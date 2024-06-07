You are here

Biden apologizes to Ukraine's Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains

Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains
Zelensky pressed for all Americans to support his country’s defense against Russia’s invasion, and he thanked lawmakers for eventually coming together to approve the weapons package. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains

Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains
  • Zelensky pressed for all Americans to support his country’s defense against Russia’s invasion
  • The United States is by far Kyiv’s biggest supplier of wartime support
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
PARIS: US President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly apologized to Ukraine for a monthslong holdup in American military assistance that let Russia make gains on the battlefield, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for bipartisan US support “like it was during World War II.”
Speaking in Paris, where they both attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Biden apologized to the Ukrainian people for the weeks of not knowing if more assistance would come while conservative Republicans in Congress held up a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine for six months.
Still, the Democratic president insisted that the American people were standing by Ukraine for the long haul. “We’re still in. Completely. Thoroughly,” he said.
Zelensky pressed for all Americans to support his country’s defense against Russia’s invasion, and he thanked lawmakers for eventually coming together to approve the weapons package, which has allowed Ukraine to stem Russian advances in recent weeks.
“It’s very important that in this unity, United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine like it was during World War II,” Zelensky said. “How the United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe. And we count on your continuing support in standing with us shoulder to shoulder.”
The United States is by far Kyiv’s biggest supplier of wartime support, and Ukraine is trying to fend off an intense Russian offensive in eastern areas of the country. The push is focused on the Ukrainian border regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, but Ukrainian officials say it could spread as Russia’s bigger army seeks to make its advantage tell.
The offensive is seeking to exploit Kyiv’s shortages of ammunition and troops along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.
That shortfall in weaponry came after US military aid was held up in Congress for six months before Biden in April signed the $61 billion package into law.
The slow pace of delivery of pledged Western weaponry has long frustrated Zelensky, as has Biden’s hesitation over supplying more hardware for fear of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin. That has caused tension in their relationship.
The US will send about $225 million in military aid to Ukraine, US officials said Thursday. The latest package includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, as well as mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds, officials said.
Easing their stance amid Russia’s most recent onslaught and with Ukraine’s army reeling, some NATO allies including the US said last week they would allow Ukraine to use weapons they deliver to Kyiv to carry out limited attacks inside Russia.
That step brought a furious response from the Kremlin, which warned that Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II could spin out of control.
Biden and Zelensky attended the anniversary events of D-Day in Normandy, northern France, on Thursday, along with European leaders who have supported Kyiv’s efforts in the war. Biden pledged “we will not walk away” from Ukraine, drawing a direct line from the fight to liberate Europe from Nazi domination to today’s war against Russian aggression.
Ukraine depicts its fight against the Kremlin’s forces as a clash between Western democratic freedom and Russian tyranny. Russia says it is defending itself against a menacing eastward expansion of the NATO military alliance.
In a 20-minute speech Friday at the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, Zelensky drew a parallel with the sacrifices made during World War II and his country’s current fight.
“This battle is a crossroads,” Zelensky said. “A moment where we can now write history the way we need it. Or we can become victims of history as it suits … our enemy.”
Zelensky, who spoke in Ukrainian, was frequently interrupted by lawmakers’ applause and cheers. He prompted a standing ovation when he said in French: “Dear France, I thank you for standing by our side as we defend life.”
French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, announced late Thursday that France will provide Ukraine with its Mirage combat aircraft.
Macron has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine. He said in February that putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not “ruled out.”
Zelensky began a day of meetings in Paris with an official welcome ceremony at the golden-domed Invalides monument, site of Napoleon’s tomb.
During the day, Zelensky was due to visit the Nexter arms manufacturer in Versailles, which makes the Caesar self-propelled howitzers that are among the weapons provided by France to Kyiv’s forces.
He was also to meet with Macron at the Élysée Palace.
Zelensky’s foreign trips aim to keep Ukraine’s plight in the public eye, secure more military help for its fight against Russia’s invasion and lock in long-term Western support through bilateral alliances.
France and Ukraine in February signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement. Zelensky has since signed similar bilateral agreements with many European countries.

Topics: Ukraine Russia war

Zelensky says hopes Ukraine peace summit will hasten 'just end' to war

Zelensky says hopes Ukraine peace summit will hasten ‘just end’ to war
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Zelensky says hopes Ukraine peace summit will hasten ‘just end’ to war

Zelensky says hopes Ukraine peace summit will hasten ‘just end’ to war
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP

PARIS: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he hoped a summit hosted by Switzerland this month on bringing peace to Ukraine could hasten a fair end to the conflict.
“The inaugural peace summit could become a format that would bring closer a just end to this war,” Zelensky told the French parliament in an address more than two years after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“I am grateful for all you are already doing and it is a lot. But for a fair peace, more must be done,” he said.
He warned that 80 years after the D-Day landings of World War II, Europe was “unfortunately no longer a continent of peace.”
“It is in Ukraine that lies the key to the security of Europe,” he said, implying peace could not be made along the current lines of control.
“Because without control on Ukraine, Russia will have to be a normal national state and not a colonial empire that is constantly looking for new territory in Europe, as well as Asia and Africa,” he said.

Topics: Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Moscow says US to blame for deaths of Russian women and children

Moscow says US to blame for deaths of Russian women and children
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Moscow says US to blame for deaths of Russian women and children

Moscow says US to blame for deaths of Russian women and children
  • The first time Russia says it holds the United States responsible for civilian deaths on its own soil
  • Strikes had occurred last week in the Belgorod region shortly after the United States
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters

ST PETERSBURG: Russia alleged on Friday that Ukraine had used US-supplied rockets to kill women and children in a region of southern Russia, and said that Washington was to blame.
It was the first time that Russia has said it holds the United States responsible for civilian deaths on its own soil — an accusation that follows warnings by President Vladimir Putin that the West is playing with fire and risking a global conflict by letting Ukraine fire Western-supplied weapons into Russia.
Reuters could not independently verify the assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine or the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the strikes had occurred last week in the Belgorod region shortly after the United States said it had agreed for the first time to let Ukraine fire US-supplied weapons into Russia.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that President Joe Biden had approved the step so Ukraine could defend its Kharkiv region, which lies adjacent to Belgorod. The US still bars Ukraine from firing US weapons deeper into Russia.
Zakharova said statements by Washington giving the green light for such attacks amounted to “a confession...for the murder of children and women in the Belgorod region.”
“Fragments of HIMARS (rockets) will serve as direct proof,” she told reporters.
Zakharova did not present images of any rocket fragments. She did not say how many people had been killed in the alleged incident.
Putin has warned increasingly in recent weeks that the West risks a global conflict if it wades deeper into the Ukraine war. In remarks to foreign editors on Wednesday, he said Russia reserved the right to supply weapons to adversaries of the West in a “symmetrical” response to the Western arming of Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Ukraine blackouts worsen after months of Russian strikes

Ukraine blackouts worsen after months of Russian strikes
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Ukraine blackouts worsen after months of Russian strikes

Ukraine blackouts worsen after months of Russian strikes
  • Crippling attacks on power plants have forced emergency blackouts to preserve limited electricity supplies
  • Ukraine has been forced to import emergency supplies of electricity from neighboring Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP

Kyiv: Ukraine faced severe energy shortages on Friday in a week that saw parts of the capital Kyiv and several regions plunge into darkness due to relentless Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
Crippling attacks on power plants have forced emergency blackouts to preserve limited electricity supplies and ensure that critical industries and infrastructure can stay online.
“Electricity consumption limits are in effect in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day,” state power operator Ukrenergo said.
The firm said it had to apply a three-hour blackout late Thursday in around a dozen regions from Donetsk and Kharkiv on the eastern front lines to Lviv and Zakarpattia, some 1,000 kilometers to the west on the border with the EU.
In Kyiv, street lights and buildings were disconnected and parts of the city were in darkness on Thursday.
Ukrenergo chairman Volodymyr Kudrytsky said it could take “years” for Ukraine to restore its full generating capacity.
“We are dealing with an absolutely unprecedented scale of destruction,” he said, adding that the capacity of thermal power plants was at a “historic” low with “virtually no hydroelectric power plant that has not been damaged.”
“It is technically impossible to restore these damaged power plants quickly. It will take time: weeks, often months, sometimes years,” he said in a media interview published on Ukrenergo’s Telegram channel.
Ukraine has been forced to import emergency supplies of electricity from neighboring Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova.
“However, due to the scale of the damage, these measures are not enough to maintain the balance in the power system,” Ukrenergo said Friday.
Kyiv city administration said Friday that consumption limits for the day will only meet 75 percent of the capital’s power needs.
Russia has targeted Ukraine’s power grid relentlessly with cruise missiles and unmanned drones packed with explosives since its February 2022 invasion.
At times, millions of people have been left in darkness and without heating in freezing temperatures.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Modi's allies want funds, cabinet jobs as India coalition talks begin

Modi’s allies want funds, cabinet jobs as India coalition talks begin
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Modi’s allies want funds, cabinet jobs as India coalition talks begin

Modi’s allies want funds, cabinet jobs as India coalition talks begin
  • Modi was named leader of the National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday, after his BJP party lost outright majority in India’s parliamentary election
  • BJP leaders held talks with allies on Thursday, a day before Modi is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu to present his claim to form government
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Regional parties in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance demanded on Thursday more funds for their states and federal cabinet positions as negotiations began on forming a new coalition government, alliance leaders and sources said.
Modi was named leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its outright majority in India’s parliamentary election and found itself reliant on support from regional parties — mainly the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).
The NDA won 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament, where 272 constitutes a simple majority.
But Modi’s BJP won only 240, making TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) head Nitish Kumar, also the chief minister of the eastern state of Bihar, kingmakers in the alliance with their 16 and 12 seats respectively.
TDP also won a regional election in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and Naidu is set to become chief minister there.
“We’re still in discussions and one thing we’re clear on is Naidu wants to maintain a very good relationship with the center (federal government) because our priority is state development and interest,” senior TDP leader Kutumba Rao told Reuters.
Both parties are pushing longstanding demands to grant special status to their states, according to one TDP spokesperson and five NDA sources.
Special status allows states to receive more federal development funds, and on simpler terms. While Bihar is India’s poorest state, Andhra Pradesh lost some of its resources in 2014 when the new state of Telangana was carved out of it.
Besides special status and cabinet positions, TDP is also seeking more funds for irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and to complete the building of its new capital, Amaravati, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
“This is not the first time we are in NDA, so we are confident that we will get what is due to us,” TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari said.
“In our earlier terms with NDA, we had ministerial berths and also the Lok Sabha [lower house] speaker from our party. This time we are a strong partner and share a clear vision for the country,” she said.
JD(U)’s Kumar also wants support for new industrial projects in Bihar along with federal cabinet positions, one NDA source said.
COALITION NEGOTIATIONS
Top BJP leaders held talks about ministerial portfolios with the allies on Thursday, a day before Modi is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu to present his claim to form the next government, one BJP source said.
Modi is expected to be sworn in over the weekend and local media reported that leaders of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius and the king of Bhutan have been invited to attend the inauguration.
The coalition negotiations are a throwback to an era before 2014 — when Modi swept to power with an outright BJP majority — in which alliance partners haggled for positions and benefits in exchange for their support.
The BJP’s loss of its majority unnerved markets and raised the prospect of a government less stable and sure-footed than the outgoing one.
But Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a top BJP leader and newly elected lawmaker, told the CNN-News18 TV channel that Modi’s new government would last its full five-year term and “come back with a better performance.”
A survey published on Thursday suggested that a lack of jobs, high inflation and falling income had cost Modi votes, even though he personally still commanded wide support.
Some 30 percent of voters said they were worried about inflation, compared to 20 percent prior to the election, according to the Lokniti-CSDS post-election survey published by the Hindu newspaper.
In a survey for the Hindu conducted before the election, unemployment had been the main concern of 32 percent of respondents.
Decreasing income and the government’s handling of corruption and fraud were other issues of concern, according to the survey.

Topics: Indian Elections 2024

Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK

Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK
Updated 07 June 2024
AP
Follow

Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK

Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK
  • The Court of Appeal gave the Duke of Sussex the go-ahead to challenge a ruling earlier this year in the High Court
Updated 07 June 2024
AP

LONDON: Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal the British government’s rejection to provide him with publicly funded police protection in the UK
The Court of Appeal gave the Duke of Sussex the go-ahead to challenge a ruling earlier this year in the High Court. The permission was granted in May but only reported Thursday.
Judge Peter Lane ruled in February that a government panel’s decision to provide “bespoke” security on an as-needed basis after Harry quit as a working member of the royal family was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified.
“Insofar as the case-by-case approach may otherwise have caused difficulties, they have not been shown to be such as to overcome the high hurdle so as to render the decision-making irrational,” Lane wrote.
The long-running fight began more than four years ago when Harry first challenged the panel’s decision, arguing that he and his family need an armed security detail because of hostility directed toward him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on social media and relentless hounding by the news media.
Harry, 39, the younger son of King Charles III, has bucked royal family convention to challenge the government in court and sue the tabloid press.
He won a big victory in December after a judge found phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers was “widespread and habitual.” He has two similar cases remaining against the publishers of The Sun and Daily Mail.
The security case appeared to be dead after the High Court in April rejected his first request to appeal Lane’s decision. But Justice David Bean on the Court of Appeal said on May 23 that he could challenge the lower court decision.

Topics: Prince Harry UK

