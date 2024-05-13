You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Summit preparing for key economic, social challenges

Arab Summit preparing for key economic, social challenges

Arab Summit preparing for key economic, social challenges
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan attended the meeting. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/99qb3

Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Arab Summit preparing for key economic, social challenges

Arab Summit preparing for key economic, social challenges
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Critical economic and social challenges facing the Middle East took center stage during the preparatory meeting for the 33rd Arab Summit held in Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

The session, which took place on May 12, tackled issues that will be submitted to the upcoming summit, which is scheduled to take place for the first time in Bahrain on May 16.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the ministerial meeting, which included representatives of member states of the League of Arab States and a number of specialists from its general secretariat.

Al-Jadaan affirmed Saudi Arabia’s pride in hosting the 32nd Regular Session of the Arab Summit, which concluded with the issuance of the Jeddah Declaration, which encompasses numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing collective efforts across economic, agricultural, cultural, and educational domains.

He added that the previous summit issued numerous important decisions in support of joint action, the most important of which is accomplishing the requirements of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Speaking during the senior officials meeting, held a day before the prep gathering, the Assistant Deputy Minister for International Cooperation at the Saudi Ministry of Finance, Naif Al-Enzi, said that the countries attending the summit continuously strive, at both international and regional forums, to raise issues that serve the interests of joint action.

Al-Enzi expressed his optimism for the session’s success under Bahrain’s presidency, aiming for consensus on outcomes that propel Arab economic and social integration while enhancing ongoing collective efforts and cooperation.

Announced on May 19, 2023, at the conclusion of the 32nd Arab Summit, the Jeddah Declaration emphasized the importance of strengthening joint action based on common foundations, values, interests and one destiny.

The 2023 summit was only the second, following a gathering in Algeria in November 2022, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It covered several topics, including tensions between Israel and Palestine, the conflict in Sudan, the peace process in Yemen, instability in Libya, and Lebanon’s political situation.

Significantly, it was the first time Syria had been invited to participate in an Arab League Summit since its suspension from the organization in 2011.

The gathering’s final communique reaffirmed “the centrality of the Palestinian cause” to Arab countries and that it is one of the main factors for stability in the region. It condemned all practices and violations inflicted upon the Palestinians, their lives, properties and existence.

The communique also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution, as per UN Security Council Resolution 242 and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, to ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Furthermore, it reiterated previous summit positions, including the need for the protection of Muslim sites in Jerusalem.

Topics: main Arab Summit 33rd Arab Summit

Related

The ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held an official meeting with Russian FM. video
Saudi Arabia
Ministerial committee assigned by joint Islamic-Arab summit holds meeting with Russian FM

Saudi EXIM Bank and SNB sign 2 agreements to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank and SNB sign 2 agreements to boost non-oil exports
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi EXIM Bank and SNB sign 2 agreements to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank and SNB sign 2 agreements to boost non-oil exports
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi exporters are set to gain better access to credit facilities and risk coverage with the signing of two agreements between leading banks designed to boost non-oil exports.   

The Saudi Export-Import Bank and the Saudi National Bank have agreed a Murabaha deal and an insurance agreement, with the former aimed at increasing trade, while the latter covers commercial and political risks.

The objective is to elevate Saudi non-oil exports by offering credit products, insurance, and financing solutions, aligning with the global competitiveness goals of Saudi Vision 2030.  

The insurance policy agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Omar Al-Bishr, director general of the general insurance department at Saudi EXIM Bank, while Abdul Latif bin Saud Al-Ghaith, general director of the finance department at the institution, signed the Murabaha deal. 

Nasser Al-Fraih, SNB’s head of the group of banking and international institutions, signed the agreements on behalf of the bank. 

The CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank stressed that these agreements demonstrate the bank’s dedication to collaborating with regional financial institutions to promote diversification and bolster the non-oil economy in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030. 

They will also strengthen the banking industry’s contribution to boosting Saudi exports, closing financial gaps, and reducing non-payment risks associated with export operations. 

Moreover, the CEO of SNB emphasized the effective collaboration between the public and private sectors in contributing to the development of non-oil exports from the Kingdom, enhancing competitiveness, and providing credit and financing solutions to establish a sustainable economy in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Furthermore, these agreements open up prospects for collaboration to assist Saudi exporters, enhance non-oil export activities, and promote growth opportunities for the Kingdom’s businesses and services in new global markets. 

In April, Saudi EXIM Bank and its Swiss counterpart signed an agreement to boost the Kingdom’s non-oil exports, enhancing their global market competitiveness. 

In an X post following the deal, the Saudi lender stated that the reinsurance agreement with the Swiss Export Credit Agency was signed in Zurich. 

This development followed Saudi EXIM’s signing of reinsurance treaties with a consortium of global reinsurers led by Swiss Re in Zurich. 

These agreements were aimed at expanding global insurance operations in collaboration with the world’s largest reinsurers and providing insurance coverage to support the growth of Saudi exporters in global markets. 

Topics: Finance Saudi Export-Import Bank Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank inks deal with Swiss counterpart to elevate trade exchange 
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank inks deal with Swiss counterpart to elevate trade exchange 

Saudi Arabia’s Asir region partners with Almosafer to boost tourism potential

Saudi Arabia’s Asir region partners with Almosafer to boost tourism potential
Updated 46 min 2 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Asir region partners with Almosafer to boost tourism potential

Saudi Arabia’s Asir region partners with Almosafer to boost tourism potential
Updated 46 min 2 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Asir region is edging closer to becoming a premier global tourism destination, thanks to a new partnership with fellow Kingdom-based travel company Almosafer.    

Signed with the area’s development authority, the memorandum of understanding aims to leverage the firm’s expertise and diverse range of travel services across its business verticals to drive tourism in the region and curate inspired experiences for visitors, according to a statement. 

This move falls in line with both parties’ goal to establish Asir, situated along the Red Sea coast, as a year-round tourism destination for local and global visitors alike.  

“Our partnership with Almosafer comes at a significant moment as we are accelerating efforts to enhance the Asir region’s visibility and appeal to domestic and international travelers as a year-round-destination,” said Hashim Al-Dabbagh, acting CEO of Asir Development Authority.   

He added: “Through comprehensive training, collaborative marketing, and the integration of Asir’s activities and offerings onto Almosafer’s digital platforms, we aim to showcase the region’s exceptional offerings to the wider world.”   

Moreover, Almosafer’s geographical reach and experience in the Kingdom will be pivotal in introducing regional and global tourists to the region. 

On the other hand, Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, said: “As the national champion of tourism in Saudi Arabia, Almosafer supports the tourism agenda of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and is well-positioned to showcase and unlock the potential of Asir’s tourism diversity by leveraging each of our business verticals. 

He added: “The collaboration with Asir Development Authority will contribute to the sustainable growth of the region’s tourism sector, help create memorable experiences for travelers, and foster positive economic impact within the local community.”

In February, during the Public Investment Fund’s second Private Sector Forum, Prince Turki bin Talal, chairman of Aseer Investment Co., unveiled the company’s ambitious plans as it embarked on its operational journey. 

“Today, with the commencement of our operations, we pledge to work tirelessly with our partners to make Asir the number one tourist destination in the Kingdom,” said Prince Turki, who is also the governor of the Asir region, at the time. 

With Saudi Arabia planning to invest $1 trillion in the tourism sector in line with its ambitious Vision 2030, the Asir region aims to raise its current tourism numbers and attract around 9.1 million tourists by the end of the decade. 

Topics: Tourism & Transport Asir Development Authority (ASDA)

Related

Asir region is first with launch of tourism identity
Saudi Arabia
Asir region is first with launch of tourism identity

IFC investments in Egypt near $9bn, says minister

IFC investments in Egypt near $9bn, says minister
Updated 13 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

IFC investments in Egypt near $9bn, says minister

IFC investments in Egypt near $9bn, says minister
Updated 13 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is emerging as a pivotal player for the International Finance Corp., with investments nearing $9 billion, announced a top minister. 

Inaugurating the “IFC Day in Egypt” event, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat underscored that this substantial influx of capital underscores the nation’s stature as one of the foremost countries of operations for the organization within the broader framework of collaboration with the World Bank, a release highlighted.

From July 2023 to May 2024, Egypt witnessed a notable infusion of $900 million in investments from the IFC, marking a testament to the sustained momentum of financial inflows into the country’s economic landscape.

Al-Mashat further declared that in adherence with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt remains steadfast in its commitment to bolstering the private sector as a driving force in advancing development endeavors. 

Despite the harsh impacts of global and regional economic crises on the nation, international banking institutions are spearheading initiatives to forge novel financing mechanisms and innovative tools, thereby expanding the monetary opportunities for Egypt’s emerging private sector and economy, the release noted.

Within this framework, the nation and the World Bank announced in a joint statement last March that $6 billion would be available from the entity over the next three years to support the government’s reforms, including $3 billion for various governmental sectors and $3 billion to support the private sector provided by the IFC at $1 billion annually.

Building on these efforts, the minister witnessed the signing of a new $100 million financing arrangement between the IFC and Banque Du Caire on May 12. The deal is designed to provide funding for privately-owned micro, small, and medium enterprises, including women-owned MSMEs, and finance trade.

Al-Mashat stressed that a strong private sector creates added value, provides jobs, encourages exports, and stimulates innovation and digitization. 

In order for this to occur, the minister noted that the World Bank Group aims to launch a unified guarantee platform in July, doubling the investments and guarantees made available by the IFC.

She added that the Ministry of International Cooperation is preparing workshops soon to inform private sector companies about this new platform and its services, thus expanding the range of financing tools available in the local market.

Therefore, the IFC’s presence in Egypt is based on three main pillars: promoting employment, particularly in labor-intensive sectors, export industries and sustainable manufacturing, agro-industries and tourism. 

Inclusion, with a focus on health care, education, and integration, entails supporting Egypt’s cooperation with countries in the region by improving its infrastructure.

Topics: main Egypt Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat International Finance Corp.

Related

Egypt aims to attract Apple, pushing to solidify position as manufacturing hub
Business & Economy
Egypt aims to attract Apple, pushing to solidify position as manufacturing hub

Middle Eastern airports embrace sustainability and tech amidst rising passenger expectations

Middle Eastern airports embrace sustainability and tech amidst rising passenger expectations
Updated 13 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Middle Eastern airports embrace sustainability and tech amidst rising passenger expectations

Middle Eastern airports embrace sustainability and tech amidst rising passenger expectations
Updated 13 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Middle Eastern airports are prioritizing sustainability, eco-friendly infrastructure and renewable energy to combat climate challenges, a recent study showed. 

In its latest report, Bain & Co., a management consulting firm, also underscored the rising demand for seamless and personalized travel experiences driven by evolving passenger expectations. 

To address this, regional airports are also heavily investing in digital solutions that offer real-time communication and integrated mobility platforms. 

Discussing the growing emphasis on sustainability initiatives among the region’s airports, Akram Alami, Middle East head of utilities, aviation, and sustainability & responsibility practices at Bain & Co., said: “They aim to reduce their environmental impact through efforts like achieving carbon-neutral certification, designing eco-friendly infrastructure, and adopting renewable energy.” 

He added: “These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to address climate change and meet passenger expectations for more sustainable travel options.”  

The report also highlighted that airports in the region face several obstacles while implementing these sustainable practices, including high expenses for renewable technologies and regulatory issues. 

“Key challenges include high initial costs for green technologies, regulatory constraints, and the need for stakeholder alignment. Technological limitations and the need to integrate sustainability into existing infrastructure without disrupting operations also pose significant challenges,” noted Ilya Yamshchikov, associate partner at Bain & Co. Middle East.  

The report stated that other factors driving the growth of airports in the region include the adoption of technology and the commitment to meeting passenger expectations. 

Moreover, digital biometric screening and contactless services are streamlining security and boarding processes, it added. 

The US-based firm further pointed out that airports are also leveraging technologies like computed tomography baggage scanners and body scanners to expedite security checks without compromising safety. 

“These trends are expected to continue shaping the development of airports, leading to more efficient and passenger-centric facilities. They will significantly transform airline operations and the overall travel experience, making air travel more accessible, enjoyable and sustainable for future generations,” said Mauro Anastasi, partner and a member of the Aviation practice at Bain & Co.  

In December 2023, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Airports Co. partnered with Cognizant to bolster its digital capabilities in finance, human resources, procurement, and planning, with the goal of enhancing traveler experience. 

Moreover, in November 2023, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, stated that the Kingdom is working to finalize a comprehensive systematic plan to address environmental sustainability in the aviation sector. 

In terms of passenger expectations, a report released by GACA in April revealed that all airports in Saudi Arabia that received passenger complaints in March resolved them on time. 

Topics: Tourism & Transport Airports aviation

Related

Saudi Arabia to reveal roadmap to turn aviation sector into $2bn industry
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to reveal roadmap to turn aviation sector into $2bn industry

Saudi Arabia leads GCC IPO market with 594% surge in proceeds: Markaz

Saudi Arabia leads GCC IPO market with 594% surge in proceeds: Markaz
Updated 57 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads GCC IPO market with 594% surge in proceeds: Markaz

Saudi Arabia leads GCC IPO market with 594% surge in proceeds: Markaz
Updated 57 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia led the Gulf Cooperation Council initial public offering market with an annual 594 percent surge in the first quarter of 2024, according to Kuwait Financial Centre.

A report issued by the organization, commonly known as Markaz, detailed the dynamic landscape of IPO activities across the GCC region, revealing significant shifts and trends in investment flows.

The report highlighted that Saudi Arabia has demonstrated considerable growth, raising a total of $503 million from eight offerings.

Despite the Kingdom’s activity, the overall GCC region witnessed a downturn in IPO activity in terms of value, with total proceeds amounting to $931 million through nine offerings in the first three months of 2024 – a 73 percent year-on-year decline.

The same period of 2023 saw issuers raise $3.5 billion through 12 offerings.

For the first quarter of 2024, Saudi Arabia capturing 54 percent of the total proceeds in the GCC, while the UAE accounted for the remaining 46 percent, which came from just one offering – signaling an 87 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. 

Other countries in the group did not witness any new listings activity during this quarter.

On a sectoral basis, transportation emerged as the frontrunner, driven by Dubai-based Parkin Co.’s offering, which raised $429 million, constituting nearly 46 percent of total GCC IPO proceeds during the period. 

Additionally, Saudi Modern Mills Co.’s listing in the food and beverage sector garnered over $314 million, contributing 34 percent to the total proceeds.

Following these were IPOs from the pharmaceutical, healthcare equipment, and materials sectors, accounting for 14 percent, 2 percent, and 1 percent, respectively.

Exchange-wise, $445 million came from listings on the Kingdom’s Main Market, with $57 million on the Nomu-Parallel Market.

Meanwhile, the UAE markets accounted for the remaining 46 percent, with $429 million listed on Dubai’s exchange, showcasing the vibrancy of both countries’ capital markets.

Saudi Arabia is ramping up efforts to attract more offerings by introducing measures to appeal to international investors. 

During the Capital Market Forum earlier in May, the CEO of the Saudi Exchange, Mohammed Al-Rumaih, highlighted a lineup of IPOs spanning multiple sectors, crediting this success to initiatives like Market Making and Single Stock Options.

With reforms aligning regulatory frameworks and inclusion in global indices, the Kingdom is gaining prominence as a destination for foreign investment. 

Topics: Finance initial public offerings (IPOs) Saudi stock market

Related

Robust IPO pipeline and market initiatives propel Saudi Exchange’s global appeal: CEO
Business & Economy
Robust IPO pipeline and market initiatives propel Saudi Exchange’s global appeal: CEO

Latest updates

Saudi dialogue center in Lisbon hosts global peace forum
Saudi dialogue center in Lisbon hosts global peace forum
5,000 Filipino pilgrims expected to fly to Makkah for Hajj
5,000 Filipino pilgrims expected to fly to Makkah for Hajj
Fitness campaign promotes regular physical activity
Fitness campaign promotes regular physical activity
Charities brand UK family reunion system for asylum-seekers ‘broken’
Charities brand UK family reunion system for asylum-seekers ‘broken’
Saudi EXIM Bank and SNB sign 2 agreements to boost non-oil exports
Saudi EXIM Bank and SNB sign 2 agreements to boost non-oil exports

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.