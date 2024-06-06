Dream comes true for Pakistani boy after meeting Saudi football hero Al-Dawsari

You are here

The young fan was seen in a video on social media watching Al-Dawsari’s goal against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup and saying that the winger is his hero and he wishes to meet him. (X:@SaudiNT)
The young fan was seen in a video on social media watching Al-Dawsari’s goal against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup and saying that the winger is his hero and he wishes to meet him. (X:@SaudiNT)
RIYADH: A Pakistani boy had one of his footballing dreams come true when he met his Saudi hero Salem Al-Dawsari in Islamabad.

The young fan was seen in a video on social media watching Al-Dawsari’s goal against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup and saying that the winger was his hero.

Dawsari responded to his wishes by welcoming the youngster and gifting him the iconic, green-and-white number 10 Salem shirt.

A video posted to the national team’s X account showed the encounter.

“You happy now?” Al-Dawsari asks, after hugging the boy. “Yes, so happy,” the boy replies, before the pair shared a photo.

Saudi Arabia is set to face off against Pakistan in Islamabad on Thursday in the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Al-Dawsari took to X and said in Urdu that he is happy to be in Pakistan and that he looks forward to the match at Jinnah Stadium.

The Saudi playmaker scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory against the South American giants, stunning the sporting world in the process and prompting authorities in the Kingdom to announce a national holiday to commemorate the achievement.  

But, footballing legend Lionel Messi and his company of stars would later go on to win all their remaining games to lift the trophy in Qatar.

The Green Falcons are favorites to win the match against their hosts, who are rooted to the bottom of Group G after playing four of their six matches. The Saudi players will fly home to face Jordan on Tuesday.

The next World Cup will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Asian Cup will be played in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia aim to build on lead at top of World Cup and Asian Cup qualification group

Saudi Arabia aim to build on lead at top of World Cup and Asian Cup qualification group
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia aim to build on lead at top of World Cup and Asian Cup qualification group

Saudi Arabia aim to build on lead at top of World Cup and Asian Cup qualification group
  • ‘The match tomorrow is important for us and we aim to win it to secure all the points and keep our position at the top of the group,’ says head coach Roberto Mancini
  • He refuses to underestimate opponents Pakistan, who have lost their previous 4 games in the group, conceding 20 goals and scoring just 1 in the process
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi national football team completed the final preparations on Wednesday for their game against Pakistan in Islamabad on Thursday in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup.
“The match tomorrow is important for us and we aim to win it to secure all the points and keep our position at the top of the group,” head coach Roberto Mancini said.
“We are happy to be in Islamabad and thank you for the warm welcome we have received since our arrival.”
After four games in the second stage of the qualifiers, the Green Falcons sit top of Group G on 10 points, followed by Jordan on 7 and Tajikistan on 5. Pakistan are bottom of the group, having lost all of their games so far.
Asked about the decision to travel to Pakistan the day before the game, Mancini said: “This is a practice we have applied in the previous two matches, against Jordan and Tajikistan, where we prefer to train at our own field and have the final training session at the match field.”
Pakistan have conceded 20 goals in four group games and scored only one, but Mancini refused to underestimate them, saying: “We respect the Pakistani team … there are no significant differences. It is a game of 11 players against 11 players. The most important thing for us is to be present, with high concentration, to achieve the goal we came for.”
After thanking Pakistan for the warm welcome the team received, midfielder Mukhtar Ali said: “Our focus is on Thursday’s match, which holds great importance for us. We aim to deliver a good performance and win the points.”
Next up after Pakistan, the Saudis will host Jordan in Riyadh on June 11. 

The Green Falcons train in Riyadh ahead of Pakistan trip

The Green Falcons train in Riyadh ahead of Pakistan trip
Updated 05 June 2024
Khaled Al-Arafah
Follow

The Green Falcons train in Riyadh ahead of Pakistan trip

The Green Falcons train in Riyadh ahead of Pakistan trip
Updated 05 June 2024
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Saudi footballers held a training session in Riyadh on Tuesday ahead of their clash against Pakistan in qualifiers for the World and Asian cups.

Coach Roberto Mancini lead the team in training with various technical and tactical drills at Ma’had Academy in Riyadh.

Salem Al-Dosari participated in training while his Al-Hilal teammate Hassan Tambakti did not complete the session due to muscle pain.

The Green Falcons, who are top of their World Cup qualification group with ten points, will play a Pakistan team who have lost all their games in the second round of the qualifiers.

The Saudi team are due to fly out to Islamabad on Wednesday morning and will play at Jinnah Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. (Saudi time).

The Green Falcons will play Jordan on June 11 in Saudi Arabia.
 

2023-24 Saudi Pro League review: The hits and misses

2023-24 Saudi Pro League review: The hits and misses
Updated 05 June 2024
Matt Monaghan
Follow

2023-24 Saudi Pro League review: The hits and misses

2023-24 Saudi Pro League review: The hits and misses
  • Hilal, Mitrovic and Ronaldo emerge with praise while it has been a season to forget for Al-Ittihad and Neymar
Updated 05 June 2024
Matt Monaghan

A Saudi Arabian football season for the ages is in the can.

With the eyes of the world directed toward the Kingdom after last summer’s revolutionary transfer spree, we witnessed Al-Hilal in all-conquering form, Al-Nassr icon Cristiano Ronaldo showcase his evergreen abilities, and much more.

Here, Arab News dissects the high and lows from an unforgettable 2023-24:

Best team: Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal not only produced Saudi Arabia’s strongest campaign, but one of the greatest in football history.

Their numbers were staggering. The returning Jorge Jesus orchestrated a clean domestic sweep of Saudi Super Cup, Roshn Saudi League and King Cup; a World Record 34-consecutive victories across all competitions; won 31 out of 34 top-flight fixtures, netting 101 goals and conceding just 23.

They had to be this good to repeatedly disappoint 2023-24’s finest performer.

Best player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Ronaldo stood tallest, even amid an injection of world-class talent.

A final-night brace against long-dethroned champions Al-Ittihad — emphatically celebrated — set a new benchmark for goals in a RSL season, with 35. Only Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez (13) and compatriot Ruben Neves (12) bettered his 11 assists.

Moments of unmatched quality and unquenched desire underlined the 39-year-old’s merciless ability to defy the waning effects of time, especially November’s ludicrous lob against Al-Okhdood. There was even opportunity to collect four RSL match-balls, for hat-tricks.

Best Saudi player: Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

Saud Abdulhamid deserved to head this prestigious list for unleashing a trademark ‘‘chair” celebration in April’s heated King’s Cup semifinal versus boyhood club Al-Ittihad, let alone his imperious 2023-24 displays.

The ceaseless 24-year-old right-back looked effortlessly at ease amid a stellar new cast. A career-best three league goals, also, equalled his tally from all prior campaigns.

Links to Ligue 1’s Toulouse provided a tantalising glimpse of a global future for this defender, who overshadowed celebrated colleague Salem Al-Dawsari and Al-Ahli’s 17-goal striker Firas Al-Buraikan.

Best coach: Pericles Chamusca (Al-Taawoun)

It takes something special to outshine Al-Hilal’s Jesus.

Pericles Chamusca delivered this for dark-horses Al-Taawoun. The gregarious Brazilian defied a slew of summer exits headlined by assist-machine Kaku and versatile Saudi Arabia defender Hassan Kadesh, plus winter sale of influential Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran.

Amid this maelstrom, a fourth-placed finish — five-points ahead of fallen giants Al-Ittihad — secured AFC Champions League Two qualification. He departs to ambitious Yelo League-outfit NEOM SC with head held high.

Best goal: Bernard Mensah (Al-Tai 1-4 Al-Ahli)

Take your pick from Bernard Mensah’s monumental campaign at relegated Al-Tai.

February’s George Weah-esque run from deep through several Al-Ahli defenders and pin-point low finish past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy just edges May’s logic-defying slaloming run through a packed penalty box against Al-Fateh.

Best signing: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal)

An addition who was worth the wait.

Al-Hilal spent all summer haggling with Fulham for their colossal Serbia center forward. This push was rewarded by 40 goals in 43 games, including an early King Cup final opener, hat-trick in September’s emblematic 4-3 victory at holders Al-Ittihad and brace in December’s 3-0 Riyadh Derby triumph versus Al-Nassr.

This prized eye-for-goal, plus an unquantifiable indefatigable nature, helped to move Mitrovic beyond team-mates Malcom and Neves, plus Al-Nassr’s Marcelo Brozovic, Al-Ahli’s Franck Kessie and Al-Fayha’s Fashion Sakala.

Worst signing: Habib Diallo (Al-Shabab)

Eighth-placed Al-Shabab’s season to forget was exemplified by Diallo’s travails.

The recruit from Strasbourg struck only six times in 30 league run-outs, also enduring a near five-month goal drought between his second and third strikes.

This middling contribution by the Senegal striker ranked lower than then-England captain Jordan Henderson’s brief sojourn at Ettifaq and a heart-breaking early end to a Brazil megastar’s campaign.

Biggest disappointment (Neymar — Al-Hilal)

Events on the other side of the globe reverberated in the Kingdom.

October’s catastrophic knee injury incurred by Neymar on World Cup 2026-qualifying duty for Brazil brought a shuddering halt to his Al-Hilal duties. This burst the rampant excitement generated by August’s epic unveiling in Riyadh, on arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

The maverick Brazil forward only played three RSL games and netted a solitary AFC Champions League effort. There should be so much more to come in 2024-25.

Season to forget: Al-Ittihad

Things can only get better for Al-Ittihad after a dismal RSL title defense.

A quantum leap had been predicted once the end of a 14-year top-flight trophy wait was followed by the additions of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, France midfielder N’Golo Kante and Brazil anchorman Fabinho. RSL-winning manager Nuno Espirito Santo, however, departed in October with his deflated squad a distant sixth.

Coveted replacement Marcelo Gallardo then endured a one-sided 3-1 thumping by Egypt’s Al-Ahly in Jeddah during December’s Club World Cup’s quarter-finals, with the trophy-less team limping home fifth — 42 points behind Al-Hilal — and outside AFC Champions League Elite qualification. A disrupted campaign also saw Benzema net just 16 times in 33 run-outs.

Funniest moment: Noureddine Zekri’s survival celebration

A bewildered Sadio Mane came close with a hilarious pre-match double-take after seeing club-mate Ali Lajami’s mirror image of twin Qassem, in Al-Fateh’s line-up.

But nothing beats Noureddine Zekri’s iconic reaction to keeping debutants Al-Okhdood up. The 59-year-old manager went viral with a slow-motion run across the pitch and “superman” flop at the final whistle of matchweek 34’s relegation-decider at doomed Al-Tai.

Ones to watch: (Al-Qadsiah)

A club owned by Saudi Aramco are expected to make a big splash in 2024-25.

Dominant Yelo League winners Al-Qadsiah emphasized their expectant status last month by beating Roma to Uruguay midfielder Nahitan Nandez’s signature, with much more to come.

A repeat of promoted Al-Ahli’s charge to third is not out of the question, judging by early impressions. Their recent reputation as a yo-yo outfit should be shredded.

‘Al-Hilal have broken all the records possible’: Jorge Jesus and Yassine Bounou celebrate SPL Manager and Goalkeeper of the Season awards

‘Al-Hilal have broken all the records possible’: Jorge Jesus and Yassine Bounou celebrate SPL Manager and Goalkeeper of the Season awards
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

‘Al-Hilal have broken all the records possible’: Jorge Jesus and Yassine Bounou celebrate SPL Manager and Goalkeeper of the Season awards

‘Al-Hilal have broken all the records possible’: Jorge Jesus and Yassine Bounou celebrate SPL Manager and Goalkeeper of the Season awards
  • Riyadh club claimed an invincible title after winning 31 out of 34 league matches, with Bounou keeping 15 clean sheets
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal duo Jorge Jesus and Yassine Bounou have spoken of their pride at receiving the Roshn Saudi League 2023/24 Manager and Goalkeeper of the Season awards.

An incredible campaign for Al-Hilal saw the Riyadh club claim an invincible title after winning 31 out of 34 league matches.

Jesus’ men also created football history, and global headlines, by setting a world, top-flight record for the number of successive victories — winning 34 games in a row across all competitions between September and April.

Appointed last summer for his second stint in charge of Al-Hilal, Jesus said: “It was a fantastic season. When I arrived in Saudi Arabia, I was thinking that we could be champions of the league, but not breaking all those records. Beyond being champions, we broke so many records — most goals scored, most wins, best defense, biggest points difference with the second-ranked team. In Saudi football history, Al-Hilal have broken all the records possible.

“I am very proud of my players, they have so much quality. We made a very strong group; beyond the technical ability, they first thought about the team. This made the successes appear more easily.”

The spine of Al-Hilal’s team was a major factor in their success over the season. At the base, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the Moroccan World Cup hero signed from Sevilla in the summer, was a constant reassuring presence. By earning 15 clean sheets and conceding the least number of goals, 20, Bounou was a deserved winner of the Roshn Saudi League 2023-24 Goalkeeper of the Season award. He played in 31 of Al-Hilal’s 34 league matches during the season.

Bounou said: “I’m really pleased to win the award. We had a very, very good season. And it was a very good experience for me too. I’m very happy. I think all the saves I have made are important. After that, I think it’s thanks to the whole team, to all the people who work around me. It’s really a group effort.

“It’s a great pleasure to be goalkeeper of the season. It’s not always easy to be consistent in football. This year, more or less, I’ve been able to find that consistency and now, as I said, I’m really pleased and it’s mainly thanks to those around me.”

Edouard Mendy, the Al-Ahli goalkeeper who also achieved 15 clean sheets, conceding 33 goals in the league season from the same number of games, ran Bounou very close for the award.

Speaking about the quality of the goalkeepers in the league, Bounou said: “It’s clear there are some very good goalkeepers out there. This year, Edouard showed that he was a top goalkeeper, a very great goalkeeper. He confirmed that throughout the season.”

Al-Hilal’s Guinness World Record, run between September and April, made news across the globe. Winning 28 games in a row — which was then increased to 34 — overtook Welsh club The News Saints’ run of 27 wins achieved in season 2016-17. Prior to that, the record stood for 44 years after Dutch giants Ajax’s 26-game winning streak between 1971 and 1972.

“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t thinking about it. It happened naturally,” Jesus said. “We were then told about this Guinness World Record — and then told that we could break this record of 27 consecutive wins. It was a motivation that we transmitted to the players, and they loved the idea. It was one of the keys to our success this season. Not only the Guinness World Record but the motivation, the objective of winning more than 27 consecutive matches. And we did more than 27, we won 34 consecutive matches.”

Asked if there was one specific match that stood out across the season, Jesus elected for a game before the winning run — the 4-3 victory in Jeddah over Al-Ittihad on Sept. 1 aided by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s hat-trick.

Jesus said: “Yes, there are always some games that make the difference during the season. The game which launched us on our path was the one against Al-Ittihad. Our 4-3 victory gave us huge confidence to keep believing in our objectives in the process of our training, and in the process of our games. And then, the objective of the Guinness World Record: ‘You have to keep winning, you have to keep winning.’ That put the players in a winning mentality. It was one of the key points for the team.”

Jesus previously managed Al-Hilal in season 2018-19, where he guided the club to Saudi Super Cup success. In between his two stints, Jesus also managed Flamengo in Brazil and Fenerbahce in Turkiye. He won trophies at both, much to the delight of each team’s supporters, and his triumphs at Al-Hilal have resulted in similar adoration from the club’s legions of followers.

Jesus said: “Coming from Flamengo, where 70,000 fans in every game were yelling for me — and coming from Turkiye, same thing, 50,000 fans, yelling my name in every game. So, I was used to this during my first year in Al-Hilal — ‘I love you, Jesus. I love you, Jesus.’ This is a mark of affection, and this is very important for me to feel that the fans love me.”

The 2023-24 campaign was a game-changing season for the Roshn Saudi League. It began with major internationals signings, such as Bounou joining the likes of Neymar, Ruben Neves and Mitrovic at Al-Hilal, with players such as Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and Georgino Wijnaldum joining other clubs. Some 156 players from 54 countries provided a crucial part of the game-changing Roshn Saudi League season.

Jesus said: “During my first stay in Al-Hilal, there was not such a quality of great players coming from Europe like now. Today, the Roshn Saudi League has a very high level, it is a top five league for me. Year after year, more great players will come to the league, and great managers will come as well. It will become a league that is very tough to win.”

Cristiano Ronaldo hails his record-breaking Roshn Saudi League season as ‘one of the best’

Cristiano Ronaldo hails his record-breaking Roshn Saudi League season as ‘one of the best’
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Cristiano Ronaldo hails his record-breaking Roshn Saudi League season as ‘one of the best’

Cristiano Ronaldo hails his record-breaking Roshn Saudi League season as ‘one of the best’
  • Al-Nassr captain won Top Goalscorer award for 2023/2024 after netting 35 goals
  • Lauds teammates and ‘very proud’ to beat the Saudi league record
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo has described his record-breaking 2023/2024 Roshn Saudi League campaign — in which he netted 35 goals to become the league’s all-time leading striker — as “one of the best seasons” of his career.

The Al-Nassr captain and forward was presented recently with the Top Goalscorer award after his incredible achievement in just 31 games, surpassing Abderrazak Hamdallah’s mark of 34 goals in the 2018/2019 season.

In addition to his goalscoring prowess, the 39-year-old Portuguese legend recorded 11 assists.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “It means a lot. I feel very happy. It’s probably one of the best seasons I’ve ever had in my career in terms of goals but assists too.

“To be honest it means a lot because it’s my work. I have to be honest and say it’s not something I was looking for at the beginning of the season but over time I started to see that it was possible.

“So, I have the opportunity to say thank you to my teammates because without the team nothing individually would have been possible, but I feel very proud to beat the Saudi league record. It’s great for me, I feel happy, and this is my motivation to play football, to train every time and to carry on like that.”

Since joining Al-Nassr in late December 2022, Ronaldo, whose side finished second this season, has scored 49 goals in 47 league appearances, and 64 in 69 games in all competitions.

In the 2023 calendar year, he also netted the most club goals in the world with 54 strikes in 59 appearances. His 2023/2024 strike rate included back-to-back hat tricks against Al-Tai and Abha in the Roshn Saudi League.

Ronaldo’s focus is now on Portugal and the 2024 European Championships in Germany where they face the Czech Republic, Turkiye and Georgia in the group stages. But he is also eagerly awaiting the 2024/2025 Roshn Saudi League season.

Ronaldo said: “I think the goals for each season is the kind of the same, it’s to do your best and win titles. If possible, to collect individual (trophies) as well but my goal is to be the same — to be the same Cristiano that you saw this season, to do my best, to achieve goals with Al-Nassr and with my Portugal national team as well. To maintain my level is what I’m looking for.”

