You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi and Japanese football leagues to work together to develop the sport in both countries

Saudi and Japanese football leagues to work together to develop the sport in both countries

Saudi and Japanese football leagues to work together to develop the sport in both countries
The Saudi Pro League (SPL) and the Japan Professional Football League (J.League) have signed an agreement aiming to establish effective communication channels between the two bodies. (SPL/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6y4r

Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi and Japanese football leagues to work together to develop the sport in both countries

Saudi and Japanese football leagues to work together to develop the sport in both countries
  • They will collaborate on ways to achieve sustainable growth of the sport, enhance the standard of football, and facilitate exchange of expertise between players and coaches
  • The agreement also includes plans for talent-discovery networks, cultural-exchange events, and friendly matches between Japanese and Saudi clubs
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League and Japan’s Professional Football League have signed an agreement to cooperate on ways to develop the sport in both countries.

To achieve this they will work with teams in both leagues and collaborate on ways to achieve sustainable growth of the sport, enhance the standard of football, facilitate the exchange of experiences and resources between players and coaches, and establish an effective system for communication about technical and administrative matters.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of a Saudi-Japanese business forum by the vice chair of the SPL’s board of directors, Saad Allazeez, and Yoshokaze Ninomura of the J.League.

Allazeez said the agreement reflects the SPL’s transformation strategy and added: “This partnership will open new horizons for exchanging experiences and promoting the continuous development in the field of football between the two countries.

“We look forward to working with our counterparts in Japan to raise the level of the game at all levels.”

The agreement also includes support for the continued growth and development of SPL and J.League through workshops and conferences to consider ideas for strengthening football infrastructure, cooperation in talent-discovery networks to help identify and nurture stars of the future, cultural-exchange events that celebrate the diverse cultures of the two countries and enhance the global appeal of football, and friendly matches between Japanese and Saudi clubs.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Japan Professional Football League

Related

Special Al-Riyadh’s Andre Gray confident of Saudi Pro League survival
Sport
Al-Riyadh’s Andre Gray confident of Saudi Pro League survival
Ronaldo leads Roshn Saudi Pro League stars set to boost their nations at Euro 2024
Saudi Football
Ronaldo leads Roshn Saudi Pro League stars set to boost their nations at Euro 2024

‘September or October’: Al-Hilal coach reveals timeline for Neymar’s return to action

Neymar could be back in action in 'September or October' according to Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus. (File/Getty Images)
Neymar could be back in action in 'September or October' according to Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus. (File/Getty Images)
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

‘September or October’: Al-Hilal coach reveals timeline for Neymar’s return to action

Neymar could be back in action in 'September or October' according to Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus. (File/Getty Images)
  • No. 10 is at ‘a crucial phase’ in his injury recovery, says the Roshn Saudi League champions’ manager Jorge Jesus
  • Al-Hilal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly is eagerly awaiting the return of Neymar: ‘I call him the magician because he has so much magic in his feet’
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Neymar is working to make his comeback from injury in the first few months of next season, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has revealed.
The Brazilian superstar playmaker, a record signing for Al-Hilal last summer, suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury while on international duty in October.
Neymar, however, was a big part of Al-Hilal’s recent Roshn Saudi League title celebrations in Riyadh and declared himself as “feeling good” and “impatient to be back on the pitch.”
With the No. 10’s rehabilitation in full swing, Jesus is eagerly anticipating having the world-class attacker back in his plans for the upcoming campaign.
“He’s currently in a crucial phase of treatment, and we’re hopeful he might be ready to rejoin the team and start practicing by September or October,” Jesus said. “He’s a star player, he possesses exceptional talent. Unfortunately, I can’t provide a definitive answer at this point. Injuries like Neymar’s typically require 10 to 12 months for recovery.”
As someone who knows exactly what it is like to both play with and against Neymar, his Al-Hilal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly will be delighted to have the 32-year-old back in action. The Senegalese defender, a key part of the club’s world record-winning run earlier in the campaign, believes the re-addition of Neymar will only make Al-Hilal even better next season — as well as himself.
“It will be really important. Neymar is a really important player for us. I call him the ‘Magia’ — magician — because he has so much magic in his feet,” Koulibaly said. “When he touches the ball, he is incredible. We are waiting for him to be fit and to play with us and to make us happy and to make the supporters happy. Also to play with him — to play with someone of that level — you can only increase your own level and become better. Neymar is really important for us, and I hope that next year he will play all season and that we can win some trophies with him.”
Speaking at the recent title celebrations following Al-Hilal’s 4-1 victory over Al-Hazem, which clinched the Riyadh club’s 19th Saudi Arabian league crown, Neymar said: “I am very happy obviously. Winning titles is always good. The best thing would have been being on the pitch, but I am so happy for my teammates.
“I am fine. I am feeling good. I am impatient to be back on the pitch. The fans are unbelievable. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to give them the happiness they deserve, but you can be sure that next season we are going to have a lot of fun.”
Unbeaten domestically this season, Al-Hilal clinched the Roshn Saudi League title with three matches to spare and have won 29 of their 32 games thus far. Nearest challengers Al-Nassr, who are captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, are 12 points behind. Al-Hilal’s next match is at home to Al-Tai on Thursday in the Roshn Saudi League.
Al-Hilal created top-flight world football history this season by winning 34 matches in succession between September and April across all competitions. The incredible run saw them overtake Welsh club The New Saints’ winning streak of 27 games in season 2016-17. Prior to that, the record stood for 44 years following Dutch giants Ajax’s 26-game winning stretch between 1971 and 1972.

Topics: Neymar Al-Hilal Jorge Jesus Roshn Saudi League

Related

Neymar hails title-winning Al-Hilal team-mates, says he is ‘impatient’ to return to action
Sport
Neymar hails title-winning Al-Hilal team-mates, says he is ‘impatient’ to return to action
Injured Neymar to miss Copa America in June
Saudi Football
Injured Neymar to miss Copa America in June

Al-Shabab crowned winners of Women’s Futsal Tournament 2024 in Riyadh

Al-Shabab crowned winners of Women’s Futsal Tournament 2024 in Riyadh
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Al-Shabab crowned winners of Women’s Futsal Tournament 2024 in Riyadh

Al-Shabab crowned winners of Women’s Futsal Tournament 2024 in Riyadh
  • Al-Shabab defeated Najmat Jeddah in the final to earn their second futsal title
  • The national tournament featured 18 women’s teams from across the Kingdom in the knock-out tournament from May 8-20
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: After a sensational 25-match tournament that saw 339 goals, Al-Shabab FC captured their second women’s futsal title on Monday in thrilling fashion to conclude the 2024 edition of the Women’s Futsal Tournament.

With 18 of Saudi Arabia’s top women’s futsal sides competing in the second edition of the tournament, the final saw goals galore as Al-Shabab ran out winners, beating Najmat Jeddah 22-2 in the final to earn their second domestic honor.

The competition aims to inspire the growth of women’s futsal in the Kingdom, with the Saudi National Women’s Futsal team set to meet later this month in Bosnia for a training camp until June 15.

Aalia Al-Rasheed, head of the Women’s Football Department at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “The Women’s Futsal Tournament has demonstrated the incredible talent that lies within the women’s game in Saudi Arabia. The skill on display has been remarkable, and we congratulate all clubs for their participation in the competition.

“The unprecedented growth we are seeing in the women’s game across all levels is exciting, and we look forward to seeing how this supports our national program to continue to develop in the coming months.”

Topics: Al-Shabab Saudi Club Women’s Futsal Tournament Riyadh

Related

Indonesia ready to face Saudi squad at Futsal Asian Cup qualifier 
Sport
Indonesia ready to face Saudi squad at Futsal Asian Cup qualifier 
Morocco crowned champions of 2023 Arab Futsal championship in Jeddah photos
Sport
Morocco crowned champions of 2023 Arab Futsal championship in Jeddah

Ronaldo leads Roshn Saudi Pro League stars set to boost their nations at Euro 2024

Ronaldo leads Roshn Saudi Pro League stars set to boost their nations at Euro 2024
Updated 22 May 2024
Khaled Alarafah
Follow

Ronaldo leads Roshn Saudi Pro League stars set to boost their nations at Euro 2024

Ronaldo leads Roshn Saudi Pro League stars set to boost their nations at Euro 2024
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic and N’Golo Kante among 15 players expected in Germany at end of the SPL season
Updated 22 May 2024
Khaled Alarafah

RIYADH: Several Roshn Saudi Pro League players are preparing to join their nations for the Euro 2024 tournament taking place from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.

The 24-team tournament kicks off at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and ends with the final at the Olympiastadion.

As things stand, and fitness permitting, this year’s edition will have 15 players from seven SPL teams taking part.

According to the Transfermarkt website, these SPL players, most of whom moved to the Kingdom last summer, are valued at an estimated total of $267 million. The collective market value of all players participating in Euro 2024 stands at an impressive $12 billion.

Leading the pack is Al-Nasser with four players expected to compete at Euro 2024, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Joining him in the Portuguese squad will be Otavio, while Aymeric Laporte will represent Spain, and Marcelo Brozovic will run out for Croatia. The four players have a combined market value of $96 million.

Two Saudi Arabia clubs will have three players representing their countries at Euro 2024.

The newly crowned SPL champions Al-Hilal will provide the Serbian duo of Aleksander Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while midfielder Reuben Neves joins Portugal. The three stars are worth $112 million.

Al-Okhdood, somewhat surprisingly considering the number of foreign talent at the top four clubs, are the other team to have three players heading to the European showcase. The Romania pair of Andrei Burca and Florin Tanase, as well as Georgia’s center-half Solomon Kvirkvelia, are valued at $7.7 million.

Al-Ettifaq will have the Netherlands’ Georginio Wijnaldum and Scotland’s Jack Hendry who are valued at $8.3 million. Al-Ahli center-half Merih Demiral, valued at $19.4 million, is expected to join Turkiye’s squad, while Damac’s midfielder Nicolae Stanciu, valued at $5.4 million, will represent Romania.

Rounding out the roster is Al-Ittihad’s French midfield star and World Cup winner N’Golo Kante with a market value of $10.8 million.

Topics: football Ronaldo Roshn Saudi League

Related

‘Let’s go’: Ronaldo celebrates leading Al-Nassr to King’s Cup final
Sport
‘Let’s go’: Ronaldo celebrates leading Al-Nassr to King’s Cup final
Stunning Kante winner sees champions Al-Ittihad beat Al-Fateh and return to Saudi Pro League summit
Sport
Stunning Kante winner sees champions Al-Ittihad beat Al-Fateh and return to Saudi Pro League summit

Al-Hilal face new Saudi season without sidelined Neymar

Al-Hilal face new Saudi season without sidelined Neymar
Updated 21 May 2024
AFP
Follow

Al-Hilal face new Saudi season without sidelined Neymar

Al-Hilal face new Saudi season without sidelined Neymar
  • The injury-prone player left the French club for Al-Hilal in 2023, the latest world-famous footballer snapped up by the big-spending Saudi Pro League
Updated 21 May 2024
AFP

RIYADH: Neymar remains sidelined from knee surgery and will miss his Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal’s pre-season training, coach Jorge Jesus said on Tuesday.
“All I know now is that the time given to Neymar to recover and during similar injuries is approximately from 10 to 11 months.
“If we calculate mathematically, he will not be ready at the beginning of the pre-season training,” Jesus told reporters in Riyadh.
Neymar underwent surgery in his native Brazil last November to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage suffered during a national team match the month before.
The 32-year-old was stretchered off in tears during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifying match on October 17, after colliding with opposing midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz.
Whilst he may have been absent from the pitch Neymar has been busy off it recently.
He was ringside to witness Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury to win the world’s first undisputed heavyweight championship in 25 years in Riyadh on Sunday.
Last month a Brazilian court suspended a $3 million fine imposed on the player for building a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license.
In March he performed a ceremonial first pitch before the Marlins’ home MLB opener in Miami against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and was on the grid before the Formula One season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.
In January the French finance and economy ministry was searched as part of a probe into the 2017 transfer of the Brazil football superstar to Paris Saint-Germain.
Officers with anti-corruption units carried out the searches amid suspicions that PSG may have received favorable tax treatment as part of the transfer.
Neymar joined Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($242 million), scoring 118 goals in 173 matches despite a series of injuries.
The injury-prone player left the French club for Al-Hilal in 2023, the latest world-famous footballer snapped up by the big-spending Saudi Pro League.
He earns 100 million euros a season in Saudi Arabia, according to a source close to the negotiations, while PSG pocketed 100 million euros in the deal.
This month he was omitted from Brazil’s Copa America squad by national coach Dorival Junior.
His club coach in Saudi, Jesus, conceded his absence was an issue, but added Tuesday that “the solution was Malcolm” referring to the Brazilian winger who scored 22 goals in 46 games.

Topics: ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Al-Hilal Neymar Jr. Jorge Jesus

Related

Neymar hails title-winning Al-Hilal team-mates, says he is ‘impatient’ to return to action
Sport
Neymar hails title-winning Al-Hilal team-mates, says he is ‘impatient’ to return to action
Neymar welcomed with gifts and flowers on arrival in Riyadh video
Saudi Football
Neymar welcomed with gifts and flowers on arrival in Riyadh

Saudi Arabian Football Federation hosts women’s coaching workshop

Saudi Arabian Football Federation hosts women’s coaching workshop
Updated 20 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabian Football Federation hosts women’s coaching workshop

Saudi Arabian Football Federation hosts women’s coaching workshop
  • Topics included data analytics, injury prevention and team-building
  • Event attended by 32 coaches from Kingdom, Africa
Updated 20 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation held a five-day educational workshop on women’s football aimed at empowering coaches from the Kingdom and Africa.

The event in Riyadh, held in partnership with the Confederation of African Football, ran from May 14-18 and was attended by 32 coaches — 16 from CAF member associations and 16 from local sports clubs, regional training centers as well as the Saudi Arabian women’s national teams.

Lluis Cortes, head coach of the Saudi Arabia women’s national team, led the workshop, which also featured Aalia Al-Rasheed, head of the Women’s Football Department at SAFF, as well as elite international women’s football experts and prominent CAF officials.

“The success of this event demonstrates our commitment to fostering the growth and development of women’s football both in Saudi Arabia and across Africa,” Lamia Bahaian, vice president of the SAFF, said in a statement.

“Through these collaborative efforts, we aim to create a strong network of coaches who can share their experiences, support one another, and contribute to the global advancement of women’s football. The enthusiasm and dedication shown by the participants has been truly inspiring, and we are confident that their influence will be felt on and off the field.”

Aimed at improving coaching capabilities and expertise, the SAFF-CAF workshop included a variety of panel discussions, practical lessons and theoretical sessions.

Key football-related topics covered in the workshop included data analytics, female health and injury prevention, leadership and communication, and team-building.

The CAF member associations represented in Riyadh included Botswana, Burundi, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Liberia, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Togo, Uganda and Zambia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF)

Related

Al-Hilal has to delay title celebrations as Al-Nassr beats Al-Okhdood
Sport
Al-Hilal has to delay title celebrations as Al-Nassr beats Al-Okhdood
Neymar hails title-winning Al-Hilal team-mates, says he is ‘impatient’ to return to action
Sport
Neymar hails title-winning Al-Hilal team-mates, says he is ‘impatient’ to return to action

Latest updates

Iran prepares to bury late president, foreign minister and others killed in helicopter crash
Iran prepares to bury late president, foreign minister and others killed in helicopter crash
Doncic leads strong close by Mavericks for 108-105 win over Wolves in Game 1 of West finals
Doncic leads strong close by Mavericks for 108-105 win over Wolves in Game 1 of West finals
US, Canada squads at the Twenty20 World Cup are a melting pot of nationalities
US, Canada squads at the Twenty20 World Cup are a melting pot of nationalities
Tornadoes pummel US Midwest, killing at least 5 in Iowa
Tornadoes pummel US Midwest, killing at least 5 in Iowa
‘Boiling not warming’: Marine life suffers as Thai sea temperatures hit record
‘Boiling not warming’: Marine life suffers as Thai sea temperatures hit record

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.