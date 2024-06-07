You are here

Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don't forget your fellow citizens

Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don’t forget your fellow citizens
Ruby Chen, left, whose son Itay Chen, 19, was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and his body taken to Gaza, poses for a portrait with his son Roy Chen. (AP)
Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don’t forget your fellow citizens

Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don’t forget your fellow citizens
WASHINGTON: Jonathan Dekel-Chen dreams of the moment when his abducted 35-year-old son, Sagui, is reunited with his wife and three young children, including a daughter born two months after the devastating attack on Israel that initiated the war.
Ruby Chen longs to recover the remains of his 19-year-old son, Itay — a soldier who Israeli intelligence says was killed in the Oct. 7 attack — so that he can be buried and his “soul” finally given “a place to rest” in accordance with Jewish practices.
For many Americans, the Israeli-Hamas war is seen through the daily reports of Israeli ground incursions and airstrikes in Gaza and warnings of a looming famine. There are college campuses riven by protests and great uncertainty over ceasefire prospects.
But the families of the Americans taken hostage are laser-focused on one thing: their loved ones. They fear that with all the tumult of the war, Americans often forget about their fellow citizens who remain missing. They’re doing whatever they can to make sure they aren’t forgotten and to keep pushing to get them — or their remains — back home.
“For most of us, we are doers. So we wake up in the morning and we say, what are we doing today? What’s on the agenda?” said Ronen Neutra, whose son, Omer, a soldier, was among those taken. “What can I do to make sure that my son will come back home today?
The families were in Washington this week for meetings with US government officials, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose Justice Department is investigating the deaths and kidnapping of Americans at the hands of Hamas. The meetings came at a sensitive time as the Biden administration endeavors to get Israel and Hamas to commit to a ceasefire deal to end the eight-month-old war.
Speaking as a group Wednesday to The Associated Press, the families recounted their shared sadness, angst and uncertainty but also their hopes for a resolution that would result in the release of scores of hostages, including their loved ones. Eight Americans are believed to be held by Hamas, including three who were killed.
The three-part proposal announced on May 31 by President Joe Biden calls for a “full and complete ceasefire,” a withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of hostages — first, women, the elderly and the wounded and later, all remaining captives, including male soldiers like Neutra, who was ambushed and pulled from a tank on Oct. 7.
“The only way they are going to emerge alive from these tunnels is through some sort of negotiated agreement with the devil, which is Hamas,” said Dekel-Chen, whose son was kidnapped while protecting his kibbutz, Nir Oz, which endured a disproportionate toll of murders and hostage-taking by Hamas.
“Hamas clearly has to be forced to or coerced to enter negotiations and complete them,” he said, and must decide whether it’s about “perpetual warfare and perpetual suffering of its own people” or about “some better future.” The Israeli government, for its part, must “stay the course” and “put aside any kind of narrow political interests” for the good of the country, he said.
That won’t necessarily be easy, given the possibility that a ceasefire deal would shatter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition and make him more vulnerable to a conviction in his corruption trial.
Netanyahu says he is committed to bringing the hostages home, but also says he won’t end the war without destroying Hamas. He and hard-liners in his coalition fear a full Israeli withdrawal before reaching this goal could allow Hamas to claim victory and reconstitute itself.
The meetings with American officials were the latest in a series of sit-downs that began last fall, shortly after the Hamas attack in which militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages.
So much has changed since then.
The resulting Israeli assault on Gaza has displaced most of the territory’s population and killed over 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel has drawn global criticism, with a UN court ordering Israel to halt its offensive in the southern city of Rafah, while American universities from Columbia to Stanford have been convulsed by protests.
In Israel, thousands have protested the government, criticizing Netanyahu over his approach to the war and demanding he do more to bring back the roughly 80 hostages believed to be alive, along with the remains of 43 pronounced dead. Many hostage families have been at the forefront of the protest movement.
The American hostage families were measured in discussing the Israeli government’s approach, placing the onus more on Hamas.
And they say the warm embrace they have received from US officials exposes a disconnect with the general American public, which they consider to be more apathetic to their plight and ignorant of the fact that so many hostages remain in captivity.
“I think there’s also a lack of knowledge,” Chen said. “I think the majority of the USpeople are not aware that on October 7th, this was also attack on the United States.”
Compounding the sadness eight months into the war is a steady drip of somber Israeli government announcements of additional hostage fatalities — most recently on Monday, when the military declared four hostages who’d been kidnapped on Oct. 7 as now dead. Adding to the pain, the four men had been seen alive in videos released by Hamas, meaning they died in captivity, possibly from Israeli fire.
Chen spent months hoping his son, an NBA-loving soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, was alive only to learn earlier this year that he had been killed.
“He was taken hostage even though he was killed. Who does that? Savages. Who takes dead people as bargaining chips?” he said.
Andrea Weinstein received similar news after the Israeli government in late December disclosed the deaths of her sister, Judy — previously thought to be among the living hostages — and her husband, Gad Haggai. Weinstein, a teacher with a creative spirit who used puppets to help students find their voices, was on a morning walk with her husband when the attack unfolded, her sister said.
Their bodies remain in Gaza.
Optimistic feelings come in cycles for Omer Neutra’s mother, Orna, who said she could not have imagined eight months ago that the family would still be in the same position. She is hopeful but also guarded.
“October 6, it was a different life,” she said. “Nothing is the same for us.”

WASHINGTON: Former top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon was ordered by a federal judge on Thursday to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 70, was convicted of contempt in July 2022 for defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

One of the masterminds behind Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, he was sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022, but has remained free while appealing his conviction.

A US federal appeals court upheld the conviction last month. US District Judge Carl Nichols revoked his bail at a court hearing on Thursday and ordered him to report to prison by July 1.

Another top Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, was also convicted of contempt of Congress and began serving a four-month sentence in a Florida prison in March.

Navarro, 74, is the highest-ranking former member of the Trump administration to spend time behind bars for actions stemming from the former Republican president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Bannon served in the White House as chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump’s term, leaving reportedly due to conflicts with other top staffers.

In 2020, he was charged with wire fraud and money laundering for taking for personal use millions of dollars contributed by donors toward the construction of a border wall with Mexico.

While others were found guilty in the scheme, Trump issued a blanket pardon to Bannon before leaving office in January 2021, leading to the dismissal of the charges against him.

Trump was scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the election won by Democrat Joe Biden, but his trial has been put on hold until the Supreme Court rules on Trump’s claim that as a former president he is immune from prosecution.

Trump, 77, was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives after the Capitol riot — he was charged with inciting an insurrection — but was acquitted by the Senate.

OMAHA BEACH, France: President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday France’s support for war-torn Ukraine would not “weaken” as top guests including Joe Biden gave its leader Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation at a D-Day ceremony.

“Thank you to the Ukrainian people for their bravery. We are here and we will not weaken,” Macron said at Omaha Beach, as guests rose to acknowledge Zelensky and French jets roared above in a fly-past.

“Faced with the return of war on our continent... faced with those who purport to change borders by force to re-write history, let us be worthy of those who landed here,” Macron said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the ensuing conflict.

“Your presence here today... speaks to all of this,” Macron said to Zelensky at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in northern France.

The commemorations provided a hugely symbolic backdrop to talks on how Kyiv can regain ground after Russian advances, with Zelensky attending the ceremony alongside Biden, Britain’s King Charles III and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

No Russian official was invited, underlining Moscow’s current pariah status despite the decisive Soviet contribution to defeating Nazism in World War II.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has shrugged off the lack of an invitation for Russia, saying “let them celebrate without us.”

But French hosts paid tribute to the Soviet Union’s sacrifices at the ceremonies.

At the main D-Day event, Macron pointed to “the resolute commitment of the Red Army,” saying millions of Soviets inflicted heavy losses on Nazi Germany “at the cost of their own blood.”

TOKYO: Japanese, US and South Korean coast guard vessels conducted their first three-way drill on Thursday off Japan’s coast as the countries strengthen their maritime ties in response to increased assertiveness by China in pressing its territorial claims.

Skirmishes between Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels have escalated in the South China Sea, triggering fears that the disputes could escalate to an armed conflict between China and the United States, a longtime ally of the Philippines.

Thursday’s joint drill followed an agreement by the leaders of the three countries last August to enhance security cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Patrol vessels from each country and two helicopters joined search and rescue operations in waters off the northern coast of Maizuru in Kyoto prefecture, based on a scenario of rescuing crew members from a South Korean ship that caught fire after colliding with another boat, the Japanese coast guard said.

Japan in recent years has significantly reinforced its defenses in southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and its outer islands that are considered strategically key in response to growing Chinese assertiveness and tensions around Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by Beijing.

Coast guards from Japan, the United States and South Korea signed an agreement last month to work together to preserve maritime resources, counter illegal fishing, conduct search and rescue operations and improve maritime law enforcement capabilities in the region.

China routinely sends coast guard vessels into waters surrounding disputed islands controlled by Japan.

NEW YORK CITY: The UN General Assembly on Thursday elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.
The Security Council consists of 15 members. Five of them — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — are permanent. Known as the P5, they have the power to veto any resolution, including those on the admission to the UN of new member states, and nominees for the position of secretary-general.
The remaining 10 members are elected for a term of two years, with five replaced each year. To be elected, candidates must receive at least two-thirds of all votes cast for the seat. This can result in deadlocks if there are two evenly matched candidates.
However the newly elected members all ran unopposed. Denmark received 184 votes, Panama 183, Pakistan 182, Greece 182 and Somalia 179. Pakistan has previously served seven times on the council, Panama five, Denmark four, Greece twice and Somalia once. They will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique
The Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the UN. It is charged with maintaining international peace and security, recommending the admission of new members, and approving any changes to the UN Charter. Its powers also include the authority to establish peacekeeping operations, impose international sanctions and authorize military action.
It is the only UN body whose resolutions carry the force of international law and are therefore binding on all member states.
The seats for the 10 nonpermanent members are allocated on the basis of regional groups: the African group is represented by three members; Latin America and the Caribbean by two; Asia-Pacific by two; the Western European and Others group by two; and the Eastern European group by one.
Traditionally, one of the seats assigned to either the Asia-Pacific Group or the African Group is filled by a nation from the Arab world, alternating between the two.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday details of the living conditions of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking to rebuff his claim of mistreatment and of being held in solitary confinement without access to lawyers.
The government submission seen by Reuters included photographs of the cell that showed a collection of books including Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom,” apparently intended to highlight Khan’s freedom to read what he wishes in jail.
The submission also contained a list of family and friends, lawyers and party members who have seen Khan since he was jailed in August last year on corruption charges. Khan, 71, is also fighting dozens of other cases that he and his party say are politically motivated to thwart his return to power.
The government asked the court in its submission to appoint a judicial officer to verify the facts.
Khan complained to the court last week that he was being kept in solitary confinement without access to his lawyers.
In an appearance before the court via video-link later on Thursday, Khan asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to have his cell conditions inspected.
Isa said he would appoint a commission to pay a surprise visit to the prison cell.
Khan’s party stood by its claim that he had been mistreated, and added that the pictures included were of the cell where Khan was being kept in solitary confinement.
“It is a contradiction to the claim that a former prime minister is entitled to an A class cell with an air-conditioned room & a helper to attend to the errands,” his party said in response to the submission.
The pictures in the government submission showed a messy bedroom with a study table, a chair, a single bed, a cooler, a washbasin next to a washroom in the corner, with a flat TV screen hung on a wall. It shows shirts thrown on the back of the chair and trousers, pants and a towel hung on a wall.
Another picture shows a long walkway with a barracks on both sides, describing it as an “exclusive gallery for walk, twice a day.” Another shows what it says is a separate kitchen with condiments, one more showed a collection of books on Islam, history and politics, and other pictures show a room with an exercise bike and fitness equipment.

