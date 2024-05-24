You are here

  • Home
  • Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel
War on Gaza

Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel

Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel
1 / 3
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from the Hula Valley in northern Israel, May 23, 2024. (Reuters)
Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel
2 / 3
Smoke rises in a hill after it was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Hula Valley in the upper Galilee on May 23, 2024. (AFP)
Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel
3 / 3
A police officer handles the remains of a rocket that hit a road after it was fired from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the Hula Valley in northern Israel, May 23, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjcnr

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel

Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel
  • The barrages have dealt a heavy blow to Israeli towns and villages near the border which have been evacuated for more than six months
  • The Israeli defense ministry body responsible for rebuilding northern communities said it had received 930 reports of damage
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

SHTULA: A momentary shriek presages a bone-juddering blast, followed by a plume of thick black smoke. Refrigerator-sized holes mark where Hezbollah anti-tank missiles like this one have hit along Israel’s northern border.
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack triggered war in Gaza.
The Iran-backed militants have launched thousands of rockets, mortar rounds, anti-tank missiles and attack drones at northern Israel.
The exchanges of fire have killed at least 11 civilians and 14 soldiers in Israel, according to the army.
At least 429 people have been killed in Lebanon, mostly militants but also including at least 82 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
The barrages have dealt a heavy blow to Israeli towns and villages near the border which have been evacuated for more than six months. They have also served as a warning of the far greater destruction that would be wrought by a full-blown war.
The Israeli defense ministry body responsible for rebuilding northern communities said it had received 930 reports of damage — around a third of them categorized as moderate to critical — the vast majority of it inflicted on residential buildings.
Hundreds more cases remain unassessed in towns like Arab Al-Aramsheh, Menara and Metula because it is considered too hazardous for inspectors to enter.
The report did not cite an estimated cost, but a senior defense official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said reconstruction in the hardest hit locations could take months to a year.
In Kibbutz Menara, around 30 percent of buildings have suffered substantial damage, the official said.
At least 26 percent of the reported damage was caused by Israeli troops who have entrenched themselves in evacuated towns and villages along the 120-kilometer (75-mile) border, according to the Northern Horizon Directorate report.
The Israeli military said it “regrets any damage to the residents’ property” and is working to minimize damage as much as possible.
The most vulnerable communities were evacuated immediately after the outbreak of hostilities, displacing some 60,000 civilians. Access to them is restricted by the Israeli military.
But AFP reporters managed to visit Shtula, a village of 300 people sitting on the border that has 44 recorded cases of moderate to critical damage.
Although her neighbor’s house suffered a direct hit, and missiles pounded several other nearby buildings facing Lebanon, Ora Hatan, 60, is one of the few residents who has stayed on.
“An anti-tank missile flew over the chicken coop and right into the house,” said Hatan, pointing at a neighbor’s property.
“A direct hit. Fortunately, no one was home.”
Even after more than seven months of intense bombardment, Hatan won’t leave.
“It’s my house. It’s my land. It’s my country. Where would I go? Why should I go?” she told AFP on her balcony overlooking the Lebanese village of Raymeh two kilometers (little more than a mile) away.
As the war grinds on, and Hezbollah attacks show no sign of relenting, northern residents have grown weary of what many see as talk and little action.
For months, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said Israel will restore security — diplomatically or militarily. The two sides fought a devastating war in 2006.
Israel’s Channel 13 reported that National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told lawmakers Wednesday that “the cabinet hasn’t defined any clear objective concerning the north — not dates, not targets, not strategic aims.”
A poll published Thursday by Israel’s public broadcaster showed that 46 percent of respondents backed military action in Lebanon, while 29 percent opposed.
On Thursday, a few hundred activists set up a protest camp to demand urgent action to restore security and allow displaced residents to return to their homes in the north.
One of the organizers, Nisan Zeevi, lives in kibbutz Kfar Giladi and serves on its emergency response team.
Across the valley from his home, a fortified tower seven storys high looms over the kibbutzim in the valley below that have been frequent targets of drone and missile strikes.
A house in the neighboring kibbutz bears a gaping hole where a missile strike killed a woman and her son in January.
Zeevi said the camp aimed “to express our protest to the Israeli government and to the world until they find a solution to the severe security situation.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hezbollah Lebanon

Related

Israeli raids kill 4 members of Hezbollah in south Lebanon
Middle-East
Israeli raids kill 4 members of Hezbollah in south Lebanon
Israeli army continues drone warfare against Hezbollah
Middle-East
Israeli army continues drone warfare against Hezbollah

Head of UAE national media officer meets with Saudi, GCC ministers

Head of UAE national media officer meets with Saudi, GCC ministers
Updated 24 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Head of UAE national media officer meets with Saudi, GCC ministers

Head of UAE national media officer meets with Saudi, GCC ministers
  • Discussed ways to strengthen media cooperation between GCC countries
Updated 24 May 2024
Arab News

DOHA: The head of the UAE’s national media office met with informational ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Doha on Friday, Emirates News Agency reported.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Hamed, who is also chairman of the UAE Media Council, met with Saudi Arabia’s media minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari and Abdulrahman Bdah Al-Mutairi, the Minister of Information and Culture of Kuwait. 

Sheikh Abdulla also held talks with Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi of Bahrain and Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani, chairman of Qatar Media Corporation.

They discussed ways to strengthen media cooperation between the GCC countries and developing joint initiatives to advance the media industry in the region.

Topics: media Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister
Saudi media minister meets Iraqi minister of culture
Saudi Arabia
Saudi media minister meets Iraqi minister of culture

Yemen’s Houthis say they launch attacks on 3 ships including one in Mediterranean

Yemen’s Houthis say they launch attacks on 3 ships including one in Mediterranean
Updated 24 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Yemen’s Houthis say they launch attacks on 3 ships including one in Mediterranean

Yemen’s Houthis say they launch attacks on 3 ships including one in Mediterranean
  • Attacks are latest in months-long campaign of Houthi strikes against regional shipping
Updated 24 May 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: Yemen’s Houthis have launched attacks on three ships in the Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Arabian Sea, the Iran-aligned group’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday.
The attacks are the latest in a months-long campaign of Houthi strikes against regional shipping in what the group says is solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.
Sarea said in a televised speech that Houthi forces had targeted the Yannis ship in the Red Sea, the Essex in the Mediterranean Sea and MSC Alexandra in the Arabian Sea.
Houthis “fired several missiles at the ship Essex in the Mediterranean Sea while it was violating the decision ban that prevents entry into occupied Palestinian ports,” Sarea added.
He did not clarify when the attacks took place.
Earlier this month, the leader of Yemen’s Houthis, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi had said that all ships heading to Israeli ports would be attacked by the Iran-backed group, not just those in the Red Sea region which it has sought to strike before.
The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial shipping channels of the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandab strait and the Gulf of Aden since November to show their support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.
This has forced shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and has stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilize the Middle East.

Topics: Houthis Yemen Red Sea

Related

Houthis claim 5th US drone shoot-down since November
Middle-East
Houthis claim 5th US drone shoot-down since November
Yemen’s Houthis say they downed US drone over Al-Bayda province
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthis say they downed US drone over Al-Bayda province

Food bound for Gaza rots in the sun as Egypt’s Rafah crossing stays shut

Food bound for Gaza rots in the sun as Egypt’s Rafah crossing stays shut
Updated 24 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Food bound for Gaza rots in the sun as Egypt’s Rafah crossing stays shut

Food bound for Gaza rots in the sun as Egypt’s Rafah crossing stays shut
  • Trucks halted since Israel stepped up offensive in Rafah
  • Some supplies stuck for more than two months
  • Health warning issued for some food inside Gaza
Updated 24 May 2024
Reuters

AL-ARISH, Egypt: Some of the food supplies waiting to enter the Gaza Strip from Egypt have begun to rot as the Rafah border crossing remains shut to aid deliveries for a third week and people inside the Palestinian enclave face worsening hunger.
Rafah was a main entry point for humanitarian relief as well as some commercial supplies before Israel stepped up its military offensive on the Gazan side of the border on May 6 and took control of the crossing from the Palestinian side.
Egyptian officials and sources say humanitarian operations are at risk from military activity and that Israel needs to hand the crossing back to Palestinians before it starts operating again.
Israel and the United States have called on Egypt, which is also worried about the risk of Palestinians being displaced from Gaza, to allow the border to reopen.
Meanwhile the backlog of aid on the road between the Egyptian side of the crossing and the town of Al-Arish, about 45 km (28 miles) west of Rafah and an arrival point for international aid donations, has been building up.
One truck driver, Mahmoud Hussein, said his goods had been loaded on his vehicle for a month, gradually spoiling in the sun. Some of the foodstuffs are being discarded, others sold of cheap.
“Apples, bananas, chicken and cheese, a lot of things have gone rotten, some stuff has been returned and is being sold for a quarter of its price,” he said, crouching under his truck for shade.
“I’m sorry to say that the onions we’re carrying will at best be eaten by animals because of the worms in them.”
Aid deliveries for Gaza through Rafah began in late October, two weeks after the start of the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The flow of relief has often been slowed by Israeli inspections and military activity inside Gaza and the amount reaching the enclave’s 2.3 million residents has been far below needs, aid officials say.
A global hunger monitor has warned of imminent famine in parts of Gaza.
Rotten eggs
Since May 5, no trucks have crossed through Rafah and very few through the nearby Israeli crossing of Kerem Shalom, according to UN data.
The amount of aid waiting in Egypt’s northern Sinai was now very large, and some had been stuck for more than two months, said Khaled Zayed, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent in the area.
“Some aid packages require a certain temperature ... We coordinate on this with specialists who are highly trained in the storage of food and medical supplies,” he said.
“We hope the border will reopen as soon as possible.”
KSrelief, a Saudi-funded charity, has more than 350 trucks carrying items including food and medical supplies waiting to pass through Rafah, but has had to offload flour because of the risk of it rotting, the group’s supervisor general Abdullah Al Rabeeah said.
“We pack and send but also we have to recheck. It is a big burden,” he told Reuters.
Some food has been sold at cut price on the local market in northern Sinai, leading to the confiscation of stocks of rotten eggs, said local officials from Egypt’s ministry of supply.
Inside Gaza, there have also been scares about the quality of delayed food deliveries that made it in before Rafah closed, or through other crossings.
Palestinian medical and police officials that used to check goods coming into Gaza had been unable to do so during Israel’s offensive, said Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office.
“There is a big problem as many of the goods that enter the Gaza Strip are unfit for human use and are unhealthy,” he said.
“Therefore, the health ministry issued the warning statement to raise public awareness that people should examine the goods before eating them or sharing them with their families.” (Reporting by Reuters Cairo bureau, Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Emma Farge Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Peter Graff)

Topics: War on Gaza rafah

Related

Security Council to vote on resolution decrying attacks on UN and aid workers, demanding protection
Middle-East
Security Council to vote on resolution decrying attacks on UN and aid workers, demanding protection
KSrelief has delivered equipment, tools to Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization that will be sent to support Palestinians.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Jordan to airdrop aid to Palestinians

Macron to host Arab foreign ministers for Gaza talks

Macron to host Arab foreign ministers for Gaza talks
Updated 24 May 2024
AFP
Follow

Macron to host Arab foreign ministers for Gaza talks

Macron to host Arab foreign ministers for Gaza talks
Updated 24 May 2024
AFP
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will on Friday host the foreign ministers of four key Arab states for talks on the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, his office said.
Joined by his own top diplomat Stephane Sejourne, Macron will discuss the situation with Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, Ayman Safadi of Jordan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Elysee said.

Tens of thousands flee as paramilitaries attack Sudan’s Al-Fashir, activists say

Tens of thousands flee as paramilitaries attack Sudan’s Al-Fashir, activists say
Updated 24 May 2024
AFP
Follow

Tens of thousands flee as paramilitaries attack Sudan’s Al-Fashir, activists say

Tens of thousands flee as paramilitaries attack Sudan’s Al-Fashir, activists say
  • RSF troops attacked and looted the vast Abu Shouk camp, killing an unknown number of people and wounding at least 13
  • The army and RSF have blamed each other for the violence
Updated 24 May 2024
AFP

CAIRO: Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in a camp in the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir, activists said, after a raid by Rapid Support Forces paramilitary forces who are fighting to seize the last army stronghold in the western Darfur region.
RSF troops attacked and looted the vast Abu Shouk camp on Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and wounding at least 13, locals said, more than a year into Sudan’s war.
Around 60 percent of the more than 100,000 inhabitant fled on Thursday, according to the Coordinating Committee for Refugees and Displaced People, which oversees camps in the region. Fighting continued in other parts of Al-Fashir on Friday, locals said.
The RSF and its allies swept through four other Darfur state capitals last year, and were blamed for a campaign of ethnically driven killings against non-Arab groups and other abuses in West Darfur — accusations they have dismissed.
There was no immediate comment from the RSF or the army on the latest clashes in Al-Fashir, a historic center of power. Both have blamed each other for the violence.
The UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide said this week there was a risk of genocide, and allegations that it was already taking place.
Civilians in Al-Fashir and other parts of Darfur were being targeted on the basis of their identity and skin color, Alice Wairimu Nderitu told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.
Abu Shouk is home to survivors of the violence in Darfur two decades ago, where janjaweed militias, the precursors to the RSF, fought alongside the Sudanese army and were accused of genocide.
About half a million more people moved into Al-Fashir during the ongoing war that broke out between the army and the RSF in the capital Khartoum in April 2023, as long-simmering tensions over integrating the two forces came to a head.
At least 85 people have died at the only functioning hospital in the south of Al-Fashir since May 10, according to medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
The total number of casualties is much larger as civilians hit by fighting in the north, east, and south of the city have not been able to reach medics, MSF and residents say.
The RSF has accused the army of using human shields as well as carrying out extensive air strikes, including destroying Al-Fashir’s power station.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Special How armed groups are using fire to displace communities in Sudan’s troubled Darfur  photos
Middle-East
How armed groups are using fire to displace communities in Sudan’s troubled Darfur 
At least 85 dead from fighting in Sudan’s El-Fasher: charity
Middle-East
At least 85 dead from fighting in Sudan’s El-Fasher: charity

Latest updates

Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel
Hezbollah barrages deal heavy damage in northern Israel
Man Utd to sack Ten Hag even if they win FA Cup: reports
Man Utd to sack Ten Hag even if they win FA Cup: reports
Kodi, star of ‘Dog on Trial,’ takes home Cannes’ top dog prize
Kodi, star of ‘Dog on Trial,’ takes home Cannes’ top dog prize
Meta takes down Israeli settlers’ accounts following attacks on aid convoys
Meta takes down Israeli settlers’ accounts following attacks on aid convoys
Cameroon’s National Day celebrated in Riyadh
Cameroon’s National Day celebrated in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.