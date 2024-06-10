Saudi-German symposium spotlights growing bilateral trade

The “German-Saudi Symposium on Innovation in the Glass Industry” was held on June 3 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh, Qurtuba. The event sought to strengthen economic and trade relations between the Kingdom and Germany and play a vital role in promoting growth and development in both countries.

Bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Germany increased by more than 20 percent between 2022 to 2024, according to Dr. Dalia Samra-Rohte, delegate of the German Industry and Commerce for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Yemen.

“The megaprojects that are underway in the Kingdom have tremendous potential for the German glass industry. We see increasing interest in the market. While German companies focused solely on exporting in the past, we are also seeing more German companies creating their value chain locally,” she said.

“Economic and commercial relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany form a cornerstone of productive cooperation between our nations. As Saudi Arabia strives to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030, collaboration with Germany emerges as a key driver for economic diversification and industrial sustainability. The glass industry stands as a prime example of the tremendous potential that can be realized through this partnership.

“Germany is renowned for its advanced engineering capabilities and technological innovations, while Saudi Arabia boasts abundant natural resources and a clear vision for the future. By combining these strengths, we can make significant strides in the glass industry, contributing to industrial efficiency, improved manufacturing technologies, and sustainable practices,” Samra-Rohte said.

“The ‘German-Saudi Symposium on Innovation in the Glass Industry’ provided a unique platform for industry leaders from both countries to explore available opportunities, discuss common challenges, and develop strategic partnerships,” she added.

The symposium featured keynote presentations, interactive discussions, and networking sessions aimed at fostering collaborations in areas such as advanced glass technologies, energy efficiency, and sustainable innovation.

“We are confident that this symposium will propel the glass industry to new heights and strengthen the economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Germany. Our collaboration in this sector not only reflects a commitment to innovation and technological advancement but also sets a new standard for international cooperation,” Samra-Rohte said.