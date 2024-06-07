You are here

Fire hits displacement camp in Congo, leaving dozens of families without shelter, UN says

Fire hits displacement camp in Congo, leaving dozens of families without shelter, UN says
A displaced person living in the Muganga camp with her children and grandchildren near Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, gathers belongings on June 6, 2024 after a fire at a displacement camp in the east destroyed around 50 makeshift tents, leaving dozens of families without shelter. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2024
AP
Fire hits displacement camp in Congo, leaving dozens of families without shelter, UN says

Fire hits displacement camp in Congo, leaving dozens of families without shelter, UN says
  • The Muganga displaced people camp near the provincial capital Goma was hit by fire Wednesday
Updated 07 June 2024
AP
GOMA, Congo: A fire at a displacement camp in eastern Congo destroyed around 50 makeshift tents, leaving dozens of families without shelter, according to the United Nations, which said the fire is believed to have started during cooking at a camp.

The Muganga displaced people camp near the provincial capital Goma was hit by fire Wednesday. It had already endured bomb attacks in early May, which killed at least 18 people and injured 32 others, a UN spokesman said. It wasn’t clear what type of explosives were used in those attacks. Most of the victims were women and children.

“While I was trying to empty the house of my valuables, I couldn’t save my most precious items: my tokens to receive various humanitarian assistance,” Anne Marie Nikuze, 60, a displaced person living in the camp with her children and grandchildren told The Associated Press. “The little we had has also gone up in flames,” she said.

“We escaped the recent bomb attacks and now, it’s the fire that has struck us,” Furaha Mulema Mariam, 42, a mother of four, said. “The only luck is that it happened during the day, if it had been at night we would all be dead.”

The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with over 100 armed groups fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals. Some are fighting to try to protect their communities. Many groups are accused of carrying out mass killings, rapes and other human rights violations.

The violence has displaced about 7 million people, including thousands living in temporary camps like the one that was attacked last month. Many others are beyond the reach of aid.
 

Trump ignores controversy to host Turkiye's Erdogan

Trump ignores controversy to host Turkiye's Erdogan
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
AFP
Trump ignores controversy to host Turkiye's Erdogan

Trump ignores controversy to host Turkiye's Erdogan
  • Trump and Erdogan have good chemistry and the US president often seems to get along better with foreign strongmen than traditional US allies in places such as Western Europe or Canada
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will leap from the frying pan of impeachment into the fire of foreign policy controversy when he hosts his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Wednesday.
On the day that the impeachment process shifts to the dramatic phase of public hearings in Congress, Trump's meeting and joint press conference with Erdogan at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue promises extra fireworks.
Trump and Erdogan have good chemistry and the US president often seems to get along better with foreign strongmen than traditional US allies in places such as Western Europe or Canada.
That relationship, however, is under strain following NATO member Turkiye's October offensive against US-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria.
Trump ordered US troops in the border area to withdraw ahead of the Turkish invasion, while exhorting Erdogan in an extraordinarily undiplomatic letter to hold his military back.
"Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool!" Trump wrote in the letter, which was reportedly thrown by Erdogan into the trash.
Despite the letter, Trump's withdrawal of the US soldiers effectively gave Turkiye a green light.
This outraged many in the president's own Republican party, which saw the move as an abandonment of the Kurds and a dramatic boon for Russian ambitions in Syria.
"Given this situation, we believe that now is a particularly inappropriate time for President Erdogan to visit the United States, and we urge you to rescind this invitation," a bipartisan group of legislators wrote to Trump last week in a letter made public Monday.
Separately, the US government is furious at Erdogan for agreeing to buy the Russian S-400 missile system -- a no-no for a NATO member.
Washington has excluded Turkiye from the F-35 stealth warplane program over the purchase, creating even more tension in the troubled Western alliance.
Trump's National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said Sunday that economic sanctions could also be imposed over the S-400.


The get-together comes with Trump's presidency facing deep peril from impeachment in Congress. The first public hearing of witnesses testifying that Trump abused his office in dealings with Ukraine starts just two hours before Erdogan's midday arrival.
This leaves Trump weakened at a time when he needs to avoid antagonizing the Republicans who will be voting on his fate.
Those legislators have little love for Erdogan and the feeling is likely mutual.
The House of Representatives showed its displeasure in October by voting to recognize the mass destruction of the Armenian community in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.
Modern-day Turkiye continues to deny the accusation of genocide, saying Armenians were merely among the many other victims of World War I. The vote infuriated Erdogan.
If there is any political positive for Trump from the tricky Erdogan meeting, it will be the chance at least to distract public attention from the simultaneous impeachment hearing.
Following three hours of meetings and lunch, the Turkish leader and Trump will stage a joint press conference at 3:10 pm (2010 GMT).
The State Department defended the invitation to Erdogan, saying the complex issues make face-to-face talks important.
"Don't look at these things as rewards, they are the execution of diplomacy," an official said.
But there will be tension to spare even beyond the Syrian Kurds and the S-400s.
Washington is angry over the long-term detention of Turkish citizens working for US consulates, while Ankara continues to push hard for the extradition of the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan claims engineered a failed 2016 coup.
Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney raised another point of contention: the ugly scenes during Erdogan's last Washington visit, in 2017, when his bodyguards beat up protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence.
"The Erdogan regime's use of violence against civilians anywhere is inhumane, uncivilized, and unacceptable," she wrote in a letter demanding that the State Department bar any of the "thugs" involved from returning.

Modi's allies want funds, cabinet jobs as India coalition talks begin

Modi’s allies want funds, cabinet jobs as India coalition talks begin
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters
Modi’s allies want funds, cabinet jobs as India coalition talks begin

Modi’s allies want funds, cabinet jobs as India coalition talks begin
  • Modi was named leader of the National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday, after his BJP party lost outright majority in India’s parliamentary election
  • BJP leaders held talks with allies on Thursday, a day before Modi is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu to present his claim to form government
Updated 07 June 2024
NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Regional parties in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance demanded on Thursday more funds for their states and federal cabinet positions as negotiations began on forming a new coalition government, alliance leaders and sources said.
Modi was named leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its outright majority in India’s parliamentary election and found itself reliant on support from regional parties — mainly the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).
The NDA won 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament, where 272 constitutes a simple majority.
But Modi’s BJP won only 240, making TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) head Nitish Kumar, also the chief minister of the eastern state of Bihar, kingmakers in the alliance with their 16 and 12 seats respectively.
TDP also won a regional election in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and Naidu is set to become chief minister there.
“We’re still in discussions and one thing we’re clear on is Naidu wants to maintain a very good relationship with the center (federal government) because our priority is state development and interest,” senior TDP leader Kutumba Rao told Reuters.
Both parties are pushing longstanding demands to grant special status to their states, according to one TDP spokesperson and five NDA sources.
Special status allows states to receive more federal development funds, and on simpler terms. While Bihar is India’s poorest state, Andhra Pradesh lost some of its resources in 2014 when the new state of Telangana was carved out of it.
Besides special status and cabinet positions, TDP is also seeking more funds for irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and to complete the building of its new capital, Amaravati, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
“This is not the first time we are in NDA, so we are confident that we will get what is due to us,” TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari said.
“In our earlier terms with NDA, we had ministerial berths and also the Lok Sabha [lower house] speaker from our party. This time we are a strong partner and share a clear vision for the country,” she said.
JD(U)’s Kumar also wants support for new industrial projects in Bihar along with federal cabinet positions, one NDA source said.
COALITION NEGOTIATIONS
Top BJP leaders held talks about ministerial portfolios with the allies on Thursday, a day before Modi is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu to present his claim to form the next government, one BJP source said.
Modi is expected to be sworn in over the weekend and local media reported that leaders of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius and the king of Bhutan have been invited to attend the inauguration.
The coalition negotiations are a throwback to an era before 2014 — when Modi swept to power with an outright BJP majority — in which alliance partners haggled for positions and benefits in exchange for their support.
The BJP’s loss of its majority unnerved markets and raised the prospect of a government less stable and sure-footed than the outgoing one.
But Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a top BJP leader and newly elected lawmaker, told the CNN-News18 TV channel that Modi’s new government would last its full five-year term and “come back with a better performance.”
A survey published on Thursday suggested that a lack of jobs, high inflation and falling income had cost Modi votes, even though he personally still commanded wide support.
Some 30 percent of voters said they were worried about inflation, compared to 20 percent prior to the election, according to the Lokniti-CSDS post-election survey published by the Hindu newspaper.
In a survey for the Hindu conducted before the election, unemployment had been the main concern of 32 percent of respondents.
Decreasing income and the government’s handling of corruption and fraud were other issues of concern, according to the survey.

Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK

Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK
Updated 07 June 2024
AP
Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK

Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK
  • The Court of Appeal gave the Duke of Sussex the go-ahead to challenge a ruling earlier this year in the High Court
Updated 07 June 2024
LONDON: Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal the British government’s rejection to provide him with publicly funded police protection in the UK
The Court of Appeal gave the Duke of Sussex the go-ahead to challenge a ruling earlier this year in the High Court. The permission was granted in May but only reported Thursday.
Judge Peter Lane ruled in February that a government panel’s decision to provide “bespoke” security on an as-needed basis after Harry quit as a working member of the royal family was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified.
“Insofar as the case-by-case approach may otherwise have caused difficulties, they have not been shown to be such as to overcome the high hurdle so as to render the decision-making irrational,” Lane wrote.
The long-running fight began more than four years ago when Harry first challenged the panel’s decision, arguing that he and his family need an armed security detail because of hostility directed toward him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on social media and relentless hounding by the news media.
Harry, 39, the younger son of King Charles III, has bucked royal family convention to challenge the government in court and sue the tabloid press.
He won a big victory in December after a judge found phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers was “widespread and habitual.” He has two similar cases remaining against the publishers of The Sun and Daily Mail.
The security case appeared to be dead after the High Court in April rejected his first request to appeal Lane’s decision. But Justice David Bean on the Court of Appeal said on May 23 that he could challenge the lower court decision.

At D-Day commemoration, Biden pledges continued Ukraine support

At D-Day commemoration, Biden pledges continued Ukraine support
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters
At D-Day commemoration, Biden pledges continued Ukraine support

At D-Day commemoration, Biden pledges continued Ukraine support
Updated 07 June 2024
OMAHA BEACH, France: US President Joe Biden made an impassioned call for the defense of freedom and democracy at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy on Thursday, urging Western powers to stay the course with Ukraine and not surrender to Russian tyranny.

At a joint ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron and US veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery, Biden said it was “simply unthinkable” to surrender to Russian aggression and he promised no let-up in support for Ukraine.

He urged Western and NATO allies to recapture the spirit of D-Day and work together at a time when he said democracy was under greater threat than at any time since the end of World War Two.

“Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today,” Biden said in his speech.

On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France by sea and air to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany, coming ashore at five beaches codenamed Omaha, Juno, Sword, Utah and Gold or dropping from the sky.

With the numbers of veterans fast dwindling — many are aged 100 or more — this is likely to be the last major ceremony in Normandy honoring them in their presence.

Biden said it was the highest honor to salute the assembled US veterans, some huddled in warm blankets, turning to tell them: “God love ya.”

“The men who fought here became heroes,” he said. “They knew beyond any doubt there are things that are worth fighting and dying for.”

Veterans, around 200 of whom were present, have been the stars of commemorations throughout the week.

As veterans arrived at an international commemoration at Omaha Beach on Thursday, world leaders applauded each of them as they were pushed past them on wheelchairs, some of them smiling proudly and saluting.

Some leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, kneeled to be at the same level as the veterans in wheelchairs as they exchanged a few words.

UKRAINE FEARS

With war raging in Ukraine on Europe’s borders, the anniversary of this turning point in World War Two carries special resonance. It also takes place in a year of many elections, including for the European Parliament this week and in the US in November.

Critics fear former President Donald Trump, who will go head-to-head with Biden in the election, would reduce US support for Ukraine.

Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska received an ovation when they arrived at the Omaha Beach ceremony as World War Two bombers flew overhead. Zelensky hugged Macron and talked with many of the heads of state present.

“Allies defended Europe’s freedom then, and Ukrainians do so now. Unity prevailed then, and true unity can prevail today,” Zelensky said on the social media platform X.

Macron echoed Biden’s comments, also making a link between Ukraine and D-Day.

“Thank you to the Ukrainian people for their courage, for their love of freedom. We are here and we will not weaken,” Macron said at Omaha beach to applause from other world leaders.

Speaking at a British commemoration in Ver-sur-Mer earlier in the day, Britain’s King Charles, in full military uniform, also urged greater international collaboration to fight tyranny.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many others also took part in the day of tributes.

But Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, touching off Europe’s biggest armed conflict since World War Two, was not invited. In a speech, however, Macron paid tribute to the contribution of the Red Army and soldiers across the Soviet Union to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Leaders were set to adopt a declaration saying democracy was once more under threat in Europe and promising to defend freedom and democracy, two sources said.

Thousands of service personnel from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations were killed, as well as their German foes and thousands of civilians across Normandy.

At the US ceremony in Colleville-sur-Mer, where row after row of white marble crosses — some with names, some unmarked — show the toll the invasion, Macron awarded the Legion d’Honneur to US veterans, many sporting caps that read “WWII veteran.”

“You are back here today at home, if I may say,” Macron told the 180 American World War Two veterans, including 33 D-Day veterans, saying France would not forget their sacrifice.

Moving letters from some of them were read out at the British ceremony.

“I want to pay my respects to those who didn’t make it. May they rest in peace,” veteran Joe Mines said, in words read by actor Martin Freeman. “I was 19 when I landed, but I was still a boy...and I didn’t have any idea of war and killing.”

Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don't forget your fellow citizens

Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don’t forget your fellow citizens
Updated 07 June 2024
AP
Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don’t forget your fellow citizens

Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don’t forget your fellow citizens
Updated 07 June 2024
WASHINGTON: Jonathan Dekel-Chen dreams of the moment when his abducted 35-year-old son, Sagui, is reunited with his wife and three young children, including a daughter born two months after the devastating attack on Israel that initiated the war.
Ruby Chen longs to recover the remains of his 19-year-old son, Itay — a soldier who Israeli intelligence says was killed in the Oct. 7 attack — so that he can be buried and his “soul” finally given “a place to rest” in accordance with Jewish practices.
For many Americans, the Israeli-Hamas war is seen through the daily reports of Israeli ground incursions and airstrikes in Gaza and warnings of a looming famine. There are college campuses riven by protests and great uncertainty over ceasefire prospects.
But the families of the Americans taken hostage are laser-focused on one thing: their loved ones. They fear that with all the tumult of the war, Americans often forget about their fellow citizens who remain missing. They’re doing whatever they can to make sure they aren’t forgotten and to keep pushing to get them — or their remains — back home.
“For most of us, we are doers. So we wake up in the morning and we say, what are we doing today? What’s on the agenda?” said Ronen Neutra, whose son, Omer, a soldier, was among those taken. “What can I do to make sure that my son will come back home today?
The families were in Washington this week for meetings with US government officials, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose Justice Department is investigating the deaths and kidnapping of Americans at the hands of Hamas. The meetings came at a sensitive time as the Biden administration endeavors to get Israel and Hamas to commit to a ceasefire deal to end the eight-month-old war.
Speaking as a group Wednesday to The Associated Press, the families recounted their shared sadness, angst and uncertainty but also their hopes for a resolution that would result in the release of scores of hostages, including their loved ones. Eight Americans are believed to be held by Hamas, including three who were killed.
The three-part proposal announced on May 31 by President Joe Biden calls for a “full and complete ceasefire,” a withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of hostages — first, women, the elderly and the wounded and later, all remaining captives, including male soldiers like Neutra, who was ambushed and pulled from a tank on Oct. 7.
“The only way they are going to emerge alive from these tunnels is through some sort of negotiated agreement with the devil, which is Hamas,” said Dekel-Chen, whose son was kidnapped while protecting his kibbutz, Nir Oz, which endured a disproportionate toll of murders and hostage-taking by Hamas.
“Hamas clearly has to be forced to or coerced to enter negotiations and complete them,” he said, and must decide whether it’s about “perpetual warfare and perpetual suffering of its own people” or about “some better future.” The Israeli government, for its part, must “stay the course” and “put aside any kind of narrow political interests” for the good of the country, he said.
That won’t necessarily be easy, given the possibility that a ceasefire deal would shatter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition and make him more vulnerable to a conviction in his corruption trial.
Netanyahu says he is committed to bringing the hostages home, but also says he won’t end the war without destroying Hamas. He and hard-liners in his coalition fear a full Israeli withdrawal before reaching this goal could allow Hamas to claim victory and reconstitute itself.
The meetings with American officials were the latest in a series of sit-downs that began last fall, shortly after the Hamas attack in which militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages.
So much has changed since then.
The resulting Israeli assault on Gaza has displaced most of the territory’s population and killed over 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel has drawn global criticism, with a UN court ordering Israel to halt its offensive in the southern city of Rafah, while American universities from Columbia to Stanford have been convulsed by protests.
In Israel, thousands have protested the government, criticizing Netanyahu over his approach to the war and demanding he do more to bring back the roughly 80 hostages believed to be alive, along with the remains of 43 pronounced dead. Many hostage families have been at the forefront of the protest movement.
The American hostage families were measured in discussing the Israeli government’s approach, placing the onus more on Hamas.
And they say the warm embrace they have received from US officials exposes a disconnect with the general American public, which they consider to be more apathetic to their plight and ignorant of the fact that so many hostages remain in captivity.
“I think there’s also a lack of knowledge,” Chen said. “I think the majority of the USpeople are not aware that on October 7th, this was also attack on the United States.”
Compounding the sadness eight months into the war is a steady drip of somber Israeli government announcements of additional hostage fatalities — most recently on Monday, when the military declared four hostages who’d been kidnapped on Oct. 7 as now dead. Adding to the pain, the four men had been seen alive in videos released by Hamas, meaning they died in captivity, possibly from Israeli fire.
Chen spent months hoping his son, an NBA-loving soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, was alive only to learn earlier this year that he had been killed.
“He was taken hostage even though he was killed. Who does that? Savages. Who takes dead people as bargaining chips?” he said.
Andrea Weinstein received similar news after the Israeli government in late December disclosed the deaths of her sister, Judy — previously thought to be among the living hostages — and her husband, Gad Haggai. Weinstein, a teacher with a creative spirit who used puppets to help students find their voices, was on a morning walk with her husband when the attack unfolded, her sister said.
Their bodies remain in Gaza.
Optimistic feelings come in cycles for Omer Neutra’s mother, Orna, who said she could not have imagined eight months ago that the family would still be in the same position. She is hopeful but also guarded.
“October 6, it was a different life,” she said. “Nothing is the same for us.”

