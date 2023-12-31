AlUla’s weather helped falcons shine at cup, winners say

RIYADH: Several local falconers have won the first rounds of the AlUla Falcons Cup 2023, one of the largest falconry completions in the world, and said the ancient city’s moderate and distinctive weather helped the falcons to shine.
The cup, which runs until Jan. 5, is being held in partnership between the Saudi Falcons Club and the Royal Commission for AlUla at Mughira Heritage Sports Village in AlUla, and offers the largest monetary rewards in the history of falconry competitions, with a total prize fund of SR60 million ($16 million).
Falconer Sultan Al-Yami, who won first place in the Qarnas Mallak heat category race, said that winning this race was very difficult with great competition from nearly 120 participating falcons, adding that it was one of the most important races for him.
He said he intensified his preparations for the cup after ending his participation in the King Abdulaziz Falcons Festival, and the best and most equipped falcons were selected to participate in AlUla, where the weather was suitable for the falcons to cover a distance of 400 meters in the Malwah races easily.
He also said that this cup is very important, as it is the most expensive race in the world, thanking those in charge of organizing the contest at a global and professional level.
Barghash Al-Mansouri said that winning the Pure Jeer Farkh, Qarnas Professional and Malak Open races on the second day of the AlUla Falcons Cup was a successful start for him and his falcons, as he was able to do an outstanding performance.
Al-Mansouri said that the atmosphere of AlUla Square and the village of Mughira is very suitable for the Malwah races, adding that AlUla is the land of civilizations and the land of falcons, and that he began preparations a long time before the global competition started.
RIYADH: Earlier this year, Yasmine Idriss sat down with Arab News just before setting off to Iceland to cycle the country’s Ring Road on the journey of a lifetime. Now, she has become the first Arab woman to complete the grueling trip.
Initially, she thought her time on the road — which runs for almost 1,400 km — would give her the chance to plan her next career move. Little did she know she would pedal her way to much deeper enlightenment.
Her entire journey, from raging winds to sweet serenity, is captured in a documentary film titled “Threshold,” due out in 2024.
“I open up quite a bit (in the film) about what this was for me and what the ‘heroine’s journey’ is. The heroine’s journey isn’t just a woman going through the hero’s journey. (It) has a lot more surrender embedded in it, and that’s a huge theme of what Iceland was for me,” she told Arab News.
While Idriss knew there was no way to replicate the effects of Iceland’s biting winds during her training period, she hadn’t expected them to be quite as fierce as they were — she faced the highest winds of the entire season and was blown off track in all directions. With oncoming traffic on one side and sharp rocks on the other, she prayed for stability.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Yasmine Idriss’s entire journey is captured in a documentary film titled ‘Threshold’ due out in 2024.
• Kathi Hendrick helped create the narrative for the documentary while Madison Hoffmann is the lead filmmaker.
“It was a very brutal welcoming to what this Ring Road journey was going to be about,” she said.
With the exception of just two days in her three-week trip, the wind was constant — not stopping “even for a second,” she said. While most life challenges come in waves, ebbing and flowing, the continuous assault brewed frustration.
“Why? What is the purpose? What can I be learning from this? Why is this so hard?” Idriss says she wondered.
Her close friend — and one of her two companions on the road — Kathi Hendrick, said to her: “Wind stops inertia, wind forces you to move, it forces you to be awake, otherwise you would fall.”
The physical challenges paralleled the emotional. Realizing that she was exerting more strength than needed, she surrendered.
“The muscles that needed to be working were working, and the muscles that didn’t need to be working were relaxed. Psychologically, how that translated was: I just let anything that needed to happen, happen,” she explained.
I feel proud to be able to represent Saudi women. I don’t feel like I’m the first. There are so many amazing Saudi women who have paved the way for me, (who have) done amazing things (and) are doing amazing things.
Yasmine Idriss, Cyclist
Hendrick supported the cyclist on the trip and helped create the narrative for the upcoming documentary, while Madison Hoffmann, also a good friend, was the lead filmmaker.
Idriss said: “Somehow the three of us were mirroring each other’s experiences. Each of us was going through something very similar; even though I was on a bike and they were in the van, there was a sort of synchronicity that was happening. It was just really beautiful to see the magic that can happen when women come together in a supportive way.”
The trip was meant to help clarify what the next chapter of her life would look like. Idriss had just left her position as the head of a sustainable footwear company, which she thought was her dream job.
Removing herself from the responsibilities of daily life, and being disconnected from family and friends, ignited a deep transformation, as trips of this nature tend to do. “Over 20 days on the bike, it was an inward journey,” she said.
While there was no hiding from the elements, there was no avoiding the self either. From ending a close relationship to facing difficult questions, “everything was brought to light,” Idriss said, adding that that was exactly what she needed.
Idriss is now advocating for time away to recharge and innovate in a hyper-productive society, packed with intense working hours and social commitments.
She explained: “For Vision 2030, we’re developing like crazy. We’re one of the fastest developing countries in the world, and it’s happening with such beautiful leadership. We also need rest, and we need space, and we need to take care of ourselves in order to be as productive as our communities need us to be right now.”
While she primarily embarked on the journey for her own self-exploration, she humbly hopes to drive others to do the same.
“I feel proud to be able to represent Saudi women. I don’t feel like I’m the first. There are so many amazing Saudi women who have paved the way for me, (who have) done amazing things (and) are doing amazing things,” she said. “If I can be a mirror for the world to look at what women are doing in Saudi Arabia, then that would be a huge privilege. And if I can inspire others to go on their own road, whether that’s a walk in the neighborhood, or climbing Mount Everest like Raha Moharrak, then I have accomplished my mission.”
Immersing herself in the landscapes of Iceland, with all the challenges and revelations that it brought, inspired her to “(bring) this work to others and invite others into similar journeys of transformation in a very different form. This is what I’m working on next.”
JEDDAH/ATHENS: Saudi Arabia will look back on 2023 as a year of triumphs, having hosted major events in the fields of technology, culture, sport and diplomacy, while continuing on its path of impressive economic expansion and diversification.
In the past 12 months, the Kingdom has played host to sports stars, tech experts, fashionistas, and music and movie legends. Having secured its bid to host World Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia has a lot to celebrate as it enters the new year.
Diplomacy
Reflecting the Kingdom’s growing confidence on the world stage, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave a wide-ranging interview in English to US broadcaster Fox News on Sept. 21, winning plaudits for its clarity of thought and ambition.
The conversation with Fox News political correspondent Bret Baier covered topics such as relations with Israel, Iran’s nuclear program and the many positive changes taking place in the Kingdom.
A week prior to the interview, the crown prince made a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After heading the Saudi delegation to the G20 summit in New Delhi, he was welcomed with a grand ceremonial reception.
The crown prince oversaw the signing of several joint agreements between the Kingdom and India in the fields of energy, agriculture, industry, and petrochemicals, among other areas, cementing a relationship with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
In July, Saudi Arabia also became the 51st country to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, or TAC. Established in 1976 and embodies universal principles of peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation among States in Southeast Asia.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, signed the treaty during the ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.
In October, Riyadh hosted the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council nations and ASEAN members for a joint summit.
World Expo 2030
In November, Saudi Arabia emerged victorious in its bid to host World Expo 2030. The Kingdom won by a landslide at the Bureau International des Expositions vote, receiving 119 ballots compared to runners-up South Korea with 29 votes and Italy with 17.
The eagerly anticipated event will take place in the Saudi capital Riyadh under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow,” with a focus on technology, innovation, climate action, and addressing global inequality — ideas that fall in line with Vision 2030.
According to the Riyadh Expo 2030 website, the event is expected to welcome 40 million in-person visitors to a site measuring more than 6 million square meters, in addition to a billion metaverse visits.
Business and innovation
In January, Saudi Arabia established its place as a future leader in tech with the launch of its brand-new smart city, The Line, which completely reimagines sustainable urban living.
At an exhibition in Riyadh, the Kingdom displayed several of the designs to be implemented at The Line, which is currently under construction as part of northwest Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project.
The 200-meter wide, 500-meter high, and 170-km-long city, with a planned capacity of 9 million people, will function without cars, roads, or emissions, utilizing 100 percent renewable energy and hydroponic gardens.
Technology
The Kingdom took the tech world by storm in February with its four-day LEAP conference in Riyadh.
The second annual iteration of the conference, held at the city’s International Convention and Exhibition Center, saw more than a quarter of a million registrations on the first day alone.
At the conference, Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of information, announced more than $9 billion in investments to support tech startups and entrepreneurship.
In March, Saudi Arabia made another major leap in the business world, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announcing the establishment of the country’s second flag carrier, Riyadh Air.
Having already received its airline designator code from the International Air Transport Association, Riyadh Air’s fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft will soon serve more than 100 international and domestic destinations.
The crown prince also announced in February the launch of the New Murabba project, a planned 19-sq. km development in Riyadh that will offer hundreds of thousands of residential units, hotel rooms, retail spaces, leisure assets, and community facilities.
Sport
The Kingdom hosted a range of internationally acclaimed sporting, cultural, and music events in 2023, changing the football world forever when Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al-Nassr.
A promotional video of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner donning traditional Saudi attire for Saudi National Day quickly went viral.
March saw Jeddah hold the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where a crowd of 150,000 watched some of the world’s top drivers take on the 6-km track.
During the high-octane event, Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s minister of investment, oversaw the signing of 14 agreements to support the sports sector.
This was followed in October by the Battle of the Baddest, the heavyweight boxing match between WBC champion Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Fury won the fight, which was held in Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, by a 10-round split decision.
Culture
During the summer season, Riyadh hosted Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore as well as the multi-platinum band Imagine Dragons during a stop on their Mercury World Tour.
Coinciding with the 93rd Saudi National Day, the third edition of AlUla’s AZIMUTH Festival captivated visitors at the world-renowned cultural heritage site in September and featured international acts, Saudi DJs and other Arab musicians.
Fashionistas flocked to the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week in October, which showcased dozens of Saudi designers and set the stage for the city’s emergence as a new Middle Eastern fashion capital.
Then, in December, Soundstorm 2023, hosted by MDLBeast, rocked Riyadh, with musical guests including 50 Cent, the Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Metallica, and Wiz Khalifa.
If the tech, investment, tourism and entertainment offerings of the past 12 months are anything to go by, Saudi Arabia is well on track to becoming the Middle East’s top must-visit destination.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is participating in the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition, which is being held under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment.”
The six-month exhibition, organized for the first time in the Middle East, will continue until March 28. It showcases the latest innovations in horticulture and environmental sustainability.
The Saudi pavilion at the expo showcases the Kingdom’s “natural richness,” drawing visitors from around the world. The officials welcome visitors in seven languages to enhance communication and cultural understanding and strengthen international relations between the Kingdom and the world.
Saleh bin Dakhil, the general supervisor of the Kingdom’s pavilion, said that the Saudi organizers welcome visitors in Arabic, English, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese and Persian.
He noted that this aims to provide a welcoming environment to visitors by receiving them in their native and preferred languages, and to explain the initiatives and projects implemented by the Kingdom in several fields.
Bin Dakhil explained that the pavilion seeks to promote understanding and cultural communication between visitors and Saudi representatives, providing an opportunity for everyone to learn about the Kingdom’s advancement.
He noted that the pavilion is constantly offering integrated interactive experiences to enhance visitors’ understanding of Saudi Arabia’s diverse nature and various cultures, through accompanying activities and events. In addition, it introduces the ambitious Saudi initiatives towards a “green future” in multiple languages as communication is an integral part of enhancing cultural communication and civilizational exchange.
Bin Dakhil stressed that using various languages encouraged visitors to ask questions and inquire about the exhibition’s four axes: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.
He indicated that the pavilion is an opportunity for visitors to learn about Saudi Arabia’s natural terrain, the most prominent current initiatives and projects and the role of Saudi Vision 2030 in shaping the future, by promoting environmental prosperity and enhancing the Kingdom’s vegetation cover. In addition, the pavilion offers the chance to learn about the most prominent environmental and sustainability programs.
Bin Dakhil said that the pavilion also features an interactive area offering the thousands of visitors an inspiring experience of traditional arts and folk dances.
Around 80 countries, authorities, non-governmental organizations, international experts, private sector companies, universities and research laboratories are participating in the event, which aims to develop mechanisms and means that support the agricultural sector in desert regions and promote the use of modern technologies for resource sustainability.
Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani was appointed executive director for community development charters at the real estate developer ROSHN Group in November 2023.
His responsibilities include ensuring real estate development guidelines support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, monitoring global trends, and integrating best practices into local guidelines.
Al-Zahrani previously served as deputy minister for urban planning and lands, and strategic adviser on urban design and livable cities, and has played a pivotal role in shaping national policies related to urban development.
Al-Zahrani has also held a number of influential positions in academia, serving as the vice dean for quality and development at the faculty of architecture and planning at King Abdulaziz University, eventually becoming dean of that department.
From 2020 to 2022, Al-Zahrani was a strategic adviser on urban transformation and initiator of the National Urban Design Studio. During this time he was also entrusted with the deputyship of city planning at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.
He began his career in 2007 as a senior architect and urban designer at firms in the US. His scope expanded to North Africa and the Middle East, where he contributed to notable projects including the Shams Central Park and Public Landscape in Abu Dhabi. His portfolio includes projects ranging from co-housing neighborhoods to town master planning and institutional buildings.
Al-Zahrani has been a delegate both internationally and regionally, advocating for urban planning and development. He has represented Saudi Arabia in various capacities, including in the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, Senior Municipal Leaders Committee for the GCC, and Joint Municipal Action in Kuwait. Notably, he addressed the UN in New York in 2022, underlining his commitment to global urban sustainability.
Al-Zahrani has also participated in numerous international summits and conferences, including the World Urban Forum in Poland, reflecting his dedication to promoting sustainable urban development and combating climate change.
Al-Zahrani holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from King Abdulaziz University, a master’s degree in city planning from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in architecture and urban design research from Virginia Tech.