Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV

The cancelation of the Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Riyadh was a result of the teams not adhering to match regulations, Saudi state TV said on Friday citing a statement by organizers the Riyadh Season.
The prestige game scheduled to be played in the Saudi capital was canceled over what the clubs described as “some problems” with the event’s organization.
“We were looking forward to holding the match on time in accordance with the international soccer rules and regulations that require the sport to be presented without any slogans outside its scope, especially since this was discussed with the Turkish (Football) Federation in the framework of the preparatory meetings for the match,” the statement said.
“Despite this agreement, it was unfortunate that the two teams did not adhere to what had been agreed upon, which led to the match not being held,” it added.
Late show at Al-Fayha sends Al-Hilal 10 points clear
Al-Bulaihi, Mitrovic score in 2-0 win for league leaders
Home side have goal disallowed in 90th minute
Updated 30 December 2023
John Duerden
RIYADH: Al-Hilal left it late to win 2-0 at Al-Fayha and move 10 points clear of Al-Nassr at the top of the table on Friday.
As the 90th minute mark approached, it looked as if the visitors were going to head back to the capital with just a point before center-back Ali Al-Bulaihi and Aleksandar Mitrovic popped up to win the game, a 20th successive victory in all competitions.
While it was a deserved victory for Al-Hilal, it was harsh on the hosts. Al-Hilal dominated the first half with almost three-quarters of the possession and an equal share of the attempts on goal, but at the 45-minute mark it was goalless.
After 20 minutes, Mohamed Kanno rose well to head powerfully against the top of the bar from a Ruben Neves corner but the Mexican referee had already blown for a foul.
Home fans had Vladimir Stojkovic to thank on the half-hour for the scoreline remaining goalless with a fine double save. Saud Abdulhamid sent over a trademark cross from the right and it was met by a firm header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. It was destined for the left side of the goal but Stojkovic got there quickly to push the ball out. It was not yet safe as Michael stormed in to fire a low strike from the rebound but the Serbian shot stopper blocked once more.
Just two minutes later the leaders came even closer. Salem Al-Dawsari worked his magic down the left, skipping past a defender to slip through a perfect pass for Mitrovic to run onto. The in-form striker hit the ball first time only to see his low shot bounce back off Stojkovic’s right-hand post and away to safety.
The hosts struggled to create any clear-cut chances but after 36 minutes Henry Onyekuru got ahead of Kalidou Koulibaly to head just over. They would have been ahead soon after with Sultan Mandash finding acres of space on the left and Fashion Sakala unmarked in the area, but the pass was a poor one. Soon after, Al-Dawsari forced another great save from Stojkovic with a fine shot on the turn.
The Asian Player of the Year should have scored in the final seconds of the first half. Abdulhamid got to the right byline and pulled it back for Al-Dawsari, in space just outside the 6-yard box, but he lifted his shot over the bar.
It was a similar story in the second half after Stojkovic had gone off injured to be replaced by Ahmed Al-Kasser. Milinkovic-Savic shot just wide early on and just before the hour should have done better than side-footing his shot from inside the area into the arms of the substitute keeper.
With 11 minutes remaining Mitrovic headed an Abdullah Al-Hamdan cross just over the bar and it really started to look as if it was not going to happen for the 18-time champions.
Then came the breakthrough and few on the away team cared that it was not the most attractive of goals. Neves floated a free kick over to the right of the area, Milinkovic-Savic headed to the near post and Al-Bulaihi bundled the ball in. The celebrations showed what it meant to the Riyadh giants and the defender blew up a blue balloon.
It was almost popped in the 90th minute, however, as the hosts thought they were back on level terms after Sakala fired home a low shot across Yassine Bounou from the right side of the area only for the goal to be ruled out for offside in the buildup.
Coach Jorge Jesus and his men let out a sigh of relief especially after Mitrovic shot home from the spot on 101 minutes and another victory was secured.
Rules on foreign players, squad registrations announced for SPL teams
The SAFF and SPL also said each club would be entitled to register 10 non-Saudi players as part of their 25-man squads
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Saudi Pro League announced on Friday they had agreed to amend the number of registered players for clubs in the Kingdom’s top division to 25 players, down from 30.
The SAFF and SPL also said each club would be entitled to register 10 non-Saudi players as part of their 25-man squads.
The changes would take effect from the beginning of the upcoming 2024-2025 season, they added.
According to the new regulations, eight foreign players who were born before 2003 can be registered for the squad, while the rules allow for two foreign players born in 2003 or after, with the aim of improving the development of youth players in the league.
Each club will still be entitled to register one professional player born in Saudi Arabia, provided they were born in 1998 or afterward.
Each team participating in the SPL can register a maximum of eight non-Saudi players in their matchday squad for each match, in addition to the professionals born in Saudi Arabia.
This rule does not apply to matches in the King’s Cup and the Saudi Super Cup, where all registered non-Saudi players in the club can participate, a SAFF and SPL statement said.
This decision comes after coordination with the clubs, the management of the Saudi national teams and the technical director of the SAFF during several workshops held with the clubs, the statement added.
Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha
Serbian coach gave ‘merciless’ striker his professional debut in 2012
Former Fulham hit man has scored 24 times in 25 games since joining Saudi League
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
A huge smile lights up the face of Aleksandar Mitrovic as he lovingly calls Vuk Rasovic his footballing father.
But on Friday night in the Roshn Saudi League nothing will stop the Al-Hilal striker trying to break the heart of the man who gave him his professional debut for Teleoptik, an affiliate club of Partizan Belgrade, in 2012.
The following year Rasovic and Mitrovic helped guide Partizan to the Serbian SuperLiga title, and while the duo then went their separate ways, the bond remains.
“I always say to him, he’s a little bit shy, but I always say to him he’s my father of football. He’s the guy that brought me up and gave me a chance to come from the youth and who believed in me,” Mitrovic said.
“He’s a very important person to me, not only in football but in my life. He was like a father to me and still is.”
The duo have both enjoyed success since they left Serbian club football. For Mitrovic — his nation’s record goalscorer with 57 from 87 caps — Belgium, England and now Saudi Arabia called.
Be it at Anderlecht, Newcastle United, Fulham or Al-Hilal, goals have followed the 29-year-old, who has netted 24 times in 25 games for the Riyadh club since signing in the summer.
He is a huge part of the reason Al-Hilal, unbeaten this season, top the league by seven points from Al-Nassr and why club manager Jorge Jesus dubbed him “merciless.”
For Rasovic, who has played in Bulgaria, Russia and the US and coached in Belarus and UAE among other places, his most successful achievement is guiding Al-Fayha to the King’s Cup in 2022. Victory in a penalty shootout over Al-Hilal, which marked a wonderful conclusion to the Serbian manager’s first season in the city of Al-Majma’ah, earned the club their first major trophy.
Rasovic, who turns 51 on Wednesday, is equally fond of Mitrovic, but ahead of such an important game for Al-Fayha is understandably keener to focus on his club than reminisce.
Al-Fayha sit 11th in the league going into the game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.
But seeing his fellow Serbians — midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic moved to Al-Hilal from Lazio in the summer — succeeding does give Rasovic, who led Al-Fayha to AFC Asian Champions League football this season, great satisfaction.
“It is very good to see Serbians doing well in Saudi Arabian football,” he said. “We are trying to show our country in a good light. Mitro and Sergej, they are keeping Hilal on top, especially Mitro, and I wish them all the best. But not against us.”
This is not the first time Al-Hilal and Al-Fayha have gone head-to-head this season. On Aug. 19, just before Mitrovic’s introduction to Saudi football, the teams drew 1-1 at the King Fahd International Stadium, with goals from Abdullah Al-Hamdan for the hosts and former Rangers striker Fashion Sakala for the visitors.
“They played the game before I came. I saw them draw here, so hopefully we will win the game this time,” Mitrovic said.
“It will be nice to play against (Rasovic) … he’s a great coach and it’s going to be a nice game. Hopefully we will win.”
When asked how he planned to stop Mitrovic from scoring, Rasovic said: “Wait till the game and you will see.”
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to lead Al-Nassr to an entertaining 5-2 win at Al-Ittihad on Tuesday to move to within seven points of leaders Al-Hilal. While Hilal may keep winning, their Riyadh rivals are also showing that they can keep in touch at the top of the table.
It was end-to-end stuff in Jeddah as the hosts and defending champions looked to bounce back from some indifferent form of late against the visitors from Riyadh. Despite the margin of victory in the end, the game was in the balance until midway through the second half when Ittihad were reduced to ten men following a second yellow card shown to midfielder Fabinho, with Ronaldo firing home from the spot to give Al-Nassr a 3-2 lead.
Plenty happened before then however. Ittihad were looking to recover from a disappointing campaign at the FIFA Club World Cup and also a 3-1 loss to Al-Raed in the league last week. It started well as Karim Benzema set up Abderrazak Hamdallah for the opening goal after 14 minutes, which came against the run of play.
After picking up the ball in the left corner of the area, there was still work for Hamdallah to do. He went past two defenders and then fired a low shot under the diving Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who perhaps should have done a little better.
The home crowd of more than 20,000 didn’t care but the celebrations at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium lasted only five minutes as Al-Nassr were back on level terms. It came from the penalty spot given away by Karim Benzema. His former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo, who had earlier had a goal disallowed, shot home for his 18th goal of the league season.
Seven minutes before the break and the visitors were ahead. Alex Telles curled home a cross from the left. Anderson Talisca held off the challenge of two defenders, turned inside Zakaria Hawsawi before firing home from near the penalty spot.
There were then chances to equalize spurned by Romarinho and Benzema in added time but seven minutes after the restart and the scores were level once more as Hamdallah got his, and his team’s, second. Igor Coronado sent over a free-kick from the right and the Moroccan marksman rose high at the near post to head home.
Then the game turned after 67 minutes. Fabinho, already on a yellow card, was adjudged to have brought down Otavio in the area. The result was a second yellow and a penalty. This meant that in the space of a few seconds, Ittihad had lost a man and were soon behind as Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to record goal number 19 and goal number 53 in 2023, the highest of any player in the world to move above Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.
After that, Al-Nassr took full advantage of their one-man advantage to secure the three points. The last two goals came from Sadio Mane.
In the 76th minute, Talisca carried the ball from just inside the Ittihad half and then, just inside the area, unselfishly slipped the ball left for Mane to convert a simple chance.
Then six minutes later, Otavio advanced down the right and found the former Liverpool star making a run to the area with a perfect pass for Mane to finish calmly and smoothly, and that was that.
While the results adds to a poor December for Al-Ittihad who are now fighting for top three, for fans of Al-Nassr (who have now won their last three league games) and many neutrals, there is still the prospect of a title race with their fierce Riyadh rivals.