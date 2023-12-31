You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘Dinosaur Facts and Figures’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Dinosaur Facts and Figures’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Dinosaur Facts and Figures’
Short Url

https://arab.news/4a2a6

Updated 1 min ago
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Dinosaur Facts and Figures’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Dinosaur Facts and Figures’
Updated 1 min ago
Arab News
Follow

Authors: Ruben Molina-Perez and Asier Larramendi

The sauropod dinosaurs roamed the planet for millions of years, with creatures ranging from the smallest of the sauropods, Magyarosaurus, to the huge Argentinosaurus.

This illustrated book of records is an essential compendium of sauropod facts and figures — from the biggest and the oldest to the smallest and the rarest.

It covers every known species and features more than 2,000 diagrams and technical drawings along with hundreds of full-color reconstructions of specimens.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Portal’ by John King
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Portal’ by John King
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Shorebirds of North America’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Portal’ by John King

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Portal’ by John King
Updated 31 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Portal’ by John King

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Portal’ by John King
Updated 31 December 2023
Arab News

John King ’s “portal” explores the story of American urban design through San Francisco’s iconic ferry building.

The saga of the ferry building is a microcosm of a larger evolution along the waterfronts of cities everywhere, tracing the damage inflicted on historic neighborhoods and working dockyards by cars, highways, and top-down planning and urban renewal.

A book for city lovers and visitors, architecture fans and pedestrians, “portal” is essential reading for anyone interested in the history of San Francisco and the future of American cities.

Topics: Book Review

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Shorebirds of North America’
What We Are Reading Today: The Ordinary Business of Life 
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Ordinary Business of Life 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Shorebirds of North America’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Shorebirds of North America’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

Authors: PETE DUNNE AND KEVIN T. KARLSON

More than half a century has passed since the publication of “The Shorebirds of North America,” Peter Matthiessen’s masterful natural history of what is arguably the world’s most amazing and specialized bird group.

In the intervening decades, our knowledge about these birds has grown significantly, as have the threats to their populations and habitats. Pete Dunne and Kevin Karlson celebrate Matthiessen’s classic book with this updated and expanded natural history of North American shorebirds.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Ordinary Business of Life 
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Ordinary Business of Life 
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson

Book Review: ‘This Is What I Know About Art’ by Kimberly Drew

Book Review: ‘This Is What I Know About Art’ by Kimberly Drew
Updated 30 December 2023
Jasmine Bager
Follow

Book Review: ‘This Is What I Know About Art’ by Kimberly Drew

Book Review: ‘This Is What I Know About Art’ by Kimberly Drew
  • Drew's blog “Black Contemporary Art,” which highlighted lesser-known Black artists, became the basis for a digital community
  • When her Instagram account @MuseumMammy became popular, Prada, the White House and even Instagram asked her to do takeovers on their social media channels
Updated 30 December 2023
Jasmine Bager

 

Art lovers looking for a quick and easy read, but one with depth and character, will find much to enjoy in Kimberly Drew’s debut book, “This Is What I know About Art.”

In a deeply personal account, the art writer and curator recalls going to museums with her father when she was a young child growing up in New Jersey. At some point, she realized that she had never visited a museum or gallery with her mother — and wondered if it that was because those spaces did not feel welcoming or “representative.” 

During college, an internship at the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, inspired her to start a blog, “Black Contemporary Art,” in which she highlighted lesser-known Black artists. Soon, the blog became the basis for a digital community, with loyal readers and Black artists continuing to inspire her.

When Drew’s Instagram account @MuseumMammy became popular, Prada, the White House and even Instagram asked her to do takeovers on their social media channels.

After switching from mathematics and engineering, Drew completed a double major in art history and African-American studies at Smith College.

As a lover of the arts, Drew said that she knew what was going on in the art world “just did not add up,” so she shifted focus and began using her skills to promote more Black artists.

She recalls being plagued by imposter syndrome after becoming social media manager at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. However, later, she becomes too confident — she describes that era as going from “fraud to peacock.”

Drew also discovered that people such as her mother appeared reluctant to visit the MET, the opulent Fifth Avenue landmark that is home to over 5,000 years of art history from around the world.

Many instantly recognize the name Andy Warhol, but most cannot single out a “Black Andy Warhol,” or even one Black artist, Drew writes, a situation she is determined to change. 

The book also features colorful illustrations by Hawaii-born, LA-based visual artist Ashley Lukashevsky, who illustrated all of the recently published Pocket Change Collective, a four-book series aimed at teen and young adult readers.

Topics: Book Review Kimberly Drew Black Contemporary Art

Related

Book Review: The Broken Contract: Making Our Democracies Accountable, Representative and Less Wasteful 
books
Book Review: The Broken Contract: Making Our Democracies Accountable, Representative and Less Wasteful 
Book review: ‘The Beauty of Your Face’ by Sahar Mustafah
Lifestyle
Book review: ‘The Beauty of Your Face’ by Sahar Mustafah

What We Are Reading Today: The Ordinary Business of Life 

What We Are Reading Today: The Ordinary Business of Life 
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The Ordinary Business of Life 

What We Are Reading Today: The Ordinary Business of Life 
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

Author: Roger E. Backhouse

Hesiod defined the basic economic problem as one of scarce resources, a view still held by economists today. Diocletian tried to save the Roman Empire with wage and price fixes — a strategy that has not gone entirely out of style.

Roger Backhouse takes readers from the ancient world to the frontiers of game theory,
mechanism design, and engagements with climate science, presenting an essential history of a discipline that economist Alfred Marshall called “the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life.”

Backhouse introduces the many fascinating figures who have thought about money and markets down through the centuries — from philosophers and theologians to politicians and poets — and shows how today’s economic ideas have their origins in antiquity.

This updated edition of “the ordinary business of Life” includes a new chapter on contemporary economics and the rest of the book has been thoroughly revised.

Topics: Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Privileging Place’ by Meaghan Stiman
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Privileging Place’ by Meaghan Stiman

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News

Spiders are dominant predators in virtually every terrestrial ecosystem on the planet. A marvel of evolution with species numbering in the tens of thousands, they have been walking the earth since before the dinosaurs. Spiders manipulate the silk strands of their webs to act as a sensory field, which vibrates across wide frequencies that they can read in detail, while young spiders spin silk lines that interact with the electrical fields in the atmosphere, enabling them to balloon across huge distances.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Latest updates

More than 4,360 dead in Syria war in 2023: monitor
More than 4,360 dead in Syria war in 2023: monitor
Maronite patriarch warns against ‘extending’ Gaza war to Lebanon
Maronite patriarch warns against ‘extending’ Gaza war to Lebanon
Arsenal falter once more at Fulham, Spurs close on top four
Arsenal falter once more at Fulham, Spurs close on top four
Bahri Logistics partners with Saudi Arabia Railways
Bahri Logistics partners with Saudi Arabia Railways
Israeli minister repeats call for Palestinians to leave Gaza
A boy lays wet clothes to dry on a laundry line atop a rooftop overlooking the tent camps of displaced Palestinians in Rafah.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.