Red Sea Global to bring Oracle hotel tech to KSA

Red Sea Global, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, has teamed up with global tech giant Oracle to introduce its hospitality technology solutions, including the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Central platform, in the Kingdom for the first time.

RSG’s premier luxury resorts — Thuwal Private Retreat, Shebara and Desert Rock — are set to become the first resorts in the Kingdom to leverage Oracle’s cutting-edge cloud hospitality technology solutions. This follows the company’s decision to invest in bringing these solutions to Saudi Arabia via its Oracle Cloud in Jeddah.

“The Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Central platform truly is best-in-class, but until now, it was not accessible to the industry in Saudi Arabia. Oracle was eager to be part of the exciting transformation happening in the Kingdom, especially within the hospitality industry. With their expertise and support, we now have the technology in place to deliver exceptional guest experiences, responding to the needs of our discerning visitors before they themselves know what they want,” said John Pagano, group CEO at Red Sea Global.

Previously hosted outside of Saudi Arabia, the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Central platform was inaccessible to customers due to data residency rules. By investing in bringing these solutions to the Kingdom, for the first time the entire Saudi hospitality industry can benefit from its technological services.

Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Hospitality, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting hospitality market stories in the world today, and by pioneering a regenerative approach to tourism, Red Sea Global is at the heart of that transformation. Now, Oracle will be a part of shaping the future of the sector in the region as well, which is why we are investing heavily in bringing our solutions to the Kingdom. Through OPERA Cloud, RSG now has a scalable hospitality platform that empowers its guest services staff to provide faster, hassle-free, personalized experiences.”

The Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Central platform unites data and functionality under a common user interface and experience. With it, customers can get a comprehensive view of their hotel business, including distribution, sales, service interactions, loyalty programs, and more to help make faster decisions that can benefit staff and guests. The all-in-one platform helps hotels remove silos and friction across various functional areas both on as well as above property. Single image rates and inventory, as well as reservations, groups, and profiles, combined with a unified end user experience, makes information accessible to all key stakeholders at all customer touch points.

Last year, The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests, and the Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 — international flights also began last month. Three of the destination’s hotels are now open, with two additional resorts on track to open later this year.

Thuwal Private Retreat will also open this year, while AMAALA remains on track to welcome first guests to Triple Bay in 2025.