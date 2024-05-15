You are here

Red Sea Global to bring Oracle hotel tech to KSA

Red Sea Global to bring Oracle hotel tech to KSA
Shebara, a premier luxury resort in Red Sea Global, will become one of the first resorts in the Kingdom to leverage Oracle’s cutting-edge cloud hospitality technology solutions.
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Red Sea Global to bring Oracle hotel tech to KSA

Red Sea Global to bring Oracle hotel tech to KSA
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Red Sea Global, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, has teamed up with global tech giant Oracle to introduce its hospitality technology solutions, including the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Central platform, in the Kingdom for the first time.
RSG’s premier luxury resorts — Thuwal Private Retreat, Shebara and Desert Rock — are set to become the first resorts in the Kingdom to leverage Oracle’s cutting-edge cloud hospitality technology solutions. This follows the company’s decision to invest in bringing these solutions to Saudi Arabia via its Oracle Cloud in Jeddah.
“The Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Central platform truly is best-in-class, but until now, it was not accessible to the industry in Saudi Arabia. Oracle was eager to be part of the exciting transformation happening in the Kingdom, especially within the hospitality industry. With their expertise and support, we now have the technology in place to deliver exceptional guest experiences, responding to the needs of our discerning visitors before they themselves know what they want,” said John Pagano, group CEO at Red Sea Global.
Previously hosted outside of Saudi Arabia, the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Central platform was inaccessible to customers due to data residency rules. By investing in bringing these solutions to the Kingdom, for the first time the entire Saudi hospitality industry can benefit from its technological services.
Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Hospitality, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting hospitality market stories in the world today, and by pioneering a regenerative approach to tourism, Red Sea Global is at the heart of that transformation. Now, Oracle will be a part of shaping the future of the sector in the region as well, which is why we are investing heavily in bringing our solutions to the Kingdom. Through OPERA Cloud, RSG now has a scalable hospitality platform that empowers its guest services staff to provide faster, hassle-free, personalized experiences.”
The Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Central platform unites data and functionality under a common user interface and experience. With it, customers can get a comprehensive view of their hotel business, including distribution, sales, service interactions, loyalty programs, and more to help make faster decisions that can benefit staff and guests. The all-in-one platform helps hotels remove silos and friction across various functional areas both on as well as above property. Single image rates and inventory, as well as reservations, groups, and profiles, combined with a unified end user experience, makes information accessible to all key stakeholders at all customer touch points.
Last year, The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests, and the Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 — international flights also began last month. Three of the destination’s hotels are now open, with two additional resorts on track to open later this year.
Thuwal Private Retreat will also open this year, while AMAALA remains on track to welcome first guests to Triple Bay in 2025.

Saudi Awwal Bank opens new branch in SAB Tower

Saudi Awwal Bank opens new branch in SAB Tower
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Awwal Bank opens new branch in SAB Tower

Saudi Awwal Bank opens new branch in SAB Tower
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Awwal Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, inaugurated its newest integrated branch in the SAB Tower. The inauguration was held in the presence of Lubna Olayan, chairman of the board of directors, and members of the board and the executive management.
This new integrated branch signifies SAB’s strategy in enhancing customer experience in the Kingdom and reiterates its commitment to providing distinguished banking services for its retail customers, and small and medium enterprises, in addition to investment services.
Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, said: “We are pleased to open our new branch, which comes in line with our commitment to serving our customers with unparalleled dedication and excellence.”
He added: “This is part of our vision to become the bank of choice that offers innovative financial solutions, and our ongoing efforts to continue building strong and sustainable relationships with our customers and partners.”
The bank continues to enhance its efforts toward developing retail and corporate banking services, aiming to provide a comprehensive range of financial and banking solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients. Last year, SAB inaugurated its new headquarters — the SAB Tower, which has been awarded the SmartScore Platinum and LEED Gold certifications.
SAB is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom and traces its origins in Saudi Arabia to more than 90 years, during which time it has been an active partner supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.
SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury.
The bank’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion, after the legal merger with Alawwal Bank on March 14, 2021, when it was legally known as the Saudi British Bank. SAB operates under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank, and is a partner of the HSBC Group.

Cognite Data Fusion Now Available on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia

Cognite Data Fusion Now Available on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 May 2024
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Cognite Data Fusion Now Available on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia

Cognite Data Fusion Now Available on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 May 2024
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Cognite, a leader in industrial software, announced that its flagship Industrial DataOps product, Cognite Data Fusion, designed to enable customers to seamlessly migrate their data, is now available on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia.

Collaborating with Google Cloud, Cognite is using artificial intelligence and data analytics to help industrial companies like energy, manufacturing, and logistics industries while providing them with valuable insights, increase efficiency, and drive digital transformation.

Francois Laborie, Executive Vice President, Cognite, said in a press release : "This is a significant milestone in our partnership, and as well as our commitment to the Kingdom. The power of data and AI, from Cognite and Google Cloud, enables industry transformation via solutions that deliver business value to our customers."

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Google Cloud said: By leveraging Google Cloud's scalable and secure infrastructure, Cognite Data Fusion will enable customers to harness the power of their data to make smarter business decisions and accelerate their digital transformation journey."

Cognite Data Fusion is brought to the market by CNTXT, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Cognite. Abdullah Jarwan, CEO of CNTXT said "Cognite Data Fusion is poised to revolutionize how the Kingdom’s industries harness insights from their data. Cognite Data Fusion offers world-leading gen AI capabilities tailored for industrial sectors."

 

Saudi Icon stands out at Future Hospitality Summit

Saudi Icon stands out at Future Hospitality Summit
Updated 14 May 2024
Arab News
Saudi Icon stands out at Future Hospitality Summit

Saudi Icon stands out at Future Hospitality Summit
Updated 14 May 2024
Arab News

Saudi Icon showcased its comprehensive ecosystem at the prestigious Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, in a testament to its pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation. This marked a significant milestone for the company as it continues to redefine the landscape of the hospitality industry.

Established in 2014 as a beacon of excellence in construction and design, Saudi Icon’s presence at FHS underscored its unwavering dedication to providing end-to-end solutions for hospitality ventures. With a diverse range of services in its repertoire, the company has emerged as a one-stop destination, revolutionizing the traditional approach to project execution.

At its core, Saudi Icon is more than just a construction company; it embodies a complete ecosystem designed to streamline the development process from conception to completion. With a robust infrastructure comprising reliable subcontractors and suppliers, Saudi Icon ensures vertical growth while maintaining unparalleled quality standards.

Central to this ecosystem are subsidiary entities specializing in key areas such as steelworks, landscape architecture, aluminum and glass fabrication, wood and millwork, facility management, MEP, and furniture manufacturing. This holistic approach allows Saudi Icon to orchestrate projects seamlessly, minimizing complexities and maximizing efficiency.

Furthermore, Saudi Icon’s ecosystem extends beyond traditional construction services to encompass interior and architectural design, project management, industries, engineering design, furniture, fixture, and equipment procurement, as well as fit-out services. This integrated approach not only streamlines operations but also fosters creativity and collaboration across disciplines.

What sets Saudi Icon apart is its unwavering commitment to delivering added value to the hospitality industry. By leveraging its comprehensive ecosystem, Saudi Icon offers unparalleled agility, flexibility, and scalability to meet the evolving needs of clients. Whether it is designing immersive guest experiences, optimizing operational efficiency, or ensuring sustainable development, Saudi Icon’s ecosystem serves as a catalyst for innovation and excellence.

In essence, Saudi Icon’s participation at FHS signifies a new era of possibility for the hospitality sector. As the industry navigates unprecedented challenges and opportunities, Saudi Icon stands ready to lead the charge toward a future defined by creativity, collaboration, and transformative design. With its integrated ecosystem as its cornerstone, Saudi Icon is poised to shape the hospitality landscape for generations to come.

Jeddah maritime conference urges smart, sustainable growth

Jeddah maritime conference urges smart, sustainable growth
Updated 14 May 2024
Arab News
Jeddah maritime conference urges smart, sustainable growth

Jeddah maritime conference urges smart, sustainable growth
Updated 14 May 2024
Arab News

The recently concluded International Port and Marine Development Conference in Jeddah has set a new course for the maritime industry, emphasizing smart and sustainable port infrastructure as the cornerstone for global maritime progress.

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a regional maritime hub was showcased throughout the conference, reflecting its ambitious goals to enhance maritime infrastructure and bolster trade relations with key partners. Notably, the country’s significant rise in global rankings, advancing eight places in annual container throughput, underscores its dedication to advancing maritime capabilities on the international stage.

One of the conference’s focal points was the logistics park at Jeddah Port, slated for completion later this year. This project represents more than mere expansion; it embodies a comprehensive approach to port development, incorporating infrastructure upgrades to meet evolving industry needs.

In an era of digital transformation, the conference underscored the imperative for ports and terminals to adopt a digital mindset to stay competitive. With a shift toward digitization, automation, and decarbonization, operators must embrace technological trends to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

The conference, held from May 6-7 at Jeddah Hilton, brought together more than 200 industry leaders, policymakers, international experts and stakeholders from over 15 countries, to strategize for sustainable industry growth. Discussions focused on green and eco-friendly solutions, with an emphasis on port development, construction, operation, and maritime logistics.

Key topics covered included port infrastructure modernization strategies, container terminal automation challenges and opportunities, innovations in port and marine development, and financing models for port development projects. These discussions provided valuable insights into addressing challenges such as time in port, congestion, delays, and carbon emissions.

“As the maritime industry charts a course toward a smarter, more sustainable future, the International Port and Marine Development Conference serves as a beacon of collaboration, innovation, and progress, propelling global maritime endeavors to new heights,” a press statement said.

Avaya reinforces customer experience solutions for enterprise with Edify acquisition

Avaya reinforces customer experience solutions for enterprise with Edify acquisition
Updated 14 May 2024
Arab News
Avaya reinforces customer experience solutions for enterprise with Edify acquisition

Avaya reinforces customer experience solutions for enterprise with Edify acquisition
Updated 14 May 2024
Arab News

Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, announced that it has acquired Edify. This acquisition brings advanced, AI-powered customer journey orchestration and workflow capabilities directly into the Avaya Experience Platform, while also bringing world-class engineering talent into Avaya’s engineering organization.

Edify delivers no-code, cloud-native solutions, and the integration of its unique orchestration capabilities into AXP accelerates Avaya’s ability to deliver personalized customer experiences such as task automation, journey orchestration and out-of-the-box CRM connectors. This acquisition underscores Avaya’s commitment to continuous innovation, and to staying at the forefront of the customer experience solutions market.

“The acquisition of Edify is more evidence that Avaya is the innovation leader in customer experience solutions, as we continue to add new capabilities and value for Avaya Experience Platform customers,” said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya. “This tuck-in acquisition is additional evidence that Avaya is making investments in technology, people and experience to continue to power the company’s momentum in the market. Equally important is the injection of additional world-class customer experience talent that this transaction brings to our engineering, product and go-to-customer organizations. I am delighted to welcome the Edify team to Avaya.”

“The team and I are delighted to join Avaya,” said Tony Lama, CEO of Edify. “Edify has always been about breaking down business communications barriers both inside and beyond the walls of traditional contact centers.” Joining the Avaya team allows us to continue that mission at an unparalleled scale while advancing Avaya’s innovation without disruption strategy.”

The integration of Edify’s no-code orchestration engine into AXP helps enable businesses to rapidly create and deploy the necessary workflows that connect businesses with customers, making enterprise customer experiences as easy as personal ones.

Creating personalized experiences is paramount to every organization, and even more valuable when companies can design experiences without extensive IT involvement or external resources. Edify’s workflows help users deliver fully automated and assisted customer journeys with unprecedented ease of use. The platform natively includes a host of valuable features including open APIs for seamless integrations to technology partner solutions, and out-of-the-box CRM connections, and AI-powered capabilities like NLU and sentiment analysis.

“With the acquisition of Edify, Avaya is accelerating its ability to bring new workflow orchestration innovation to its customers, as well as additional native AI capabilities,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics.

