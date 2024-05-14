You are here

  • Home
  • Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support

Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling on a Ukraine Railways train to Kiev May 13, 2024, near Lviv, Ukraine. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mkvmj

Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support

Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support
  • Blinken arrived by overnight train from Poland and was due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Kyiv: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Tuesday morning in Kyiv on an unannounced visit meant to reassure Ukrainians of continued US support and flow of weapons as Russia pummels the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Marking his fourth visit to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Blinken arrived by overnight train from Poland and was due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to an AFP journalist accompanying him.
The visit comes just weeks after the US Congress finally approved a $61 billion package of financial aid for Ukraine after months of political wrangling, unlocking much-needed arms for the country’s stretched troops.
The aid is expected to flow at an accelerated pace as Washington seeks to make up for lost months while Congress struggled to agree on assistance.
“First this trip is to send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment both with grinding battle on the Eastern Front but also with the Russians now expanding some cross-border attacks into Kharkiv,” a senior US official who spoke on condition of anonymity told reporters aboard the train.
The secretary intends in particular to detail how US aid will “be executed in a fashion to help shore up their defenses and enable them to increasingly take back the initiative on the battlefield.”
The last visit by a senior US official was in March, when National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan went to Ukraine.
Russia is “clearly throwing everything they have in the east and expanding the fighting to Kharkiv is representative of that strategy,” the official said.
“But we have a lot of confidence that the Ukrainians will increasingly be effective in pushing the Russians back as our assistance flows in both from the United States and other allies and partners.”
In addition to holding talks with Zelensky, Blinken is expected to meet with his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba as well as members of the civil society and additionally deliver a speech focused on “Ukraine’s strategic success.”
Also up for discussion is a bilateral defense agreement that the United States hopes to conclude before the NATO summit in Washington in July.
“The negotiations are in their final stages, we’re very close,” the US official said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Anthony Blinken

Related

Ukraine’s first lady and foreign minister visit Russia-friendly Serbia
World
Ukraine’s first lady and foreign minister visit Russia-friendly Serbia
Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports
World
Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports

India inks 10-year deal to operate Iran’s Chabahar port

India inks 10-year deal to operate Iran’s Chabahar port
Updated 14 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

India inks 10-year deal to operate Iran’s Chabahar port

India inks 10-year deal to operate Iran’s Chabahar port
  • India developing port to bypass Pakistan in bid to transport goods to Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia
  • Washington says US sanctions on Iran “remain in place,” warns countries they will be imposed
Updated 14 May 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India signed a 10-year contract with Iran on Monday to develop and operate the Iranian port of Chabahar, the Narendra Modi-led government said, strengthening relations with a strategic Middle Eastern nation.

India has been developing the port in Chabahar on Iran’s south-eastern coast along the Gulf of Oman as a way to transport goods to Iran, Afghanistan and central Asian countries, bypassing the port of Karachi and Gwadar in its rival Pakistan.

US sanctions on Iran, however, slowed the port’s development.

“Chabahar Port’s significance transcends its role as a mere conduit between India and Iran; it serves as a vital trade artery connecting India with Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries,” India’s Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in Tehran, after the signing of the agreement.

“This linkage has unlocked new avenues for trade and fortified supply chain resilience across the region.”

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel, asked about the deal, told reporters that US sanctions on Iran remain in place and warned that Washington will continue to enforce them.

“Any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran — they need to be aware of the potential risks that they are opening themselves up to and the potential risk of sanctions,” Patel told reporters.

The long-term deal was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and the Port & Maritime Organization of Iran, authorities in both countries said.

Under the agreement, IPGL will invest about $120 million while there will be an additional $250 million in financing, bringing the contract’s value to $370 million, said Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

IPGL first took over operations of the port at the end of 2018 and has since handled container traffic of more than 90,000 TEUs and bulk and general cargo of more than 8.4 million tons, an Indian government official said.

A total of 2.5 million tons of wheat and 2,000 tons of pulses have been shipped from India to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port, the official added.

“It will clear the pathway for bigger investments to be made in the port,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters in Mumbai on Monday. 
 

Topics: India Chabahar Port India Chabahar port

Biden signs ban on imports of Russian nuclear reactor fuel into law

Biden signs ban on imports of Russian nuclear reactor fuel into law
Updated 14 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Biden signs ban on imports of Russian nuclear reactor fuel into law

Biden signs ban on imports of Russian nuclear reactor fuel into law
  • Russia is the world’s top supplier of enriched uranium, and about 24 percent of the enriched uranium used by US nuclear power plants come from the country
Updated 14 May 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden signed a ban on Russian enriched uranium into law on Monday, the White House said, in the latest effort by Washington to disrupt President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ban on imports of the fuel for nuclear power plants begins in about 90 days, although it allows the Department of Energy to issue waivers in case of supply concerns.
Russia is the world’s top supplier of enriched uranium, and about 24 percent of the enriched uranium used by US nuclear power plants come from the country.
The law also unlocks about $2.7 billion in funding in previous legislation to build out the US uranium fuel industry.
“Today, President Biden signed into law a historic series of actions that will strengthen our nation’s energy and economic security by reducing, and ultimately eliminating, our reliance on Russia for civilian nuclear power,” Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said in a statement.
Sullivan said the law “delivers on multilateral goals we have set with our allies and partners,” including a pledge last December with Canada, France, Japan and the United Kingdom to collectively invest $4.2 billion to expand enrichment and conversion capacity of uranium.
The waivers, if implemented by the Energy Department, allow all the Russian uranium imports the US normally imports through 2027.

Topics: Joe Biden enriched uranium Russia

Related

US announces a new $400 million package of weapons for Ukraine to try to hold off Russian advances
World
US announces a new $400 million package of weapons for Ukraine to try to hold off Russian advances
Middle-East
West accuses Iran of illegally testing missiles, transferring drones to Russia, enriching uranium

Police aim to break up pro-Palestine protests in Amsterdam

Police aim to break up pro-Palestine protests in Amsterdam
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Police aim to break up pro-Palestine protests in Amsterdam

Police aim to break up pro-Palestine protests in Amsterdam
  • The Eindhoven University of Technology confirmed that there were “dozens of students peacefully protesting outside next to ten to 15 tents”
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Police moved in to end a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Amsterdam on Monday after protesters occupied university buildings in various Dutch cities to condemn Israel’s war in Gaza, ANP news agency reported.
Earlier on Monday, a Dutch protest group said it had occupied university buildings in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Groningen and Eindhoven.
In a post on social media site X, Amsterdam police said the university had filed a police report against the protesters for acts of vandalism.
Police made sure no one entered the university buildings and asked protesters to leave the premises voluntarily.
A spokesperson for the University of Amsterdam confirmed the occupation and said it had advised people not affiliated with the protest to leave the building.
The Eindhoven University of Technology confirmed that there were “dozens of students peacefully protesting outside next to ten to 15 tents.”
Students in the Netherlands have been protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza since last Monday and Dutch riot police had previously clashed with protesters at the University of Amsterdam.
Students in the US and Europe have also been holding mostly peaceful demonstrations calling for an immediate permanent ceasefire and for schools to cut financial ties with companies they say are profiting from the oppression of Palestinians.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Pro-Palestinian protests dwindle to tiny numbers and subtle defiant acts at US college graduations
World
Pro-Palestinian protests dwindle to tiny numbers and subtle defiant acts at US college graduations
Police arrest dozens as they break up pro-Palestinian protests at several US universities
World
Police arrest dozens as they break up pro-Palestinian protests at several US universities

Ukraine’s first lady and foreign minister visit Russia-friendly Serbia

Ukraine’s first lady and foreign minister visit Russia-friendly Serbia
Updated 13 May 2024
AP
Follow

Ukraine’s first lady and foreign minister visit Russia-friendly Serbia

Ukraine’s first lady and foreign minister visit Russia-friendly Serbia
  • Although Serbia has condemned the Russian aggression on Ukraine, it has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow
Updated 13 May 2024
AP

BELGRADE, Serbia: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a surprise visit to Russia-friendly Serbia on Monday, together with Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, in a sign of warming relations between the two states.

On his first visit to Serbia since the start of the Russian aggression on Ukraine in 2022, Kuleba met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and new Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, whose government includes several pro-Russian ministers, including two who have been under US sanctions.

A statement issued by the prime minister’s office after the talks said that “Serbia is committed to respecting international law and the territorial integrity of every member state of the United Nations, including Ukraine.”

Although Serbia has condemned the Russian aggression on Ukraine, it has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow and has instead maintained warm and friendly relations with its traditional Slavic ally.

Serbia has proclaimed neutrality regarding the war in Ukraine, and its authorities repeat that Serbia does not supply weapons to any parties. However, there are reports that Serbia has delivered weapons to Ukraine through intermediary countries. The visit by Kuleba and Zelenska, who toured the Serbian capital with Serbian first lady Tamara Vucic on Sunday, was met with criticism in Moscow. Comments by readers in the Russian state-run media such as “shameful” were published by RIA Novosti.

In what appears to be damage control, soon after his talks with Kuleba on Monday, Vucevic was to meet the Russian ambassador to Belgrade and the two were to tour a big storage facility for Russian gas that is being imported to Serbia.

Pro-Russian President Vucic has informally met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times on the sidelines of international conferences. Serbia has supplied Ukraine with humanitarian and financial aid.

Vucic has for years claimed to follow a “neutral” policy, balancing ties among Moscow, Beijing, Brussels and Washington. Although he has repeatedly said that Serbia is firm on its proclaimed goal of seeking European Union membership, under his authoritarian rule the Balkan country appears to be shifting closer to Russia and especially China.

During a high-stakes visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Belgrade last week, China and Serbia signed an agreement to build “ironclad” relations and a “shared joint future.”

Topics: Ukraine Serbia Dmytro Kuleba Russia

Related

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones
World
Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones
Civilians evacuated from northeast Ukraine as Russia steps up assault
World
Civilians evacuated from northeast Ukraine as Russia steps up assault

Modi’s BJP skips Kashmir as Indian election enters fourth phase

Modi’s BJP skips Kashmir as Indian election enters fourth phase
Updated 13 May 2024
Follow

Modi’s BJP skips Kashmir as Indian election enters fourth phase

Modi’s BJP skips Kashmir as Indian election enters fourth phase
  • Millions of Indians across 96 constituencies began voting on Monday
  • Ruling party is not fighting elections in Kashmir for first time in 30 years
Updated 13 May 2024
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is not contesting elections in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir for the first time in nearly three decades, as voting in the latest round of the national polls got underway on Monday.

The world’s most populous country began voting on April 19 in a seven-phase election that is scheduled to take place over six weeks, with ballots set to be counted on June 4.

India has 968 million people eligible to vote in the general election, where incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP are aiming for a rare third consecutive term in power.

Monday’s voting involved 96 constituencies in the fourth round of polling.

While the BJP, which has been in power since 2014, and its allies are contesting every other part of India as they look to secure a majority of the 543 parliamentary seats, the party is sitting out in the northern Himalayan territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This year marks the region’s first election since Modi’s government stripped the valley of its special autonomous status and statehood — which was granted by the Indian Constitution — on Aug. 5, 2019. The move unilaterally revoked the relevant provisions under Article 370, scrapping Kashmir’s flag, legislature, protections on land ownership and fundamental rights, sparking fears of demographic engineering in the region.

“It’s really surprising that the BJP, which claimed to have over 800,000 cadres in the valley, failed to find a single candidate. It shows that the BJP is not popular in the valley,” Sanjay Tickoo, the Srinagar-based leader of the Hindu minority group Kashmiri Pandit, told Arab News.

“I am expecting a record turnout to show the central government what (they) have done to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the reflection of anger … no one is happy in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.”

Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir is part of the larger Kashmiri territory, which has been the subject of international dispute since the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. Both countries claim Kashmir in full and rule in part.

Modi said his government had been focusing on jobs and development as part of an effort to end violence in the valley, which has for decades witnessed outbreaks of separatist insurgencies to resist control from the government in New Delhi.

But after the BJP lost Kashmir’s three seats in the 2019 election, the party’s popularity slid further after it revoked the region’s autonomous status later the same year and subsequently imposed months of strict communication blockade and jailed hundreds of political leaders.

“The vote expresses not only anger but also apprehension against the anti-Muslim rants that have been going on as well as whatever they have done in Kashmir,” Professor Sheikh Showkat, a Srinagar-based political analyst, told Arab News.

Altaf Thakur, BJP spokesperson in Kashmir, said the party was still taking part in the Kashmir polls by supporting other regional parties.

“It is not correct to say that we are not fighting the election, we are playing the role of kingmaker and whichever way the cadres of the BJP will go, we will win,” he told Arab News.

“It’s not important whether we stand in the elections or not, the important thing is that we have to defeat the dynasty rulers,” he said, referring to the main contenders in the Kashmir polls, the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party.

While they are fighting each other in the valley, both parties have said they oppose the BJP and are part of the Congress party-led opposition alliance, known as India.

For some Kashmiri voters, Monday’s vote was about speaking up for themselves.

“The BJP knew that they cannot tolerate the wrath of the people of Kashmir. They fled the contest without a fight,” Aijaz Ahmed, a businessman from Srinagar, told Arab News.

“I voted today because it gave me an opportunity to express myself and tell the government in Delhi that you cannot keep us silenced. We want an atmosphere without fear and a region where our own identity is not questioned.”

Topics: India Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narendra Modi

Related

India election: Inside Modi and BJP’s plan to win a supermajority
World
India election: Inside Modi and BJP’s plan to win a supermajority
India’s Modi promises jobs, infrastructure if BJP wins third term
World
India’s Modi promises jobs, infrastructure if BJP wins third term

Latest updates

Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support
Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support
Biden signs ban on imports of Russian nuclear reactor fuel into law
Biden signs ban on imports of Russian nuclear reactor fuel into law
US calls on Iran to halt ‘unprecedented’ weapons transfers to Yemen’s Houthis for attacks on ships
US calls on Iran to halt ‘unprecedented’ weapons transfers to Yemen’s Houthis for attacks on ships
Middle East poultry exhibition in Riyadh focuses on value engineering
Middle East poultry exhibition in Riyadh focuses on value engineering
Tunisian police storm lawyers’ headquarters and arrest another lawyer
Tunisian police storm lawyers’ headquarters and arrest another lawyer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.