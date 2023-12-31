You are here

Najm wins 'Labor Excellence Award' for localization efforts

Najm wins ‘Labor Excellence Award’ for localization efforts
Winners of the third edition of the Labor Excellence Awards during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the annual Labor Market Conference.
Najm wins ‘Labor Excellence Award’ for localization efforts

Najm wins ‘Labor Excellence Award’ for localization efforts
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi honored Najm for Insurance Services as the winner of the third edition of the Labor Excellence Award in the Localization Track for business services sector. This award comes as a recognition of Najm’s contributions to supporting nationalization and developing Saudi talents’ skills.

The achievement underlines Najm’s commitment to creating employment opportunities for Saudi citizens and reaffirms the company’s unwavering dedication to Saudization, having achieved a 98 percent Saudization rate of the total workforce.

Acting CEO of Najm Mohammad Al-Shehri received the award during a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Dec. 13, 2023, held on the sidelines of the annual Labor Market Conference.

During the ceremony, Al-Shehri expressed his pride in Najm winning the award. He underlined the importance of this achievement, as he said it demonstrates Najm’s commitment to providing job opportunities for Saudi talents, developing their skills, and empowering the local talents in the business services sector. 




Mohammad Al-Shehri, acting CEO of Najm

“We are proud of our contributions to providing job opportunities for local cadres. Through the range of training courses provided by the localization program, Najm was able to raise the efficiency level of Saudi talents. With that said, we would like to take this opportunity to commend the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for the leading role it has played in empowering the local talents. We will remain committed to supporting Saudi citizens by offering them greater access to employment opportunities and developing their capabilities to achieve the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals. This prestigious award will be added to our achievements and will enhance our position in providing continuous support to the labor market,” he added.

The Labor Excellence Award’s Localization Track is one of the Ministry’s initiatives to honor the efforts of the private sector and motivate them to apply the best practices, required standards, and innovative models to create an attractive labor market. It aims to urge the private sector to raise nationalization rates, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and to promote sustainable development.

Najm is one of the leading companies in the business services sector, having successfully recruited and trained many Saudi talents. The company has heavily invested in advanced training programs to develop the skills of its Saudi employees and enhance their capabilities.

Recognizing the pivotal role of social media in marketing, sales growth, and branding, Community Jameel Saudi organized the “Social Media Lab” event for the second consecutive year in Jeddah. Hosted at the Nafisa Shams Company headquarters, the event brought together more than 200 participants, including entrepreneurs, freelancers, marketing professionals, and influencers.
This initiative aligns with Community Jameel Saudi’s vision of fostering social, economic, technological, and environmental prosperity in the Kingdom. It reflects the organization’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs by assisting small and medium enterprises and providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge for their advancement. The event is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to boost the contribution of SMEs to the national economy, drive the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, and facilitate the growth of the digital economy.
Designed for entrepreneurs, startups, and freelancers, the Social Media Lab offered a comprehensive program with four tracks to support the realization of their project goals and aspirations. The first track was the Diagnosis Clinic track, involving one-on-one consultations with experts covering brand identity, marketing plans, content creation, advertising campaigns, and effective management of social media tools.

FASTFACT

The event is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to boost the contribution of SMEs to the national economy, and drive the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Next in line was the Skills Laboratory track, which offered workshops to participants, conducted by trainers and digital marketing experts. Upon successful completion of these workshops, participants received accredited certificates from the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation. Subsequently, the Awareness Clinic track comprised two panel discussions focusing on influencer marketing and content creation. Finally, the Engagement Zone brought together entrepreneurs, attendees, marketing agencies, participating freelancers, and alumni of Community Jameel Saudi’s entrepreneurship programs. This interactive space encouraged networking and the exchange of experiences, services, and insights.

This initiative (Social Media Lab) comes in line with the broader economic development efforts and the goals set forth in Vision 2030.

Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, General Manager of Entrepreneurship and Social Initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi

Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, general manager of entrepreneurship and social initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “We are pleased to successfully host the Social Media Lab for the second year in a row. The event provided a unique opportunity to stay abreast of the latest digital marketing tools, and contributes to the development of youth skills in line with the needs of the Saudi labor market. This initiative comes in line with the broader economic development efforts and the goals set forth in Vision 2030, which seeks to empower entrepreneurs and diversify sources of income for the national economy.”

Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, General Manager of Entrepreneurship and Social Initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi

Balqees Basalamah, the event’s director, said: “Social media tools are no longer a luxury in the business world, but rather an essential element for any marketing department. It is a powerful tool to empower entrepreneurs and startups. We hope that this training program will contribute to guiding entrepreneurs in establishing their brand identity and boosting their sales.”
A participant in the training camp said: “The event provided us with a wonderful opportunity, covering various aspects of using social media for entrepreneurs. On behalf of my fellow participants, I extend my sincere thanks to Community Jameel Saudi for organizing such initiatives that support entrepreneurs in their endeavors.”
Community Jameel Saudi foundation consistently organizes activities and initiatives aimed at supporting entrepreneurs throughout the year. These include competitions, training programs, and networking events. The foundation also plans to launch several programs in the coming months that are poised to bring about a transformative leap in the Saudi entrepreneurship landscape.

 

Photo/Supplied
Corporate News
World's largest Rubik's cube turns heads in Dubai
Photo/Supplied
Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group, has secured the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest Rubik’s cube to commemorate its 20-year legacy of enriching the regional knowledge economy with creative thinking and innovation.
Weighing more than 300 kg, the world record-holder interactive installation spans 3 m x 3 m x 3 m and comprises 21 fiberglass cubes, each almost 1 meter tall.
Embodying durability and environmental consciousness, the cube represents a tangible manifestation of Dubai Knowledge Park’s unwavering dedication to fostering creative thinking and analytical skills across generations.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The record-breaking installation has been unveiled to mark the 20th anniversary of Dubai Knowledge Park.

• Since its launch in 2003, the premier destination has grown into a home of more than 700 local, regional, and international HR, consultancy and training and development institutions.

Every turn of the cube symbolizes not just a twist of colored squares but the acquisition of new skills, the conquering of complex tasks, and bridging knowledge gaps — a reminder that the journey of acquiring knowledge can indeed be an enjoyable one.
The record-breaking installation has been unveiled to mark the 20th anniversary of Dubai Knowledge Park, which since its launch in 2003 has grown into a home of more than 700 local, regional, and international customers nurturing a diverse knowledge ecosystem that empowers talent from over 170 countries.
The world’s largest Rubik’s cube is now open for public viewing and interaction following a spectacular launch at the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park earlier this month.

 

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, received a commemorative shield in recognition of its “Bahrainization” efforts, as part of the 38th annual ceremony honoring outstanding employees and distinguished establishments in the private sector for 2023. The ceremony was held by the Ministry of Labour, under the auspices of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. Captain Waleed Al-Alawi, chief executive of Gulf Air, received the award on behalf of the company. This tribute comes in recognition of the company’s initiatives aimed at enhancing economic growth, diversifying national income sources, and investing in human capital by implementing innovative policies that promote sustainability and help the company achieve its objectives, in line with the national goals for institutional development and human resource empowerment.

Honoring the national workforce that has achieved remarkable accomplishments in various sectors emphasizes the importance of the local talents’ contribution to the national development process.

Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air Group Holding

During the ceremony, four distinguished employees in the Gulf Air Group’s subsidiaries were honored, including Gulf Air, Bahrain Airport Company, the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, and Gulf Aviation Academy.
Chairman of Gulf Air Group Holding Zayed R. Alzayani said: “Honoring the national workforce that has achieved remarkable accomplishments in various sectors emphasizes the importance of the local talents’ contribution to the national development process, led by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and supported by Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. It also confirms the great role that private sector businesses play in attracting and developing the national workforce.”
Alzayani congratulated the employees of Gulf Air Group’s subsidiaries and urged them to strive for greater accomplishments, considering this recognition as a motivation for further dedication to serve the country.
This is the second recognition that Gulf Air has received for its efforts in attracting, qualifying, and employing national talents, as it was honored previously during the 37th ceremony held by the Ministry of Labour in 2022 to honor hardworking employees and distinguished establishments in the private sector.

 

Holiday Inn, one of IHG Hotels and Resorts’ most iconic brands, is bringing its new design hallmarks to the Middle East for the first time, at the newly opened Holiday Inn Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The opening marks IHG’s expansion of its mainstream brand portfolio across the Kingdom, in line with the demand created by initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030.

For over 70 years, Holiday Inn has been one of the world’s most recognized and trusted brands and it continues to create memorable experiences for thousands of guests every day. Holiday Inn is an iconic brand that has set industry standards and continues to meet the changing needs of guests by delivering exceptional experiences that can be seen and felt through the new Open Lobby, offering a mix of spaces to lounge, dine, and work, elevated food and drink options, and modernized design. The brand’s Open Lobby concept combines all public spaces, including the reception area and the restaurant and bar, into one open, lively, and cohesive space. It allows guests to make themselves at home and enjoy their stay on their own terms, whether they’re there to eat, drink, work or socialize.

Holiday Inn vibrant social hub: A first in the Middle East

Newly opened in Saudi Arabia, Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District features the first brand-defining open social hub space and is a perfect showcase for the modern and engaging public spaces that Holiday Inn has come to be known for globally.

The open area will offer a vibrant communal space where guests can relax and connect with friends, family or other travelers, designed with the needs of the modern traveler in mind. The public space includes a contemporary media lounge to unwind with friends, a coffee bar for a chat over a quick bite, and an e-lounge for those who need to catch up on the day’s news or work, whilst still being part of the social vibe of the space. Guests will be able to enjoy a “bright place to connect” with stylish and contemporary accommodation in the heart of the Business District, all the while being within 10 minutes to King Khalid International Airport and other major business offices.

Nael Tamim, general manager of Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District, said his team is excited to open the doors of this new and innovative Holiday Inn in the Saudi capital and welcome their first guests to the business district. “Reliably familiar, yet refreshingly different, this brand-new Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District has everything guests need whether they are traveling for business or leisure. With a contemporary look and feel, the hotel has been designed to meet the needs of all travelers, including families. Our Open space gives our guests and visitors a warm and welcoming place to relax, work or socialize, the ideal location to enjoy dinner or drinks with colleagues, friends and family,” he added.

Contemporary designed rooms and fusion cuisine

The hotel is home to the Casa Oliva restaurant, which serves authentic Italian food alongside innovative fusion options inspired by regional Saudi cuisine, while L’Espresso Bar offers a wide range of coffee selections, drinks, and gourmet café snacks.

This new, purpose-built hotel features 138 contemporary rooms including 18 suites with kitchenettes, two swimming pools, a well-equipped gym, 24/7 concierge service, and versatile meeting spaces.

Guests will feel right at home in Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District’s spacious, modern light-filled rooms, each featuring comfortable bedding, large TVs and free unlimited high-speed WIFI. Families are well catered for with family rooms and interconnecting suites and the Holiday Inn signature promise that “Kids Stay and Eat Free.”

This opening is the first in an exciting period of growth for the Holiday Inn brand in the Middle East, with other hotels in the pipeline including the opening of Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche and Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay in the UAE by the end of 2023.

The Business District property joins IHG Hotels and Resorts’ global portfolio that includes nearly 5,180 open or in pipeline Holiday Inn brand family hotels.

 

 

Honor kick-started the first session of its Honor V Future Pioneer program, enabling select individuals to experience the Magic V2 smartphone. Out of the numerous entries for the program, Honor selected entrepreneurs in search of trustworthy devices for productivity and multitasking, along with tech enthusiasts keen on exploring innovative experiences. The brand reported receiving outstanding feedback and impressive reviews from participants.

“Ahead of the official Magic V2 launch, and through Honor V Future Pioneer Program, we aim at gathering insights that reflect our commitment to crafting a device that truly resonates with local consumers in the Kingdom,” said Jerry Liao, country manager of Honor, Saudi Arabia. “This program not only highlights the futuristic features of the phone but also underscores Honor’s dedication to people and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology.”

The Honor V Future Pioneer Program, featuring the revolutionary Magic V2, proved to be a success as participants from diverse backgrounds and professions provided positive feedback and reviews.

“When considering a smartphone, my priority is a slim and lightweight design that easily fits into any pocket. Moreover, the capability to unfold it into a book-like shape enhances comfort and readability. After extensive months of research online, I am highly optimistic about the Honor Magic V2, believing it has the potential to outperform other brands,” a participant said. 

Another participant added: “Having heard about the Honor Magic V2, my curiosity led me to experience it. Now, having firsthand experience, I’m confident in its groundbreaking design — foldable seamlessly with no gaps, incredibly thin. I’m optimistic about its success in the market and foresee it leading the foldable market in Saudi Arabia, thanks to its ultra-thin build and expansive display.”

The program’s innovative approach, catering to both business professionals and tech enthusiasts, allowed users to experience the Magic V2’s features including the ultra-slim 9.9 mm design, 5,000 mAh battery, its super-light titanium hinge that can withstand 400,000 folds and a tablet-like experience.

The V Future Pioneer Program was not just a showcase but an interactive experience, allowing participants to push the limits of productivity and share valuable feedback. Honor’s Magic V2 offers significant improvements in form factor, battery life, display, and user experience.

As the program progresses, Honor remains dedicated to providing a platform for users to report issues, offer suggestions, and engage in discussions, ensuring that Honor Magic V2 evolves based on real-world user insights.

The smartphone is expected to launch early next year in the Saudi market.

