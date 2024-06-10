You are here

Saudi-German symposium spotlights growing bilateral trade

Saudi-German symposium spotlights growing bilateral trade
Dr. Dalia Samra-Rohte, delegate of the German Industry and Commerce for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Yemen.
Updated 10 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi-German symposium spotlights growing bilateral trade

Saudi-German symposium spotlights growing bilateral trade
Updated 10 June 2024
Arab News
The “German-Saudi Symposium on Innovation in the Glass Industry” was held on June 3 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh, Qurtuba. The event sought to strengthen economic and trade relations between the Kingdom and Germany and play a vital role in promoting growth and development in both countries.

Bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Germany increased by more than 20 percent between 2022 to 2024, according to Dr. Dalia Samra-Rohte, delegate of the German Industry and Commerce for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Yemen.

“The megaprojects that are underway in the Kingdom have tremendous potential for the German glass industry. We see increasing interest in the market. While German companies focused solely on exporting in the past, we are also seeing more German companies creating their value chain locally,” she said.

“Economic and commercial relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany form a cornerstone of productive cooperation between our nations. As Saudi Arabia strives to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030, collaboration with Germany emerges as a key driver for economic diversification and industrial sustainability. The glass industry stands as a prime example of the tremendous potential that can be realized through this partnership.

“Germany is renowned for its advanced engineering capabilities and technological innovations, while Saudi Arabia boasts abundant natural resources and a clear vision for the future. By combining these strengths, we can make significant strides in the glass industry, contributing to industrial efficiency, improved manufacturing technologies, and sustainable practices,” Samra-Rohte said.

“The ‘German-Saudi Symposium on Innovation in the Glass Industry’ provided a unique platform for industry leaders from both countries to explore available opportunities, discuss common challenges, and develop strategic partnerships,” she added.

The symposium featured keynote presentations, interactive discussions, and networking sessions aimed at fostering collaborations in areas such as advanced glass technologies, energy efficiency, and sustainable innovation.

“We are confident that this symposium will propel the glass industry to new heights and strengthen the economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Germany. Our collaboration in this sector not only reflects a commitment to innovation and technological advancement but also sets a new standard for international cooperation,” Samra-Rohte said.

Wizz Air announces new London Gatwick-Jeddah route

Wizz Air announces new London Gatwick-Jeddah route
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
Wizz Air announces new London Gatwick-Jeddah route

Wizz Air announces new London Gatwick-Jeddah route
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline, has launched a new direct route between London Gatwick and Jeddah, starting on March 31, 2025. This new route underscores Wizz Air’s dedication to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, offering travelers more options and affordable fares. Tickets are now available on wizzair.com and the Wizz Air app, with prices starting from $116.99.
Wizz Air’s new London Gatwick to Jeddah route will operate daily all year round, connecting two vibrant cities. This strategic addition to Wizz Air’s network highlights the airline’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible travel options while strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Over the past three years, Wizz Air has significantly increased its capacity in Saudi Arabia, introducing numerous new routes and enhancing travel options.

Over the past three years, Wizz Air has significantly increased its capacity in Saudi Arabia, introducing numerous new routes and enhancing travel options, while contributing to the country’s connectivity in line with Vision 2030 and following a partnership agreement with Saudi Tourism Authority to increase connectivity to Europe and boost inbound visitors.

Andras Rado, Head of Communications and Government Affairs, Wizz Air


This route is one of many offerings that will leverage the Airbus A321XLR’s extended range and efficiency, revolutionizing intercontinental travel and making it more accessible than ever before.
“The Airbus A321XLR is the most cost-efficient aircraft of its class and, given the enhanced range capability, it enables Wizz Air to connect the furthest destinations in its network and further expand it, connecting cultures and continents. We’re excited to unlock unbeatable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to London, while offering the most sustainable option for flying,” said Andras Rado, head of communications and government affairs, Wizz Air, during a press conference in Jeddah. “We are already flying several 5-6 hour long ultra-low-cost routes with great satisfaction to our customers, and the XLR (extra-long range) will extend our outstanding value proposition to 7–8-hour long flights.”

We’re excited to unlock unbeatable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to London.

Andras Rado, Head of Communications and Government Affairs, Wizz Air

The new aircraft type, a first in the region, is the most cost-effective in its class, more sustainable due to less fuel burn and designed to operate intercontinental flights of up to 7-8 hours, revolutionizing the long-haul travel market.
“We as an airport are delighted to offer affordable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to London Gatwick while providing the Wizz Air’s new route as an option for traveling to the UK,” said Kimmo Ruotsalainen, general manager of aviation business development, Jeddah Airports Company.
Wizz Air’s investment in Saudi Arabia includes the use of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, contributing to more sustainable travel. The airline’s carbon intensity is estimated to be at least 30 percent lower than that of other carriers on the same routes, aligning with Wizz Air’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.
Since entering the Saudi market, Wizz Air has created more than 1,500 job opportunities in the associated industries.

 

Topics: Wizz Air

Gulf Air expands European network with SKY express

(Twitter @GulfAir)
(Twitter @GulfAir)
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Gulf Air expands European network with SKY express

(Twitter @GulfAir)
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced a new special prorate agreement with SKY express, the multi-awarded Greek airline. This one-way SPA allows Gulf Air passengers to seamlessly connect onto SKY express flights, opening up new travel opportunities to Greece and beyond.
Specifically, Gulf Air passengers can fly and connect through Athens to 32 destinations across Greece. Under this agreement, passengers traveling from Europe — via key hubs like Rome, Milan, Paris, Munich, Frankfurt, and London — can enjoy seamless connections with a single ticket from their city of departure through Athens to Bahrain, and onward to Gulf Air’s extensive network.
This partnership significantly expands Gulf Air’s network and strengthens its presence in Greece and Europe, providing passengers with even more travel options and convenience.
A Gulf Air spokesperson said: “This partnership with SKY express signifies a key step in Gulf Air’s network expansion strategy, broadening our reach and strengthening our market presence in Europe. By connecting our network to SKY express, we’re offering our passengers enhanced travel experiences to Greek destinations with seamless connectivity, and more travel options to choose from.”
Gerasimos Skaltsas, chief commercial officer of SKY express, said: “Our partnership with Gulf Air marks a significant milestone in SKY express’s international expansion, enhancing connectivity for passengers across Greece and global destinations via Bahrain. By offering seamless travel with a single ticket, we are providing a more convenient and comprehensive travel experience. This collaboration brings mutual benefits to both airlines and our passengers.”
This agreement marks another milestone in Gulf Air’s commitment to expanding its network and offering passengers greater flexibility and convenience.

By streamlining connections through the Greek airports included in the SPA, Gulf Air enhances operational efficiency while providing passengers with a wider array of destination choices for passengers.

 

Topics: gulf air

Siemens Mobility names CEO for Saudi Arabia

Frank Hagemeier.
Frank Hagemeier.
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
Siemens Mobility names CEO for Saudi Arabia

Frank Hagemeier.
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Siemens Mobility, a provider of rail transport solutions, has appointed Frank Hagemeier as the new CEO for Saudi Arabia. Previously serving as the CEO of Siemens Mobility Division in the Netherlands and China, Hagemeier brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.
As CEO, Hagemeier will be responsible for the strategic planning and business development of Siemens Mobility’s products and services in Saudi Arabia. His leadership and strategic vision will be crucial in enhancing the company’s growth and strengthening its position as a key player in the region.
Léon Soulier, CEO of Siemens Mobility Middle East Africa, said: “We are delighted to appoint Frank Hagemeier as the new CEO of Siemens Mobility for Saudi Arabia. Frank’s extensive operational expertise and strong leadership abilities will be instrumental in delivering advanced and sustainable transportation solutions for Saudi Arabia. The country is developing at a remarkable pace, and Frank’s experience in international mobility projects, along with his long-term experience at Siemens, will be invaluable in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals.”
Following his university graduation, Hagemeier began his transportation career in the aviation industry with Fokker Aircraft. He subsequently worked in various management positions for different traffic- and transportation-related companies. In 2012, he joined Siemens as Mobility CEO for the Netherlands and further expanded his global experience while serving as CEO of the Siemens Mobility Division in China from 2016 to 2018. While there, his main responsibility was to strengthen Siemens’ positions in the huge Chinese high-speed and metro markets. Following his term in China, he relocated to Germany and held a number of management positions at the Siemens Mobility headquarters.
Siemens Mobility has established a significant footprint in Saudi Arabia since 2006 with 18 years of transformative contributions to the region’s transportation infrastructure. Among other projects, the company implemented the first European Train Control System project in the GCC for the East-West Rail Line providing passenger and freight transport between Riyadh and Dammam. Furthermore, the company’s involvement in the Haramain High-Speed Rail project underscores its commitment to pioneering high-speed rail solutions in the region.

Siemens Mobility has also played a pivotal role in the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro line, contributing to its electrification and a range of services. Currently, Siemens Mobility is part of the largest greenfield metro project in the region and one of the largest globally, constructing Lines 1 and 2 for Riyadh Metro as part of the BACS consortium.

 

Topics: Siemens Mobility

stc's digital solutions to power New Murabba downtown

stc’s digital solutions to power New Murabba downtown
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
stc’s digital solutions to power New Murabba downtown

stc’s digital solutions to power New Murabba downtown
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

stc Group, a leading enabler of digital transformation, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with New Murabba, a Public Investment Fund company, to enhance and facilitate the implementation of advanced communications and information technology at the upcoming New Murabba mixed-use development in Riyadh. The partnership will leverage a wide range of innovative digital solutions provided by stc Group.

Through agreements such as this one, stc Group aims to drive digital and technical transformation across major projects in the Kingdom, enhancing infrastructure and digital services within the real estate sector, by leveraging the most advanced solutions.

Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group, said: “This strategic partnership reflects stc Group’s excellent digital ecosystem and its ongoing commitment to driving digital transformation and being a key enabler of national development. New Murabba represents a major national initiative, and we are deeply committed to supporting it by providing the latest digital technologies.”

Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba, said: “Our strategic partnership with stc Group will position New Murabba as a pioneering urban development that enhances quality of life and serves as a global example of innovation and sustainability. This collaboration will further establish New Murabba as one of the world’s most transformative, modern downtowns.”

The partnership between stc Group and New Murabba will boost innovation and improve the quality of life, in alignment with the Kingdom’s objectives. It will also enable New Murabba to benefit from the most advanced technological solutions, enabling it to offer a truly unique experience for residents, workers, and visitors alike.

This strategic alliance covers the potential implementation of all projects related to communications and information technology infrastructure. It also includes the utilization of stc Group’s diverse and innovative digital solutions, supported by their expertise in smart city development. These solutions will encompass key elements such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, cloud services, and cybersecurity.

New Murabba is shaping new standards for urban development in the Kingdom, and championing Riyadh’s transformation into a global, modern metropolis. The destination will seamlessly integrate technology with nature and sustainability, driving the capital’s evolution and improving living standards. At the heart of New Murabba is the Mukaab, an architectural icon measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length, making it one of the largest urban structures in the world.

This partnership underscores stc Group’s commitment to advancing the real estate and tourism sectors in the Kingdom by providing cutting-edge communications and information technologies to beneficiaries and visitors. It will elevate smart technology services in new urban developments, fostering the growth and expansion of the national economy. Ultimately, this partnership aligns with the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals, and will play a key role in enhancing the well-being of Saudi society.

Two upcoming events to lead future of KSA's built environment

Two upcoming events to lead future of KSA’s built environment
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Two upcoming events to lead future of KSA’s built environment

Two upcoming events to lead future of KSA’s built environment
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is set to host two groundbreaking events, the MEP International Conference 2024 and the inaugural Building Envelope Design and Insulation Conference 2024, on Sept. 16-17, at Jeddah Hilton.

These co-located events, supported by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing along with other key industry stakeholders, will revolutionize the region’s construction landscape, emphasizing sustainable and innovative solutions in alignment with Vision 2030.

The MEP International Conference 2024, held with the tagline “Pioneering Sustainable Innovation,” will convene leading experts to explore the future of the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing sectors in Saudi Arabia. Backed by prominent organizations such as KAFD Development and Management Company, ROSHN, Red Sea Global, Rua Al-Madinah Holding, CIOB, and CIBSE, this conference will feature distinguished keynote speakers including Mohammed Asiri, chairman of the Saudi Council of Engineers, and Khalid Abdullah Al-Molhem, CEO of Saudi Electricity Company.

The agenda will cover a wide range of critical topics, from sustainable energy solutions and smart building technologies to digital transformation, driving discussions on best practices and groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future of the industry.

Co-located with the MEP International Conference, BEDIC 2024 focuses on “Advancing Building Envelope Design” and marks the region’s first dedicated event on building envelope design
and insulation. 

With the support of the Ministry, the National Committee for the Saudi Building Code, and leading industry partners, the conference will address the increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The event will be inaugurated with a keynote address by Mohammed Al-Mulhim, deputy minister for licensing and project coordination, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing. The agenda will feature insights from key industry figures involved in giga-projects such as New Murabba, Rua Al-Madinah, NEOM, and King Abdullah Financial District, focusing on the latest trends and technologies driving the future of building design in the Kingdom.

Both events, MEPIC 2024 and BEDIC 2024 offer a strategic platform for professionals to engage, network, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s built environment.

