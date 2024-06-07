You are here

  • Home
  • Irish, Czechs cast EU votes with immigration front of mind

Irish, Czechs cast EU votes with immigration front of mind

Irish and Czech voters picked up the baton in the EU’s marathon elections Friday, some driven by concerns about migration and others bent on countering the anti-immigrant far right. (AFP/File Photo)
Irish and Czech voters picked up the baton in the EU’s marathon elections Friday, some driven by concerns about migration and others bent on countering the anti-immigrant far right. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jpr8u

Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Irish, Czechs cast EU votes with immigration front of mind

Irish, Czechs cast EU votes with immigration front of mind
  • Both countries voting in advance of Sunday’s main election day
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Follow

BRUSSELS: Irish and Czech voters picked up the baton in the EU’s marathon elections Friday, some driven by concerns about migration and others bent on countering the anti-immigrant far right.
Both countries were voting in advance of Sunday’s main election day when most of the European Union’s 27 nations — including powerhouses Germany and France — will vote to elect the bloc’s next parliament.
Surveys point to election gains for anti-immigrant populists across the EU, and day one on Thursday saw a strong showing, though no knockout blow, for the Dutch far right.
Ireland’s 37-year-old prime minister Simon Harris voted near his home in Delgany, a village south of Dublin, before hitting the road to canvass for both local and EU elections.
Keith O’Reilly, a 41 year-old IT worker, said that he admired Harris’s “energy” but that his vote would not be going to the premier’s center-right Fine Gael.
“They’re getting so many things wrong, the migration issue for one thing,” he told AFP.
With around 20 percent of Ireland’s population born outside the country and record levels of asylum seekers, many candidates are running on an anti-immigration platform — one of the reasons that drove Trevor Gardiner to vote.
“The rise of the far right jumping on immigration is really, really scary for us,” said the 42-year-old finance worker, “because it’s happening not just in mainland Europe but here in Ireland too.”
Emily, a 21-year-old first-time voter who declined to give her full name, likewise said she “worried” about the far right’s rise.
“I think the others need to get their act together,” she said. “It’s incredible the type of anti-immigrant rhetoric that has become normalized here.”
The EU vote comes at a time of geopolitical upheaval almost two and a half years into Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The far right is looking to tap into grievances among the bloc’s 370 million eligible voters, fatigued by a succession of crises from the Covid pandemic to the fallout of Moscow’s invasion.
The contest in the Netherlands was seen as a bellwether for its strength — and exit polls showed gains for the Freedom Party (PVV) of firebrand Geert Wilders, in second place.
But the Dutch result was tighter than expected, with a Green-left alliance set for first place, and could spell hope for centrists battling to maintain their majority.
That was the early assessment of Eurasia Group’s managing director Mujtaba Rahman, who predicted “the center will largely hold” even if the far right takes a quarter of the EU’s 720 parliament seats.
“There’ll be lots of noise over next few days about the far right surge in EU. The reality is more boring,” Rahman wrote on X.
The other country voting Friday was the Czech Republic, where politicians face widespread apathy to the EU vote: the country had the second-lowest turnout last time around in 2019, at 28.72 percent.
Polls put the centrist ANO movement of billionaire former prime minister Andrej Babis in the lead.
At an elementary school in southern Prague, voters cast their ballots while children played nearby, many relishing the opportunity to stop and chat with neighbors.
Marek Cerveny, a 45-year-old teacher and tour guide who voted accompanied by his daughter, said he “definitely” saw EU decisions “reflected in our lives“: “What we can buy, how easily we can travel, how well we can live here.”
Others like Vera Zazvorkova, a 72-year-old economist, said she was voting for change, wanting fewer EU rules on the environment and tougher curbs on migration.
“The ‘Green Deal’ should change, that is, it should be restricted a lot, and the immigration policy should change too,” she said.
The prospect of a rightward lurch has rattled the parliament’s main groupings, the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) and the leftist Socialists and Democrats.
They still look set to be the two biggest blocs but current European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, of the EPP, may need support from part of the far right to secure a second term.
With an eye on the horse-trading that may be needed, von der Leyen has been courting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who heads the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party.
Over the weekend, scrutiny will shift to the EU’s bigger economies as they open polling stations.
Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is predicted to come out on top in France, as is Meloni’s party in Italy — which votes Saturday — and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s far-right Fidesz.
In Germany, the extreme-right AfD is polling second, behind the opposition conservatives.

Topics: EU Ireland Czechia

Related

EU executive says Ukraine, Moldova ready to start EU accession talks
World
EU executive says Ukraine, Moldova ready to start EU accession talks
Netherlands kicks off 4 days of European Union elections across 27 nations
World
Netherlands kicks off 4 days of European Union elections across 27 nations

Why the Trump-Harris debate is unlikely to sway undecided Arab American voters

Why the Trump-Harris debate is unlikely to sway undecided Arab American voters
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
RAY HANANIA
Follow

Why the Trump-Harris debate is unlikely to sway undecided Arab American voters

Why the Trump-Harris debate is unlikely to sway undecided Arab American voters
  • Experts say neither candidate succeeded in convincing the non-monolithic community to lend them their support in November
  • Commentators feel both the Republican and Democrat relied on fear-mongering rather than in-depth policy discussions
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: While the US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday night demonstrated sharp contrasts on major issues, experts suggest it may have done little to sway undecided voters, including those in the Arab American community.

“I don’t think this debate is going to tell us a lot about the results of the election,” Amal Mudallali, the former Lebanese ambassador to the UN, told “The Ray Hanania Show” on Wednesday.

“Neither side succeeded in bringing Arab Americans in or convincing them that he’s the one or she’s the one that will be better for them as president and will take their interests into account.”

People gather outside of the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive in Berkeley, California, to watch the Harris-Trump debate. (San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Also speaking on Wednesday’s show, Joseph Haboush, Washington correspondent at Al Arabiya English, even called the debate “a bit bland overall.”

He said: “I’m not sure that there are any undecided voters that would change their minds based on last night’s performance.”

The debate, which was held less than two months before election day on Nov. 5, marked the first direct confrontation between the Democratic vice president and the former Republican president.

For Harris, the debate represented an opportunity to solidify her leadership after replacing President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket after his poor debate performance in June forced him to step aside.

Trump, on the other hand, saw the debate as an opportunity to link Harris to the perceived failures of the Biden administration, particularly around democracy, immigration, and the economy.

“I was a bit surprised that they didn’t delve into more policy-related issues in more detail, on what either side would want to do,” said Haboush.

“It was more, I would say, fear-mongering; both sides accusing the other of trying to portray the other as a threat to any future of the US, be it democracy or on other issues that they were both accusing one another of.

“There wasn’t much more that was said or given to the audience that they didn’t already know.”

However, foreign policy issues, such as Ukraine, Gaza, China, and Afghanistan, were mentioned in the debate.

On Ukraine, Trump criticized Biden’s handling of the war and promised to end the conflict, claiming that it would not have occurred had he been president.

Pledging to “settle” the conflict even before taking office, Trump said: “What I’ll do is I’ll speak to one and I’ll speak to the other. I’ll get them together.”

He added: “I know (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky very well, and I know (Russian President Vladimir) Putin very well. They respect me. They don’t respect Biden.”

Harris attacked Trump’s perceived coziness with Putin, stating that the Russian leader would “eat you for lunch,” and accused him of undermining American support for Ukraine — a key concern given Trump’s ambiguous stance on the conflict.

She defended the Biden administration’s support for Kyiv, highlighting US military aid as essential to Ukraine’s continued independence.

“Because of our support, because of the air defense, the ammunition, the artillery, the Javelins, the Abrams tanks that we have provided, Ukraine stands as an independent and free country,” she said.

However, Harris did not propose new strategies for future US involvement.

Trump shot back, accusing Harris of being weak on foreign policy and of hating Israel and Arabs. He offered no specific solutions for the Israel-Hamas conflict, however, instead claiming the war in Gaza would not have happened under his leadership.

He said: “She hates Israel. She wouldn’t even meet with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu when he went to Congress to make a very important speech.” While Harris did skip the speech, she did meet Netanyahu the following day.

“If she’s president, I believe that Israel would not exist within two years from now,” Trump added, going on to say Harris also hates Arabs, claiming that “the whole place (the Middle East) is going to get blown up.”

He added: “Look at what’s happening with the Houthis and Yemen. Look at what’s happening in the Middle East. This would have never happened. I will get that settled, and fast, and I will get the war with Ukraine and Russia ended.

“If I’m president-elect, I’ll get it done before even becoming president.”

Harris, meanwhile, affirmed her support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran and its proxies, while acknowledging the heavy civilian toll on Palestinians in Gaza, where 11 months of fighting have left some 42,000 people dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

“Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed,” she said.

She reiterated her support for the two-state solution and emphasized the importance of both Israeli security and Palestinian self-determination. Gaza, however, may not be a deciding issue in the election, even among Arab Americans.

“I don’t think Arab American voters are a monolith. It’s not all of them voting on one single issue,” Joyce Karam, a senior news editor at Al-Monitor, told Wednesday’s program.

“I have Arab American friends who have prioritized the war in Gaza and some of them are going for a third party candidate.”

She added: “I think it would not be fair to the community to just say this is a ‘one vote’ or ‘one priority’ kind of drive.”

In relation to China, the candidates sparred over tariffs and trade. Trump promised sweeping tariff increases on Chinese goods, while Harris criticized these measures, citing concerns over inflation and economic instability.

Afghanistan also featured briefly in the debate, with Harris standing by Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops in August 2021, while Trump criticized the manner in which the withdrawal was executed.

Both candidates blamed each other for the chaotic aftermath and the Taliban’s return to power.

One of the standout features of the debate was the contrast in the candidates’ delivery. Harris’ calm demeanor was in stark contrast to Trump’s frequent interruptions and emotional outbursts, which included raising his voice and launching personal attacks.

Harris’ ability to maintain her composure in the face of Trump’s barrage of insults seemed to play well with viewers. A CNN snap poll conducted after the debate found that 63 percent of respondents believed Harris had won, compared to 37 percent who favored Trump.

Online prediction market PredictIt’s 2024 presidential general election market showed Trump’s likelihood of victory declining during the debate, while Harris’ odds rose to 55 percent from 53 percent.

The debate may prove to be a pivotal moment for both campaigns. In the immediate aftermath, Harris’ campaign capitalized on her performance by calling for a second debate, challenging Trump to meet her again in October.

Trump, however, appeared reluctant to commit, claiming he had already won the debate and dismissing the idea of a rematch. But his appearance in the debate “spin room” afterwards suggested that even he recognized it had not gone as planned.

Perhaps the most poignant takeaway from the debate was the reminder that, as important as US foreign policy decisions are for the rest of the world, it is domestic issues that swing elections.

“We really don’t know what could happen. There could be many surprises to come,” said Karam. “It’s also very important to remind our audience in the Middle East that while the Gaza war is important, it’s not going to be the deciding factor for many voters.”
 

Topics: US Election 2024 Harris-Trump debate

Related

Key takeaways from the Harris-Trump presidential debate photos
World
Key takeaways from the Harris-Trump presidential debate
Donald Trump makes surprise ‘spin room’ visit after US presidential debate
World
Donald Trump makes surprise ‘spin room’ visit after US presidential debate

Congo brings forward launch of mpox vaccine drive to Oct 2

Congo brings forward launch of mpox vaccine drive to Oct 2
Updated 11 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Congo brings forward launch of mpox vaccine drive to Oct 2

Congo brings forward launch of mpox vaccine drive to Oct 2
  • Congo is the epicenter of the ongoing mpox outbreak that WHO declared to be a global public health emergency last month
  • Health authorities now intend to start the campaign on Oct. 2, response chief Cris Kacita told Reuters
Updated 11 September 2024
Reuters

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo will start its mpox vaccination campaign on Oct. 2, nearly a week earlier than previously planned, the head of its outbreak response said on Wednesday.
Congo is the epicenter of the ongoing mpox outbreak that the World Health Organization declared to be a global public health emergency last month, but a lack of vaccines has until now hampered efforts to curb the spread of the sometimes deadly virus.
The central African country had been planning to launch vaccinations on Oct. 8 after receiving its first delivery of mpox doses last week. But health authorities now intend to start the campaign on Oct. 2, response chief Cris Kacita told Reuters.
“There are procedures that have evolved and helped reduce delays,” he said, adding that the vaccination campaign will last 10 days and target only adults, including health care professionals, park rangers and sex workers in Congo’s six provinces.
He has previously said that work was ongoing to combat mistrust of the vaccine in some communities and to manage the logistical challenge of rolling out the program across six provinces in a country the size of Western Europe.
On Tuesday, Congo received 50,000 mpox vaccine doses that had been donated by the United States, Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn said on X.
Kacita told Reuters that Congo had received in total 265,000 doses from the United States and the European Union.
He said those doses would not be sufficient to cover many areas in the central African country. “There have been promises from France and Belgium, and the number of doses is expected to be known within the week,” Kacita said.
Japan has promised to donate 3.5 million doses of a vaccine that could administered to children, who are among the main victims of the epidemic, he said, adding that discussions were still continuing.

Topics: The Democratic Republic of Congo mpox outbreak Mpox vaccine

Related

First mpox vaccines due in DR Congo today
World
First mpox vaccines due in DR Congo today
Mpox patients lack medicine, food, in east DR Congo hospital
World
Mpox patients lack medicine, food, in east DR Congo hospital

Slavery reparations backed by all candidates vying for Commonwealth boss

Slavery reparations backed by all candidates vying for Commonwealth boss
Updated 11 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Slavery reparations backed by all candidates vying for Commonwealth boss

Slavery reparations backed by all candidates vying for Commonwealth boss
  • Declared candidates — Mamadou Tangara of Gambia, Shirley Botchwey from Ghana and Joshua Setipa of Lesotho — said they backed the idea of making amends for slavery and colonialism
  • Caribbean Community has a 10-point reparation plan, which among other demands calls for debt cancelation
Updated 11 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: All three candidates running to become the next secretary-general of the Commonwealth, a 56-nation club headed by Britain’s King Charles, said on Wednesday they supported reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism.
The Commonwealth evolved out of the British empire and is one of world’s biggest international organizations, covering some 2.7 billion people. Members include Canada and India as well as 21 African countries, and Caribbean islands such as Barbados and Jamaica.
Charles expressed deep sorrow over slavery in a speech to Commonwealth leaders in 2022 and last year gave his support to research that will examine the British monarchy’s links to slavery. However, Britain, like most colonial powers, has rejected calls for reparations.
The Commonwealth’s next leader, succeeding Britain’s Patricia Scotland, will be elected in October at the heads of government meeting in Samoa.
At a debate at London’s Chatham House, the three declared candidates — Mamadou Tangara of Gambia, Shirley Botchwey from Ghana and Joshua Setipa of Lesotho — said they backed the idea of making amends for slavery and colonialism.
“I stand for reparations,” Botchwey, Ghana’s foreign affairs minister, said, adding the Commonwealth could have a role to play if the member states request a “common voice” on the issue.
Setipa, a former trade and industry minister, said if he was elected he would not wait for member states to ask the Commonwealth to act.
“The Commonwealth has a long history of facilitating discussions about difficult issues,” he said.
Tangara, a Gambian diplomat and politician, said he “fully” supported reparations but it was up to member states to lead the conversations, which the Commonwealth could facilitate.
Both Botchwey and Setipa said reparations weren’t just about financial payments but also support to tackle climate change and build countries’ economic resilience, with Setipa noting these issues were crucial to addressing the legacy of centuries of slavery and colonialism.
From the 15th to the 19th century, at least 12.5 million Africans were kidnapped, forcibly transported by European merchants and sold into slavery. Britain transported an estimated 3.2 million people, the most active European country after Portugal, which enslaved nearly 6 million.
The highly divisive issue of reparations to address historical wrongs is long-standing but has been gaining momentum, with several institutions and some nations acknowledging their past.
Ghana’s Botchwey has previously said Africa should use declarations and admissions of guilt as a “compelling reason and a foundation for a demand for reparations.”
The Caribbean Community has a 10-point reparation plan, which among other demands calls for debt cancelation, and the African Union is developing a common position on the issue, with Ghana leading the efforts.
Earlier this year, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called for reparations to “help overcome generations of exclusion and discrimination.”

Topics: Commonwealth of Nations King Charles Antonio Guterres

Related

London unveils design of city’s first memorial to victims of transatlantic slavery
World
London unveils design of city’s first memorial to victims of transatlantic slavery
King of the Netherlands apologizes for country’s role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
World
King of the Netherlands apologizes for country’s role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition

Islamic center head leaves Germany after deportation order

Islamic center head leaves Germany after deportation order
Updated 11 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Islamic center head leaves Germany after deportation order

Islamic center head leaves Germany after deportation order
  • Mohammad Hadi Mofatteh, who was the head of the Hamburg Islamic Center before it was banned in July, left Germany on Tuesday evening
  • Investigators swooped on the Hamburg Islamic Center in July after concluding it was an “Islamist extremist organization” with links to Iran and Hezbollah
Updated 11 September 2024
AFP

HAMBURG: The former head of an Islamic center in Germany banned for its alleged links to extremist groups has left the country after being served with a deportation order, local authorities said Wednesday.
Mohammad Hadi Mofatteh, who was the head of the Hamburg Islamic Center before it was banned in July, left Germany on Tuesday evening, the Hamburg interior ministry said in a statement.
Mofatteh, 57, had been ordered two weeks ago to leave Germany by Wednesday or face being deported at his own expense.
He will not be allowed to re-enter Germany for 20 years and could face up to three years in prison if he does, the ministry said.
Andy Grote, interior minister for the state of Hamburg, described Mofatteh as “one of Germany’s most prominent Islamists.”
“We will continue to take a tough line against Islamists with all legal means at our disposal,” he said in a statement.
Investigators swooped on the Hamburg Islamic Center in July after concluding it was an “Islamist extremist organization” with links to Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.
Iran reacted angrily to the accusations and shut down a German language institute in Tehran in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat move.
Mofatteh’s exit comes with the threat from Islamist extremists high on the political agenda in Germany after a deadly knife attack in the western city of Solingen in late August.
Three people were killed and eight injured in the rampage, allegedly carried out by a Syrian asylum seeker and claimed by the Daesh group.
The attack has reignited a bitter debate about immigration in Germany, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser this week announcing new border controls to curb irregular migrant inflows.
The government has also promised to speed up deportations and a week after the Solingen attack deported Afghans convicted of crimes back to their home country for the first time since Taliban authorities took power in 2021.

Topics: Germany Hezbollah Hamburg Islamic Centre

Related

Germany bans ‘Hezbollah, Iran-linked’ Islamist group
World
Germany bans ‘Hezbollah, Iran-linked’ Islamist group
Update Germany bans Iranian airline over military, terrorist links
Business & Economy
Germany bans Iranian airline over military, terrorist links

Tajikistan’s chief mufti injured in attack, interior ministry says

Tajikistan’s chief mufti injured in attack, interior ministry says
Updated 11 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Tajikistan’s chief mufti injured in attack, interior ministry says

Tajikistan’s chief mufti injured in attack, interior ministry says
  • The ministry said a person with “hooligan motives” had stabbed Abduqodirzoda following a prayer service at a mosque
Updated 11 September 2024
Reuters

DUSHANBE: Tajikistan’s top Muslim cleric Sayeedmukarram Abduqodirzoda was injured in an attack outside a central mosque in the capital Dushanbe on Wednesday, the interior ministry said.
The ministry said a person with “hooligan motives” had stabbed Abduqodirzoda following a prayer service at a mosque.
He suffered minor injuries and was released after a medical examination, the ministry said. Authorities detained the attacker and have opened a criminal case into the incident, it added.


Abduqodirzoda, 61, has served as chairman of the country’s highest Islamic institution, the Islamic Council of Ulema, since 2010, according to his official biography.
Tajikistan is a land-locked country of some 10 million people sandwiched between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China. The majority of Tajiks are adherents of the Hanafi school of Sunni Islam.

Topics: Tajikstan Sayeedmukarram Abduqodirzoda attack

Related

Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan sign deal to cooperate on Islamic affairs
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan sign deal to cooperate on Islamic affairs
Shoura Council meets top officials in Tajikistan
Saudi Arabia
Shoura Council meets top officials in Tajikistan

Latest updates

Hamas meets with mediators in Doha over Gaza truce
Hamas meets with mediators in Doha over Gaza truce
Haiti condemns bogus claim about US pet-eating migrants pushed by Trump
Haiti condemns bogus claim about US pet-eating migrants pushed by Trump
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Relics of War’ by Jennifer Raab
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Relics of War’ by Jennifer Raab
Iran’s president slams the West over Gaza war
Iran’s president slams the West over Gaza war
Why the Trump-Harris debate is unlikely to sway undecided Arab American voters
Why the Trump-Harris debate is unlikely to sway undecided Arab American voters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.