Norway embassy hosts National Day celebration in Riyadh

RIYADH: Thomas Lid Ball, Norway’s ambassador to the Kingdom, hosted his last national day reception as his country’s representative in Saudi Arabia before taking up his new role later this year.
“This will be the last national day celebration here at the compound for my wife Camilla and me. At the end of August, I will take up the position as Norway’s representative to the Palestinian Authorities,” Ball said in his opening remarks.
“We will remain forever grateful for the invaluable support from the fantastic team here at the embassy over the past years,” he said.
Norway’s national day is celebrated annually on May 17 and pays tribute to the constitution of 1814 and honors the royal family.
Attending the national day reception as the guest of honor was Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of the Riyadh region.
In his opening address at the reception, Ball discussed a range of topics, including his time in the Kingdom as ambassador, Saudi-Norwegian private sector cooperation, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
“The Saudi-Norwegian private sector partnerships contribute to the implementation of Vision 2030 in the Kingdom – to value creation, sustainability and corporate social responsibility,” Ball said. “They are an essential part of the solid bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Norway, officially established more than 60 years ago.
“Our relations have further developed over the past year, through bilateral dialogues on a range of issues and various visits and events, including two Saudi ministerial visits to Oslo, and vice versa, two Norwegian ministerial visits to Riyadh,” he said.
During his speech, the ambassador stressed the need for an “immediate ceasefire, for hostages to be released, for safe and unhindered humanitarian access to alleviate the unprecedented suffering of civilians in Gaza and for an end to the escalating violence elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territories.”
Still addressing that conflict, he said: “According to local health authorities, at least 35,173 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. Many of those who have lost their lives are women and children. On the West Bank, 479 Palestinians have been killed, including 116 children.
“The conflict must be moved into a political track aiming for a political solution – a two-state solution that fulfills the right of the Palestinian people, ensures security for Israel, and paves the way for enhanced security in the wider region,” Ball said.
The theme of the national day reception hosted in the ambassador’s residence was water.
“As you may have noticed, we’ve chosen water as the theme for this year’s event. Because ‘water is life’; necessary for the survival of all living organisms on the planet, and because the management of our water resources is of such importance, both for the Kingdom of Norway and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the ambassador said.
Concluding his speech the ambassador said: “I would like to take the opportunity to also thank our Saudi friends and host country, our honorary consul in Jeddah, Abdullah bin Mahfouz, our friends in Bahrain, Oman and Yemen, our fellow citizens in the four countries, and not least our dear colleagues here in the diplomatic community.”
The celebration featured an open dinner buffet highlighting traditional dishes from Norway. The reception also featured a photograph area where visitors could pose against a boat backdrop while wearing Viking headgear.
RIYADH: The Saudi Red Sea Authority has issued licenses for three tourist marinas: Al-Ahlam Marina in Jeddah and Jazan, and the Red Sea Marina in Jeddah.
The authority is issuing licenses to regulate marine tourism in an effort to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in building the coastal tourism sector.
In regulating the operation of marinas, the authority can improve the quality of services provided to tourists and visitors, and preserve and sustain the marine environment.
Regular field visits are carried out by the authority to tourist marinas in Jeddah, Jazan, Al-Lith and Yanbu, to provide technical and consultative support.
Marina operators must ensure compliance with international standards to receive a license from the authority.
Saudi Red Sea Authority began its journey toward building and regulating the coastal tourism sector in 2021, with the objective of enhancing integration among relevant entities by issuing licenses and permits, and formulating essential policies and strategies, assessing infrastructure requirements, preserving the marine environment, attracting investments, and fostering navigational and marine tourism activities.
How a Saudi healthcare startup is using AI to transform the diagnosis of chronic diseases
The work of SDM highlights the impact AI can have on the accessibility and increased accuracy of diagnostics
The firm has already served more than 30,000 patients over the last two years at clinics across Saudi Arabia
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Healthcare startup SDM is using artificial intelligence to make healthcare efficient, accessible and potentially life-saving by detecting the stages of chronic diseases such as diabetes through retinal imaging analysis of the eye.
“When you hear the phrase ‘your eye is a window to your body,’ it’s actually the retina that is the window to any systemic diseases,” Dr. Selwa Al-Hazzaa, CEO and founder of SDM, told Arab News.
Since launching in 2018, SDM has worked on filling the gaps in the health sector as a developer of digital technology solutions to promote well-being and accessibility in remote communities across the Kingdom and beyond.
Al-Hazzaa, along with her co-founder and managing director, Naif Al-Obaidallah, have had a longstanding passion for making healthcare accessible and low-cost, with the belief that “everyone should have access to healthcare.”
Al-Obaidallah told Arab News: “Everyone should have a right to see a doctor or get treated.”
A trailblazer in the field of AI medicine, SDM combines AI technology with Al-Hazzaa’s 40 years of experience, partnering with nonprofits to carry out a comprehensive mass detection of chronic diseases through the retina.
“I had a dream that I wanted patients to be examined and get good quality care without actually coming to Selwa Al-Hazzaa in a specialized hospital,” she said. “I kept asking myself: Why can’t I take my experience, put it in a package, and give it to the community?
“By the time many patients come to me, it’s already too late and they’re blind. There had to be a way that I could reach the community. And this was when SDM was born.”
The result was an accessible and automated healthcare service that does not require physicians to be on site, thereby reaching tens of thousands of people across the Kingdom.
The World Health Organization estimates there are 7 million diabetics in Saudi Arabia. Within the region, eye disease is the main cause of blindness and 10-12 percent of the population in Saudi Arabia with diabetic eye disease go blind if the condition is not treated.
Only an estimated 24 percent of patients have been screened for diabetic eye disease in Saudi Arabia, while 76 percent remain unexamined.
The work SDM is doing highlights the impact AI can have on healthcare and the mass outreach of health diagnostics at reduced cost and increased accuracy. SDM has already served more than 30,000 patients in more than 13 centers around the Kingdom over the last two years.
“Our focuses are specifically on rural areas, places that don’t have access to highly specialized doctors,” said Al-Obaidallah. “In a given day, sometimes we’ve seen over 150 patients. And that’s all using AI and deep learning. It’s a very trusted way of diagnosing.”
SDM has benefited from the support of “success partners” at NEOM, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Telecom, Al-Faisal University and business incubator “The Garage.”
In order to grasp the revolutionary impact of what SDM is doing, it is necessary to understand how disease detection is traditionally conducted.
At the Kingdom’s diabetic centers, patients are typically seen by pathologists, endocrinologists, cardiologists and podiatrists. However, patients do not usually see ophthalmologists, who are technically surgeons and found in hospitals.
As a result, eye disease screening is often overlooked, potentially leading to complications down the line.
“The patient traditionally would only be sent to take the photo of the retina if they complained. But the symptoms only come in diabetes in the late stages,” said Al-Hazzaa.
“They would save the photos until the ophthalmologist came to visit, which would be maybe once a month or twice a month, depending on the collaboration with the ophthalmology clinics.”
Opinion
Unlike traditional healthcare methods, SDM has developed technology to make detection automated, instant and seamless with results reaching the patient in a matter of minutes, clearing obstacles to treatment.
When a patient comes into an SDM clinic, a trained technician photographs the back of their eye using a specialized instrument called a fundus camera. The image is then sent via a secure cloud for AI diagnostics.
“Within minutes, the report comes out either in English, which is then integrated for the doctor, and in Arabic, where the patient is actually given the PDF report in his or her hand,” said Al-Hazzaa.
“It is totally run by technicians, photographers, nurses, even primary care physicians — all these healthcare personnel, who have no experience whatsoever with eye diseases.”
Al-Hazzaa underlined the ease this technology provides for patients, healthcare providers who are taking the photos and the endocrinologists who see the patients following the examination.
In terms of accuracy, Al-Hazzaa said the technology outperforms even the most experienced physicians in detecting problems.
“I can tell you the algorithmic solution is now much more sensitive than me,” she said. “The best I could do was 93 percent. The AI solution has actually reached over 95 percent.
“The unique thing is, not only are you using automation, which is convenient for the patient, convenient for the healthcare provider, but you’re also introducing automation at a sensitivity that is much greater than your board-certified retinologist, not just ophthalmologist.”
Like workers across many sectors, the uptake of AI tools among physicians has been slow to catch on, as many fear that mass adoption could ultimately cost jobs.
“They thought: ‘Here’s a machine that’s much more accurate than us, that’s faster than us, and it’s going to take our place.’ They were very reluctant,” said Al-Hazzaa.
“After one year of being in the diabetic center, the ophthalmologist actually came back to me and said: ‘Dr. Selwa, thank you. You improved our surgical skills because you have taken all the routine repetitive exams that we are no longer interested in’.”
Diabetic eye disease is not the only condition SDM is able to detect through the AI analysis of retinal imaging.
“With the picture of the retina, which is the back of the eye, you can detect at least 20 diseases,” said Al-Obaidallah.
“We’re working on a lot of other diseases, whether it is glaucoma, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, which can be diagnosed and detected with a picture of your eye. It’s mind-boggling to see how the eyes can basically tell you everything about your body. And it’s done in a very basic way. There is no surgery needed.”
As part of its mission to make healthcare more accessible, SDM is working with a mobile diagnostics center in Madinah to reach patients in rural areas.
After some initial delay in securing regulatory approval, SDM’s innovative technology has since rapidly advanced.
“Artificial intelligence as a whole, maybe in some industries, it’s there and it’s in use,” said Al-Obaidallah. “But in healthcare, it’s still fairly new. So, when we work on something, we’re basically paving the way.
“We worked with the Council of Health Insurance on coding, the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, specifically, in our exam, in our product.
“We were basically the first company to work with the CHI on the new Saudi billing system, to introduce artificial intelligence as a billing code for hospitals and insurance companies to use.”
However, all of SDM’s services are provided free of charge in partnership with nonprofits.
“Everything is free. No one pays anything,” said Al-Obaidallah. “Our goal is for patients to have the right to diagnosis of chronic diseases.”
Beyond diagnostics, SDM also recently announced new software utilizing generative AI. “It’s basically a large language model, an LLM, which is a very hot topic,” said Al-Obaidallah.
“Recently, everyone’s been talking about generative AI. So, we’ve worked on a generative AI model that is more of a chatbot that you ask any question related to diabetes. And it would basically give you an answer.
“We’ve been feeding it with journals, publications, specifically, chosen by experts in the field to make sure that this gives you clear and straight answers.”
Looking five years into the future, Al-Hazzaa hopes to move from predictive AI to generative AI using LLMs.
“I know with confidence that SDM will not only be treating diabetic diseases, but we will be going into other chronic diseases such as predicting hypertension, stroke and Alzheimer’s,” she said.
“We will also be looking into other chronic ophthalmology diseases such as glaucoma, such as age-related macular degeneration.”
Innovators challenged to improve pilgrim experience for people with mobility issues
During a week-long event, 250 people on 39 teams are working to develop innovative products and services to serve the mobility needs of pilgrims
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Innovators and entrepreneurs have been challenged to find ways to enhance the pilgrim experience in Makkah for people with mobility issues.
To help them develop solutions, provide support and encourage collaborations, the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Umm Al-Qura University and investment business Wadi Makkah Co. organized a week-long event that began at the company’s headquarters on Sunday.
The specific goal is to improve pilgrim services through the development of innovative ways to help people who find it difficult to complete Hajj rituals such as Tawaf (walking around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque seven times) and Sa’i (moving repeatedly between the Safa and Marwah hills at the mosque). The challenge includes four categories covering the use of manual wheelchairs, electric vehicles, golf carts and trailers, and a fifth, open section for creative mobility ideas.
Ali Al-Shaery, the CEO of Wadi Makkah, said he was proud of the company’s participation in this collaborative effort, and highlighted the significant role it can play in improving pilgrims’ mobility.
“We are contributing to realizing the Vision of our beloved kingdom, enriching the experience of pilgrims, and increasing the number of pilgrims and Umrah performers by 2030,” he said.
“Through this challenge, we aim to provide participants with a knowledge boost, cultural enrichment and empowerment through specialized workshops and expert mentors.”
The general authority is giving participants a sense of the nature of pilgrim-mobility issues, he added, while mentors from Wadi Makkah are providing technical, innovative and entrepreneurial knowledge.
A panel of judges from various sectors related to Hajj and Umrah will select the most promising solutions proposed during the event, Al-Shaery said.
Ammar Attar, a faculty member at Umm Al-Qura University and coordinator of the mobility vehicles category of the challenge, said it was important to engage the academic community in efforts to tackle real-world issues.
“We aim to activate the role of faculty members, students and researchers in designing creative and innovative solutions that enrich the Tawaf and Sa’i experience,” he said.
He added that 250 people on 39 teams are working with the best tools to develop innovative products and services that can best serve the needs of pilgrims.
Ahmed Morsi, an entrepreneurship projects engineer with Wadi Makkah, said participants in the challenge have been provided with the tools they need to help come up with ideas that can significantly improve the pilgrim experience through the use of manual and electric wheelchairs, golf carts and trailers.
“Mentors have been provided to offer guidance and advice during the challenge period in developing ideas, designing products and building the first model, with the aim of assisting innovators, entrepreneurs and the Makkah community in creating a conducive environment and providing all essentials for achieving success stories that enhance the experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers,” Morsi added.
Prizes of SR10,000 ($2,666) will be awarded to the best projects chosen by judges in each of the five categories.
Experts discuss the challenges of tracking the illicit flow of funds
Abou Sharif made her statement on Thursday in Riyadh during a panel session titled “Follow-the-Money Techniques to Detect Financial Crime: Potential and Challenges”
If a society is cash based, she said, it puts a strain on the tracing of funds
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Financial inclusion is crucial to reducing challenges in tracing the illicit flow of funds, said Samya Abou Sharif, the director of Jordan’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing unit.
Abou Sharif made her statement on Thursday in Riyadh during a panel session titled “Follow-the-Money Techniques to Detect Financial Crime: Potential and Challenges” at the Arab Forum of Anti-Corruption Agencies and Financial Intelligence Units.
She emphasized the role of law enforcement and the financial intelligence units in tracing funds, the sources, transfer, and use of these funds to follow the flow of financial proceeds from criminal activities.
If a society is cash based, she said, it puts a strain on the tracing of funds “because the transactions happen outside the formal banking system.”
Therefore, Abou Sharif said, financial inclusion is crucial to encourage the opening of bank accounts, offering smooth financial services, protecting customers, and encouraging them to participate in the financial system.
“With the ongoing innovations in finance, such as the use of artificial intelligence, we need to build capacity in law enforcement in this direction, to be faster than criminals.”
Jerome Beaumont, executive secretary of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, pointed to the creation and development of new decentralized financial spaces over the past 10 years.
“I am referring to the crypto industry and the broader concept of Web3, which encompasses cryptocurrencies. It is important to note that more than 100 new cryptocurrencies were generated and created daily at one point.”
Beaumont said we have created financial intelligence units for this new space as a reaction to these emerging platforms.
“We are now adopting and using new tools and crypto-based technologies to track transactions.”
Beaumont said that financial intelligence units face an ongoing trend: the increase in suspicious transaction reports sent by reporting entities.
“The only way to kind of bridge the gap was technology. Interestingly, a lot of those used … have been using AI, machine learning, and big data analytics.”
Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Zahrani, director of the General Department of Finance Investigations, Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, mentioned key factors for the success of the financial investigation.
“In 2023, we provided over 400 people across the Kingdom with training on financial investigations.”
Al-Zahrani said the authority has a cadre of highly trained employees working closely with the Saudi Central Bank and other authorities to combat financial crimes.
“We cooperate with our colleagues in the criminal investigation and prosecution units concerning … labor investigations, then weigh the results of these investigations to tighten the noose on criminals,” he added.
Al-Zahrani said that the authority strives greatly to determine the real beneficiary of the proceeds of the crime.
“We bear great responsibility for dealing with financial corruption as it is a very complex crime.”