North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says

North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says
South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik earlier said his country had spotted similar cooling system-related activities associated with the reactor last summer.
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says

North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says
  UN atomic agency and foreign experts said they've detected signs indicating that North Korea had begun operating its light-water reactor
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
SEOUL: A light-water reactor at North Korea’s main nuclear complex will likely be formally operational by next summer, South Korea’s defense minister said, amid suspicions that the North may use it as a new source of fissile materials for nuclear weapons.
Concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program deepened recently as the UN atomic agency and foreign experts said they’ve detected signs indicating that North Korea had begun operating its light-water reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said last week that his agency had observed increased levels of activity at and near the reactor and since mid-October, a strong water outflow from its cooling system. He said the reactor is “a cause for concern” because it can produce plutonium — one of the two key ingredients used to manufacture nuclear weapons, along with highly enriched uranium.
The South Korean Defense Ministry said Friday that Defense Minister Shin Wonsik told local reporters a day before that his country had also spotted similar cooling system-related activities associated with the reactor last summer.
Shin said the reactor appears to be in the stage of a trial operation and that it’s expected to be officially operational around next summer.
North Korea has long produced weapons-grade plutonium from its widely known 5-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon. The light-water reactor would be an additional source of bomb fuels, and observers say its bigger capacity could allow it to produce more plutonium. Yongbyon has a uranium enrichment facility as well.
There are questions about the reactor’s reported operation, as light-water reactors are best-suited for electricity generation. Shin noted there has been no country that has used light-water reactors to produce weapons-grade plutonium. However, many observers say North Korea could adapt one at Yongbyon to produce weapons-grade plutonium.
“(North Korea)’s commissioning of a new light water nuclear power plant raises serious concerns, including safety,” the US Mission to the UN in Vienna said Saturday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “(North Korea’s) unlawful nuclear & ballistic missile programs continue to pose a grave threat to international peace & security.”
Grossi also noted the North’s operation of the light-water reactor violates UN Security Council resolutions.
The IAEA and foreign governments rely on satellite imagery and other methods to monitor activities at Yongyon and other suspected nuclear facilities in North Korea. The North kicked out IAEA inspectors from the country in 2009.
Outside estimates on the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal vary, ranging from 20-60 to more than 100. Experts say North Korea can add six to 18 bombs each year. Since his diplomacy with the US collapsed in 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly vowed to build more nuclear weapons and introduce high-tech weapons to cope with what he calls intensifying US hostility.
Foreign experts say Kim would ultimately hope to use his expanded nuclear arsenal to win sanctions relief from the US when diplomacy resumes. In response to the North’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test last week, the US, South Korea and Japan urged other countries to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions that have imposed punishing sanctions on the North for its past banned weapons tests.

Nepal blames pilot error for January crash that killed 72

Nepal blames pilot error for January crash that killed 72
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Nepal blames pilot error for January crash that killed 72

Nepal blames pilot error for January crash that killed 72
  Nepal has some of the world's trickiest and most remote runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with difficult approaches, weather
  Its deadliest aviation accident was in 1992, when all 167 people on a Pakistan International Airlines jet were killed near Katmandu
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

KATMANDU: Pilot error caused the January plane crash in Nepal that killed all 72 on board, an official said Friday, after a months-long investigation of the country’s worst aviation disaster in three decades. 

The Yeti Airlines service was flying from Katmandu to Pokhara, a gateway for religious pilgrims and trekkers, when it crashed on descent. 

The ATR 72 with 68 passengers and four crew plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached its destination. 

Six children and 15 foreigners were among those killed. 

Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, a member of the investigating commission, told AFP that the probe had concluded that the “wrong lever” was pulled in the cockpit. 

“Technically, the plane was fine but it seems wrong human input caused it to stall and crash,” he said. 

The report, submitted to the tourism ministry on Thursday, said that the most probable cause of the fatal crash was “inadvertent movement of both condition levers to the feathered position in flight.” 

Shifting the propellers to the feathered position stops them from producing thrust, which the report said was responsible for the plane stalling and then crashing. 

Social media footage from the crash showed the twin-propeller aircraft banking suddenly and sharply to the left as it neared Pokhara airport. 

“Human factor issues such as high workload and stress that appears to have resulted in the misidentification and selection of the propellers,” the report said. 

It also said the crew missed “the associated flight deck and engine indications that both propellers had been feathered.” 

Nepal’s aviation industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas, as well as ferrying foreign mountain climbers. 

But the sector has been plagued by a number of deadly crashes owing to insufficient training and maintenance. 

The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns. 

Nepal also has some of the world’s trickiest and most remote runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with difficult approaches and capricious weather. 

Its deadliest aviation accident was in 1992, when all 167 people on a Pakistan International Airlines jet were killed when it crashed on approach to Katmandu.

Russia launches massive air attack on Ukraine, at least 10 dead — Kyiv

Russia launches massive air attack on Ukraine, at least 10 dead — Kyiv
Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters
Russia launches massive air attack on Ukraine, at least 10 dead — Kyiv

Russia launches massive air attack on Ukraine, at least 10 dead — Kyiv
  Kharkiv's regional military administration said Russia made about 10 strikes on the city
Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russia unleashed its largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine in months on Friday, killing 10 people and wounding at least 60 others in Kyiv, the south, west and east of the country, officials said.
Dozens of people were wounded with damage reported at a maternity hospital in the central city of Dnipro and buildings in the western city of Lviv, the southeastern port of Odesa and the eastern city of Kharkiv.
Two people were confirmed dead in the capital Kyiv, with more people thought to be trapped under rubble at a warehouse damaged by falling debris, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram messenger.
Two people were killed in the Black Sea port city of Odesa and at least 15 were injured, including two children, as missiles hit residential buildings, the regional governor said.
“We can say that this was a massive attack,” Yuriy Ihnat, the air force spokesman said on television.
Ukraine has been warning for weeks that Russia could be stockpiling missiles to launch a major air campaign targeting the energy system. Last year millions of people were plunged into darkness when Russian strikes pounded the power grid.
The energy ministry reported power outages in four regions after the air attack.
In Lviv region, which borders Poland, impacts were confirmed at a critical infrastructure facility, the president’s office said, declining to say which one.
“The enemy targeted social and critical infrastructure,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The air force said Russia used hypersonic, cruise and ballistic missiles, including ones which are extremely hard to intercept.

US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years

US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
Updated 29 December 2023
AP
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years

US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
  The reusable plane reesembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments
  The flight is the seventh of an X-37B, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010
Updated 29 December 2023
AP

The US military’s X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years.

Like previous missions, the reusable plane resembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments. There’s no one on board.
The space plane took off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at night, more than two weeks late because of technical issues.
It marked the seventh flight of an X-37B, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010.
The last flight, the longest one yet, lasted 2 1/2 years before ending on a runway at Kennedy a year ago.
Space Force officials would not say how long this orbital test vehicle would remain aloft or what’s on board other than a NASA experiment to gauge the effects of radiation on materials.
Built by Boeing, the X-37B resembles NASA’s retired space shuttles. But they’re just one-fourth the size at 29 feet (9 meters) long. No astronauts are needed; the X-37B has an autonomous landing system.
They take off vertically like rockets but land horizontally like planes, and are designed to orbit between 150 miles and 500 miles (240 kilometers and 800 kilometers) high. There are two X-37Bs based in a former shuttle hangar at Kennedy.e

UN 'deeply alarmed' by deadly central Nigeria attacks

UN ‘deeply alarmed’ by deadly central Nigeria attacks
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
UN ‘deeply alarmed’ by deadly central Nigeria attacks

UN ‘deeply alarmed’ by deadly central Nigeria attacks
  A string of attacks on villages has left nearly 200 dead, according to local authorities
  Northwest and central Nigeria have been long terrorized by bandit militias
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief said Thursday he was “deeply alarmed” by the string of attacks on villages in central Nigeria which left nearly 200 dead, according to local authorities.

Armed groups launched attacks between Saturday evening and Tuesday morning in Nigeria’s Plateau State, a region plagued for several years by religious and ethnic tensions.
The region is on the dividing line between Nigeria’s mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south.
“I am deeply alarmed by the series of attacks by gunmen on multiple rural communities in Plateau State,” said Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.
“I call on the Nigerian authorities to investigate this incident promptly, thoroughly and independently, consistent with international human rights law, and to hold those responsible to account in fair trials.
“The cycle of impunity fueling recurrent violence must be urgently broken. The government should also take meaningful steps to address the underlying root causes and to ensure non-recurrence of this devastating violence.”
Northwest and central Nigeria have been long terrorized by bandit militias operating from bases deep in forests and raiding villages to loot and kidnap residents for ransom.
Competition for natural resources between nomadic herders and farmers, intensified by rapid population growth and climate pressures, has also exacerbated social tensions and sparked violence.
A jihadist conflict has raged in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing around two million, as Boko Haram battles for supremacy with rivals linked to the Daesh group.
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made tackling insecurity a priority since coming to office in May, as he seeks to encourage foreign investment in Africa’s most populous country.
 

World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1

World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
Updated 29 December 2023
AP
World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1

World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
  At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second: US Census Bureau
Updated 29 December 2023
AP

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year’s Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to figures released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.

The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1 percent. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the Census Bureau figures.
The US growth rate in the past year was 0.53 percent, about half the worldwide figure. The US added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.

If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in US history, yielding a growth rate of less than 4 percent over the 10-year-period from 2020 to 2030, said William Frey, a demographer at The Brookings Institution.
The slowest-growing decade currently was in the aftermath of the Great Depression in the 1930s, when the growth rate was 7.3 percent.
“Of course growth may tick up a bit as we leave the pandemic years. But it would still be difficult to get to 7.3 percent,” Frey said.
At the start of 2024, the United States is expected to experience one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds. However, immigration will keep the population from dropping. Net international migration is expected to add one person to the US population every 28.3 seconds. This combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the US population by one person every 24.2 seconds.

