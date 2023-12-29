You are here

$53m manufacturing plan announced at Saudi Arabia dates conference

The National Center for Palms and Dates organized the conference and exhibition in Riyadh from Dec. 5 to 14. (SPA)
  • The NCPD organized the event jointly with King Saud University and the ByPalma Association from Dec. 5-14
  • More than 1,300 people from Saudi Arabia and around the world joined the event
RIYADH: More than 25 local and international agreements were signed at the recent International Dates Conference and Exhibition in Riyadh.

Investment plans to establish a SR200 million ($53 million) manufacturing facility and SR70 million service center were also announced at the event, which was organized by the National Center for Palms and Dates recently.

A total of 21 companies selling dates and their derivatives signed a deal with the Alibaba Group to export dates to China and other countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The Khalas Dates Packaging Company signed a SR16 million agreement with the Baladna Company in Germany and another deal with the Galaxy Foods Company in the US worth SR7.5 million.

The NCPD organized the event jointly with King Saud University and the ByPalma Association from Dec. 5-14.

More than 1,300 people from Saudi Arabia and around the world joined in person and remotely to discuss industry developments, and opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

On the sidelines of the conference, a “World of Dates” exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s significant role in the industry attracted more than 93,000 visitors.

Saudi Arabia is the leading exporter of dates worldwide, with sales of more than SR1,280 billion. More than 36 million palm trees in the Kingdom yield an estimated 1,600 million tons of dates sent to 116 countries each year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dates palm Saudi National Center for Palms and Dates Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

Tariq Abdulhakim Center opens as celebration of Saudi music, culture

Tariq Abdulhakim Center opens as celebration of Saudi music, culture
Updated 29 December 2023
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Tariq Abdulhakim Center opens as celebration of Saudi music, culture

Tariq Abdulhakim Center opens as celebration of Saudi music, culture
  • Composer ‘greatly contributed’ to Kingdom’s musical identity, culture ministry says
  • Venue will be home to live performances, social events
Updated 29 December 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Thursday officially unveiled the Tariq Abdulhakim Center at a grand opening ceremony.

The center aims to preserve and celebrate the Kingdom’s rich musical and intangible cultural heritage.

Located in Al-Balad, Jeddah’s historical area and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the center features a museum dedicated to Saudi composer and musician Tariq Abdulhakim, who died in 2012. During his life he played a crucial role in shaping the Kingdom’s musical identity, including founding the Saudi military band during his time as a soldier.

The exhibits include rare artifacts and personal belongings donated by his family, including costumes, musical notes, photographs and posters, as well as video and audio footage of Abdulhakim performing his compositions and interviews with prominent cultural figures who knew him.

“The objective of the center is to preserve the musical heritage of Saudi Arabia, particularly the intangible cultural aspects. Tariq Abdulhakim was a prominent figure, a musician, researcher and artist who greatly contributed to the development of Saudi Arabia’s national music identity,” said Abdulrahman Almotawa, a spokesperson for the ministry.

“In coordination with his family, the Ministry of Culture acquired his personal collection and belongings to establish the Tariq Abdulhakim Center, which comprises a museum and a music archive and research center.”

The archive and research center, located in a different part of the city, is home to a vast collection of books, studies, articles and media related to the Kingdom and wider region, and provides a resource for researchers from around the world keen to learn more about Saudi culture and music.

Abdulhakim’s granddaughter, Rasha Khayat, attended the opening ceremony and expressed her delight at the new venue.

“As a family, we are deeply honored by this extraordinary museum that has surpassed all our expectations,” she said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Culture for bringing my grandfather’s dream to life. This museum holds immense significance for us and our happiness knows no bounds. Through this museum, we not only celebrate my grandfather’s legacy but also honor the legacy of our nation. He was a passionate collector of the things he held dear and they hold great value for our Kingdom.”

She also encouraged all young people and especially aspiring musicians to “dream big” and never give up on their ambitions.

The opening ceremony featured live music from a number of performers, including Lebanese singer Hiyam Younes.

As well as helping to preserve Saudi Arabia’s musical heritage, the Ministry of Culture said it hoped the new center would “enrich the local artistic and cultural scene.”

This will include hosting festivals, exhibitions and rooftop performances of the music of Abdulhakim and other local and regional artists.

Also, from February, people will be able to take classes in playing an instrument unique to the center called a laser qanun.

Deema Mohammed, who attended the opening ceremony, said: “The ceremony and museum were truly incredible, offering an immersive experience that allowed us to delve into the fascinating world of music and Tariq Abdulhakim’s journey … which left us inspired.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Music culture

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎
Updated 29 December 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎
Updated 29 December 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification is preparing to plant ‎12 million trees and shrubs in 2024 across Saudi Arabia.

This is according to Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdul Qadir, CEO of the NCVC, who said that recycled water would be used for all the projects.

Al-Abdul Qadir made the comments at a ceremony in Buraidah Oasis recently to mark the completion of a 1 million tree-planting project.

“Implementation of the first phase of rehabilitation of the floodplains and meadows will witness rehabilitating 1,000 floodplains and meadows by planting 12 million trees and shrubs and scattering seeds, and the use of rainwater-harvesting techniques,” he said.

The center would be working with the nation’s royal reserves to ‎ensure the initiative is successful, he added.

Qassim’s Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, inaugurated in February 2020 the Green Oasis project in Buraidah, at a cost exceeding SR77 million ($20.5 million), over an area of 28 million square meters.

The NCVC has signed several agreements with the King Salman, King Abdulaziz, Imam Turki bin ‎Abdullah, Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad, and the King Khalid royal reserve authorities.

The area targeted for rehabilitation covers 225,000 hectares of degraded lands in a single area, and 1.9 million hectares of floodplains and meadows.

These efforts are part of the Saudi Green Initiative’s goal to plant 10 billion trees in the country.

The NCVC has also implemented several other projects, including planting 1 million trees in Al-Khafs Meadow in the King Abdulaziz royal reserve, and 400,000 saplings of local trees in the Imam Turki bin ‎Abdullah reserve.

In addition, the NVC supplied the ‎King Salman reserve with 1.2 million seedlings, and 600,000 trees and shrubs were planted in the Imam ‎Abdulaziz bin Mohammed reserve.

Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Imam Abdulaziz bin ‎Mohammed reserve, and Al-Abdul Qadir had signed the agreement to implement the initiative.

 

Ahmed Al-Maliki, Deputy CEO of the KSRNR’s Development Authority; Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Imam Abdulaziz ‎bin ‎Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority; Khalid Al-Abdul-Qadir, CEO of the NCVC; Mohammed Alshaalan, CEO the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority; and Maher Al-Gothmi, CEO of the King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority. (Source: NCVC)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Updated 29 December 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Updated 29 December 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Riyadh: A politician, an avid painter, a poet and a patron of the arts, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal redefined creativity in his cultural work, defining its components while serving the Kingdom and its people as the governor of Aseer region, minister of education, and currently as the governor of Makkah region.

The journey of this politically-minded poet-prince is showcased in an exceptional exhibition held by the Visual Arts Commission, titled “Home of My Thoughts” at Hittin Palace in Riyadh.

The exhibition sheds light on the rich legacy of a prominent national figure, influencing Saudi culture with distinguished literary and artistic creations.

“This exhibition celebrates the prince of art and culture, it celebrates the inspired and inspiring prince, his inspirations in nature, poetry, literature, and art, and how he inspired other poets and artists,” said Raghad Amin, the general manager of program delivery at the Saudi Visual Arts Commission.

The show artistically narrates the journey of Prince Khalid through two main themes, the inspired and the inspiring.

“It has been a great honor to be the curator of this exhibition, but it was a big challenge to celebrate his royal highness’s legacy in one exhibition as he is a multi-faceted figure and an inspiration to all of us,” said Lulwah Al-Homoud, Saudi artist and curator of the exhibition.

“To have a simple yet rich narrative, there were two themes complementing each other in the exhibition: The inspired and the inspiring. We were working intensely for six months.”

The inspiring theme of the exhibition narrates the journey of a figure who derives his creativity by employing language in formulating poetry and literature, prompted by the spirit of the homeland and the originality of its people.

The inspired theme of the exhibition is represented by the prince who contributed to inspiring generations of thinkers, artists, poets, and music pioneers in the Arab world and beyond.

The inspired theme, meanwhile, includes testimonies of three artists greatly influenced by Prince Khalid: Ahmed Mater, a significant cultural voice documenting the realities of contemporary Saudi Arabia; Abdullah Hammas, whose paintings are acquired in several ministries, airports, government departs, and international museums; and Zena Amer, the director of art residencies and programs at Al-Muftaha fine arts village.

Al-Muftaha village is located in Abha, and is one of the most significant tourist destinations in the Aseer region, particularly for artists as it provides them with a space to express and share their creativity.

Founded in 1989 by Prince Khalid, then governor of the Aseer region, Al-Muftaha incorporates artists’ studios and accommodation, exhibition galleries, shops, and a bookstore.

“One of his most prominent contributions was the establishment of Al-Muftaha fine arts village, a center for artists and is considered one of the first centers in the Arab world for art,” said Amin.

Among the many projects founded by Prince Khalid are the literary club of Abha, the Abha singing festival, and the Abha Prize for Cultural Excellence.

From 1971 to 2007, Prince Khalid served as governor of Aseer, and his love for it is showcased in his poetry and paintings displayed in the “Country and its People” section of the exhibition.

Other paintings reflect renowned poems and poets from the pre-Islamic period, a period which greatly influenced the work of Prince Khalid.

“The strategy was to have a holistic approach by introducing sound and written words beside his paintings as well as an immersive digital installation that takes the audience into the world of his paintings,” said Al-Homoud.

She added: “I was really touched by the amount of interaction with the paintings by the audiences and proud to show the diversity of his great talents.”

The exhibition enriches visitors’ experience with a range of activities, unique discussions, and artistic and cultural programs and workshops, including one on the influence of the environment on color choices.

Some of the dialogue sessions scheduled include meetings between artists from Al-Muftaha, and discussions on the impact Prince Khalid had on them.

The exhibition opens daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue until Jan. 3.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Riyadh

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
  • The exhibition, titled “Imagine: Fantasia, Dreams, Utopia,” offers imaginative creations by 26 renowned Saudi and foreign artists
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture and the National University of Tres de Febrero in Argentina are staging the Bienalsur contemporary art exhibition in Diriyah.

In its third season, the traveling Bienalsur, the International Contemporary Art Biennial of South America, is being held in the temporary hall of the Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art in Jax, Diriyah, and will run until Dec. 31.

The exhibition, titled “Imagine: Fantasia, Dreams, Utopia,” offers imaginative creations by 26 renowned Saudi and foreign artists.

The artwork in the exhibition aims to alter how the viewer perceives space to reveal fresh or unexpected details that illuminate imagination and creativity.

Through the artworks on display, visitors can view the surroundings through a fusion of creativity and fantasy, taking them on an alternating voyage between reality and imagination.

The oldest palm tree in Saudi Arabia, a giant desert rose, and a display of other plants and archeology gathered from throughout the Kingdom, were on show at the exhibition, in which King Saud University Museum highlighted its expertise in flora and archeology.

One of the displays was the Biosphere Project, which has a mission to raise awareness about the fragility of the Earth and the need to take care of it.

The Earth is represented by an ecosystem made up of plants and other creatures contained in tightly sealed spheres producing their own food and releasing oxygen into the medium used by other creatures. This creates a symbiotic relationship in which the survival of each organism depends on the other.

One of the viewers of the exhibition, Shahad Alghamdi, who was visiting for the second time, thinks that it is important to have such art displays in Saudi Arabia and have generations growing up watching it.

“As a 25-year-old, I find great pleasure in entering art exhibitions such as this one, as they inspire me to think beyond my usual boundaries and explore other worlds. This is my second visit to the show, and I’m thrilled to see Saudi art among the other international pieces,” Alghamdi said.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia made history as the first Middle Eastern country to host the exhibition at the National Museum in Riyadh.

In 2021, Bienalsur returned to Saudi Arabia with installations at Jax District in Riyadh and Khuzam Palace in Jeddah, welcoming more than 20 artists from five continents, including five artists from Saudi Arabia.

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
  • 100 operators offering fare from US, Asia and Latin America
  • Large selection of coffee, pizza, noodles, beef and chicken dishes
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Food Truck Festival’s 100 operators here are fueling the appetites of foodies with a myriad of offerings from the US, Asia and Latin America.

The festival, which began on Dec. 26 in Hittin district, is a part of the fourth edition of Riyadh Season, titled “Big Time.”

In addition to a large selection of coffee, there is also pizza, noodles, beef and chicken dishes on offer.

The Zee New York Gyro Platter food truck, a business founded in 1980 in New York, provides meat sandwiches from more than 50 food trucks across the country.

Pasta is served by the Prince of Venice food truck, which is based in Southern California.

The Korean food truck, Seoul Street Cafe, which is making its debut this year, serves traditional drinks and ice cream with a modern twist.

The TOOK LOOK Mexican food truck offers a distinctive Latin twist to rice, meat, and chicken dishes.

The Dinand by Ferdi food truck combines the flavors of French and Latin cuisines.

There was a big demand for American cuisine at the festival.

For those looking for vegetarian fare, Ramen Hood, which is inspired by Los Angeles’ famous Central Market, has such offerings.

Flowers Cafe, a specialty coffee truck, is one of several offering variety for caffeine lovers.

“This is our first time participating in Riyadh, and the turnout is beautiful, to be in a place with about 100 food trucks from around the world. People love our coffee from special lavender and flowers latte which is a signature drink,” Abdulrahim, owner of Flowers Cafe told Arab News. “We have a concept of delivering a flower with every order.”

The festival also has areas for children to play and win stuffed toys. 

The festival opens at 4 p.m. and trucks stop taking orders at 11:30 p.m. Tickets can be booked through https://webook.com/ar/zones/food-truck-park.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food

