drew 1-1 at the King Fahd International Stadium, with goals from Abdullah Al-Hamdan for the hosts and former Rangers striker Fashion Sakala for the visitors.

“They played the game before I came. I saw them draw here, so hopefully we will win the game this time,” Mitrovic said.

“It will be nice to play against (Rasovic) … he’s a great coach and it’s going to be a nice game. Hopefully we will win.”

When asked how he planned to stop Mitrovic from scoring, Rasovic said: “Wait till the game and you will see.”

Topics: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Related

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear
Saudi Football
Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear
Mitrovic turns Riyadh blue as Al-Hilal go 7 points clear
Sport
Mitrovic turns Riyadh blue as Al-Hilal go 7 points clear

Al-Nassr set for all-Saudi showdown in Asian Champions League

Nassr’s Saudi Forward 16 Mohammed Maran replaces Nassr’s Portuguese forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the AFC Champions League
Nassr’s Saudi Forward 16 Mohammed Maran replaces Nassr’s Portuguese forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the AFC Champions League
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Al-Nassr set for all-Saudi showdown in Asian Champions League

Nassr’s Saudi Forward 16 Mohammed Maran replaces Nassr’s Portuguese forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the AFC Champions League
  • Al-Nassr emerged unbeaten from the group phase of the competition earlier this month
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Al-Nassr will face fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Fayha in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League with four-times winners Al-Hilal due to take on Iran's Sepahan when the continental club championship returns in February.
Al-Nassr emerged unbeaten from the group phase of the competition earlier this month and will meet the tournament debutants over two legs, the first on Feb. 12 or 13 with the second one week later.
Al-Hilal, who won the most recent of their record four titles in 2021, will travel to Iran for the first leg against Sepahan before hosting the side from Isfahan in Riyadh.
Karim Benzema will lead Jeddah's Al-Ittihad, the tournament's fourth Saudi Pro League outfit, into the last 16 where they will face Uzbekistan's Navbahor.
Nasaf, also from Uzbekistan, were drawn to play former champions Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates.
The eastern side of the draw will see South Korean sides Jeonbuk Motors and Pohang Steelers, who have won five Asian Champions League titles between them, face off in the next phase of the competition.
Another former champion from South Korea, Ulsan Hyundai, will take on Japan's Ventforet Kofu, who have become the first second division outfit to progress to the competition's knockout rounds.
Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan will host Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the first leg of their last 16 meeting on Feb. 13 or 14 while Thailand's Bangkok United take on 2022 J.League champions Yokohama F Marinos.
Teams from the western and eastern regions will continue to be separated through the quarter-finals and semi-finals, which are due to be played in March and April respectively.
The successful teams on each side of the draw will face off over two legs in the final, which will be played on a home-and-away basis on May 11 and 18.

Topics: Al-Nassr Asian Champions League Al-Fayha

Related

Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad
Saudi Football
Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad
Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr draw as Al-Fayha win on perfect AFC Champions League night for Saudi Arabia
Saudi Football
Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr draw as Al-Fayha win on perfect AFC Champions League night for Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Pyramids Football Club signs sponsorship deal with major Abu Dhabi investment firm

Egypt’s Pyramids Football Club signs sponsorship deal with major Abu Dhabi investment firm
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Egypt’s Pyramids Football Club signs sponsorship deal with major Abu Dhabi investment firm

Egypt’s Pyramids Football Club signs sponsorship deal with major Abu Dhabi investment firm
  • New partnership with Premier League football club expands ADQ’s efforts to positively impact communities in Egypt, a country in which it is an active investor
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, today announced the signing of a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Pyramids Football Club, an Egyptian Premier League professional sports club.

As part of the agreement, ADQ will be the official partner of Pyramids FC. Since its establishment and rebranding from Al-Assiouty Sports Club in 2018, Pyramids FC has rapidly grown to become a high-performance football club in the Egyptian Premier League.

Pyramids FC’s partnership with ADQ aims to contribute to the football club’s youth and junior development programs, providing aspiring athletes with essential facilities, resources and expertise for a career in professional athletics.

Mamdouh Eid, CEO of Pyramids FC, said: “Our partnership with ADQ is a testament to our commitment to fostering football excellence across all facets of our team. This multi-year sponsorship agreement signifies the beginning of a journey that will help propel the club toward greater success, enabling us to realize the long-term goals and ambitions that we have set for Pyramids FC.”

This partnership reinforces ADQ’s position as a long-term investor in Egypt, complementing its footprint through initiatives that positively impact local Egyptian communities. Along with its portfolio companies, ADQ actively supports the development of key sectors of Egypt’s economy through its investments, demonstrating continued confidence in the country’s economic potential.

The sponsorship of Pyramids FC presents an additional opportunity to engage with the local population by fostering a sense of community and creating a shared purpose through sport. It adds to existing social initiatives by ADQ in Egypt including the Bridges of Hope program, established in association with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, which operates support centers for people with special needs.

Anas Jawdat Al-Barguthi, chief operating officer at ADQ, said: “Through this sponsorship, we hope to leverage the universal appeal of football to convey our passion for excellence, our belief in the importance of partnerships as well as our dedication to fostering the health and well-being of local communities. Side by side with the club’s loyal fanbase, we wish the team success and fair play for their participation in the Egyptian Super Cup, which we are following with great excitement.”

The Pyramids FC sponsorship affirms ADQ’s dedication to supporting professional and grassroots sports.

Topics: football Abu Dhabi

Related

Portuguese football star Joao Felix spends festive period touring Saudi Arabia
Sport
Portuguese football star Joao Felix spends festive period touring Saudi Arabia
Festive period marks first anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarting Saudi football revolution
Saudi Football
Festive period marks first anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarting Saudi football revolution

Man City battle back to beat Everton on return to Premier League

Man City battle back to beat Everton on return to Premier League
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City battle back to beat Everton on return to Premier League

Man City battle back to beat Everton on return to Premier League
  • Chelsea’s Noni Madueke scored a late winner from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace to lift spirits at Stamford Bridge
  • Wolves hammered fast-sinking Brentford 4-1
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 on their return from the Club World Cup on Wednesday, moving five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men, chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, were in trouble when trailing 1-0 at Goodison Park, courtesy of a first-half strike from former City player Jack Harrison.

But Phil Foden fizzed a shot past Jordan Pickford in the 53rd minute and Julian Alvarez put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Bernardo Silva capped a brilliant second-half performance for the champions, taking advantage of an error from Pickford in the closing minutes.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke scored a late winner from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace to lift spirits at Stamford Bridge after a miserable 2023 while Wolves hammered fast-sinking Brentford 4-1.

City, who had won just one of their previous six league games, are now back in fourth spot with a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who have 42 points.

Last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, two points behind Liverpool, are in action against West Ham on Thursday.

“I remind them (of their abilities) every day,” Guardiola told Amazon Prime. “We have standards to keep. That makes us have more responsibility so the standards cannot go down.”

He added: “They showed again how special they are. We know after six games with just one win the people were asking, which is normal because it is all about results, but we are close.”

City came into the match against Everton on a high after winning the Club World Cup last week in Saudi Arabia-- their fifth trophy during an extraordinary 2023.

But they have not had their own way in the Premier League in recent weeks.

City forced Sean Dyche’s Everton onto the back foot early but could not make their domination of possession count and it was the battling home team who engineered a breakthrough when City failed to clear.

Rodri gave the ball away in his own box and Dwight McNeil picked up the free ball, producing a fine cross for Harrison to steer home.

Harrison almost doubled the lead minutes later, forcing a fine fingertip save at full stretch from Ederson in the City goal.

Everton held onto their lead until the break but City, still without the injured Erling Haaland, came out full of intent in the second period.

They got the reward they deserved when Foden found himself in space on the edge of the area and hit a rocket into the bottom corner, giving England’s Pickford no chance.

Referee John Brooks awarded a penalty shortly after the hour mark, penalizing Amadou Onana for handball, and Alvarez blasted it down the middle.

Silva sealed all three points when Pickford was closed down by Alvarez and the ball was deflected into his path, with the Portugal international curling into an open net.

A second straight defeat for Everton — docked 10 points last month for breaches of financial rules — leaves them just one place above the relegation zone.

Chelsea substitute Madueke won and converted an 89th-minute penalty to claim victory for stuttering Chelsea after three losses in their previous four top-flight matches.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side appeared likely to face another frustrating evening after Michael Olize had canceled out Mykhailo Mudryk’s early goal with a brilliant finish on the stroke of half-time.

“The Premier League is really tough and we need to be consistent,” Pochettino told the BBC.

“The first half of the season has been really up and down and it’s been tough and difficult. But we’re positive and we need to show that we can compete.”

South Korean international Hwang Hee-chan scored twice as mid-table Wolves came away from Brentford with a 4-1 win, taking his Premier League tally to 10 goals for the season.

But it was a fourth straight defeat for Brentford, who are now just four points above the drop zone.

Topics: english Premier League Man City everton

Related

Man City cruise past Fluminense in Club World Cup final to lift fifth trophy in 2023
Saudi Football
Man City cruise past Fluminense in Club World Cup final to lift fifth trophy in 2023
Everton appeal against 10-point Premier League penalty
Football
Everton appeal against 10-point Premier League penalty

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback
  • Nunez’s eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on Nov. 1
  • Hojlund’s cathartic strike ended United’s four-match winless run in all competitions
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez ended his goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Burnley, while Rasmus Hojlund broke his own barren run to cap Manchester United’s thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took an early lead through Nunez at Turf Moor and held on despite wasting a host of chances.

Nunez’s eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on Nov. 1.

Diogo Jota, back from a month’s injury absence, wrapped up the victory late on to leave Liverpool two points above second placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal can regain top spot with a victory at home to West Ham on Thursday.

After successive draws with Manchester United and Arsenal prior to Christmas, this was an essential victory for Liverpool’s title ambitions.

On Liverpool being in pole position, Klopp said: “That’s nice. It will probably change and that’s no problem. It was not perfect but we are where we are.”

At Old Trafford, United were in danger of another damaging defeat when goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Villa in control by halftime at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s team were booed off at the interval but they staged a much-needed revival, sparked by Alejandro Garnacho scoring their first goal in seven hours and 20 minutes.

Garnacho struck again to equalize before Hojlund finally scored his first Premier League goal, in his 15th appearance, with eight minutes left.

Hojlund’s cathartic strike ended United’s four-match winless run in all competitions and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League.

“At halftime I said to the team, ‘keep believing’. The atmosphere changed a lot from the first half to the second. If we play our best we can beat anyone,” Ten Hag said.

United’s victory came in front of INEOS director of sport Dave Brailsford, who was in the directors box in the first sign of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement after buying a 25 percent stake on Christmas Eve.

Two games without a win have dented Villa’s unexpected title challenge.

Unai Emery’s men remain third, three points behind Liverpool after their first defeat in 11 matches in all competitions.

Chris Wood’s hat trick against his old club Newcastle gave Nuno Espirito Santo his first victory as Nottingham Forest boss, a 3-1 success at St. James’ Park.

Wood left Newcastle to join Forest in June, but had scored only four times for his new club.

Alexander Isak’s first half penalty put Newcastle ahead before New Zealand striker Wood equalized late in the first half.

Wood struck twice more in the second half to hand former Tottenham manager Nuno his maiden victory with Forest in his second game in charge after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper.

It was Forest’s first win in eight games and only their second success in their last 15 matches.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said South Yorkshire Police are investigating an alleged racist comment toward Carlton Morris in his side’s 3-2 win at fellow strugglers Sheffield United.

Morris complained of a comment made from a United fan late in the second half, which left him “pretty angry,” and the police have spoken to him.

“There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that, they have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it,” Edwards said.

Fulham boss Marco Silva insisted his goalkeeper Bernd Leno “touched” but “didn’t push” a ball boy during the Cottagers’ 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The second-half incident occurred when Leno went to collect the ball from the youngster’s outstretched hand before using his own hand to make deliberate contact with the shoulder of the boy, who appeared to take a step back for balance.

“Have you seen him pushing? I didn’t see this. Yes, he apologized. I spoke with Bernd about it,” Silva said.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Darwin Nunez Man United

Related

Arsenal hold Liverpool in title showdown to seal top spot at Christmas
Football
Arsenal hold Liverpool in title showdown to seal top spot at Christmas
Klopp stands by Anfield comments after Liverpool fan group backing
Football
Klopp stands by Anfield comments after Liverpool fan group backing

Latest updates

World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary
US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary
US Navy ship intercepts missile and drone fired in Red Sea by Houthis
US Navy ship intercepts missile and drone fired in Red Sea by Houthis
Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January
Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces after stabbing attack
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces after stabbing attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.