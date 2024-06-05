You are here

  • Home
  • Poland launches probe into Russian, Belarusian influence
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Poland launches probe into Russian, Belarusian influence

Poland launches probe into Russian, Belarusian influence
A committee tasked with probing Russian and Belarusian influence in Poland started work Wednesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, amid growing fears Moscow is trying to destabilize the country. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2nd4q

Updated 05 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Poland launches probe into Russian, Belarusian influence

Poland launches probe into Russian, Belarusian influence
  • EU member Poland is one of staunchest allies of its neighbor Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion
  • It has joined other countries in blaming Russia for a wave of cyberattacks
Updated 05 June 2024
AFP
Follow

WARSAW: A committee tasked with probing Russian and Belarusian influence in Poland started work Wednesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, amid growing fears Moscow is trying to destabilize the country.
EU member Poland is one of staunchest allies of its neighbor Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion.
It has joined other countries in blaming Russia for a wave of cyberattacks and attempts to sow division ahead of this weekend’s elections to the European parliament.
On Friday, Warsaw said Russian hackers were likely behind a false story planted on the wire of the state news agency PAP that said Poles would be mobilized to fight in Ukraine.
The panel was set up by government decree last month to investigate Russian and Belarusian attempts to influence political life.
Its task was to shed light on “what the real threats from Russia and Belarus look like today,” said Tusk, a pro-EU majority leader.
“We already know exactly that these two countries and their services are the most active in Poland,” he added.
The panel, made up of experts in security, the law and the media, will publish its first findings within two months, he said.
Last year, the previous Polish government of the right-wing conservatives set up a committee with the stated goal of investigating citizens who may have succumbed to Russian influence.
Under the law, those found guilty by the committee risked being banned for 10 years from public positions.
But its critics argued that the measures were actually designed to target the then-opposition leader Tusk.
The new panel, created by Tusk’s government, has limited powers.
All its proceedings go on behind close doors and it is only allowed to submit criminal complaints to prosecutors.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Poland Belarusia cyberattacks

Related

France, Germany, Poland facing ‘permanent’ Russian disinformation attacks: EU
World
France, Germany, Poland facing ‘permanent’ Russian disinformation attacks: EU
Safer to train Ukrainian troops in Poland, says Polish minister
World
Safer to train Ukrainian troops in Poland, says Polish minister

Slovak PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting

Slovak PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting
Updated 57 min 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Slovak PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting

Slovak PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting
  • “I feel no hatred toward the stranger who shot me,” Fico said
  • He said the accused gunman was not “some madman” but “a messenger of the evil and political hatred” fostered by the opposition in Slovakia
Updated 57 min 9 sec ago
AFP

BRATISLAVA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday blamed his opponents for fostering the “hatred” that led to an assassination attempt against him, in his first address since the shooting.
Looking calm but speaking with long pauses, the 59-year-old also said in the video on Facebook that he could resume work as early as this month.
“I feel no hatred toward the stranger who shot me,” Fico said.
“I forgive him and let him sort out what he did and why he did it in his own head.”
But Fico said the accused gunman was not “some madman” but “a messenger of the evil and political hatred” fostered by the opposition in Slovakia.
Fico was shot four times at close range on May 15 as he greeted supporters after a government meeting in the central town of Handlova.
The alleged perpetrator, identified by Slovak media as 71-year-old poet Juraj Cintula, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder and remanded in custody.
Fico was taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Banska Bystrica after the shooting, where he underwent two lengthy surgeries.
He was transferred for home treatment to the capital Bratislava on May 31.
Fico said in the video posted on Wednesday that “if everything goes as planned, I could gradually return to work at the turn of June and July.”
But most of the 14-minute message was devoted to a robust defense of his views and accusations against political opponents, critical media and non-governmental organizations.
“The opposition was unable to assess... where their aggressive and hateful politics has led a section of society and it was only a matter of time before a tragedy would occur.
“If it continues as it is now, the horror of May 15... will continue and there will be more victims. I don’t doubt it, not for a second,” he said.
Fico came to power most recently following elections last year and previously headed governments in 2006-10 and 2012-18.
He was forced to resign in 2018 after an investigative journalist’s murder exposed high-level corruption and sparked anti-government sentiment.
Since returning to office last October, Fico has made a string of remarks that have soured ties between Slovakia and neighboring Ukraine.
He has questioned Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for a compromise with Russia, which invaded in 2022.
After he was elected, Slovakia stopped sending weapons to Ukraine.
He also sparked mass protests with controversial changes, including a media law that critics say will undermine the impartiality of public television and radio.

Topics: Slovakia Robert Fico Shooting Assassination attempt

Related

Update Slovak PM Fico stable but in serious condition
World
Slovak PM Fico stable but in serious condition
Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital, media reports
World
Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital, media reports

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, a Western official tells AP

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, a Western official tells AP
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, a Western official tells AP

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, a Western official tells AP
  • The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv
  • Biden’s directive allows for US-supplied weapons to be used to strike Russian forces that are attacking or preparing to attack
Updated 05 June 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: Ukraine has used USweapons to strike inside Russia in recent days, according to a Western official familiar with the matter.
The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The official was not authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Biden’s directive allows for US-supplied weapons to be used to strike Russian forces that are attacking or preparing to attack. It does not change US policy that directs Ukraine not to use American-provided ATACMS or long-range missiles and other munitions to strike offensively inside Russia, US officials have said.
Ukrainian officials had stepped up calls on the US to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory. Kharkiv sits just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Russian border and has come under intensified Russian attack.
In advancing in the northeast Kharkiv region, Russian forces have exploited a lengthy delay in the replenishment of US military aid. In addition, Western Europe’s inadequate military production has slowed crucial deliveries to the battlefield for Ukraine.
On Tuesday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that he could not confirm that Ukraine had used US weapons at targets in Russia.
“We’re just not in a position on a day-to-day basis of knowing exactly what the Ukrainians are firing at what,” Kirby said. “It’s certainly at a tactical level.”
According to a June 3 report from the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-300/400 air defense battery in Belgorod Oblast, likely with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, on June 1 or June 2. The air defense system was located roughly 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) from the current front line in northern Kharkiv Oblast and more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the city of Kharkiv, which is within the range of HIMARS, the institute reported.
Confirmation of the strikes comes as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, visited Qatar, which along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has been a key mediators in prisoner swaps and other negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the war began.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US weapons Kharkiv President Joe Biden

Related

Zelensky hails US weapons green light as ‘step forward’
World
Zelensky hails US weapons green light as ‘step forward’
Ukraine further restricts draft-age men from leaving: officials
World
Ukraine further restricts draft-age men from leaving: officials

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested after occupying Stanford University president’s office

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested after occupying Stanford University president’s office
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested after occupying Stanford University president’s office

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested after occupying Stanford University president’s office
  • Approximately 10 students barricaded themselves in the building while some 50 others linked arms outside
  • The group chanted “Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine”
Updated 05 June 2024
AP

CALIFORNIA: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied a building that houses the offices of Stanford University’s president and provost early Wednesday, but law enforcement officers quickly removed them and made multiple arrests, the university said.
The takeover began near dawn on the last day of classes for the spring quarter.
Approximately 10 students barricaded themselves in the building while some 50 others linked arms outside, The Stanford Daily reported.
The group chanted “Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine.” Within about two hours officers had broken into the building and began taking people into custody.
“A group of individuals this morning unlawfully entered Building 10, which houses the offices of the president and provost,” spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in an email to The Associated Press.
“The Stanford Department of Public Safety has responded to the scene and is assessing the situation. Other campus operations have not been affected at this time.”
Protesters painted “Our office now” on a window and chanted, “Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine,” the school’s newspaper reported.
About two hours after the occupation began, law enforcement officers used a crowbar to enter the building and began making arrests, the Daily said.
Stanford is among colleges and universities around the country where activists are demanding their schools separate themselves from companies advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza and in some cases from Israel itself.

Topics: War on Gaza pro-Palestinian Stanford University

Related

US university apologizes after contractors spray paint in faces of pro-Palestine protesters video
World
US university apologizes after contractors spray paint in faces of pro-Palestine protesters
UK minister accused of ‘witch hunt’ against pro-Palestine movement
World
UK minister accused of ‘witch hunt’ against pro-Palestine movement

World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of ‘climate hell’

World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of ‘climate hell’
Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of ‘climate hell’

World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of ‘climate hell’
  • This 12-month average does not mean that the world has yet surpassed the 1.5 C (2.7 F) global warming threshold
  • UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized how quickly the world was heading in the wrong direction and away from stabilizing its climate system
Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters

BRUSSELS/GENEVA: Each of the past 12 months ranked as the warmest on record in year-on-year comparisons, the EU’s climate change monitoring service said on Wednesday, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent action to avert “climate hell.”
The average global temperature for the 12-month period to the end of May was 1.63 degrees Celsius (2.9 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average — making it the warmest such period since record-keeping began in 1940, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.
This 12-month average does not mean that the world has yet surpassed the 1.5 C (2.7 F) global warming threshold, which describes a temperature average over decades, beyond which scientists warn of more extreme and irreversible impacts.
In a separate report, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said there is now an 80 percent chance that at least one of the next five years will mark the first calendar year with an average temperature that temporarily exceeds 1.5C above pre-industrial levels — up from a 66 percent chance last year.
Speaking about the findings, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized how quickly the world was heading in the wrong direction and away from stabilizing its climate system.
“In 2015, the chance of such a breach was near zero,” Guterres said in a speech marking World Environment Day.
With time running out to reverse course, Guterres urged a 30 percent cut in global fossil fuel production and use by 2030.
“We need an exit ramp off the highway to climate hell,” he said, adding: “The battle for 1.5 degrees will be won or lost in the 2020s.”

’WAY OFF TRACK’
Carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels — the main cause of climate change — hit a record high last year despite global agreements designed to curb their release and a rapid expansion in renewable energy.
Coal, oil and gas still provide more than three quarters of the world’s energy, with global oil demand remaining strong.
The latest climate data show that the world is “way off track” from its goal of limiting warming to 1.5 C — the key target of the world’s 2015 Paris Accord, WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett said.
“We must urgently do more to cut greenhouse gas emissions, or we will pay an increasingly heavy price in terms of trillions of dollars in economic costs, millions of lives affected by more extreme weather, and extensive damage to the environment and biodiversity,” Barrett said.
Barrett described the cooling effect of La Nina weather conditions, which are expected to take hold later this year, as “a mere blip in the upward curve” in the heat felt across the globe.
“We all need to know that we need to reverse this curve and we need to do it urgently,” she said.
While last year registered as the warmest calendar year on record at 1.45 C (2.61 F) above pre-industrial temperatures, at least one of the next five years is likely to be even warmer than 2023, the WMO data show.
Scientists at Copernicus said there were some surprising developments — such as the steep loss of Antarctic sea ice in recent months — but that the overall climate data were in line with projections of how rising greenhouse gas emissions would heat the planet.
“We have not seen anything like this in the last several thousand years,” said Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo.
Guterres took aim at fossil fuel companies.
“The Godfathers of climate chaos – the fossil fuel industry – rake in record profits and feast off trillions in taxpayer-funded subsidies,” he said.
Drawing a comparison with many governments’ restrictions on advertising for harmful substances like tobacco, he said, “I urge every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies, and I urge news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising.”

Topics: UN climate UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Temperature

Related

UN forecasts La Nina could help lower temperatures this year
World
UN forecasts La Nina could help lower temperatures this year
Unusually high temperatures in Pakistan lead to rapid melting of glaciers, threaten lives
Pakistan
Unusually high temperatures in Pakistan lead to rapid melting of glaciers, threaten lives

Ukrainian official in Beijing urges China to attend peace summit

Ukrainian official in Beijing urges China to attend peace summit
Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Ukrainian official in Beijing urges China to attend peace summit

Ukrainian official in Beijing urges China to attend peace summit
  • Russia has not been invited to participate in the June 15-16 meeting
  • Kyiv says more than 100 countries have accepted its invitation to the summit
Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters

BEIJING: Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister visited China on Wednesday and urged it to send a delegation to a planned summit on Ukraine this month in Switzerland, in the apparent hope it was still possible to persuade China to attend.
Russia has not been invited to participate in the June 15-16 meeting. Beijing has so far said it will stay away, describing the attendance of both warring sides as a prerequisite for any substantive peace conference.
“The Ukrainian side expressed hope that China’s participation in the event could be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry said following a meeting in Beijing between First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.
Kyiv says more than 100 countries have accepted its invitation to the summit, to discuss provisions of a peace plan outlined by President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the full-scale Russian invasion now in its third year.
Moscow has ridiculed the idea of a summit without its participation as pointless. Ukraine has accused Moscow of trying to disrupt the conference.
China proclaimed a “no limits” partnership with Russia just days before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but portrays itself as neutral in the conflict.
It put forward a 12-point paper more than a year ago that set out general principles for ending the war, which the two warring sides have welcomed. China and Brazil last week signed a joint statement calling for Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China peace summit Kyiv

Related

Kyiv hampered by limits on using Western arms in Russia: NATO chief
World
Kyiv hampered by limits on using Western arms in Russia: NATO chief
Update Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Marcos for Philippine participation in peace summit
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Marcos for Philippine participation in peace summit

Latest updates

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Qiddiya launches first ESG report on World Environment Day 2024
The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday.
PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
SAMA partners with international institutions to facilitate cross-border payments
SAMA partners with international institutions to facilitate cross-border payments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.